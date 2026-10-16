من يدرس أسباب كل أنواع الظواهر والمؤشرات السلبية بالمجتمعات بما فيها التخلف التنموي والاقتصادي والصناعي والعلمي والاجتماعي والحقوقي سيجدها جميعها أساسها الجذري هو الافتقار للثقافة الأخلاقية الجوهرية، ومجرد حفظ النصوص الدينية لا يولّد تلقائياً الوعي الأخلاقي لدى الإنسان، ومما يدل على هذا أن أقل الدول فساداً وجريمة وأعلاها بمؤشرات النزاهة والسعادة هي غير متدينة؛ الدول الأسكندنافية واليابان، لكن لديها ثقافة تكريس أخلاقي قوية، وللأسف أنه حتى بالخطاب الديني السائد بالعالم العربي هناك تركيز على الظاهر والمظاهر والعبادات وإهمال لجانب التكريس الأخلاقي والسلوكي والفكري الجوهري، وأفضل الكتب التي تتمحور حول تكريس الأخلاق باللغة العربية هي موسوعات معاصرة حول الفضائل وتمتاز بتعدد مؤلفيها كونهم متخصصين أكاديمياً، وأبرزها: «موسوعة الأدب ومكارم الأخلاق العربية والإسلامية»، وشارك بتأليفها أكثر من 150 أكاديمياً سعودياً وعربياً بإشراف د. مرزوق تنباك، وهناك موسوعات أخرى تضمّنت عدداً أقل من المؤلفين، لكن جميعها تتضمّن فقط الأخلاق الكلاسيكية/التقليدية الشخصية ولا تزيد بشيء عن مضمون مؤلفات العصور الوسطى في فرع يسمى بالرقائق، وليس في أي منها تناول لعلم الأخلاق المعاصر، الذي يتضّمن معالجات أكثر تعقيداً وتفصيلاً ومعاصرة للقيم الأخلاقية الخاصة والعامة. وتفتقر الموسوعات الأخلاقية العربية لنتائج الدراسات العلمية لشتى الظواهر الإنسانية الأخلاقية والسلوكية وآليات صنع القرار الأخلاقي وحرية الإرادة والاختيار والمسؤولية الأخلاقية في ظل علم الوعي ووظائف الدماغ والاجتماع وعلم النفس، وتفتقر للفضائل الأخلاقية المعاصرة كالتفكير النقدي/العقلاني، المنهجية العلمية، المساواة، الانفتاح الفكري، جريمة الاتجار بالبشر بطريقة التعامل مع الخدم والعمالة، عدم العنف الأسري والاغتصاب، حفظ حقوق الملكية الفكرية، اللاعنف، النضال السلمي المدني، حقوق الإنسان والمرأة والطفل، بينما الموسوعات الغربية تتضمن هذه الأبعاد، ولذا يجب ترجمتها وتضمينها ببرامج التعليم الأخلاقي بالمساجد والمؤسسات التعليمية ووسائط التثقيف العام، وأبرز الموسوعات الأخلاقية العالمية The International Encyclopedia of Ethics, Wiley-Blackwell -«الموسوعة الدولية للأخلاق» شارك بتأليفها أكثر من 750 متخصصاً من أنحاء العالم، وهي محكّمة بنظام التحكيم العلمي للمقالات العلمية، وتتمحور حول أقسام المجالات الأخلاقية الأربعة؛ أولاً، الأخلاق المعيارية: تبحث بالمبادئ والقواعد العامة التي تحدد ما يجب فعله وما لا يجب، وما الذي يجعل الأفعال صحيحة أو خاطئة-هام للوقاية من الإرهاب-وتشمل المذاهب الرئيسية:

* الأخلاق النفعية: الحكم على الفعل بنتيجته وتحقيقه المنفعة الكبرى لأكبر عدد من الناس.

* أخلاق الواجب/الديونتولوجيا: ترى أن الفعل يكون أخلاقياً إذا كان نابعاً من الالتزام بالواجب وبالقواعد.

* أخلاق الفضيلة: التركيز على تكريس الشخصية على الفضائل.

ثانياً: ما وراء الأخلاق/الأخلاق الميتافيزيقية: تدرس الطبيعة الفلسفية للأخلاق والأحكام الأخلاقية وأصل المفاهيم الأخلاقية.

ثالثاً: الأخلاق العملية التطبيقية: تبحث في تطبيق المبادئ الأخلاقية على المجالات العملية، كالأخلاق الطبية والحيوية، أخلاقيات المهن المختلفة، الأخلاقيات البيئية، التكنولوجيا والعلوم والذكاء الاصطناعي، الأخلاق السياسية.

رابعاً: التراث الأخلاقي للعقائد الدينية والفلسفية والقانونية المختلفة. ولذا يجب تأليف موسوعة أخلاقية عربية شاملة للفضائل الكلاسيكية/التقليدية، بالإضافة للفضائل المعاصرة وعلم الأخلاق المعاصر ونتائج الدراسات العلمية على المواضيع الأخلاقية، وعلى سبيل المثال؛ يمكن إثبات صواب فضيلة المساواة بين الجنسين عبر الدراسات التي أثبتت أنه لا فارق بكفاءة عمل دماغ المرأة والرجل وأداء وقرارات المرأة والرجل بكافة المجالات وذلك لتصحيح القناعات العنصرية ضد المرأة، ويتم تعميم تدريس هذه الموسوعة الشاملة بالمساجد والمؤسسات التعليمية وانتقاء مواضيع خطب الجمعة منها، ولتصبح بمثابة دستور للتربية الأسرية، فلا توجد نهضة شاملة تحصل لأي شعب إلا بثقافة أخلاقية قوية شاملة، ولتتم ترجمتها للغات العالم، فلا يعقل أنه لا توجد موسوعة إسلامية عالمية للأخلاق تتفوق على نظيراتها الغربية.