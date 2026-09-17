تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
قبل أكثر من أربعة عشر قرناً، خرج أبرهة من اليمن بجيشه وفيله قاصداً مكة لهدم الكعبة، فسجل القرآن قصته في سورة يرددها المسلمون حتى اليوم: «أَلَمْ تَرَ كَيْفَ فَعَلَ رَبُّكَ بِأَصْحَابِ الْفِيلِ».
واليوم يعود العدوان من اليمن باتجاه مهبط الوحي وقبلة المسلمين، «بيت الله الحرام»، لكن هذه المرة بصاروخ باليستي وطائرة مسيّرة.
كانت الأراضي اليمنية في عهد أبرهة تحت احتلال حبشي إجرامي وثّق التاريخ أحداثه، وهي اليوم تحت احتلال جماعة إرهابية ترتكب الفظائع في اليمنيين قبل غيرهم بلا أي رادع أخلاقي أو ديني، بل إن عقيدتها قائمة على استهداف المسلمين ومقدساتهم، وهذه ليست مبالغة، بل حقيقة، إذ علينا أن نتذكر أن في كتب التراث الإمامي التي تُمثّل عقيدة الحوثيين نصوصاً تتحدّث عن قيام «القائم» بهدم المسجد الحرام وإعادته إلى أساسه. كما ظهرت تصورات في أدبيات معاصرة مرتبطة بفكرة «الظهور» تعتبر حركة من اليمن ممهدة لخروج المهدي!
ولذلك فإن التاريخ يقول لنا بكل وضوح إن اليمن عندما تكون تحت الاحتلال تصبح خنجراً مسموماً في خاصرة العرب والمسلمين، ويضيف الحاضر: في خاصرة العالم والبشرية جمعاء!
عندما تتحرّك جماعة دينية مسلحة تحت رايات وشعارات عقائدية، ثم يصبح في سجلها إطلاق الصواريخ والمسيّرات باتجاه مكة، يصبح من المشروع تماماً أن نسأل عن الخلفية الفكرية التي تحكم موقفها العدائي من المقدسات الإسلامية. هذا السؤال ليس طائفياً. إنه سؤال سياسي وأمني وعقائدي مشروع. فمكة ليست ساحة حرب. ومن يوجّه إليها سلاحه لا يعتدي على السعودية وحدها. إنه يضع نفسه في مواجهة ذاكرة ووجدان المسلمين في كل مكان.
يجب أن تتحوّل وقائع استهداف مكة إلى ملف إعلامي دولي دائم، مترجم إلى الإنجليزية والفرنسية والأوردية والإندونيسية والتركية والفارسية ولغات جميع الشعوب الإسلامية. وعلى المسلم في جاكرتا وإسلام أباد ودكا والرباط وإسطنبول ولندن أن يعرف القصة كاملة. وأن يُطرح السؤال ببساطة شديدة: ماذا كان سيحدث لو لم تعترض الدفاعات السعودية هذه الأسلحة؟
هذه ليست دعاية سياسية. إنها وقائع معلنة وموثقة، ومن حق أكثر من ملياري مسلم أن يعرفوا من يهدّد قبلتهم ومقدساتهم.
لقد قالت رئاسة شؤون الحرمين بعد اعتداء 2017 إن استهداف مكة يُمثّل عدواناً على «أم القرى وقبلة الورى»، واستهانة بمقدسات المسلمين. كما وثّقت وكالة الأنباء السعودية آنذاك موجة الإدانات التي صدرت في العالمين العربي والإسلامي. واليوم يجب إعادة هذا الملف إلى ذاكرة المسلمين. فالمشكلة في الحوثيين ليست فقط أنهم جماعة مسلحة استولت على دولة، ولا أنهم يهددون الملاحة الدولية. هناك خط أخطر بكثير تم تجاوزه عندما أصبح الاتجاه نحو مكة جزءاً من سجل عملياتهم العسكرية.
صحيح أن الدفاعات السعودية نجحت في منع الكارثة في كل مرة، لكن النجاح في منع جريمة تاريخية لا يلغي بشاعة محاولة ارتكابها.
لو حاول شخص إحراق مسجد ثم أمسكت الشرطة بيده قبل أن يشعل النار، فلن يصبح بريئاً لأن المسجد لم يحترق. وهذه هي النقطة التي ينبغي أن يفهمها العالم الإسلامي. فالسعودية تحمي فعلياً بيت الله الذي يقول عنه عز وجل: «وَمَن دَخَلَهُ كَانَ آمِناً».
ولهذا فإن استهداف مكة ليس خلافاً سياسياً.. إنه اعتداء يمس وجدان كل مسلم. ومن يوجّه صاروخه أو مسيّرته نحو مكة لا يحتاج خصومه إلى فضح حقيقته ومعتقداته وأهدافه؛ لأنه يكشفها بنفسه دون مواربة!
More than fourteen centuries ago, Abraha left Yemen with his army and elephant, aiming to destroy the Kaaba in Mecca. The Quran recorded his story in a surah that Muslims still recite today: "Have you (O Muhammad) not seen how your Lord dealt with the Owners of the Elephant?"
Today, aggression returns from Yemen towards the place of revelation and the qibla of Muslims, "the Sacred House of Allah," but this time with a ballistic missile and a drone.
The Yemeni lands during Abraha's time were under a criminal Ethiopian occupation, the events of which history has documented. Today, they are under the occupation of a terrorist group that commits atrocities against Yemenis before others, without any moral or religious deterrent. In fact, their ideology is based on targeting Muslims and their sacred sites. This is not an exaggeration but a fact, as we must remember that in the Imamite heritage books that represent the beliefs of the Houthis, there are texts that speak of the "Mahdi" demolishing the Sacred Mosque and returning it to its foundations. Contemporary literature associated with the idea of "appearance" has also presented visions that consider a movement from Yemen as paving the way for the Mahdi's emergence!
Therefore, history clearly tells us that when Yemen is under occupation, it becomes a poisoned dagger in the side of Arabs and Muslims, and the present adds: in the side of the world and humanity as a whole!
When an armed religious group moves under ideological banners and slogans, and then its record includes launching missiles and drones towards Mecca, it is entirely legitimate to ask about the ideological background that governs its hostile stance towards Islamic sanctities. This question is not sectarian; it is a legitimate political, security, and doctrinal question. Mecca is not a battlefield. Those who direct their weapons towards it do not attack Saudi Arabia alone; they position themselves against the memory and feelings of Muslims everywhere.
The facts of targeting Mecca must become a permanent international media file, translated into English, French, Urdu, Indonesian, Turkish, Persian, and the languages of all Islamic peoples. Muslims in Jakarta, Islamabad, Dhaka, Rabat, Istanbul, and London must know the whole story. And the question should be posed very simply: What would have happened if Saudi defenses had not intercepted these weapons?
This is not political propaganda. These are announced and documented facts, and more than two billion Muslims have the right to know who threatens their qibla and sacred sites.
The Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques stated after the 2017 attack that targeting Mecca represents aggression against "the Mother of Cities and the Qibla of the people," and a disregard for the sanctities of Muslims. The Saudi Press Agency documented at that time the wave of condemnations that emerged in the Arab and Islamic worlds. Today, this file must be returned to the memory of Muslims. The problem with the Houthis is not just that they are an armed group that has seized a state, nor that they threaten international navigation. There is a much more dangerous line that has been crossed when the direction towards Mecca became part of their military operations record.
It is true that Saudi defenses have succeeded in preventing disaster every time, but success in preventing a historical crime does not erase the horror of the attempt to commit it.
If someone tries to burn a mosque and the police catch him before he lights the fire, he does not become innocent just because the mosque did not burn. This is the point that the Islamic world should understand. Saudi Arabia is effectively protecting the House of Allah, which He, the Exalted, says about: "And whoever enters it shall be safe."
Therefore, targeting Mecca is not a political dispute; it is an aggression that touches the feelings of every Muslim. Those who direct their missile or drone towards Mecca do not need their opponents to expose their truth, beliefs, and goals; they reveal them themselves without ambiguity!