تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
من يدرس أسباب كل أنواع الظواهر والمؤشرات السلبية بالمجتمعات بما فيها التخلف التنموي والاقتصادي والصناعي والعلمي والاجتماعي والحقوقي سيجدها جميعها أساسها الجذري هو الافتقار للثقافة الأخلاقية الجوهرية، ومجرد حفظ النصوص الدينية لا يولّد تلقائياً الوعي الأخلاقي لدى الإنسان، ومما يدل على هذا أن أقل الدول فساداً وجريمة وأعلاها بمؤشرات النزاهة والسعادة هي غير متدينة؛ الدول الأسكندنافية واليابان، لكن لديها ثقافة تكريس أخلاقي قوية، وللأسف أنه حتى بالخطاب الديني السائد بالعالم العربي هناك تركيز على الظاهر والمظاهر والعبادات وإهمال لجانب التكريس الأخلاقي والسلوكي والفكري الجوهري، وأفضل الكتب التي تتمحور حول تكريس الأخلاق باللغة العربية هي موسوعات معاصرة حول الفضائل وتمتاز بتعدد مؤلفيها كونهم متخصصين أكاديمياً، وأبرزها: «موسوعة الأدب ومكارم الأخلاق العربية والإسلامية»، وشارك بتأليفها أكثر من 150 أكاديمياً سعودياً وعربياً بإشراف د. مرزوق تنباك، وهناك موسوعات أخرى تضمّنت عدداً أقل من المؤلفين، لكن جميعها تتضمّن فقط الأخلاق الكلاسيكية/التقليدية الشخصية ولا تزيد بشيء عن مضمون مؤلفات العصور الوسطى في فرع يسمى بالرقائق، وليس في أي منها تناول لعلم الأخلاق المعاصر، الذي يتضّمن معالجات أكثر تعقيداً وتفصيلاً ومعاصرة للقيم الأخلاقية الخاصة والعامة. وتفتقر الموسوعات الأخلاقية العربية لنتائج الدراسات العلمية لشتى الظواهر الإنسانية الأخلاقية والسلوكية وآليات صنع القرار الأخلاقي وحرية الإرادة والاختيار والمسؤولية الأخلاقية في ظل علم الوعي ووظائف الدماغ والاجتماع وعلم النفس، وتفتقر للفضائل الأخلاقية المعاصرة كالتفكير النقدي/العقلاني، المنهجية العلمية، المساواة، الانفتاح الفكري، جريمة الاتجار بالبشر بطريقة التعامل مع الخدم والعمالة، عدم العنف الأسري والاغتصاب، حفظ حقوق الملكية الفكرية، اللاعنف، النضال السلمي المدني، حقوق الإنسان والمرأة والطفل، بينما الموسوعات الغربية تتضمن هذه الأبعاد، ولذا يجب ترجمتها وتضمينها ببرامج التعليم الأخلاقي بالمساجد والمؤسسات التعليمية ووسائط التثقيف العام، وأبرز الموسوعات الأخلاقية العالمية The International Encyclopedia of Ethics, Wiley-Blackwell -«الموسوعة الدولية للأخلاق» شارك بتأليفها أكثر من 750 متخصصاً من أنحاء العالم، وهي محكّمة بنظام التحكيم العلمي للمقالات العلمية، وتتمحور حول أقسام المجالات الأخلاقية الأربعة؛ أولاً، الأخلاق المعيارية: تبحث بالمبادئ والقواعد العامة التي تحدد ما يجب فعله وما لا يجب، وما الذي يجعل الأفعال صحيحة أو خاطئة-هام للوقاية من الإرهاب-وتشمل المذاهب الرئيسية:
* الأخلاق النفعية: الحكم على الفعل بنتيجته وتحقيقه المنفعة الكبرى لأكبر عدد من الناس.
* أخلاق الواجب/الديونتولوجيا: ترى أن الفعل يكون أخلاقياً إذا كان نابعاً من الالتزام بالواجب وبالقواعد.
* أخلاق الفضيلة: التركيز على تكريس الشخصية على الفضائل.
ثانياً: ما وراء الأخلاق/الأخلاق الميتافيزيقية: تدرس الطبيعة الفلسفية للأخلاق والأحكام الأخلاقية وأصل المفاهيم الأخلاقية.
ثالثاً: الأخلاق العملية التطبيقية: تبحث في تطبيق المبادئ الأخلاقية على المجالات العملية، كالأخلاق الطبية والحيوية، أخلاقيات المهن المختلفة، الأخلاقيات البيئية، التكنولوجيا والعلوم والذكاء الاصطناعي، الأخلاق السياسية.
رابعاً: التراث الأخلاقي للعقائد الدينية والفلسفية والقانونية المختلفة. ولذا يجب تأليف موسوعة أخلاقية عربية شاملة للفضائل الكلاسيكية/التقليدية، بالإضافة للفضائل المعاصرة وعلم الأخلاق المعاصر ونتائج الدراسات العلمية على المواضيع الأخلاقية، وعلى سبيل المثال؛ يمكن إثبات صواب فضيلة المساواة بين الجنسين عبر الدراسات التي أثبتت أنه لا فارق بكفاءة عمل دماغ المرأة والرجل وأداء وقرارات المرأة والرجل بكافة المجالات وذلك لتصحيح القناعات العنصرية ضد المرأة، ويتم تعميم تدريس هذه الموسوعة الشاملة بالمساجد والمؤسسات التعليمية وانتقاء مواضيع خطب الجمعة منها، ولتصبح بمثابة دستور للتربية الأسرية، فلا توجد نهضة شاملة تحصل لأي شعب إلا بثقافة أخلاقية قوية شاملة، ولتتم ترجمتها للغات العالم، فلا يعقل أنه لا توجد موسوعة إسلامية عالمية للأخلاق تتفوق على نظيراتها الغربية.
Whoever studies the causes of all types of negative phenomena and indicators in societies, including developmental, economic, industrial, scientific, social, and legal backwardness, will find that their root cause is the lack of essential moral culture. Merely memorizing religious texts does not automatically generate moral awareness in a person. This is evidenced by the fact that the least corrupt and criminal countries, which rank highest in integrity and happiness indicators, are non-religious; such as the Scandinavian countries and Japan, which have a strong culture of moral commitment. Unfortunately, even in the prevailing religious discourse in the Arab world, there is a focus on appearances, rituals, and worship, while neglecting the essential aspects of moral, behavioral, and intellectual commitment. The best books that center around moral commitment in Arabic are contemporary encyclopedias on virtues, distinguished by their multiple authors who are academically specialized. Among the most prominent is the "Encyclopedia of Arabic and Islamic Literature and Noble Morals," co-authored by more than 150 Saudi and Arab academics under the supervision of Dr. Marzouk Tanbak. There are other encyclopedias that include fewer authors, but all of them only cover classical/traditional personal ethics and do not exceed the content of medieval writings in a branch called "al-Raqa'iq," and none of them address contemporary ethics, which involves more complex, detailed, and modern treatments of both private and public moral values. The Arabic moral encyclopedias lack the results of scientific studies on various human moral and behavioral phenomena, the mechanisms of moral decision-making, free will and choice, and moral responsibility in light of consciousness science, brain functions, sociology, and psychology. They also lack contemporary moral virtues such as critical/rational thinking, scientific methodology, equality, intellectual openness, human trafficking crimes in the treatment of domestic workers and labor, domestic violence and rape, intellectual property rights protection, non-violence, peaceful civil struggle, and human rights, including those of women and children. In contrast, Western encyclopedias include these dimensions. Therefore, they should be translated and included in moral education programs in mosques, educational institutions, and public awareness media. Among the most prominent global moral encyclopedias is "The International Encyclopedia of Ethics," published by Wiley-Blackwell, co-authored by more than 750 specialists from around the world, and it is peer-reviewed under a scientific article review system. It revolves around four sections of moral fields: First, normative ethics: which examines the general principles and rules that determine what should and should not be done, and what makes actions right or wrong—important for preventing terrorism—and includes the main doctrines:
* Utilitarian ethics: judging an action by its outcome and achieving the greatest benefit for the largest number of people.
* Deontological ethics: believes that an action is moral if it stems from a commitment to duty and rules.
* Virtue ethics: focuses on cultivating character through virtues.
Second: Meta-ethics: studies the philosophical nature of ethics and moral judgments and the origin of moral concepts.
Third: Applied ethics: explores the application of ethical principles to practical fields, such as medical and biological ethics, ethics of various professions, environmental ethics, technology, science, and artificial intelligence, and political ethics.
Fourth: The ethical heritage of various religious, philosophical, and legal doctrines. Therefore, it is necessary to compile a comprehensive Arabic moral encyclopedia covering classical/traditional virtues, in addition to contemporary virtues, contemporary ethics, and the results of scientific studies on ethical topics. For example, the correctness of the virtue of gender equality can be demonstrated through studies that have shown no difference in the efficiency of the brain's work between women and men and the performance and decisions of women and men in all fields, in order to correct racist convictions against women. This comprehensive encyclopedia should be taught in mosques and educational institutions, and topics for Friday sermons should be selected from it, so that it becomes a kind of constitution for family education. There can be no comprehensive renaissance for any people without a strong, comprehensive moral culture, and it should be translated into the languages of the world. It is unreasonable that there is no global Islamic encyclopedia of ethics that surpasses its Western counterparts.