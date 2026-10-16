في الوقت الذي ينشغل فيه الأهلاويون بالدفاع عن حقوق ناديهم خارج الملعب لا مجال أن تتوقف المطالبة بالإصلاح داخل أسواره فالأهلي يحتاج إلى إدارة تدرك حجم المسؤولية وتتعامل مع الملفات الفنية بشجاعة ووضوح بعيداً عن المجاملات أو المكابرة أو محاولات تبرير الإخفاق.

أما من يتذاكون على جماهير الأهلي، ويقدمون النصائح من بعيد فعليهم أن يدركوا أن الجماهير ليست بحاجة إلى وصاية من أحد إنها بحاجة إلى قرارات حقيقية تعالج مكامن الخلل وحل ناجع وإذا كان الملف الفني قد وصل إلى مرحلة تستدعي تغيير المدرب فلا ينبغي أن تتحول المسألة إلى جدل لا ينتهي بل إلى تقييم مهني صريح تُقدَّم فيه مصلحة الأهلي على أي اعتبارات آخرى فالأهلي أكبر من الأسماء وأكبر من العناد وأكبر من أن يُترك رهينة قرارات مرتعشة.

إن المطالبة برحيل المدرب عاجلاً كونه لم يعد قادراً على تحقيق تطلعات الفريق متى أثبت التقييم الفني ذلك وأجمع الجميع على فشله الذريع وفي ذات الوقت لم يعد مقبولاً لا من اللاعبين ولا أنصار ومحبي النادي وليست انتقاصاً من أحد بل حق مشروع لجماهير تريد فريقها في المكان الذي يستحقه فالطموحات لا تتحقق بالأماني والبطولات لا تأتي بالمجاملات وإنما بالعمل الصحيح والقرار في الوقت المناسب.

ختاماً الأهلاويون يؤكدون لسنا في معركة مع أحد ولا نبحث عن خصومة مع لجنة أو رابطة أو نادٍ منافس نحن نطالب بمنظومة رياضية تتعامل مع الجميع بالميزان نفسه وتمنح كل نادٍ حقوقه دون تمييز وتُخضع قراراتها لمعايير واضحة ومعلنة.

أما الأهلي، فلن تنال منه القرارات مهما أثقلت كاهله ولن تنكسر جماهيره مهما طال انتظارها لكن الوفاء لهذا الكيان لا يعني الصمت عن الأخطاء ولا القبول بالأمر الواقع ولا التنازل عن حق مشروع.

رسالتهم واضحة أنصفوا الأهلي وضّحوا أسباب قراراتكم وطبّقوا المعايير على الجميع دون استثناء. وفي داخل النادي، اتخذوا القرارات التي تعيد للفريق هيبته وتحقق طموحات جماهيره.

فالأهلي لا يطلب امتيازاً على حساب الآخرين بل يطلب حقه كاملاً ولا يريد معاملة خاصة مثل غيره بل عدالة لا تتغير بتغيّر الأسماء والشعارات.

لأن حب الأهلي ليس تصفيقاً دائماً بل وفاءٌ لا يقبل التفريط في حقوقه أو مستقبله.

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