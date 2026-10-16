Whoever studies the causes of all types of negative phenomena and indicators in societies, including developmental, economic, industrial, scientific, social, and legal backwardness, will find that their root cause is the lack of essential moral culture. Merely memorizing religious texts does not automatically generate moral awareness in a person. This is evidenced by the fact that the least corrupt and criminal countries, which rank highest in integrity and happiness indicators, are non-religious; such as the Scandinavian countries and Japan, which have a strong culture of moral commitment. Unfortunately, even in the prevailing religious discourse in the Arab world, there is a focus on appearances, rituals, and worship, while neglecting the essential aspects of moral, behavioral, and intellectual commitment. The best books that center around moral commitment in Arabic are contemporary encyclopedias on virtues, distinguished by their multiple authors who are academically specialized. Among the most prominent is the "Encyclopedia of Arabic and Islamic Literature and Noble Morals," co-authored by more than 150 Saudi and Arab academics under the supervision of Dr. Marzouk Tanbak. There are other encyclopedias that include fewer authors, but all of them only cover classical/traditional personal ethics and do not exceed the content of medieval writings in a branch called "al-Raqa'iq," and none of them address contemporary ethics, which involves more complex, detailed, and modern treatments of both private and public moral values. The Arabic moral encyclopedias lack the results of scientific studies on various human moral and behavioral phenomena, the mechanisms of moral decision-making, free will and choice, and moral responsibility in light of consciousness science, brain functions, sociology, and psychology. They also lack contemporary moral virtues such as critical/rational thinking, scientific methodology, equality, intellectual openness, human trafficking crimes in the treatment of domestic workers and labor, domestic violence and rape, intellectual property rights protection, non-violence, peaceful civil struggle, and human rights, including those of women and children. In contrast, Western encyclopedias include these dimensions. Therefore, they should be translated and included in moral education programs in mosques, educational institutions, and public awareness media. Among the most prominent global moral encyclopedias is "The International Encyclopedia of Ethics," published by Wiley-Blackwell, co-authored by more than 750 specialists from around the world, and it is peer-reviewed under a scientific article review system. It revolves around four sections of moral fields: First, normative ethics: which examines the general principles and rules that determine what should and should not be done, and what makes actions right or wrong—important for preventing terrorism—and includes the main doctrines:

* Utilitarian ethics: judging an action by its outcome and achieving the greatest benefit for the largest number of people.

* Deontological ethics: believes that an action is moral if it stems from a commitment to duty and rules.

* Virtue ethics: focuses on cultivating character through virtues.

Second: Meta-ethics: studies the philosophical nature of ethics and moral judgments and the origin of moral concepts.

Third: Applied ethics: explores the application of ethical principles to practical fields, such as medical and biological ethics, ethics of various professions, environmental ethics, technology, science, and artificial intelligence, and political ethics.

Fourth: The ethical heritage of various religious, philosophical, and legal doctrines. Therefore, it is necessary to compile a comprehensive Arabic moral encyclopedia covering classical/traditional virtues, in addition to contemporary virtues, contemporary ethics, and the results of scientific studies on ethical topics. For example, the correctness of the virtue of gender equality can be demonstrated through studies that have shown no difference in the efficiency of the brain's work between women and men and the performance and decisions of women and men in all fields, in order to correct racist convictions against women. This comprehensive encyclopedia should be taught in mosques and educational institutions, and topics for Friday sermons should be selected from it, so that it becomes a kind of constitution for family education. There can be no comprehensive renaissance for any people without a strong, comprehensive moral culture, and it should be translated into the languages of the world. It is unreasonable that there is no global Islamic encyclopedia of ethics that surpasses its Western counterparts.