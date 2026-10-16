تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
في الوقت الذي ينشغل فيه الأهلاويون بالدفاع عن حقوق ناديهم خارج الملعب لا مجال أن تتوقف المطالبة بالإصلاح داخل أسواره فالأهلي يحتاج إلى إدارة تدرك حجم المسؤولية وتتعامل مع الملفات الفنية بشجاعة ووضوح بعيداً عن المجاملات أو المكابرة أو محاولات تبرير الإخفاق.
أما من يتذاكون على جماهير الأهلي، ويقدمون النصائح من بعيد فعليهم أن يدركوا أن الجماهير ليست بحاجة إلى وصاية من أحد إنها بحاجة إلى قرارات حقيقية تعالج مكامن الخلل وحل ناجع وإذا كان الملف الفني قد وصل إلى مرحلة تستدعي تغيير المدرب فلا ينبغي أن تتحول المسألة إلى جدل لا ينتهي بل إلى تقييم مهني صريح تُقدَّم فيه مصلحة الأهلي على أي اعتبارات آخرى فالأهلي أكبر من الأسماء وأكبر من العناد وأكبر من أن يُترك رهينة قرارات مرتعشة.
إن المطالبة برحيل المدرب عاجلاً كونه لم يعد قادراً على تحقيق تطلعات الفريق متى أثبت التقييم الفني ذلك وأجمع الجميع على فشله الذريع وفي ذات الوقت لم يعد مقبولاً لا من اللاعبين ولا أنصار ومحبي النادي وليست انتقاصاً من أحد بل حق مشروع لجماهير تريد فريقها في المكان الذي يستحقه فالطموحات لا تتحقق بالأماني والبطولات لا تأتي بالمجاملات وإنما بالعمل الصحيح والقرار في الوقت المناسب.
ختاماً الأهلاويون يؤكدون لسنا في معركة مع أحد ولا نبحث عن خصومة مع لجنة أو رابطة أو نادٍ منافس نحن نطالب بمنظومة رياضية تتعامل مع الجميع بالميزان نفسه وتمنح كل نادٍ حقوقه دون تمييز وتُخضع قراراتها لمعايير واضحة ومعلنة.
أما الأهلي، فلن تنال منه القرارات مهما أثقلت كاهله ولن تنكسر جماهيره مهما طال انتظارها لكن الوفاء لهذا الكيان لا يعني الصمت عن الأخطاء ولا القبول بالأمر الواقع ولا التنازل عن حق مشروع.
رسالتهم واضحة أنصفوا الأهلي وضّحوا أسباب قراراتكم وطبّقوا المعايير على الجميع دون استثناء. وفي داخل النادي، اتخذوا القرارات التي تعيد للفريق هيبته وتحقق طموحات جماهيره.
فالأهلي لا يطلب امتيازاً على حساب الآخرين بل يطلب حقه كاملاً ولا يريد معاملة خاصة مثل غيره بل عدالة لا تتغير بتغيّر الأسماء والشعارات.
لأن حب الأهلي ليس تصفيقاً دائماً بل وفاءٌ لا يقبل التفريط في حقوقه أو مستقبله.
همسة:
آه من ليل التجافي مطوله
ليلة العاشق ثوانيها ليال
من يقول الشمس باكر مقبلة
كل شمس مالها وجهك ظلال.
While the Al-Ahli fans are busy defending their club's rights off the field, the demand for reform within its walls cannot stop. Al-Ahli needs management that understands the magnitude of responsibility and deals with technical matters with courage and clarity, away from flattery, arrogance, or attempts to justify failures.
As for those who try to outsmart Al-Ahli's fans and offer advice from a distance, they should realize that the fans do not need guardianship from anyone; they need real decisions that address the sources of dysfunction and effective solutions. If the technical file has reached a stage that necessitates changing the coach, the matter should not turn into endless debate but rather into a clear professional evaluation where the interests of Al-Ahli are prioritized over any other considerations. Al-Ahli is bigger than names, bigger than stubbornness, and too great to be left at the mercy of shaky decisions.
The demand for the coach's immediate departure, as he is no longer able to meet the team's aspirations, is justified when the technical evaluation proves it and everyone agrees on his utter failure. At the same time, it is no longer acceptable from either the players or the supporters and fans of the club. This is not a slight against anyone but a legitimate right for fans who want their team in the place it deserves. Aspirations are not achieved through wishes, and championships do not come from flattery but rather through correct work and timely decisions.
In conclusion, Al-Ahli fans affirm that we are not in a battle with anyone, nor are we seeking enmity with a committee, association, or rival club. We demand a sports system that treats everyone with the same scale and grants each club its rights without discrimination, subjecting its decisions to clear and announced criteria.
As for Al-Ahli, no decisions will diminish it, no matter how burdensome they may be, and its fans will not be broken, no matter how long they wait. However, loyalty to this entity does not mean silence about mistakes, acceptance of the status quo, or relinquishing a legitimate right.
Their message is clear: Give justice to Al-Ahli, clarify the reasons for your decisions, and apply the standards to everyone without exception. Inside the club, make the decisions that restore the team's dignity and fulfill the aspirations of its fans.
Al-Ahli does not seek privileges at the expense of others; it seeks its full rights and does not want special treatment like others, but rather justice that does not change with the changing of names and logos.
Because love for Al-Ahli is not just constant applause; it is loyalty that does not accept compromising its rights or its future.
A whisper:
Ah, the long night of estrangement
The lover's night has seconds that feel like nights
Who says the sun will come tomorrow?
Every sun that does not have your face casts shadows.