There are peoples shaped by geography, peoples shaped by wealth, and peoples forged by wars and challenges.



The Saudi people were shaped slowly by the desert, which taught them the harshness of the sands and how to be patient, the hardship of living and how to rise, and the vastness of the horizon and how to dream beyond the limits of the possible.



When Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, the Minister of Energy, says that "the word fear does not exist in the Saudi dictionary," he evokes the story of a nation whose children have learned that the road to the future is not paved with wishes, but with will, work, and self-confidence.



This phrase encapsulates the philosophy of a people who did not wait for favorable conditions to begin, who did not use storms as an excuse to retreat, nor challenges as a wall separating them from their dreams. From the heart of the desert, which once seemed scarce in its offerings, emerged a state that has become a major player in global energy markets, and from a land where its children chased water beneath its surface, a journey began that changed the face of the economy and wrote a new chapter in the history of the region.



Perhaps the most beautiful aspect of this phrase is that it does not speak of the absence of risks, but of the absence of surrender to them. Courage is not about living a life free of challenges, nor about sailing in a calm sea without waves. Courage is knowing that the sea may roar, that the winds may change, and then taking the helm and moving forward because you believe in your destination and your ability to reach it.



This is the meaning that transcends the energy sector to encompass all aspects of Saudi life. The Kingdom, which has set the targets of Vision 2030, opened the doors to investment, and expanded the realms of tourism, culture, and sports, looks to the future as a project it is creating today, testing its ability to achieve it every day.



In a world where energy markets fluctuate, alliances change, and economic and political interests intertwine, the words of the Minister of Energy affirm that confidence in the future does not mean ignoring reality, and that fulfilling commitments is not achieved through speeches alone, but through meticulous plans, well-considered decisions, ongoing investments, and the ability to turn crises into opportunities.



What is required of a Saudi is not just to say that he is not afraid, but to prove it through his knowledge, mastery, productivity, innovation, and his ability to protect his gains and create new ones. Nations do not advance through courage alone, just as courage without action remains a beautiful voice echoing in the air. However, when will combines with knowledge, and ambition with achievement, words turn into reality, dreams become projects, and the impossible retreats a step with every step forward.



Because nations are measured by their faith and their ability to invest their resources, the greatest bet remains on the Saudi people. On a young man who sees the future as an opportunity, not a threat, on a young woman who knows that her ambition has no ceiling, and on a generation that wants to inherit a more prosperous homeland and leave it to future generations stronger and broader in dreams.



The phrase "We do not fear" is not a call to rush, nor a denial of the difficulties of the road, but a message to both the inside and the outside that this nation knows what it wants and realizes that achieving its ambitions requires a long breath, continuous work, and steadfastness when circumstances change.



Saudi Arabia, which faced the scarcity of beginnings and made oil a lever for its renaissance, now looks to a future that does not rely on a single resource and does not stop at a single achievement. It wants to be present in the equations of both traditional and renewable energy, in the fields of technology, industry, and investment, and to provide its sons and daughters with opportunities worthy of their ambitions.



In the end, dictionaries may differ in defining fear, but great nations write their own meanings through their actions. Perhaps the most beautiful answer to the question of challenges is not to say that we are not afraid, but to prove that, no matter how fierce the storms, we know how to maintain our direction, how to continue building, and how to provide our children with a future that deserves their dreams.



Hope, work, and determination are words present in the field of action. There, where nations do not only speak of their strength, but make their strength a story told by the future.