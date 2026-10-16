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حين تصبح السعودية مركز الثقل في المنطقة، فإن ذلك لا يرتبط فقط بمكانتها الدينية أو بحجم اقتصادها، وإنما يرتبط بتحوّل أوسع في طبيعة الدور الذي غدت تؤديه داخل محيطها الإقليمي والدولي، فخلال السنوات الأخيرة انتقلت الرياض من موقع المتأثر بتطورات المنطقة إلى موقع المؤثر في اتجاهاتها ومساراتها، ولم تعد السعودية تنظر إلى الملفات الإقليمية باعتبارها أزمات منفصلة، بل باعتبارها شبكة مترابطة من المصالح والأمن والاقتصاد والسياسة، وهذا التحوّل جعل المملكة طرفاً حاضراً في كثير من الملفات التي تبحث عن تسويات أو ترتيبات جديدة، فالسعودية تمتلك عناصر قوة متعددة، تبدأ بالاقتصاد والطاقة ولا تنتهي عند الدبلوماسية والعلاقات الدولية والموقع الجغرافي.
ولعل أبرز ما يميّز الدور السعودي هو الجمع بين القوة الاقتصادية والحضور السياسي؛ فالمملكة لم تعد تعتمد على النفط بوصفه المصدر الرئيسي للقوة والنفوذ، بل تعمل على بناء اقتصاد أكثر تنوعاً كما تسعى لجذب الاستثمارات وتطوير قطاعات السياحة والتكنولوجيا والصناعة والخدمات اللوجستية، وهذه التحوّلات الاقتصادية تمنح السياسة السعودية أدوات إضافية للتأثير، لأن الاقتصاد أصبح جزءاً أساسياً من العلاقات الدولية، وفي الوقت نفسه تملك المملكة موقعاً إستراتيجياً بخلاف كونها تشرف على ممرات بحرية بالغة الأهمية، وتجاور مناطق تشهد تنافساً دولياً وإقليمياً واسعاً، لذلك فإن أهمية السعودية لا تتعلق بما تنتجه من الطاقة فقط، وإنما بما تستطيع أن تقدّمه من استقرار وفرص وشراكات، وكلما ازداد تنوع الاقتصاد السعودي، ازدادت قدرة الرياض على التحرك باستقلالية ومرونة في عالم تتغيّر فيه موازين القوة بسرعة.
أما على المستوى السياسي فإن الدبلوماسية السعودية أصبحت أكثر حضوراً في ملفات المنطقة، فبدلاً من الاكتفاء برد الفعل تجاه الأزمات، تسعى الرياض بصورة متزايدة إلى فتح قنوات الحوار، وتقريب وجهات النظر، ودعم التسويات التي تحفظ استقرار الدول ومصالحها، وهذه السياسة لا تعني التخلي عن عناصر القوة، بل تعني استخدامها بطريقة أكثر هدوءاً وفاعلية، فالسعودية تدرك أن الحروب الطويلة لا تنتج بالضرورة انتصارات حقيقية، وأن استقرار المنطقة يمثل مصلحة سعودية وعربية ودولية في الوقت نفسه، ومن هنا يمكن فهم انفتاح الرياض على قوى إقليمية ودولية مختلفة، وإصرارها على بناء علاقات متعددة لا تقوم على محور واحد، هذه المرونة تمنح المملكة مساحة أوسع للمناورة، وتسمح لها بأن تكون شريكاً مهماً لدى أطراف متعددة.
لكن مركز الثقل لا يعني الهيمنة ولا يعني أن السعودية تسعى إلى فرض إرادتها على الآخرين، فالقوة الحقيقية للدول تقاس بقدرتها على حماية مصالحها وعلى بناء الشراكات وتقليل مصادر التهديد وخلق بيئة إقليمية أكثر استقراراً، ومن هذه الزاوية يبدو أن الدور السعودي هو صناعة التوازن، فالمملكة تحتاج إلى شرق أوسط مستقر لكي تنجح مشروعاتها الاقتصادية والتنموية، وتحتاج إلى محيط آمن لكي تتحوّل إلى مركز عالمي للاستثمار والسياحة والنقل والخدمات، ولهذا فإن السياسة السعودية تنطلق بصورة متزايدة من فكرة أن التنمية والأمن وجهان لعملة واحدة؛ فلا يمكن بناء اقتصاد عالمي في منطقة مضطربة، ولا يمكن جذب الاستثمارات إلى بيئة تعيش على حافة الصراع، ومن هنا يصبح الاستقرار الإقليمي جزءاً من المشروع السعودي نفسه.
تقف السعودية اليوم أمام فرصة تاريخية لتثبيت موقعها باعتبارها مركز ثقل رئيسياً في الشرق الأوسط؛ حيث تتوفر لديها عناصر القوة من مكانة دينية واقتصاد ضخم وموقع إستراتيجي وموارد طبيعية وعلاقات دولية واسعة ومشروع تنموي، غير أن الحفاظ على هذا الموقع يتطلب اقتصاداً متنوعاً ومواصلة بناء علاقات متوازنة مع القوى الكبرى ودول المنطقة، فمركز الثقل لا تمنحه الجغرافيا أو الثروة وحدهما، وإنما تصنعه القدرة على تحويل الإمكانات إلى تأثير مستدام، ونجاح السعودية في مواصلة هذا المسار، يعني أنها لن تكون فقط مجرد دولة مؤثرة في الشرق الأوسط، بل قد تصبح إحدى أهم القوى التي تحدد شكل المنطقة في العقود المقبلة.
When Saudi Arabia becomes the center of gravity in the region, this is not only related to its religious status or the size of its economy, but also to a broader transformation in the nature of the role it has come to play within its regional and international surroundings. In recent years, Riyadh has shifted from being affected by regional developments to being an influencer in their directions and trajectories. Saudi Arabia no longer views regional issues as separate crises, but rather as an interconnected network of interests, security, economy, and politics. This transformation has made the kingdom a key player in many files seeking new settlements or arrangements, as Saudi Arabia possesses multiple elements of power, starting with the economy and energy and extending to diplomacy, international relations, and its geographical location.
Perhaps the most notable aspect of the Saudi role is the combination of economic power and political presence; the kingdom no longer relies solely on oil as the main source of power and influence, but is working to build a more diversified economy while seeking to attract investments and develop sectors such as tourism, technology, industry, and logistics services. These economic transformations provide Saudi politics with additional tools for influence, as the economy has become an essential part of international relations. At the same time, the kingdom has a strategic location, overseeing extremely important maritime passages and neighboring regions experiencing extensive international and regional competition. Therefore, Saudi Arabia's importance is not only related to its energy production but also to what it can offer in terms of stability, opportunities, and partnerships. The more diversified the Saudi economy becomes, the greater Riyadh's ability to act independently and flexibly in a world where power balances are changing rapidly.
On the political level, Saudi diplomacy has become more present in regional files. Instead of merely reacting to crises, Riyadh is increasingly seeking to open channels for dialogue, bridge viewpoints, and support settlements that preserve the stability of countries and their interests. This policy does not mean abandoning elements of power, but rather using them in a calmer and more effective manner. Saudi Arabia understands that prolonged wars do not necessarily yield real victories and that regional stability represents a Saudi, Arab, and international interest at the same time. From this perspective, Riyadh's openness to various regional and international powers and its insistence on building multiple relationships not based on a single axis can be understood. This flexibility grants the kingdom a broader space for maneuvering and allows it to be an important partner to multiple parties.
However, being a center of gravity does not mean hegemony, nor does it mean that Saudi Arabia seeks to impose its will on others. The true strength of states is measured by their ability to protect their interests, build partnerships, reduce sources of threat, and create a more stable regional environment. From this angle, it seems that the Saudi role is about creating balance. The kingdom needs a stable Middle East for its economic and developmental projects to succeed and requires a secure environment to transform into a global center for investment, tourism, transport, and services. Therefore, Saudi policy increasingly stems from the idea that development and security are two sides of the same coin; a global economy cannot be built in a troubled region, nor can investments be attracted to an environment living on the brink of conflict. Thus, regional stability becomes part of the Saudi project itself.
Today, Saudi Arabia stands before a historic opportunity to solidify its position as a major center of gravity in the Middle East, as it possesses elements of power such as religious status, a massive economy, a strategic location, natural resources, extensive international relations, and a developmental project. However, maintaining this position requires a diversified economy and continued building of balanced relationships with major powers and regional countries. The center of gravity is not granted solely by geography or wealth, but is created by the ability to transform potentials into sustainable influence. Saudi Arabia's success in continuing along this path means that it will not only be an influential state in the Middle East but may become one of the most important powers shaping the region in the coming decades.