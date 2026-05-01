في خضم المواجهة المستمرة منذ أسابيع بين الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل من جهة، وإيران من جهة أخرى، بدا المشهد وكأنه يتجه نحو تصعيد مفتوح لا سقف له من ضربات عسكرية متبادلة، وتوتر متصاعد، وتلويح دائم بخيارات عسكرية أوسع، وكلها مؤشرات توحي بأن المنطقة على أعتاب حرب طويلة، غير أن التطوّرات الأخيرة التي دفعت إيران إلى الجلوس على طاولة المفاوضات مع واشنطن أعادت طرح سؤال جوهري: هل انتهت الحرب فعلًا، أم أننا أمام هدنة مؤقتة تسبق جولة جديدة من التصعيد؟

لا شك أن إيران تلقت خلال هذه المواجهة ضربات قاسية، سواء على مستوى بنيتها العسكرية أو نفوذها الإقليمي، هذه الضغوط أجبرتها على إعادة حساباتها، والقبول بخيار التفاوض الذي كانت ترفضه في مراحل سابقة، لكن هذا التحوّل يفتح باب الشك أكثر مما يقدم إجابة واضحة، إذ يبقى التساؤل قائمًا حول ما إذا كان هذا القبول نابعًا من قناعة حقيقية بضرورة التهدئة، أم أنه مجرد تكتيك لالتقاط الأنفاس وإعادة ترتيب الأوراق.

من جانبها، تسعى الولايات المتحدة إلى إبرام اتفاق يضمن كبح جماح البرنامج النووي الإيراني ومنع طهران من تطوير سلاح نووي، إلى جانب الحد من قدراتها في مجال الصواريخ الباليستية، هذه الأهداف ليست جديدة، لكنها باتت أكثر إلحاحًا بعد المواجهة الأخيرة التي أظهرت حجم المخاطر المرتبطة بترك هذا الملف دون حسم، غير أن التجربة السابقة مع إيران تطرح تحديًا كبيرًا يتمثل في الشك في مدى التزامها بأي اتفاق يتم التوصل إليه، خاصة في ظل سجل طويل من المناورات السياسية.

السؤال الأكثر إلحاحًا هنا: هل ما نشهده هو بداية نهاية الصراع، أم مجرد استراحة محارب؟ فالتاريخ السياسي لإيران يشير إلى اعتمادها على سياسة النفس الطويل، واستخدام التفاوض كأداة لتخفيف الضغوط، دون تقديم تنازلات جوهرية، وبالتالي فإن جلوسها على طاولة المفاوضات لا يمكن اعتباره بحد ذاته مؤشرًا كافيًا على تغيّر استراتيجي حقيقي.

وخلال هذه الحرب لم تكتفِ إيران بمواجهة خصومها المباشرين، بل سعت إلى توسيع نطاق الصراع من خلال استهداف دول الخليج، في محاولة لجرها إلى المواجهة، ودفعها للضغط على واشنطن لوقف العمليات العسكرية، هذا السلوك يعكس استراتيجية قائمة على تصدير الأزمة، وتحويل الصراع من مواجهة محدودة إلى أزمة إقليمية شاملة.

غير أن دول الخليج وفي مقدمتها المملكة العربية السعودية تعاملت مع هذه الاستفزازات بحذر محسوب، ورفضت الانجرار إلى التصعيد، ما أفشل الرهان الإيراني على توسيع رقعة الحرب، وساهم في احتواء الأزمة ومنع تحولها إلى صراع إقليمي مفتوح، لكنه في الوقت نفسه طرح تساؤلات حول المستقبل: ما الذي يضمن عدم تكرار مثل هذه الاستهدافات؟

استهداف دول الخليج خلال الحرب لن يُمحى بسهولة من الذاكرة السياسية للمنطقة، بل سيبقى جزءًا من سجل العلاقات المتوترة مع إيران، وهو ما يعني أن أي اتفاق مستقبلي بين طهران وواشنطن لا يمكن أن يكون مقبولًا إقليميًا ما لم يتضمّن ضمانات واضحة بعدم الاعتداء على دول المنطقة واحترام سيادتها، والكف عن استخدام أدوات غير مباشرة لزعزعة الاستقرار.

وفي هذا السياق يبرز دور القيادة السياسية في واشنطن، حيث منح دونالد ترامب إيران مهلة زمنية للتوصل إلى اتفاق، قبل أن يتم تمديدها لأجل غير مسمى، هذا التمديد قد يُقرأ على أنه إفساح للمجال أمام الدبلوماسية، لكنه في الوقت ذاته يعكس غموضًا في الموقف، ويجسّد الغياب الحاسم أو النهائي للأزمة، وبصورة عامة لا يبدو أن الحرب قد انتهت تمامًا، بل يبدو أنها دخلت مرحلة جديدة عنوانها التفاوض تحت الضغط، فالسلاح قد يصمت مؤقتًا، لكن أسباب الصراع لا تزال قائمة، والشكوك تحيط بأي مسار سياسي لم تُختبر نتائجه بعد، وبين من يعتقد أن المفاوضات فرصة لإنهاء الأزمة، ومن يعتبرها مجرد هدنة تكتيكية، تبقى المنطقة في حالة ترقب بانتظار ما ستسفر عنه الأيام القادمة، فهل انتهت الحرب حقاً؟ ربما توقفت مؤقتًا، لكن نهايتها الحقيقية لا تُقاس بصمت المدافع، بل بمدى تحقّق السلام.