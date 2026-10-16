When King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Saud - may God have mercy on him - began his national project for the Saudi state, the country and its people awaited him with great hope, eagerly longing for his ascension to power and yearning for the success of his exemplary unity project. The calamities that befell the components of the Arabian Peninsula; (whether at the hands of each other or by classical authorities, whose brutality is beyond description, and whose corruption and chaos are impossible to comprehend), generated fear and frustration, making them two main components of the local environment's personality; dependent on water and pasture, or the date harvest and the bounty of the shores and caravans; due to roles that ruled with iron and fire.

Necks and hearts stretched towards the ruler who raised the banner of unity with his heart before his hand, and applied the principle of justice and equality through his actions, not just his words. He was as gracious to his fiercest opponents as he was to his closest friends, possessing a historical entitlement to rule, and may God increase him in awareness, patience, and noble qualities. Gradually, as he gained power, fear diminished, and through his care for his people, frustration turned into optimism and social movement in all fields and areas. Under the leadership of the founding king, geographical relationships were strengthened, friendships flourished, and the bonds of citizenship were solidified, among colleagues in employment, and among trade partners, and society merged into the entity of the state, no longer tribal, regional, or familial; but proudly Saudi.

King Abdulaziz's concern was not limited to himself; rather, he opened his horizons to the welcoming of the tribes and their initiative to pledge allegiance to him. He realized that they were in urgent need of someone to unite them, bring them together, and unify their ranks, and that could only be achieved through a man of honesty, determination, and trust in God, and that was indeed the case. Their expectations were not disappointed, nor did their efforts falter; for the ruler of the country became a distinctive mark at the forefront of glory and the brow of history, because he came to build and grow, not to stir enmity and hatred.

The Saudi state did not uproot anyone from their roots, nor did it entice anyone to wear a garment that was not theirs. Reforming the state apparatus and its systems was the norm; for without modernization, states become flabby, and systems without renewal and development entice the corrupt and the unscrupulous. The public interest we hear about in decisions is not merely a pretext to justify the decision or its cause; rather, there is indeed consideration for interests upheld by esteemed experts, noble consultants, and scholars in Sharia and law.

Of course, only the base denies their origin, and only a newly enriched person evades their past. Indeed, we are in times of abundance and openness; peoples, tribes, sects, doctrines, customs, and currents, yet we are in a time of national challenges and crises (Saudis) and only Saudis. The Saudi state, by virtue of historical experiences, was the best choice and fate that embraced within its vast bosom the mountainous, desert, and coastal regions, and everyone became a harmonious fabric, just as our people in Al-Baha say, (We have become like the tendons of the hand) in reference to the strong hand whose fingers do not bend except in prayer, and whose arm submits only to the truth.

We witness and observe examples of sacrifice in the fields of honor and heroism, in a manner that confirms that the bond of our nationalism adorns the neck of identity, and that the social fabric cannot be unraveled, nor can it be betrayed. Since the incident at the Grand Mosque half a century ago, through the occupation of Kuwait, and not ending with the violations of the treacherous Houthis and their master Iran, the ranks have remained united; no hateful or conspiratorial individual has succeeded in dividing them, nor has anyone thought of taking pride in minor identities, elevating them above their greater Saudi identity.

It is not lost on our minds that the relationship between the Saudi kings and their governments with their people is not merely formal; rather, it embodies love, compassion, empathy, mercy, and communication that reflects a family in one home. Likewise, the relationship between the people and their leaders is not one of those who are satisfied in the light and resentful in the dark, for our kings consider us as sons, brothers, and partners in building and developing the homeland. From Najran to Al-Ahsa and Qatif, from Tabuk to Jazan, from Hail, Al-Qassim, and Riyadh to Mecca, Taif, and Al-Baha, from the west to the east and from the south to the north, and from all longitudinal and latitudinal directions, we grow closer in crises, and we feel belonging in times of sacrifice; because we are Saudis.

A wave; perhaps due to culture and awareness, we differ on many things, yet we are united in love and sanctity for the homeland, and in loyalty to our inherited and renewed pledge to our rulers, the Al Saud family.