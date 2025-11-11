فضيحة مدوية تلك التي حدثت في «BBC»، المؤسسة الإعلامية البريطانية العريقة، نسفت كل ادعاءات النزاهة والمهنية والمصداقية والشفافية والحياد التي يحاول الإعلام الغربي تعميمها عليه، واتهام غيره بافتقادها. فضيحة من العيار الثقيل عندما مارست المؤسسة تحريفاً مضللاً متعمداً في فيلم وثائقي تضمن خطاباً ألقاه الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب قبل أحداث اقتحام الكونغرس أظهره وكأنه يحرض على العنف بشكل مباشر، وربما لو كان الشخص المستهدف غير الرئيس ترمب لما استقال مدير عام الإذاعة والرئيسة التنفيذية لقسم الأخبار.

هذه الحادثة، وكثير غيرها، تؤكد أن الإعلام الغربي لا يخلو من توظيف الأجندات المختلفة لأغراض عديدة، مستهدفاً دولاً وشخصيات سياسية في محيطه وخارجه، وربما كانت السعودية من أكثر الدول التي استهدفتها بعض وسائل الاعلام الغربية المعروفة بتوجهاتها وخطها السياسي الذي يتعمد اختلاق مواضيع وقضايا غير حقيقية في شؤون المملكة، وبالأخص مشروعها الوطني الضخم رؤية 2030، وبالتأكيد لا تكتمل أكاذيبهم ومبالغاتهم إلا بالغمز واللمز في عرّاب الرؤية، والتشكيك في جدوى المشاريع الضخمة وبرامج التحول الكبرى التي يقودها. وكان آخر ذلك ما نشرته صحيفة الفايننشال تايمز (FT)، عن مشروع «ذا لاين» في نيوم، بعنوان: «كيف تفكك حلم نيوم السعودي».

نشْر التقرير جاء بعد تصريحات لمسؤولين خلال منتدى الاستثمار الأخير في الرياض ليس فيها ما يشير إلى تعثر المشروع أو إلغائه، بل التأكيد على أنه مشروع أجيال وسوف يتم، لكن هناك مستجدات فرضت إعادة ترتيب جدول الأولويات. هناك فرص استثمارية كبرى مهمة استجدت خلال الفترة الأخيرة كان لا بد للمملكة أن تركز عليها مثل الذكاء الاصطناعي وتقنيات المعلومات التي أصبحت اقتصاداً هائلاً ذا مردود كبير وسريع، سوف يعزز ميزانية الدولة ويرفع من قدرتها على ضمان إنجاز مشاريعها، والدخول في استثمارات جديدة تُدر عليها منافع إضافية.

لكن تقرير الفايننشال تايمز الطويل الممل لا يحتاج القارئ المطلع على حقيقة ما يحدث لدينا بذل جهد في معرفة أنه تقرير مصمم لإخراج صورة مغلوطة مشوهة عن مشروع نيوم، وتحديداً «ذا لاين»، بعيداً عن المهنية التي تتطلب طرح الحقائق كما هي، ولا مانع من إبداء الملاحظات بأسلوب مهني أمين لا تكتنفه المغالطة. التقرير يكاد يوحي بأن الذين فكروا في المشروع وصمموه ونفذوه وأشرفوا عليه مجموعة من هواة أفلام الخيال العلمي وليسوا مسؤولي دولة وخبراء عالميين في كل جزئية منه. التقرير لا يمنح القارئ فرصة للأمل بأن المشروع سوف يُنجز أبداً، وهذه قاع السقوط المهني لصحيفة شهيرة يُفترض أن تلتزم الحد الأدنى من الموضوعية على الأقل.

إن متابعة مشروع نيوم وغيره تتم عن كثب وباستمرار، الجميع يعرفون ذلك، ويعرفون أن سمو ولي العهد يقف على كل صغيرة وكبيرة، وأن أي تقصير أو خلل تتم مساءلة ومحاسبة من تسبب فيه من المسؤولين التنفيذيين بشكل علني، وإصلاحه بسرعة. لا يوجد مشروع في العالم صغُر أو كبُر لا تحدث فيه أخطاء أو يعتريه بعض الخلل الذي يمكن تجاوزه، لكن نسف كل شيء، كما فعلت الفايننشال تايمز يؤكد وجود شيء ما، أو جهات ما خلف التقرير، أصبحت السعودية تقلقها بمشروعها النوعي الضخم، غير المسبوق. ومن المعيب أن تتبنى صحيفة عالمية شهيرة أجندة كهذه، وتنشر تقريراً كالذي نشرته.