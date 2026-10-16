The attacks by the Houthi militia on the Kingdom have crossed red lines, especially in targeting airports and killing civilians performing Umrah. However, it cannot be considered that what is happening in the Kingdom due to Houthi attacks concerns the Kingdom alone; rather, we are facing a complex and intricate scene, where many political factors from different parties intertwine.

Of course, there is no need to remind anyone of the Kingdom's ability to defend its security, as it possesses sufficient military capabilities based on a historical weight inherited since the unification of the country to this day in enduring hardships and dealing with challenges, as well as choosing the appropriate timing and form to deter any aggression. Therefore, the discussion here should not be about whether the Kingdom is capable of going to war or not, but rather about the cost of these attacks on other powers and players, from competitors to allies. The security of Saudi Arabia cannot be considered an isolated local matter; it is one of the fundamental pillars of balance in the Arabian Peninsula due to the weight that the Kingdom possesses. This weight is not only due to geographical area, population numbers, and military and economic capabilities, but also to its geographical, political, and religious position. It forms a land depth for the Arabian Peninsula and overlooks the Red Sea and the Arabian Gulf, which grants Saudi Arabia a fundamental geopolitical function that others do not have, playing an influential role in energy markets, the G20, and the Gulf Cooperation Council, and enjoying significant potential in diplomatic and political influence, in addition to its religious status. In this context, one cannot ignore the Houthis' deliberate targeting of holy sites to undermine the Kingdom's prestige and its position in protecting religious sanctities.

From here, the stability of the Kingdom constitutes a direct interest for the Gulf states, regardless of the natural competition among them. It limits the possibilities of the spread of security disturbances, contributes to the cohesion of regional deterrence, and prevents the creation of vacuums that other regional powers might exploit. Additionally, the economic models that Gulf states have been building for decades, despite differing priorities, require a secure environment, investor confidence, and the continuity of trade and energy movement. Therefore, the continued escalation against the Kingdom may raise the cost of risks for the region as a whole, especially in light of ongoing Iranian attacks and the policy of extortion it applies in the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea.

From the American perspective, the attacks represent a test of the strategic relationship between Riyadh and Washington. The United States seeks to alleviate the burdens of its direct military engagement and to rely on its regional partners under the banner of "burden-sharing," but this goal does not negate its need for the stability of Saudi Arabia; rather, it makes it more important. Washington cannot formulate a strategy based on preventing the dominance of an adversarial power in the region and protecting trade and energy routes, and then treat the threat posed by one of its key partners as purely a Saudi matter. It is not necessarily the case that the policies of Riyadh and Washington must align, but there is an American need for strong and stable partners. In this context, questions may arise regarding Trump's approach to the rise of Saudi power and influence in recent years, and whether Washington views this rise through the lens of competition for regional influence. However, the growing Saudi role does not necessarily conflict with American interests; rather, it may represent an opportunity for the United States to implement its vision and reshape the regional balance in confronting Iran and protecting strategic corridors.

In conclusion, the war in the region reveals the necessity of re-reading Gulf policies and developing mechanisms for cooperation among them, while maintaining the right to compete and differ, as the stability of the Kingdom is a strategic interest that transcends its borders.