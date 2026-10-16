حين تصبح السعودية مركز الثقل في المنطقة، فإن ذلك لا يرتبط فقط بمكانتها الدينية أو بحجم اقتصادها، وإنما يرتبط بتحوّل أوسع في طبيعة الدور الذي غدت تؤديه داخل محيطها الإقليمي والدولي، فخلال السنوات الأخيرة انتقلت الرياض من موقع المتأثر بتطورات المنطقة إلى موقع المؤثر في اتجاهاتها ومساراتها، ولم تعد السعودية تنظر إلى الملفات الإقليمية باعتبارها أزمات منفصلة، بل باعتبارها شبكة مترابطة من المصالح والأمن والاقتصاد والسياسة، وهذا التحوّل جعل المملكة طرفاً حاضراً في كثير من الملفات التي تبحث عن تسويات أو ترتيبات جديدة، فالسعودية تمتلك عناصر قوة متعددة، تبدأ بالاقتصاد والطاقة ولا تنتهي عند الدبلوماسية والعلاقات الدولية والموقع الجغرافي.

ولعل أبرز ما يميّز الدور السعودي هو الجمع بين القوة الاقتصادية والحضور السياسي؛ فالمملكة لم تعد تعتمد على النفط بوصفه المصدر الرئيسي للقوة والنفوذ، بل تعمل على بناء اقتصاد أكثر تنوعاً كما تسعى لجذب الاستثمارات وتطوير قطاعات السياحة والتكنولوجيا والصناعة والخدمات اللوجستية، وهذه التحوّلات الاقتصادية تمنح السياسة السعودية أدوات إضافية للتأثير، لأن الاقتصاد أصبح جزءاً أساسياً من العلاقات الدولية، وفي الوقت نفسه تملك المملكة موقعاً إستراتيجياً بخلاف كونها تشرف على ممرات بحرية بالغة الأهمية، وتجاور مناطق تشهد تنافساً دولياً وإقليمياً واسعاً، لذلك فإن أهمية السعودية لا تتعلق بما تنتجه من الطاقة فقط، وإنما بما تستطيع أن تقدّمه من استقرار وفرص وشراكات، وكلما ازداد تنوع الاقتصاد السعودي، ازدادت قدرة الرياض على التحرك باستقلالية ومرونة في عالم تتغيّر فيه موازين القوة بسرعة.

أما على المستوى السياسي فإن الدبلوماسية السعودية أصبحت أكثر حضوراً في ملفات المنطقة، فبدلاً من الاكتفاء برد الفعل تجاه الأزمات، تسعى الرياض بصورة متزايدة إلى فتح قنوات الحوار، وتقريب وجهات النظر، ودعم التسويات التي تحفظ استقرار الدول ومصالحها، وهذه السياسة لا تعني التخلي عن عناصر القوة، بل تعني استخدامها بطريقة أكثر هدوءاً وفاعلية، فالسعودية تدرك أن الحروب الطويلة لا تنتج بالضرورة انتصارات حقيقية، وأن استقرار المنطقة يمثل مصلحة سعودية وعربية ودولية في الوقت نفسه، ومن هنا يمكن فهم انفتاح الرياض على قوى إقليمية ودولية مختلفة، وإصرارها على بناء علاقات متعددة لا تقوم على محور واحد، هذه المرونة تمنح المملكة مساحة أوسع للمناورة، وتسمح لها بأن تكون شريكاً مهماً لدى أطراف متعددة.

لكن مركز الثقل لا يعني الهيمنة ولا يعني أن السعودية تسعى إلى فرض إرادتها على الآخرين، فالقوة الحقيقية للدول تقاس بقدرتها على حماية مصالحها وعلى بناء الشراكات وتقليل مصادر التهديد وخلق بيئة إقليمية أكثر استقراراً، ومن هذه الزاوية يبدو أن الدور السعودي هو صناعة التوازن، فالمملكة تحتاج إلى شرق أوسط مستقر لكي تنجح مشروعاتها الاقتصادية والتنموية، وتحتاج إلى محيط آمن لكي تتحوّل إلى مركز عالمي للاستثمار والسياحة والنقل والخدمات، ولهذا فإن السياسة السعودية تنطلق بصورة متزايدة من فكرة أن التنمية والأمن وجهان لعملة واحدة؛ فلا يمكن بناء اقتصاد عالمي في منطقة مضطربة، ولا يمكن جذب الاستثمارات إلى بيئة تعيش على حافة الصراع، ومن هنا يصبح الاستقرار الإقليمي جزءاً من المشروع السعودي نفسه.

تقف السعودية اليوم أمام فرصة تاريخية لتثبيت موقعها باعتبارها مركز ثقل رئيسياً في الشرق الأوسط؛ حيث تتوفر لديها عناصر القوة من مكانة دينية واقتصاد ضخم وموقع إستراتيجي وموارد طبيعية وعلاقات دولية واسعة ومشروع تنموي، غير أن الحفاظ على هذا الموقع يتطلب اقتصاداً متنوعاً ومواصلة بناء علاقات متوازنة مع القوى الكبرى ودول المنطقة، فمركز الثقل لا تمنحه الجغرافيا أو الثروة وحدهما، وإنما تصنعه القدرة على تحويل الإمكانات إلى تأثير مستدام، ونجاح السعودية في مواصلة هذا المسار، يعني أنها لن تكون فقط مجرد دولة مؤثرة في الشرق الأوسط، بل قد تصبح إحدى أهم القوى التي تحدد شكل المنطقة في العقود المقبلة.