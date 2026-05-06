In aviation, we often find reassurance in what we see: the glowing screens, the numbers, and the systems that are operational. However, what is not visible is often what causes the most concern.

Not every malfunction triggers an alarm, and not every danger appears on the dashboard. Sometimes, the disturbance begins from a place beyond the reach of sensors, starting from within the human being itself.

There are cases that are not obvious, hiding in the form of fatigue, distraction, or a lapse that can easily be overlooked.

Some of these errors do not start in the sky but in small health details on the ground.

Sleep apnea is a common example affecting a percentage of adults, many of whom remain undiagnosed. In an environment that relies on precise timing, like aviation, its effects may manifest as a slight decline in response speed or a delay in processing information. A difference of seconds, but it is a significant difference.

Additionally, neurological disturbances may appear as transient episodes or brief moments of distraction lasting only seconds, but they are enough to disrupt the mental sequence. Some cognitive disorders, such as frontotemporal dementia (FTD), may begin with changes in judgment and behavior. A person may appear normal while their ability to assess risks quietly erodes.

These conditions do not crash the plane, but they may weaken the person flying it or the individual controlling air traffic.

This is where one of the most rigorous and specialized branches of medicine, "Aviation Medicine," originated. Interest in it began with the expansion of aviation in the early 20th century when institutions realized that a pilot's safety was not only related to their skill but also to their physiological ability to adapt to an unnatural environment: low pressure, oxygen deficiency, and continuous mental stress. With the evolution of civil aviation, this understanding transformed into a precise system of examinations and standards.

There is an integration and interconnection between the concepts of health and safety. Global statistics have shown that about 50% of aviation accidents are linked to human errors, and part of these errors is attributed to the health status of those involved in civil aviation operations, including pilots and technicians. Therefore, aviation medicine places great importance on studying the causes of these accidents and establishing the necessary controls and standards to prevent and avoid them whenever possible. It also encompasses multiple aspects related to the individuals involved in aviation operations, focusing on the physical, health, mental, and psychological conditions.

Today, pilots and aviation personnel undergo comprehensive periodic evaluations, ranging from heart and sensory assessments to mental and behavioral states, in an attempt to read what is not visible.

What distinguishes aviation medicine is not the number of examinations but its philosophy. In traditional medicine, the goal is to treat the patient, whereas here, the goal is to prevent danger before it appears, even if that requires grounding a pilot or employee who seems outwardly healthy. This field reads probabilities, does not wait for symptoms, and does not treat the individual as a case isolated from the entire system.

But what happens when all of this goes unnoticed?

The incident of Germanwings Flight 9525 brought this question to the forefront. In that disaster, the malfunction was neither technical nor health-related, but purely human, linked to a psychological condition that was not managed properly. The incident changed examination procedures and redefined the relationship between the pilot, the medical authority, and the work environment.

It was a painful reminder that the human element, despite all the surrounding systems, remains the most sensitive factor.

With this development, another question arises related to a different time. Despite its precision, aviation medicine was built on temporal and behavioral standards formed in environments different from our current reality. We are faced with generations accustomed to speed, dealing with information instantaneously, and not used to patience or long endurance, which may not align with the safety requirements that fundamentally rely on discipline, sustained focus, and the ability to handle monotony without losing alertness. Here, it may become necessary to reconsider some work and rest standards, not to lighten them, but to align them with the forthcoming psychological and behavioral transformations.

Aviation is not a mechanical science; it is a deep understanding of humanity. Every procedure, every examination, every protocol is an attempt to maintain this delicate balance between human and machine.

In aviation, we trust greatly in what we see, but true safety is built on what is not seen.

There, where there are no screen colors or wing flashes... the depths of the human being must shine without shadows.