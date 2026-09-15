دخلت العلاقات السعودية المصرية مرحلة جديدة من التطور في ظل زيارة ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، إلى القاهرة في 15 من سبتمبر 2026، ولقائه الرئيس عبدالفتاح السيسي، في وقت تتزايد فيه التحديات السياسية والأمنية والاقتصادية في المنطقة، واكتسبت الزيارة أهمية خاصة لأنها تأتي بعد سلسلة من خطوات بناء الإطار المؤسسي للعلاقات، وفي مقدمتها تشكيل مجلس التنسيق الأعلى السعودي المصري برئاسة ولي العهد والرئيس المصري في أكتوبر 2024، وتوقيع اتفاقية تشجيع وحماية الاستثمارات المتبادلة، إلى جانب استمرار الاتصالات المباشرة بين القيادتين، وقد أعلنت الرئاسة المصرية أن مباحثات الزيارة تتناول تعزيز العلاقات الثنائية في مختلف المجالات، إلى جانب تبادل الرؤى بشأن التطورات الإقليمية والدولية ذات الاهتمام المشترك، والحديث عن العلاقة السعودية المصرية لا يبدأ من زيارة أو اتفاقية حديثة، فهذه علاقة تمتلك رصيداً تاريخياً طويلاً، ارتبط بمحطات سياسية عربية مهمة، وبعلاقات رسمية وشعبية وثقافية ودينية واقتصادية متشابكة، وقد شكّلت زيارة الملك عبدالعزيز بن عبدالرحمن آل سعود رحمه الله، إلى مصر عام ١٩٤٥ إحدى المحطات البارزة في تاريخ التواصل بين البلدين، فيما تطورت العلاقات خلال العقود التالية لتصبح من أكثر العلاقات العربية حضوراً في الملفات السياسية والأمنية والاقتصادية، وتوضح البيانات المصرية الرسمية أن العلاقات السعودية المصرية شهدت على مدى عقود اتصالات وزيارات واتفاقيات ومواقف مشتركة تجاه العديد من القضايا العربية والإقليمية، وتزداد أهمية هذه العلاقة عندما نضعها في إطار المكانة التي تحتلها الدولتان عربياً؛ فالمملكة العربية السعودية تمثل مركزاً سياسياً واقتصادياً مؤثراً ليس فقط في الخليج والعالمين العربي والإسلامي، بل عالمياً، بينما تمتلك مصر ثقلاً سياسياً وجغرافياً وسكانياً وعسكرياً وثقافياً كبيراً، فضلاً عن موقعها الذي يربط بين البحر المتوسط والبحر الأحمر، ويجعلها دولة محورية في أمن المنطقة وحركة التجارة والملاحة الدولية، ومن أبرز التحولات الحديثة في هذه العلاقة إنشاء مجلس التنسيق الأعلى السعودي المصري في أكتوبر ٢٠٢٤، برئاسة الأمير محمد بن سلمان والرئيس عبدالفتاح السيسي. وشهدت زيارة ولي العهد إلى القاهرة في السادس عشر من أكتوبر ٢٠٢٤ توقيع محضر تشكيل المجلس، إلى جانب اتفاقية تشجيع وحماية الاستثمارات المتبادلة بين البلدين، ولم يبقَ مجلس التنسيق الأعلى في إطار الإعلان السياسي، فقد بدأت أمانته العامة العمل بصورة فعلية، وعقدت أمانتا المجلس من الجانبين اجتماعاً أول في الرياض خلال أغسطس ٢٠٢٥، ثم عقدتا الاجتماع الثاني في أكتوبر من العام نفسه، بما يؤكد انتقال المجلس من مرحلة التأسيس إلى مرحلة العمل المؤسسي، اقتصادياً، تكشف الأرقام عن عمق متزايد للعلاقات. فقد تجاوز حجم التبادل التجاري بين المملكة ومصر ١٦ مليار دولار خلال عام ٢٠٢٤، مسجلًا نموًا بنسبة ٢٨ % مقارنة بالعام السابق، فيما بلغ حجم التبادل التجاري خلال السنوات الخمس الأخيرة نحو ٧٢ مليار دولار، وهذه أرقام تعكس توسع المصالح الاقتصادية بين البلدين، وتوضح أن العلاقة التجارية أصبحت مكوناً أساسياً من مكونات الشراكة السعودية المصرية، أما الاستثمارات السعودية في مصر، فقد بلغت تدفقاتها نحو ٨٫٩ مليار دولار خلال العشرين عاماً الماضية، موزعة على نحو ٨ آلاف شركة، وفق البيانات الحكومية المصرية التي عُرضت في منتدى الاستثمار المصري السعودي عام ٢٠٢٥، وتوضح هذه الأرقام أن الحضور السعودي في الاقتصاد المصري لا يرتبط بصفقة واحدة أو قطاع محدد، وإنما يمتد إلى قاعدة واسعة من الشركات والاستثمارات، وهنا ينبغي التفريق بين حجم التبادل التجاري وقيمة الاستثمارات؛ فالتبادل التجاري يمثل قيمة حركة السلع والخدمات بين البلدين خلال فترة محددة، بينما تمثل الاستثمارات رؤوس الأموال والمشروعات والأصول التي يتم توظيفها في الاقتصاد، وهذا التفريق ضروري عند قراءة أرقام العلاقات الاقتصادية حتى لا تختلط المؤشرات أو تتكرر الأرقام نفسها تحت عناوين مختلفة، وقد شهدت العلاقات الاقتصادية دفعة مهمة خلال زيارة الأمير محمد بن سلمان إلى مصر في يونيو ٢٠٢٢، عندما وقعت مصر والسعودية ١٤ اتفاقية بلغت قيمة الاستثمارات المرتبطة بها أكثر من ٢٩ مليار ريال سعودي، في إطار تعزيز التعاون بين القطاع الخاص في البلدين، لكن الأهمية الاقتصادية لا تتوقف عند الأرقام الحالية، فالفرصة الأكبر تتمثل في تحويل العلاقة من حركة استثمار وتجارة إلى تكامل اقتصادي، فالمملكة تمتلك قدرات استثمارية وتمويلية كبيرة، وتنفذ تحولاً اقتصادياً واسعاً في إطار رؤية السعودية ٢٠٣٠، بينما تمتلك مصر سوقاً كبيرة وقاعدة صناعية وبشرية وموقعاً جغرافياً استراتيجياً، ما يفتح مجالات للتكامل في الصناعة والخدمات اللوجستية والسياحة والطاقة والتقنية والغذاء والبنية التحتية، ومن هنا يمكن أن تصبح العلاقات السعودية المصرية أكثر ارتباطاً بمشروعات إنتاجية مشتركة، وليس فقط بتبادل السلع أو الاستثمار العقاري، فالمرحلة المقبلة تحتاج إلى مشروعات تزيد القيمة المضافة، وتدعم سلاسل الإمداد، وتخلق فرصاً للتصدير إلى الأسواق العربية والأفريقية والدولية، أما سياسياً، فإن أهمية العلاقة أكبر من حجمها الثنائي؛ لأن الرياض والقاهرة تشتركان في التعامل مع عدد من الملفات الأكثر تأثيراً في الأمن العربي، وفي مقدمة هذه الملفات القضية الفلسطينية، وأمن البحر الأحمر، واليمن، والسودان، وسورية، واستقرار المنطقة، وأمن الملاحة الدولية، وتأتي زيارة 15 من سبتمبر ٢٠٢٦ في امتداد هذا التواصل، وليس باعتبارها بداية جديدة للعلاقات، فبرنامج الزيارة يتضمن لقاءً ثنائياً بين الأمير محمد بن سلمان والرئيس السيسي، يعقبه اجتماع موسع بين وفدي البلدين، ما يعكس رغبة القيادتين في الجمع بين الحوار السياسي المباشر والعمل المؤسسي بين الأجهزة الحكومية.