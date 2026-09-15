The Saudi-Egyptian relations have entered a new phase of development during the visit of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to Cairo on September 15, 2026, where he met with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, at a time when political, security, and economic challenges in the region are increasing. The visit gained special importance as it follows a series of steps to build the institutional framework for relations, foremost among them the establishment of the Saudi-Egyptian Supreme Coordination Council, chaired by the Crown Prince and the Egyptian President in October 2024, and the signing of an agreement to encourage and protect mutual investments, alongside the continuation of direct communications between the two leaderships. The Egyptian presidency announced that the discussions during the visit would focus on enhancing bilateral relations in various fields, as well as exchanging views on regional and international developments of mutual interest. The discussion of Saudi-Egyptian relations does not begin with a recent visit or agreement; this relationship has a long historical record, linked to significant Arab political milestones, and intertwined official, popular, cultural, religious, and economic relations. The visit of King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Saud, may he rest in peace, to Egypt in 1945 was one of the prominent milestones in the history of communication between the two countries. Over the following decades, relations developed to become among the most prominent Arab relationships in political, security, and economic files. Official Egyptian data indicates that Saudi-Egyptian relations have witnessed decades of communications, visits, agreements, and joint positions on many Arab and regional issues. The importance of this relationship increases when we place it within the framework of the status that both countries occupy in the Arab world; the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia represents a significant political and economic center not only in the Gulf and the Arab and Islamic worlds but also globally, while Egypt possesses considerable political, geographical, demographic, military, and cultural weight, in addition to its location connecting the Mediterranean Sea and the Red Sea, making it a pivotal country in the security of the region and international trade and navigation. One of the most notable recent transformations in this relationship is the establishment of the Saudi-Egyptian Supreme Coordination Council in October 2024, chaired by Prince Mohammed bin Salman and President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. The Crown Prince's visit to Cairo on October 16, 2024, witnessed the signing of the council's formation protocol, alongside an agreement to encourage and protect mutual investments between the two countries. The Supreme Coordination Council did not remain within the framework of a political announcement; its secretariat began to work effectively, and the secretariats of the council from both sides held their first meeting in Riyadh in August 2025, followed by a second meeting in October of the same year, confirming the council's transition from the establishment phase to the phase of institutional work. Economically, figures reveal an increasing depth of relations. The volume of trade exchange between the Kingdom and Egypt exceeded $16 billion during 2024, recording a growth rate of 28% compared to the previous year, while the volume of trade exchange over the past five years reached approximately $72 billion. These figures reflect the expansion of economic interests between the two countries and indicate that the commercial relationship has become a fundamental component of the Saudi-Egyptian partnership. As for Saudi investments in Egypt, their inflows reached about $8.9 billion over the past twenty years, distributed across approximately 8,000 companies, according to Egyptian government data presented at the Egyptian-Saudi Investment Forum in 2025. These figures indicate that the Saudi presence in the Egyptian economy is not linked to a single deal or specific sector but extends to a wide base of companies and investments. Here, it is essential to distinguish between the volume of trade exchange and the value of investments; trade exchange represents the value of goods and services movement between the two countries over a specified period, while investments represent the capital, projects, and assets employed in the economy. This distinction is necessary when reading the economic relationship figures to avoid mixing indicators or repeating the same numbers under different titles. The economic relations received an important boost during Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to Egypt in June 2022, when Egypt and Saudi Arabia signed 14 agreements with a total investment value of more than 29 billion Saudi riyals, as part of enhancing cooperation between the private sectors of both countries. However, the economic importance does not stop at the current figures; the greatest opportunity lies in transforming the relationship from mere investment and trade movement to economic integration. The Kingdom possesses significant investment and financing capabilities and is implementing a broad economic transformation under Saudi Vision 2030, while Egypt has a large market, an industrial and human base, and a strategic geographical location, which opens avenues for integration in industry, logistics services, tourism, energy, technology, food, and infrastructure. From here, Saudi-Egyptian relations can become more connected to joint productive projects, not just the exchange of goods or real estate investment. The upcoming phase requires projects that increase added value, support supply chains, and create export opportunities to Arab, African, and international markets. Politically, the importance of the relationship is greater than its bilateral size; Riyadh and Cairo share common concerns in addressing several of the most influential issues in Arab security, foremost among them the Palestinian issue, the security of the Red Sea, Yemen, Sudan, Syria, regional stability, and the security of international navigation. The visit on September 15, 2026, extends this communication and is not considered a new beginning for relations, as the visit program includes a bilateral meeting between Prince Mohammed bin Salman and President El-Sisi, followed by an expanded meeting between the delegations of the two countries, reflecting the leaderships' desire to combine direct political dialogue with institutional work among government agencies.