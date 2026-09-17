قبل أكثر من أربعة عشر قرناً، خرج أبرهة من اليمن بجيشه وفيله قاصداً مكة لهدم الكعبة، فسجل القرآن قصته في سورة يرددها المسلمون حتى اليوم: «أَلَمْ تَرَ كَيْفَ فَعَلَ رَبُّكَ بِأَصْحَابِ الْفِيلِ».

واليوم يعود العدوان من اليمن باتجاه مهبط الوحي وقبلة المسلمين، «بيت الله الحرام»، لكن هذه المرة بصاروخ باليستي وطائرة مسيّرة.

كانت الأراضي اليمنية في عهد أبرهة تحت احتلال حبشي إجرامي وثّق التاريخ أحداثه، وهي اليوم تحت احتلال جماعة إرهابية ترتكب الفظائع في اليمنيين قبل غيرهم بلا أي رادع أخلاقي أو ديني، بل إن عقيدتها قائمة على استهداف المسلمين ومقدساتهم، وهذه ليست مبالغة، بل حقيقة، إذ علينا أن نتذكر أن في كتب التراث الإمامي التي تُمثّل عقيدة الحوثيين نصوصاً تتحدّث عن قيام «القائم» بهدم المسجد الحرام وإعادته إلى أساسه. كما ظهرت تصورات في أدبيات معاصرة مرتبطة بفكرة «الظهور» تعتبر حركة من اليمن ممهدة لخروج المهدي!

ولذلك فإن التاريخ يقول لنا بكل وضوح إن اليمن عندما تكون تحت الاحتلال تصبح خنجراً مسموماً في خاصرة العرب والمسلمين، ويضيف الحاضر: في خاصرة العالم والبشرية جمعاء!

عندما تتحرّك جماعة دينية مسلحة تحت رايات وشعارات عقائدية، ثم يصبح في سجلها إطلاق الصواريخ والمسيّرات باتجاه مكة، يصبح من المشروع تماماً أن نسأل عن الخلفية الفكرية التي تحكم موقفها العدائي من المقدسات الإسلامية. هذا السؤال ليس طائفياً. إنه سؤال سياسي وأمني وعقائدي مشروع. فمكة ليست ساحة حرب. ومن يوجّه إليها سلاحه لا يعتدي على السعودية وحدها. إنه يضع نفسه في مواجهة ذاكرة ووجدان المسلمين في كل مكان.

يجب أن تتحوّل وقائع استهداف مكة إلى ملف إعلامي دولي دائم، مترجم إلى الإنجليزية والفرنسية والأوردية والإندونيسية والتركية والفارسية ولغات جميع الشعوب الإسلامية. وعلى المسلم في جاكرتا وإسلام أباد ودكا والرباط وإسطنبول ولندن أن يعرف القصة كاملة. وأن يُطرح السؤال ببساطة شديدة: ماذا كان سيحدث لو لم تعترض الدفاعات السعودية هذه الأسلحة؟

هذه ليست دعاية سياسية. إنها وقائع معلنة وموثقة، ومن حق أكثر من ملياري مسلم أن يعرفوا من يهدّد قبلتهم ومقدساتهم.

لقد قالت رئاسة شؤون الحرمين بعد اعتداء 2017 إن استهداف مكة يُمثّل عدواناً على «أم القرى وقبلة الورى»، واستهانة بمقدسات المسلمين. كما وثّقت وكالة الأنباء السعودية آنذاك موجة الإدانات التي صدرت في العالمين العربي والإسلامي. واليوم يجب إعادة هذا الملف إلى ذاكرة المسلمين. فالمشكلة في الحوثيين ليست فقط أنهم جماعة مسلحة استولت على دولة، ولا أنهم يهددون الملاحة الدولية. هناك خط أخطر بكثير تم تجاوزه عندما أصبح الاتجاه نحو مكة جزءاً من سجل عملياتهم العسكرية.

صحيح أن الدفاعات السعودية نجحت في منع الكارثة في كل مرة، لكن النجاح في منع جريمة تاريخية لا يلغي بشاعة محاولة ارتكابها.

لو حاول شخص إحراق مسجد ثم أمسكت الشرطة بيده قبل أن يشعل النار، فلن يصبح بريئاً لأن المسجد لم يحترق. وهذه هي النقطة التي ينبغي أن يفهمها العالم الإسلامي. فالسعودية تحمي فعلياً بيت الله الذي يقول عنه عز وجل: «وَمَن دَخَلَهُ كَانَ آمِناً».

ولهذا فإن استهداف مكة ليس خلافاً سياسياً.. إنه اعتداء يمس وجدان كل مسلم. ومن يوجّه صاروخه أو مسيّرته نحو مكة لا يحتاج خصومه إلى فضح حقيقته ومعتقداته وأهدافه؛ لأنه يكشفها بنفسه دون مواربة!