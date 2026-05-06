في الطيران، نطمئن غالباً إلى ما نراه، الشاشات المضيئة، والأرقام والأنظمة التي تعمل، لكن ما لا يُرى هو ما يقلق أكثر.

ليس كل خلل يصدر إنذاراً، ولا كل خطر يظهر على لوحة العدادات، أحياناً يبدأ الاضطراب في مكان أبعد من أن تصل إليه الحساسات، يبدأ من داخل الإنسان نفسه.

هناك حالات لا تكون واضحة، تتخفى في هيئة إرهاق أو تشتّت، أو سهو يمكن تمريره بسهولة.

بعض هذه الأخطاء لا تبدأ في السماء، بل في تفاصيل صحية صغيرة على الأرض.

انقطاع النفس أثناء النوم مثال شائع يصيب نسبة من البالغين، وكثير منهم دون تشخيص، في بيئة تعتمد على التوقيت الدقيق كالطيران قد يظهر أثره على هيئة تراجع بسيط في سرعة الاستجابة أو بطء في معالجة المعلومة. فارق ثوانٍ لكنه فارق مؤثر.

أيضاً، قد تظهر اضطرابات عصبية كنوبات عابرة، أو لحظات شرود قصيرة لا تتجاوز ثواني، لكنها تكفي لإرباك التسلسل الذهني، أما بعض الاضطرابات الإدراكية مثل «الخرف الجبهي الصدغي» (FTD)، فقد تبدأ، بتغيّرات في الحكم على الأمور والسلوك. قد يبدو الشخص طبيعياً، بينما تتآكل قدرته على تقدير المخاطر بهدوء.

هذه الحالات لا تُسقط الطائرة، لكنها قد تُضعف الإنسان الذي يقودها، أو الشخص الذي يتحكم بالحركة الجوية.

من هنا نشأ واحد من أكثر فروع الطب صرامة وخصوصية، «طب الطيران». بدأ الاهتمام به مع توسع الطيران في بدايات القرن العشرين، حين أدركت المؤسسات أن سلامة الطيار لا تتعلق بمهارته فقط، إنما بقدرته الفسيولوجية على التكيّف مع بيئة غير طبيعية، ضغط منخفض، نقص أكسجين، إجهاد ذهني مستمر، ومع تطور الطيران المدني تحوّل هذا الفهم إلى منظومة دقيقة من الفحوصات والمعايير.

يوجد تكامل وترابط بين مفهومَي الصحة والسلامة، فالإحصاءات العالمية أظهرت أن نحو 50% من حوادث الطيران مرتبطة بالأخطاء البشرية، ويعود جزء من هذه الأخطاء إلى الوضع الصحي للقائمين بعمليات الطيران المدني من طيارين وفنيين؛ لذلك فإن طب الطيران يولي اهتماماً كبيراً بدراسة أسباب هذه الحوادث ووضع الضوابط والمعايير اللازمة لمنع حدوثها وتجنبها ما أمكن، كما ينطوي طب الطيران على جوانب متعددة تتعلق بالأشخاص القائمين على عمليات الطيران، حيث يعنى بدراسة الحالة البدنية والصحية والعقلية والنفسية.

اليوم، يخضع الطيارون والعاملون في الطيران لتقييمات دورية شاملة، تمتد من القلب والحواس إلى الحالة الذهنية والسلوكية، في محاولة لقراءة ما لا يظهر.

ما يميّز طب الطيران ليس كثرة الفحوصات، بل فلسفته. في الطب التقليدي، الهدف علاج المريض، أما هنا فالهدف منع الخطر قبل أن يظهر، حتى لو استدعى ذلك إيقاف طيار أو موظف يبدو سليماً ظاهرياً، هذا الطب يقرأ الاحتمالات، لا ينتظر الأعراض ولا يتعامل مع الفرد كحالة بمعزل عن المنظومة كاملة.

لكن، ماذا يحدث حين يمر كل ذلك دون أن يُنتبه للخلل؟

حادثة سقوط رحلة Germanwings 9525 أعادت هذا السؤال إلى الواجهة، في تلك الكارثة لم يكن الخلل تقنياً ولا صحّياً، بل إنسانياً بحتاً، مرتبطاً بحالة نفسية لم تُدار كما يجب. الحادثة غيّرت إجراءات الفحص، وأعادت تعريف العلاقة بين الطيار والجهة الطبية وبيئة العمل.

كانت تنبيهاً مؤلماً أن الإنسان، رغم كل ما حوله من أنظمة، يظل العنصر الأكثر حساسية.

ومع هذا التطور، يبرز تساؤل آخر يرتبط بزمن مختلف. فطب الطيران رغم دقته، بُني على معايير زمنية وسلوكية تشكّلت في بيئات مختلفة عن واقعنا اليوم. نحن أمام أجيال اعتادت السرعة، تتعامل مع المعلومة بشكل فوري، ولم تعتد على الصبر أو التحمل الطويل، وهو ما قد لا يتوائم مع متطلبات السلامة التي تقوم في جوهرها على الانضباط والتركيز الممتد، والقدرة على التعامل مع الرتابة دون فقدان اليقظة. هنا، ربما يصبح من الضروري إعادة النظر في بعض معايير العمل والراحة، ليس لتخفيفها، بل لمواءمتها مع التحوّلات النفسية والسلوكية القادمة.

الطيران ليس علماً آلياً، إنما فهم عميق للإنسان، كل إجراء، كل فحص، كل بروتوكول هو محاولة لإبقاء هذا التوازن الدقيق بين الإنسان والآلة.

في الطيران، نثق كثيراً في ما نراه، لكن السلامة الحقيقية تُبنى على ما لا يُرى.

هناك، حيث لا ألوان الشاشات ولا وميض الأجنحة.. يجب أن تكون أعماق الإنسان ساطعة بلا ظلال.