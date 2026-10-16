تجاوزت اعتداءات مليشيا الحوثيين على المملكة الخطوط الحمر، لا سيّما في استهداف المطارات وقتل المدنيين المعتمرين، غير أنه لا يمكن اعتبار أن ما يجري في المملكة من اعتداءات حوثية يخص المملكة وحدها، بل نحن أمام مشهد مركّب ومعقّد، تتداخل فيه عوامل سياسية كثيرة من أطراف مختلفة.

بالطبع، لا حاجة إلى التذكير بقدرة المملكة على الدفاع عن أمنها، وهي تمتلك من القدرات العسكرية ما يكفي مستندة إلى ثقل تاريخي متوارث منذ توحيد البلاد إلى يومنا في تحمّل الصعاب والتعامل مع التحديات واختيار التوقيت والشكل المناسب في ردع أي عدوان. لذلك النقاش هنا لا يجب أن يكون حول ما إذا كانت المملكة قادرة على دخول الحرب أم لا، بل حول كلفة هذه الاعتداءات على القوى واللاعبين الآخرين، من المنافسين إلى الحلفاء. فأمن السعودية لا يمكن اعتباره شأناً محلياً معزولاً، بل هو أحد المرتكزات الأساسية للتوازن في شبه الجزيرة العربية نظراً إلى الثقل الذي تتمتع به المملكة. والثقل هنا لا يعود للمساحة الجغرافية وعدد السكان والقدرات العسكرية والاقتصادية فحسب، بل إلى موقعها الجغرافي والسياسي والديني أيضاً، فهي تشكّل عمقاً برياً لشبه الجزيرة العربية، وتطل على البحر الأحمر والخليج العربي، ما يمنح السعودية وظيفة جيوسياسية أساسية لا تتوفر لدى الآخرين، وتؤدي دوراً مؤثراً في أسواق الطاقة، وفي مجموعة العشرين ومجلس التعاون الخليجي، وتتمتع بإمكانيات كبيرة في التأثير الدبلوماسي والسياسي، بالإضافة إلى المكانة الدينية. في هذا الإطار، لا يمكن تجاهل تعمّد الحوثيين استهداف المقدسات لضرب هيبة المملكة ومكانتها في حماية المقدسات الدينية.

من هنا، فإن استقرار المملكة يشكّل مصلحة مباشرة لدول الخليج، بصرف النظر عن التنافس الطبيعي بينها. فهو يحدّ من احتمالات تمدّد الاضطرابات الأمنية، ويسهم في تماسك الردع الإقليمي، ويمنع إحداث فراغات قد تستفيد منها قوى إقليمية أخرى. أيضاً، إن النماذج الاقتصادية التي تبنيها دول الخليج منذ عقود، وإن اختلفت أولوياتها، هي تحتاج إلى بيئة آمنة، وإلى ثقة المستثمرين، واستمرار حركة التجارة والطاقة. من هنا، فإن استمرار التصعيد ضد المملكة قد يرفع كلفة المخاطر على المنطقة ككل، لا سيما في ظل الاعتداءات الإيرانية المستمرة وسياسة الابتزاز التي تطبّقها في مضيق هرمز والبحر الأحمر.

أمريكياً، تشكّل الاعتداءات اختباراً للعلاقة الإستراتيجية بين الرياض وواشنطن. تسعى الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية إلى تخفيف أعباء انخراطها العسكري المباشر، وإلى الاعتماد على شركائها الإقليميين تحت عنوان «تقاسم الأعباء»، غير أن هذا الهدف لا يلغي حاجتها إلى استقرار السعودية، بل يجعله أكثر أهمية. فواشنطن، لا تستطيع أن تضع إستراتيجية تقوم على منع هيمنة قوة معادية على المنطقة وحماية طرق التجارة والطاقة، ثمّ تتعامل مع تهديد أحد أبرز شركائها باعتباره شأناً سعودياً صرفاً. ليس بالضرورة أن تتطابق سياسة الرياض وواشنطن، لكن ثمّة حاجة أمريكية إلى شركاء أقوياء ومستقرّين. في هذا السياق، قد يطرح التساؤل حول مقاربة ترمب لصعود قوة ونفوذ المملكة في السنوات الأخيرة، وما إذا كانت واشنطن تنظر إلى هذا الصعود من زاوية التنافس على النفوذ الإقليمي. غير أن تنامي الدور السعودي لا يتعارض بالضرورة مع المصالح الأمريكية، بل قد يشكّل فرصة للولايات المتحدة لتطبيق رؤيتها ولإعادة تشكيل التوازن الإقليمي في مواجهة إيران وفي حماية الممرات الإستراتيجية.

ختاماً، تكشف الحرب في المنطقة ضرورة إعادة قراءة السياسات الخليجية وتطوير آلية التعاون فيما بينها، مع الحفاظ على حق المنافسة والاختلاف، ذلك أن استقرار المملكة مصلحة إستراتيجية تتجاوز حدودها.