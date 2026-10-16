هناك شعوبٌ تصنعها الجغرافيا، وشعوبٌ تصنعها الثروات، وشعوبٌ تصوغها الحروب والتحديات.


الشعب السعودي صاغته الصحراء على مهل، وعلّمته قسوة الرمال كيف يصبر، وشظف العيش كيف ينهض، واتساع الأفق كيف يحلم بما يتجاوز حدود الممكن.


وحين يقول الأمير عبد العزيز بن سلمان، وزير الطاقة، إن «كلمة الخوف في القاموس السعودي ليس لها وجود»، فإنه يستحضر حكاية وطنٍ تعلّم أبناؤه أن الطريق إلى المستقبل لا يُعبَّد بالأمنيات، وإنما بالإرادة والعمل والثقة بالنفس.


إنها عبارة تختصر فلسفة شعبٍ لم ينتظر أن تصبح الظروف مواتية كي يبدأ، ولم يجعل من العواصف ذريعةً للتراجع، ولا من التحديات جدارا يفصل بينه وبين أحلامه. فمن قلب الصحراء التي بدت يوما شحيحةً في عطائها، خرجت دولةٌ أصبحت من كبار اللاعبين في أسواق الطاقة العالمية، ومن أرضٍ كان أبناؤها يطاردون الماء في باطنها، انطلقت رحلةٌ غيّرت وجه الاقتصاد، وكتبت فصلًا جديدًا في تاريخ المنطقة.


ولعل أجمل ما في هذه العبارة أنها لا تتحدث عن غياب المخاطر، بل عن غياب الاستسلام لها. فالشجاعة ليست أن تخلو الحياة من التحديات، ولا أن تمضي السفينة في بحرٍ ساكن لا تعترضها الأمواج. الشجاعة أن تعرف أن البحر قد يثور، وأن الرياح قد تتبدل، ثم تمسك بالدفة وتمضي، لأنك تؤمن بوجهتك وبقدرتك على الوصول.


وهذا هو المعنى الذي يتجاوز حدود قطاع الطاقة إلى تفاصيل الحياة السعودية كلها، فالمملكة التي وضعت مستهدفات رؤية 2030، وفتحت أبواب الاستثمار، ووسّعت مساحات السياحة والثقافة والرياضة، تنظر إلى المستقبل بوصفه مشروعا تصنعه اليوم، وتختبر قدرتها على إنجازه كل يوم.


وفي عالم تتقلب فيه أسواق الطاقة، وتتبدل فيه التحالفات، وتتشابك فيه المصالح الاقتصادية والسياسية، تأتي كلمات وزير الطاقة لتؤكد أن الثقة بالمستقبل لا تعني تجاهل الواقع، وأن الوفاء بالالتزامات لا يتحقق بالخطب وحدها، وإنما بالخطط المحكمة، والقرارات المدروسة، والاستثمارات المستمرة، والقدرة على تحويل الأزمات إلى فرص.


فليس المطلوب من السعودي أن يقول إنه لا يخاف فحسب، بل أن يبرهن على ذلك بعلمه، وإتقانه، وإنتاجه، وابتكاره، وبقدرته على حماية مكتسباته وصناعة مكتسبات جديدة. فالأوطان لا تتقدم بالشجاعة وحدها، كما أن الشجاعة التي لا يسندها العمل تظل صوتا جميلا يتردد في الهواء، أما حين تتحد الإرادة مع المعرفة، والطموح مع الإنجاز، فإن الكلمات تتحول إلى واقع، والأحلام تصبح مشاريع، والمستحيل يتراجع خطوةً أمام كل خطوة إلى الأمام.


ولأن الأوطان تُقاس بما تملكه من إيمانٍ وبقدرتها على استثمار مواردها، فإن الرهان الأكبر يظل على الإنسان السعودي. على شابٍ يرى في المستقبل فرصة لا تهديدا، وعلى فتاةٍ تعرف أن طموحها لا سقف له، وعلى جيلٍ يريد أن يتسلم وطنًا أكثر ازدهارا، ثم يتركه للأجيال القادمة أكثر قوة واتساعا في الحلم.


إن عبارة «نحن لا نهاب» ليست دعوةً إلى الاندفاع، ولا إنكارا لصعوبة الطريق، بل رسالةٌ إلى الداخل والخارج تقول بأن هذا الوطن يعرف ماذا يريد، ويدرك أن تحقيق طموحاته يتطلب نفسا طويلا، وعملا متواصلا، وثباتا حين تتغير الظروف.


فالسعودية التي واجهت شحّ البدايات، وصنعت من النفط رافعةً لنهضتها، تتطلع اليوم إلى مستقبلٍ لا يقوم على موردٍ واحد، ولا يتوقف عند إنجازٍ واحد. إنها تريد أن تكون حاضرةً في معادلات الطاقة التقليدية والمتجددة، وفي ميادين التقنية والصناعة والاستثمار، وأن تمنح أبناءها وبناتها فرصًا تليق بما يحملونه من طموح.


وفي النهاية، قد تختلف القواميس في تعريف الخوف، لكن الشعوب العظيمة تكتب معانيها الخاصة بأفعالها. وقد تكون أجمل إجابةٍ عن سؤال التحديات ليست أن نقول إننا لا نخاف، بل أن نثبت أننا، مهما اشتدت العواصف، نعرف كيف نحافظ على اتجاهنا، وكيف نواصل البناء، وكيف نمنح أبناءنا مستقبلًا يستحق أحلامهم.


الأمل والعمل والإصرار كلماتٌ حاضرةٌ في ميدان الفعل. هناك حيث لا تتحدث الأوطان عن قوتها فحسب، بل تجعل من قوتها حكايةً يرويها المستقبل.