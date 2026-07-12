في ثنايا تاريخ الاتحاد حكايات لم تروَ، كان حريٌّ بمن استنزفوا وقتهم في مطاردة تاريخ الأهلي وبانيه العظيم أن يقدّموا الوجه الجميل لناديهم إن كانوا يقدرون، فبيننا اليوم تاريخ مُختلَف عليه ما بين غرفة اللاسلكي يقال إنها احتضنت اجتماع التأسيس وما بين عمادة يرى الوحداويون أنها حقهم المسلوب، وشطب حرّك به الدكتور محمد القدادي الساكن وفق حقائق لم يستطع نفيها الاتحاديون بقدر ما أكدوها واختلفوا على المعالجة. كما حاول الأمناء على التاريخ طرح أسباب تغييب فترة مهمة من كاتب تاريخهم الدكتور أمين ساعاتي رحمه الله لاعباً في الأهلي وموظفاً، وعندما أُعيد التذكير بها كجزء مهم من تاريخ كاتب التاريخ صمتوا مع أن الأمر عادي للأهلي والأهلاويين لكن يبدو أنه مزعج لهم، وهنا سر الغرابة..!


واهم من يعتقد مجرد اعتقاد بأن تلك الشذرات التي تروى على لسان صوت اتحادي مبحوح ستنال من تاريخ رمز التاريخ وكاتبه الذي حميناه من غلهم وكذبهم وتزويرهم، وقلنا لهم بصوت عالٍ تاريخ العظماء محفوظ في ذاكرة أوطانهم.


وليس بحاجة هذا التاريخ إلى من يدّعي أنه جزء منه وشاهد عليه لاسيما من شوه صرير أقلامهم الأهلي ورموزه سنوات..!


أعود للاتحاد وغرفة اللا سلكي، والعمادة والشطب، وأتمنى أن نرى حواراً مثرياً حولها، وليس شتائم تنتهي مع آخر نقطة توقفت عندها..!


أما رمز التأسيس والريادة فهو أكبر من رواية أشبه ما تكون حكي مجالس وليس كتابة تاريخ، ولهذا أبرزوا كتابكم أن كنتم صادقين..!


أضحكني أسلوبهم في الترويج للمسودة على أنها كتاب، وأضحكتني إشاداتهم المتبادلة التي ذكرتني بفرقة موسيقية نشز فيها العازف ولم يوفق في تعديل المسار الطبال..!


الأسئلة التي طرحها كل من قرأ رواياتك: أين الكتاب؟ ومتى صدر؟ وعن أي دار نشر صدر؟


هذه الأسئلة لن أترك طرحها حتى تجيب، فالقراء متلهفون لاقتناء كتاب لم يطبع..!


أخيراً يقول ‏ليف تولستوي: «إذا كنت تريد أن تجد مثالاً لتقليده، فابحث عنه بين الناس البسطاء المتواضعين. العظمة الحقيقية، التي لا تمتنع فقط عن عرض نفسها، بل ولا تُدرك عظمتها، لا توجد إلا بين هؤلاء الناس».