While the Al-Ahli fans are busy defending their club's rights off the field, the demand for reform within its walls cannot stop. Al-Ahli needs management that understands the magnitude of responsibility and deals with technical matters with courage and clarity, away from flattery, arrogance, or attempts to justify failures.

As for those who try to outsmart Al-Ahli's fans and offer advice from a distance, they should realize that the fans do not need guardianship from anyone; they need real decisions that address the sources of dysfunction and effective solutions. If the technical file has reached a stage that necessitates changing the coach, the matter should not turn into endless debate but rather into a clear professional evaluation where the interests of Al-Ahli are prioritized over any other considerations. Al-Ahli is bigger than names, bigger than stubbornness, and too great to be left at the mercy of shaky decisions.

The demand for the coach's immediate departure, as he is no longer able to meet the team's aspirations, is justified when the technical evaluation proves it and everyone agrees on his utter failure. At the same time, it is no longer acceptable from either the players or the supporters and fans of the club. This is not a slight against anyone but a legitimate right for fans who want their team in the place it deserves. Aspirations are not achieved through wishes, and championships do not come from flattery but rather through correct work and timely decisions.

In conclusion, Al-Ahli fans affirm that we are not in a battle with anyone, nor are we seeking enmity with a committee, association, or rival club. We demand a sports system that treats everyone with the same scale and grants each club its rights without discrimination, subjecting its decisions to clear and announced criteria.

As for Al-Ahli, no decisions will diminish it, no matter how burdensome they may be, and its fans will not be broken, no matter how long they wait. However, loyalty to this entity does not mean silence about mistakes, acceptance of the status quo, or relinquishing a legitimate right.

Their message is clear: Give justice to Al-Ahli, clarify the reasons for your decisions, and apply the standards to everyone without exception. Inside the club, make the decisions that restore the team's dignity and fulfill the aspirations of its fans.

Al-Ahli does not seek privileges at the expense of others; it seeks its full rights and does not want special treatment like others, but rather justice that does not change with the changing of names and logos.

Because love for Al-Ahli is not just constant applause; it is loyalty that does not accept compromising its rights or its future.

A whisper:

Ah, the long night of estrangement

The lover's night has seconds that feel like nights

Who says the sun will come tomorrow?

Every sun that does not have your face casts shadows.