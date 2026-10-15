تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
في الوقت الذي ألقت فيه الاضطرابات الإقليمية بظلالها على حركة الطيران وتنقّل المستثمرين، تستعد الرياض لاستضافة مؤتمر مبادرة مستقبل الاستثمار (FII)، أحد أبرز الملتقيات الاقتصادية التي تجمع سنوياً كبار المستثمرين وصنّاع القرار وقادة الشركات العالمية. وقد فرضت الظروف الأخيرة تحدياً غير معتاد على ترتيبات المؤتمر، فبرزت خيارات المشاركة عن بُعد ضمن البدائل المطروحة لتسهيل حضور بعض المشاركين. وما استوقفني هنا ليس مجرد البحث عن وسيلة بديلة للحضور، وإنما الفكرة التي تقف خلفه: أن تبقى الغاية الاقتصادية قائمة، حتى لو فرضت الظروف تغيير الطريق المؤدي إليها.
وهذا في تقديري جانب مهم من الحكمة في إدارة الأزمات. فالمملكة التي تستقطب رؤوس الأموال وتنفذ مشروعات طويلة الأجل تدرك أن المستثمر لا ينظر إلى الفرص المعلنة وحدها؛ بل يراقب أيضاً كيف تتصرف المؤسسات عندما تتغيّر الظروف. فالمستثمر لا يبحث عن دولة لا تعرف الأزمات، وإنما عن دولة يستطيع أن يتوقع طريقة تعاملها معها، ويثق بقدرتها على المحافظة على التزاماتها ومشروعاتها.
ولنأخذ اضطراب حركة الطيران مثالاً. قد يبدو تأخر رحلة مسألة تخص المسافر وحده، لكنه بالنسبة إلى الاقتصاد قد يعني اجتماعاً استثمارياً مؤجلاً، أو شحنة لم تصل في موعدها، أو مشروعاً تعطل وصول أحد مورديه. وهنا تتجاوز الأزمة حدود الحدث الأمني إلى أثر اقتصادي تتفاوت حدته بحسب استعداد المؤسسات والشركات للتعامل معه. فالبدائل التشغيلية، وسرعة استعادة الخدمات، ووضوح الإجراءات، كلها عناصر تحدد حجم الخسارة ومدتها.
والقدرة على التعامل مع مثل هذه الظروف لا تُبنى في يوم واحد. فقد استثمرت المملكة خلال السنوات الماضية في تنويع الأنشطة الاقتصادية، وتطوير البنية التحتية، وتعزيز البيئة التنظيمية والاستثمارية. وفي سبتمبر الماضي، أكدت وكالة «ستاندرد آند بورز» تصنيف المملكة الائتماني عند مستوى A+ بنظرة مستقبلية مستقرة، مشيرة إلى عوامل من بينها مرونة الاقتصاد غير النفطي وتنوع قدرات تصدير الطاقة. ولا يعني هذا التصنيف أن الاقتصاد بمنأى عن الاضطرابات، لكنه يوضح بعض عناصر القوة التي يستند إليها في مواجهتها.
ومع ذلك، فإن الأحداث الاستثنائية تكشف دائماً جوانب تحتاج إلى مراجعة. فوجود مطار حديث أو شبكة نقل متطورة لا يكفي وحده؛ المهم أيضاً وجود بدائل عملية عند تعطل الخدمات، وخطط واضحة لاستمرارية الأعمال، وقدرة على اتخاذ القرار بسرعة. وهذه مسؤولية لا تقع على الجهات الحكومية وحدها، بل تمتد إلى الشركات التي ينبغي أن تختبر استعدادها قبل وقوع الأزمة، لا أن تكتشف أوجه القصور أثناءها.
ومن واقع الممارسة القانونية، أرى أن جانباً من هذه المسؤولية يبدأ من العقود نفسها. فالشركة التي تتعطل شحنتها بسبب إغلاق مطار، هل تعرف مسبقاً من يتحمّل تكلفة التأخير؟ وهل يمنحها عقدها حق تمديد المدة أو إعادة ترتيب الالتزامات، أم تجد نفسها أمام نزاع قد يستمر سنوات؟ وهنا تظهر أهمية الصياغة الدقيقة لشروط القوة القاهرة والظروف الاستثنائية وتوزيع المخاطر. فالعقد الجيد لا يضمن عدم وقوع الأزمة، لكنه يقلل الخلاف حول كيفية التعامل معها.
ولذلك فإن من المهم، ونحن نتابع ما تحققه المملكة من مشروعات واستثمارات، أن ننظر أيضاً إلى قدرة هذه المنجزات على الاستمرار تحت الضغط. فالمشروعات الكبرى تحتاج إلى بنية تشغيلية وقانونية تواكب حجمها، وإلى تعاون فعلي بين الجهات الحكومية والقطاع الخاص، بحيث لا تتحول كل أزمة طارئة إلى توقف طويل أو نزاع معقد. وهذه إحدى صور النضج الاقتصادي التي لا تظهر دائماً في أرقام الاستثمارات المعلنة، لكنها تؤثر مباشرة في قرارات المستثمرين وثقتهم على المدى الطويل.
وما أراه جديراً بالتقدير في التعامل السعودي مع هذه المرحلة هو إدراك أهمية التكيّف مع الظروف دون التخلي عن الأهداف الاقتصادية. وليس معنى ذلك أن التحديات قد انتهت، أو أن كل الإجراءات بلغت صورتها المثلى؛ فإدارة المخاطر عملية تتطور مع كل تجربة، وما يُكتشف اليوم من ثغرات ينبغي أن يصبح جزءاً من استعداد الغد.
ولعل ما يستحق التوقف عنده في التجربة السعودية أن الأزمات، مهما اشتدت، لم تعد تعني بالضرورة توقف العمل أو تعليق الطموحات إلى حين زوالها. فالدولة التي تستثمر في أمنها ومؤسساتها واقتصادها إنما تبني قدرتها على مواجهة ما لا يمكن التنبؤ به. وهذه هي القيمة الحقيقية للاستقرار الذي تصنعه المملكة؛ أن تستمر الحياة، وتمضي المشروعات، وتبقى ثقة المستثمر قائمة، حتى عندما لا تكون الظروف من حولها مواتية.
At a time when regional disturbances have cast shadows over air travel and the movement of investors, Riyadh is preparing to host the Future Investment Initiative (FII) conference, one of the most prominent economic gatherings that annually brings together top investors, decision-makers, and leaders of global companies. Recent circumstances have imposed an unusual challenge on the conference arrangements, leading to remote participation options being presented to facilitate the attendance of some participants. What caught my attention here is not just the search for an alternative means of attendance, but the idea behind it: that the economic goal remains intact, even if circumstances necessitate a change in the path leading to it.
In my view, this is an important aspect of wisdom in crisis management. The Kingdom, which attracts capital and implements long-term projects, understands that investors do not only look at announced opportunities; they also monitor how institutions behave when circumstances change. An investor is not looking for a country that is free of crises, but rather for a country where they can anticipate how it will handle them and trust in its ability to maintain its commitments and projects.
Let’s take air travel disruptions as an example. A delayed flight may seem like an issue that concerns only the traveler, but for the economy, it could mean a postponed investment meeting, a shipment that did not arrive on time, or a project stalled due to a supplier's delay. Here, the crisis transcends the limits of a security event to an economic impact that varies in severity based on the readiness of institutions and companies to deal with it. Operational alternatives, the speed of service restoration, and clarity of procedures are all elements that determine the extent and duration of the loss.
The ability to deal with such circumstances is not built in a day. The Kingdom has invested in recent years in diversifying economic activities, developing infrastructure, and enhancing the regulatory and investment environment. Last September, Standard & Poor's confirmed the Kingdom's credit rating at A+ with a stable outlook, citing factors including the resilience of the non-oil economy and the diversity of energy export capabilities. This rating does not mean that the economy is immune to disturbances, but it highlights some of the strengths it relies on in facing them.
However, exceptional events always reveal aspects that need review. The presence of a modern airport or an advanced transport network is not enough on its own; it is also important to have practical alternatives when services are disrupted, clear business continuity plans, and the ability to make decisions quickly. This responsibility does not rest solely on government entities but extends to companies that should test their readiness before a crisis occurs, rather than discovering shortcomings during it.
From a legal practice perspective, I see that part of this responsibility begins with the contracts themselves. If a company's shipment is delayed due to an airport closure, does it know in advance who bears the cost of the delay? Does its contract grant it the right to extend the duration or rearrange obligations, or does it find itself facing a dispute that could last for years? Here, the importance of precise wording regarding force majeure and exceptional circumstances and risk distribution becomes evident. A good contract does not guarantee that a crisis will not occur, but it reduces disputes over how to handle it.
Therefore, as we follow the achievements of the Kingdom in projects and investments, it is also important to consider the ability of these accomplishments to endure under pressure. Major projects require operational and legal frameworks that match their scale, and effective cooperation between government entities and the private sector, so that every emergency crisis does not turn into a prolonged halt or a complex dispute. This is one form of economic maturity that does not always appear in the announced investment figures, but it directly affects investors' decisions and confidence in the long term.
What I find commendable in the Saudi approach to this phase is the recognition of the importance of adapting to circumstances without abandoning economic goals. This does not mean that challenges have ended, or that all measures have reached their optimal form; risk management is a process that evolves with each experience, and what is discovered today as gaps should become part of tomorrow's readiness.
Perhaps what deserves attention in the Saudi experience is that crises, no matter how severe, no longer necessarily mean a halt to work or a suspension of ambitions until they pass. A state that invests in its security, institutions, and economy is building its capacity to face the unpredictable. This is the true value of the stability that the Kingdom creates: that life continues, projects move forward, and investor confidence remains intact, even when the surrounding circumstances are not favorable.