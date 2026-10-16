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تجاوزت اعتداءات مليشيا الحوثيين على المملكة الخطوط الحمر، لا سيّما في استهداف المطارات وقتل المدنيين المعتمرين، غير أنه لا يمكن اعتبار أن ما يجري في المملكة من اعتداءات حوثية يخص المملكة وحدها، بل نحن أمام مشهد مركّب ومعقّد، تتداخل فيه عوامل سياسية كثيرة من أطراف مختلفة.
بالطبع، لا حاجة إلى التذكير بقدرة المملكة على الدفاع عن أمنها، وهي تمتلك من القدرات العسكرية ما يكفي مستندة إلى ثقل تاريخي متوارث منذ توحيد البلاد إلى يومنا في تحمّل الصعاب والتعامل مع التحديات واختيار التوقيت والشكل المناسب في ردع أي عدوان. لذلك النقاش هنا لا يجب أن يكون حول ما إذا كانت المملكة قادرة على دخول الحرب أم لا، بل حول كلفة هذه الاعتداءات على القوى واللاعبين الآخرين، من المنافسين إلى الحلفاء. فأمن السعودية لا يمكن اعتباره شأناً محلياً معزولاً، بل هو أحد المرتكزات الأساسية للتوازن في شبه الجزيرة العربية نظراً إلى الثقل الذي تتمتع به المملكة. والثقل هنا لا يعود للمساحة الجغرافية وعدد السكان والقدرات العسكرية والاقتصادية فحسب، بل إلى موقعها الجغرافي والسياسي والديني أيضاً، فهي تشكّل عمقاً برياً لشبه الجزيرة العربية، وتطل على البحر الأحمر والخليج العربي، ما يمنح السعودية وظيفة جيوسياسية أساسية لا تتوفر لدى الآخرين، وتؤدي دوراً مؤثراً في أسواق الطاقة، وفي مجموعة العشرين ومجلس التعاون الخليجي، وتتمتع بإمكانيات كبيرة في التأثير الدبلوماسي والسياسي، بالإضافة إلى المكانة الدينية. في هذا الإطار، لا يمكن تجاهل تعمّد الحوثيين استهداف المقدسات لضرب هيبة المملكة ومكانتها في حماية المقدسات الدينية.
من هنا، فإن استقرار المملكة يشكّل مصلحة مباشرة لدول الخليج، بصرف النظر عن التنافس الطبيعي بينها. فهو يحدّ من احتمالات تمدّد الاضطرابات الأمنية، ويسهم في تماسك الردع الإقليمي، ويمنع إحداث فراغات قد تستفيد منها قوى إقليمية أخرى. أيضاً، إن النماذج الاقتصادية التي تبنيها دول الخليج منذ عقود، وإن اختلفت أولوياتها، هي تحتاج إلى بيئة آمنة، وإلى ثقة المستثمرين، واستمرار حركة التجارة والطاقة. من هنا، فإن استمرار التصعيد ضد المملكة قد يرفع كلفة المخاطر على المنطقة ككل، لا سيما في ظل الاعتداءات الإيرانية المستمرة وسياسة الابتزاز التي تطبّقها في مضيق هرمز والبحر الأحمر.
أمريكياً، تشكّل الاعتداءات اختباراً للعلاقة الإستراتيجية بين الرياض وواشنطن. تسعى الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية إلى تخفيف أعباء انخراطها العسكري المباشر، وإلى الاعتماد على شركائها الإقليميين تحت عنوان «تقاسم الأعباء»، غير أن هذا الهدف لا يلغي حاجتها إلى استقرار السعودية، بل يجعله أكثر أهمية. فواشنطن، لا تستطيع أن تضع إستراتيجية تقوم على منع هيمنة قوة معادية على المنطقة وحماية طرق التجارة والطاقة، ثمّ تتعامل مع تهديد أحد أبرز شركائها باعتباره شأناً سعودياً صرفاً. ليس بالضرورة أن تتطابق سياسة الرياض وواشنطن، لكن ثمّة حاجة أمريكية إلى شركاء أقوياء ومستقرّين. في هذا السياق، قد يطرح التساؤل حول مقاربة ترمب لصعود قوة ونفوذ المملكة في السنوات الأخيرة، وما إذا كانت واشنطن تنظر إلى هذا الصعود من زاوية التنافس على النفوذ الإقليمي. غير أن تنامي الدور السعودي لا يتعارض بالضرورة مع المصالح الأمريكية، بل قد يشكّل فرصة للولايات المتحدة لتطبيق رؤيتها ولإعادة تشكيل التوازن الإقليمي في مواجهة إيران وفي حماية الممرات الإستراتيجية.
ختاماً، تكشف الحرب في المنطقة ضرورة إعادة قراءة السياسات الخليجية وتطوير آلية التعاون فيما بينها، مع الحفاظ على حق المنافسة والاختلاف، ذلك أن استقرار المملكة مصلحة إستراتيجية تتجاوز حدودها.
The attacks by the Houthi militia on the Kingdom have crossed red lines, especially in targeting airports and killing civilians performing Umrah. However, it cannot be considered that what is happening in the Kingdom due to Houthi attacks concerns the Kingdom alone; rather, we are facing a complex and intricate scene, where many political factors from different parties intertwine.
Of course, there is no need to remind anyone of the Kingdom's ability to defend its security, as it possesses sufficient military capabilities based on a historical weight inherited since the unification of the country to this day in enduring hardships and dealing with challenges, as well as choosing the appropriate timing and form to deter any aggression. Therefore, the discussion here should not be about whether the Kingdom is capable of going to war or not, but rather about the cost of these attacks on other powers and players, from competitors to allies. The security of Saudi Arabia cannot be considered an isolated local matter; it is one of the fundamental pillars of balance in the Arabian Peninsula due to the weight that the Kingdom possesses. This weight is not only due to geographical area, population numbers, and military and economic capabilities, but also to its geographical, political, and religious position. It forms a land depth for the Arabian Peninsula and overlooks the Red Sea and the Arabian Gulf, which grants Saudi Arabia a fundamental geopolitical function that others do not have, playing an influential role in energy markets, the G20, and the Gulf Cooperation Council, and enjoying significant potential in diplomatic and political influence, in addition to its religious status. In this context, one cannot ignore the Houthis' deliberate targeting of holy sites to undermine the Kingdom's prestige and its position in protecting religious sanctities.
From here, the stability of the Kingdom constitutes a direct interest for the Gulf states, regardless of the natural competition among them. It limits the possibilities of the spread of security disturbances, contributes to the cohesion of regional deterrence, and prevents the creation of vacuums that other regional powers might exploit. Additionally, the economic models that Gulf states have been building for decades, despite differing priorities, require a secure environment, investor confidence, and the continuity of trade and energy movement. Therefore, the continued escalation against the Kingdom may raise the cost of risks for the region as a whole, especially in light of ongoing Iranian attacks and the policy of extortion it applies in the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea.
From the American perspective, the attacks represent a test of the strategic relationship between Riyadh and Washington. The United States seeks to alleviate the burdens of its direct military engagement and to rely on its regional partners under the banner of "burden-sharing," but this goal does not negate its need for the stability of Saudi Arabia; rather, it makes it more important. Washington cannot formulate a strategy based on preventing the dominance of an adversarial power in the region and protecting trade and energy routes, and then treat the threat posed by one of its key partners as purely a Saudi matter. It is not necessarily the case that the policies of Riyadh and Washington must align, but there is an American need for strong and stable partners. In this context, questions may arise regarding Trump's approach to the rise of Saudi power and influence in recent years, and whether Washington views this rise through the lens of competition for regional influence. However, the growing Saudi role does not necessarily conflict with American interests; rather, it may represent an opportunity for the United States to implement its vision and reshape the regional balance in confronting Iran and protecting strategic corridors.
In conclusion, the war in the region reveals the necessity of re-reading Gulf policies and developing mechanisms for cooperation among them, while maintaining the right to compete and differ, as the stability of the Kingdom is a strategic interest that transcends its borders.