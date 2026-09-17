More than fourteen centuries ago, Abraha left Yemen with his army and elephant, aiming to destroy the Kaaba in Mecca. The Quran recorded his story in a surah that Muslims still recite today: "Have you (O Muhammad) not seen how your Lord dealt with the Owners of the Elephant?"

Today, aggression returns from Yemen towards the place of revelation and the qibla of Muslims, "the Sacred House of Allah," but this time with a ballistic missile and a drone.

The Yemeni lands during Abraha's time were under a criminal Ethiopian occupation, the events of which history has documented. Today, they are under the occupation of a terrorist group that commits atrocities against Yemenis before others, without any moral or religious deterrent. In fact, their ideology is based on targeting Muslims and their sacred sites. This is not an exaggeration but a fact, as we must remember that in the Imamite heritage books that represent the beliefs of the Houthis, there are texts that speak of the "Mahdi" demolishing the Sacred Mosque and returning it to its foundations. Contemporary literature associated with the idea of "appearance" has also presented visions that consider a movement from Yemen as paving the way for the Mahdi's emergence!

Therefore, history clearly tells us that when Yemen is under occupation, it becomes a poisoned dagger in the side of Arabs and Muslims, and the present adds: in the side of the world and humanity as a whole!

When an armed religious group moves under ideological banners and slogans, and then its record includes launching missiles and drones towards Mecca, it is entirely legitimate to ask about the ideological background that governs its hostile stance towards Islamic sanctities. This question is not sectarian; it is a legitimate political, security, and doctrinal question. Mecca is not a battlefield. Those who direct their weapons towards it do not attack Saudi Arabia alone; they position themselves against the memory and feelings of Muslims everywhere.

The facts of targeting Mecca must become a permanent international media file, translated into English, French, Urdu, Indonesian, Turkish, Persian, and the languages of all Islamic peoples. Muslims in Jakarta, Islamabad, Dhaka, Rabat, Istanbul, and London must know the whole story. And the question should be posed very simply: What would have happened if Saudi defenses had not intercepted these weapons?

This is not political propaganda. These are announced and documented facts, and more than two billion Muslims have the right to know who threatens their qibla and sacred sites.

The Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques stated after the 2017 attack that targeting Mecca represents aggression against "the Mother of Cities and the Qibla of the people," and a disregard for the sanctities of Muslims. The Saudi Press Agency documented at that time the wave of condemnations that emerged in the Arab and Islamic worlds. Today, this file must be returned to the memory of Muslims. The problem with the Houthis is not just that they are an armed group that has seized a state, nor that they threaten international navigation. There is a much more dangerous line that has been crossed when the direction towards Mecca became part of their military operations record.

It is true that Saudi defenses have succeeded in preventing disaster every time, but success in preventing a historical crime does not erase the horror of the attempt to commit it.

If someone tries to burn a mosque and the police catch him before he lights the fire, he does not become innocent just because the mosque did not burn. This is the point that the Islamic world should understand. Saudi Arabia is effectively protecting the House of Allah, which He, the Exalted, says about: "And whoever enters it shall be safe."

Therefore, targeting Mecca is not a political dispute; it is an aggression that touches the feelings of every Muslim. Those who direct their missile or drone towards Mecca do not need their opponents to expose their truth, beliefs, and goals; they reveal them themselves without ambiguity!