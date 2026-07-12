In the folds of the history of the Union, there are untold stories. Those who have exhausted their time chasing the history of Al-Ahli and its great founder should have presented the beautiful face of their club if they could. Today, we have a disputed history between the wireless room, which is said to have hosted the founding meeting, and the deanship that the Wahdawi people see as their usurped right. The erasure that Dr. Mohammed Al-Qadadi initiated was based on facts that the Unionists could not deny as much as they confirmed them and disagreed on how to address them. The guardians of history also attempted to present reasons for the omission of an important period from the history of their chronicler, the late Dr. Amin Sa'ati, who was a player in Al-Ahli and an employee. When this was recalled as an important part of the historian's legacy, they fell silent, even though it is a normal matter for Al-Ahli and its supporters, but it seems to be bothersome to them, and here lies the strangeness..!



It is a delusion to believe that those snippets recounted in the voice of a hoarse Unionist will tarnish the history of the symbol of history and its chronicler, whom we have protected from their malice, lies, and forgery. We told them loudly that the history of the great is preserved in the memory of their homelands.



This history does not need someone to claim they are a part of it and a witness to it, especially someone who has distorted the sound of their pens for years regarding Al-Ahli and its symbols..!



I return to the Union, the wireless room, the deanship, and the erasure, and I hope to see a fruitful dialogue about them, not insults that end with the last point I stopped at..!



As for the symbol of founding and leadership, it is greater than a narrative that resembles storytelling in gatherings rather than writing history, so highlight your book if you are sincere..!



I was amused by their method of promoting the draft as if it were a book, and I found their mutual praises funny, reminding me of a musical band where the musician played but failed to adjust the drummer's path..!



The questions raised by everyone who read your narratives are: Where is the book? When was it published? And by which publishing house was it released?



I will not stop asking these questions until you answer, as readers are eager to acquire a book that has not been printed..!



Finally, Leo Tolstoy said: "If you want to find an example to imitate, look for it among simple, humble people. True greatness, which not only refrains from presenting itself but does not even realize its own greatness, exists only among these people."