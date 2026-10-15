في الوقت الذي ألقت فيه الاضطرابات الإقليمية بظلالها على حركة الطيران وتنقّل المستثمرين، تستعد الرياض لاستضافة مؤتمر مبادرة مستقبل الاستثمار (FII)، أحد أبرز الملتقيات الاقتصادية التي تجمع سنوياً كبار المستثمرين وصنّاع القرار وقادة الشركات العالمية. وقد فرضت الظروف الأخيرة تحدياً غير معتاد على ترتيبات المؤتمر، فبرزت خيارات المشاركة عن بُعد ضمن البدائل المطروحة لتسهيل حضور بعض المشاركين. وما استوقفني هنا ليس مجرد البحث عن وسيلة بديلة للحضور، وإنما الفكرة التي تقف خلفه: أن تبقى الغاية الاقتصادية قائمة، حتى لو فرضت الظروف تغيير الطريق المؤدي إليها.

وهذا في تقديري جانب مهم من الحكمة في إدارة الأزمات. فالمملكة التي تستقطب رؤوس الأموال وتنفذ مشروعات طويلة الأجل تدرك أن المستثمر لا ينظر إلى الفرص المعلنة وحدها؛ بل يراقب أيضاً كيف تتصرف المؤسسات عندما تتغيّر الظروف. فالمستثمر لا يبحث عن دولة لا تعرف الأزمات، وإنما عن دولة يستطيع أن يتوقع طريقة تعاملها معها، ويثق بقدرتها على المحافظة على التزاماتها ومشروعاتها.

ولنأخذ اضطراب حركة الطيران مثالاً. قد يبدو تأخر رحلة مسألة تخص المسافر وحده، لكنه بالنسبة إلى الاقتصاد قد يعني اجتماعاً استثمارياً مؤجلاً، أو شحنة لم تصل في موعدها، أو مشروعاً تعطل وصول أحد مورديه. وهنا تتجاوز الأزمة حدود الحدث الأمني إلى أثر اقتصادي تتفاوت حدته بحسب استعداد المؤسسات والشركات للتعامل معه. فالبدائل التشغيلية، وسرعة استعادة الخدمات، ووضوح الإجراءات، كلها عناصر تحدد حجم الخسارة ومدتها.

والقدرة على التعامل مع مثل هذه الظروف لا تُبنى في يوم واحد. فقد استثمرت المملكة خلال السنوات الماضية في تنويع الأنشطة الاقتصادية، وتطوير البنية التحتية، وتعزيز البيئة التنظيمية والاستثمارية. وفي سبتمبر الماضي، أكدت وكالة «ستاندرد آند بورز» تصنيف المملكة الائتماني عند مستوى A+ بنظرة مستقبلية مستقرة، مشيرة إلى عوامل من بينها مرونة الاقتصاد غير النفطي وتنوع قدرات تصدير الطاقة. ولا يعني هذا التصنيف أن الاقتصاد بمنأى عن الاضطرابات، لكنه يوضح بعض عناصر القوة التي يستند إليها في مواجهتها.

ومع ذلك، فإن الأحداث الاستثنائية تكشف دائماً جوانب تحتاج إلى مراجعة. فوجود مطار حديث أو شبكة نقل متطورة لا يكفي وحده؛ المهم أيضاً وجود بدائل عملية عند تعطل الخدمات، وخطط واضحة لاستمرارية الأعمال، وقدرة على اتخاذ القرار بسرعة. وهذه مسؤولية لا تقع على الجهات الحكومية وحدها، بل تمتد إلى الشركات التي ينبغي أن تختبر استعدادها قبل وقوع الأزمة، لا أن تكتشف أوجه القصور أثناءها.

ومن واقع الممارسة القانونية، أرى أن جانباً من هذه المسؤولية يبدأ من العقود نفسها. فالشركة التي تتعطل شحنتها بسبب إغلاق مطار، هل تعرف مسبقاً من يتحمّل تكلفة التأخير؟ وهل يمنحها عقدها حق تمديد المدة أو إعادة ترتيب الالتزامات، أم تجد نفسها أمام نزاع قد يستمر سنوات؟ وهنا تظهر أهمية الصياغة الدقيقة لشروط القوة القاهرة والظروف الاستثنائية وتوزيع المخاطر. فالعقد الجيد لا يضمن عدم وقوع الأزمة، لكنه يقلل الخلاف حول كيفية التعامل معها.

ولذلك فإن من المهم، ونحن نتابع ما تحققه المملكة من مشروعات واستثمارات، أن ننظر أيضاً إلى قدرة هذه المنجزات على الاستمرار تحت الضغط. فالمشروعات الكبرى تحتاج إلى بنية تشغيلية وقانونية تواكب حجمها، وإلى تعاون فعلي بين الجهات الحكومية والقطاع الخاص، بحيث لا تتحول كل أزمة طارئة إلى توقف طويل أو نزاع معقد. وهذه إحدى صور النضج الاقتصادي التي لا تظهر دائماً في أرقام الاستثمارات المعلنة، لكنها تؤثر مباشرة في قرارات المستثمرين وثقتهم على المدى الطويل.

وما أراه جديراً بالتقدير في التعامل السعودي مع هذه المرحلة هو إدراك أهمية التكيّف مع الظروف دون التخلي عن الأهداف الاقتصادية. وليس معنى ذلك أن التحديات قد انتهت، أو أن كل الإجراءات بلغت صورتها المثلى؛ فإدارة المخاطر عملية تتطور مع كل تجربة، وما يُكتشف اليوم من ثغرات ينبغي أن يصبح جزءاً من استعداد الغد.

ولعل ما يستحق التوقف عنده في التجربة السعودية أن الأزمات، مهما اشتدت، لم تعد تعني بالضرورة توقف العمل أو تعليق الطموحات إلى حين زوالها. فالدولة التي تستثمر في أمنها ومؤسساتها واقتصادها إنما تبني قدرتها على مواجهة ما لا يمكن التنبؤ به. وهذه هي القيمة الحقيقية للاستقرار الذي تصنعه المملكة؛ أن تستمر الحياة، وتمضي المشروعات، وتبقى ثقة المستثمر قائمة، حتى عندما لا تكون الظروف من حولها مواتية.