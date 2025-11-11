A sensational scandal occurred at the "BBC," the prestigious British media institution, which undermined all claims of integrity, professionalism, credibility, transparency, and neutrality that Western media tries to generalize about itself while accusing others of lacking them. It was a heavy-weight scandal when the institution deliberately distorted a documentary film that included a speech delivered by U.S. President Donald Trump before the events of the Capitol riot, portraying him as directly inciting violence. Perhaps if the targeted individual had not been President Trump, the director-general of the radio and the CEO of the news division would not have resigned.

This incident, along with many others, confirms that Western media is not free from employing various agendas for numerous purposes, targeting countries and political figures both within and outside its sphere. Perhaps Saudi Arabia is one of the countries most targeted by some well-known Western media outlets, which have a political orientation that deliberately fabricates false topics and issues concerning the Kingdom, especially its massive national project, Vision 2030. Certainly, their lies and exaggerations are not complete without insinuations and jabs at the architect of the vision, questioning the feasibility of the large projects and major transformation programs he leads. The latest of this was what the Financial Times (FT) published about the "The Line" project in NEOM, titled: "How Saudi Arabia's NEOM Dream is Unraveling."

The publication of the report came after statements from officials during the recent investment forum in Riyadh, which contained nothing indicating the project's failure or cancellation, but rather affirmed that it is a project for generations and will proceed. However, there are new developments that necessitated a rearrangement of priorities. There are significant investment opportunities that have emerged recently that the Kingdom must focus on, such as artificial intelligence and information technologies, which have become a massive economy with substantial and rapid returns, enhancing the state budget and increasing its capacity to ensure the completion of its projects and enter into new investments that yield additional benefits.

However, the lengthy and tedious Financial Times report does not require the informed reader to exert effort to understand that it is designed to present a distorted and misleading image of the NEOM project, specifically "The Line," far removed from the professionalism that requires presenting facts as they are. There is no objection to making observations in a professional and honest manner without fallacy. The report almost suggests that those who conceived, designed, implemented, and oversaw the project are a group of science fiction enthusiasts rather than state officials and global experts in every aspect of it. The report does not give the reader any hope that the project will ever be completed, and this represents the lowest point of professional failure for a well-known newspaper that is supposed to adhere to at least a minimum standard of objectivity.

Monitoring the NEOM project and others is done closely and continuously; everyone knows this, and they know that His Royal Highness the Crown Prince is involved in every detail. Any shortcomings or issues are publicly questioned and held accountable by the responsible executives, and rectified quickly. There is no project in the world, large or small, that does not encounter mistakes or some issues that can be overcome. However, undermining everything, as the Financial Times did, confirms that there is something or some entities behind the report that are troubled by Saudi Arabia's unprecedented qualitative project. It is shameful for a renowned global newspaper to adopt such an agenda and publish a report like the one it did.