عندما بدأ الملك عبدالعزيز بن عبدالرحمن آل سعود -رحمه الله- مشروع دولته السعودية الوطنيّة، كانت البلاد والعباد تتحراه بأمل كبير، وتتلهف لوصوله لسدة الحكم بشوق عارم وتتشوّف لنجاح مشروع وحدته النموذجية، فالويلات التي مرّت على مكوّنات الجزيرة العربية؛ (إن على يد بعضهم البعض، أو على يد سلطات كلاسيكية، لا حدود لوصف صلافتها، ولا إمكانية لاستيعاب فسادها وعبثيتها)، ولّدتا الخوف والإحباط، وجعلتهما مكوّنين رئيسين من مكوّنات شخصية إنسان البيئة المحلية؛ المعتمدة على الماء والكلأ، أو موسم التمر وحصاد الشواطئ والقوافل؛ بسبب أدوار، حكمت بالحديد والنار.

اشرأبت الأعناق، والأفئدة للحاكم الذي رفع بقلبه قبل يده راية التوحيد، وطبّق بأفعاله لا مجرد أقواله مبدأ العدل والمساواة، وكان حفيّاً بخصومه الألدّاء شأن حفاوته بأقرب الأصدقاء، وهو صاحب استحقاق تاريخي في الحُكم، وزاده الله بسطةً في الوعي والصبر وكريم الشمائل، وتدريجياً بتمكّنه انحسر الخوف، وبعنايته بشعبه انقلب الإحباط إلى تفاؤل وحراك مجتمعي في كافة الحقول والمجالات، وعلى يد ملك البلاد المؤسس تعزّزت علاقات الجغرافيا ببعضها، وتسامت الصداقات، وتوثقت عُرى المواطنة، بين زملاء عمل وظيفي، وبين شركاء تجارة، وانصهر المجتمع في كيان الدولة، فلم يعد قبيلياً، ولا مناطقياً، ولا عائلياً؛ بل سعودي بكل فخر.

لم يقتصر همّ الملك عبدالعزيز على نفسه، وإنما انفتح أفقه على ترحاب القبائل به، ومبادرتها لمبايعته؛ فتيقن أنهم في حاجة مُلحّة لمن يجمع شملهم، ويؤلف بينهم، ويوحّد صفهم، ولن يكون ذلك إلا على يد رجُلٍ له من الصدق والعزم والثقة بالله، وكان ذلك؛ إذ هو كذلك، فلم يخب ظنها، ولا تردّى مسعاها؛ إذ إن حاكم البلاد غدا علامة فارقة في ناصية المجد، وجبين التاريخ، لأنه جاء للبناء والنماء، لا لإثارة الشحناء والبغضاء.

لم تقتلع الدولة السعودية، أحداً من جذوره، ولم تغرِ أحداً كي يلبس ثوباً ليس ثوبه، وكان الإصلاح في جهاز الدولة وأنظمتها هو الديدن؛ لأن الدول دون تحديث تترهل، والأنظمة بغير تجديد وتطوير تغري الفاسدين والأيادي السفلى، والمصلحة العامة التي نسمعها مع القرارات ليست مجرد ديباجة لتبرير القرار أو تسبيبه؛ بل فعلاً هناك مراعاة للمصالح يقوم عليها خبراء أجلّاء ومستشارون نبلاء وفقهاء في الشريعة والقانون.

بالطبع لا يتنكر لأصله إلا وضيع، ولا يتهرب من ماضيه إلا مُحدث نعمة، وحقّاً نحن في أوقات السعة والبراح؛ شعوب، وقبائل، وطوائف، ومذاهب، وأعراف، وتيارات، إلا أننا في زمن التحديات الوطنية والأزمات (سعوديون) وسعوديون فقط. فالدولة السعودية بحكم تاريخ التجارب كانت الخيار والقدر الأمثل الذي احتوى في صدره الكبير الجبلي والصحراوي والسواحلي، وغدا الجميع نسيجاً متناغماً، بل كما يقول أهلنا في الباحة، (أصبحنا مثل عصب الكفّ) في إشارة إلى اليد القوية التي لا تنثني أصابعها إلا في التشهد، ولا يذعن ساعدها إلا للحق.

نشهد ونشاهد نماذج الفداء في ميادين الشرف والبطولات، في صورة تؤكد أن عقد وطنيتنا زيّن جِيد الهويّة، وأن النسيج الاجتماعي لا يمكن فرطه، ولا تقبل خيانته. ومنذ حادثة الحرم منذ نصف قرن، مروراً باحتلال الكويت، وليس انتهاءً بانتهاكات الخائن الحوثي وسيدته إيران، والصف واحد، لم ينجح حاقد أو متآمر في شقه، ولا شق عصا الطاعة، ولم يفكّر مواطن منتم بأيٍّ من الأوقات في الفخر بالهويات الصُغرى، وإعلاء شأنها؛ على هويته السعودية الكبرى.

ولا تغيبُ عن الأذهان مواقف تؤكد أن علاقة الملوك السعوديين و حكوماتهم بشعبهم ليست شيئاً شكلياً بل فيها من المحبة والشفقة والتعاطف والتراحم والتواصل ما يتمثل الأسرة في بيت واحد، كما أن علاقة الشعب بقادته ليست علاقة من يرضى في النور، ويسخط في الظلام، لأن ملوكنا يعدوننا الأبناء والإخوة والشركاء في بناء وتنمية الوطن، ونحن من نجران إلى الأحساء والقطيف، ومن تبوك إلى جازان، ومن حائل والقصيم والرياض إلى مكة والطائف والباحة، ومن الغرب إلى الشرق ومن الجنوب إلى الشمال ومن كافة الجهات الطولية والعرضيّة، نزداد لُحمةً بالأزمات، ونستشعر الانتماء في أوقات الفداء؛ لأننا سعوديون.

تلويحة؛ ربما بحكم الثقافة والوعي، نختلف على أشياء كثيرة، إلا أننا مُجمعون على محبة وقداسة الوطن، وعلى الوفاء ببيعتنا المتوارثة والمتجددة لولاة أمرنا آل سعود.