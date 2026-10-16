When Saudi Arabia becomes the center of gravity in the region, this is not only related to its religious status or the size of its economy, but also to a broader transformation in the nature of the role it has come to play within its regional and international surroundings. In recent years, Riyadh has shifted from being affected by regional developments to being an influencer in their directions and trajectories. Saudi Arabia no longer views regional issues as separate crises, but rather as an interconnected network of interests, security, economy, and politics. This transformation has made the kingdom a key player in many files seeking new settlements or arrangements, as Saudi Arabia possesses multiple elements of power, starting with the economy and energy and extending to diplomacy, international relations, and its geographical location.

Perhaps the most notable aspect of the Saudi role is the combination of economic power and political presence; the kingdom no longer relies solely on oil as the main source of power and influence, but is working to build a more diversified economy while seeking to attract investments and develop sectors such as tourism, technology, industry, and logistics services. These economic transformations provide Saudi politics with additional tools for influence, as the economy has become an essential part of international relations. At the same time, the kingdom has a strategic location, overseeing extremely important maritime passages and neighboring regions experiencing extensive international and regional competition. Therefore, Saudi Arabia's importance is not only related to its energy production but also to what it can offer in terms of stability, opportunities, and partnerships. The more diversified the Saudi economy becomes, the greater Riyadh's ability to act independently and flexibly in a world where power balances are changing rapidly.

On the political level, Saudi diplomacy has become more present in regional files. Instead of merely reacting to crises, Riyadh is increasingly seeking to open channels for dialogue, bridge viewpoints, and support settlements that preserve the stability of countries and their interests. This policy does not mean abandoning elements of power, but rather using them in a calmer and more effective manner. Saudi Arabia understands that prolonged wars do not necessarily yield real victories and that regional stability represents a Saudi, Arab, and international interest at the same time. From this perspective, Riyadh's openness to various regional and international powers and its insistence on building multiple relationships not based on a single axis can be understood. This flexibility grants the kingdom a broader space for maneuvering and allows it to be an important partner to multiple parties.

However, being a center of gravity does not mean hegemony, nor does it mean that Saudi Arabia seeks to impose its will on others. The true strength of states is measured by their ability to protect their interests, build partnerships, reduce sources of threat, and create a more stable regional environment. From this angle, it seems that the Saudi role is about creating balance. The kingdom needs a stable Middle East for its economic and developmental projects to succeed and requires a secure environment to transform into a global center for investment, tourism, transport, and services. Therefore, Saudi policy increasingly stems from the idea that development and security are two sides of the same coin; a global economy cannot be built in a troubled region, nor can investments be attracted to an environment living on the brink of conflict. Thus, regional stability becomes part of the Saudi project itself.

Today, Saudi Arabia stands before a historic opportunity to solidify its position as a major center of gravity in the Middle East, as it possesses elements of power such as religious status, a massive economy, a strategic location, natural resources, extensive international relations, and a developmental project. However, maintaining this position requires a diversified economy and continued building of balanced relationships with major powers and regional countries. The center of gravity is not granted solely by geography or wealth, but is created by the ability to transform potentials into sustainable influence. Saudi Arabia's success in continuing along this path means that it will not only be an influential state in the Middle East but may become one of the most important powers shaping the region in the coming decades.