In the midst of the ongoing confrontation for weeks between the United States and Israel on one side, and Iran on the other, the scene seemed to be heading towards an open escalation with no ceiling of mutual military strikes, rising tensions, and a constant hint at broader military options, all of which are indicators suggesting that the region is on the brink of a long war. However, the recent developments that pushed Iran to sit at the negotiating table with Washington have raised a fundamental question: Has the war truly ended, or are we facing a temporary truce preceding a new round of escalation?

There is no doubt that Iran has suffered severe blows during this confrontation, both in terms of its military structure and regional influence. These pressures have forced it to reassess its calculations and accept the option of negotiation, which it had previously rejected. However, this shift opens the door to doubt more than it provides a clear answer, as the question remains whether this acceptance stems from a genuine conviction of the need for de-escalation, or if it is merely a tactic to catch its breath and rearrange its cards.

For its part, the United States is seeking to conclude an agreement that ensures curbing the Iranian nuclear program and preventing Tehran from developing a nuclear weapon, in addition to limiting its capabilities in the field of ballistic missiles. These goals are not new, but they have become more urgent after the recent confrontation, which highlighted the risks associated with leaving this file unresolved. However, the previous experience with Iran presents a significant challenge in terms of doubt regarding its commitment to any agreement reached, especially in light of a long record of political maneuvers.

The most pressing question here is: Are we witnessing the beginning of the end of the conflict, or merely a warrior's respite? The political history of Iran indicates its reliance on a long-term strategy and using negotiation as a tool to alleviate pressures without making substantial concessions. Therefore, its presence at the negotiating table cannot be considered, in itself, a sufficient indicator of a real strategic change.

During this war, Iran did not limit itself to confronting its direct adversaries but sought to expand the scope of the conflict by targeting Gulf countries in an attempt to drag them into confrontation and push them to pressure Washington to halt military operations. This behavior reflects a strategy based on exporting the crisis and transforming the conflict from a limited confrontation into a comprehensive regional crisis.

However, the Gulf countries, led by Saudi Arabia, have dealt with these provocations with calculated caution and refused to be drawn into escalation, which thwarted the Iranian bet on expanding the war's scope and contributed to containing the crisis and preventing it from turning into an open regional conflict. At the same time, this raised questions about the future: What guarantees exist to prevent the recurrence of such targeting?

The targeting of Gulf countries during the war will not easily fade from the political memory of the region; rather, it will remain part of the record of strained relations with Iran. This means that any future agreement between Tehran and Washington cannot be regionally acceptable unless it includes clear guarantees against aggression towards the countries of the region and respect for their sovereignty, as well as a cessation of using indirect tools to destabilize.

In this context, the role of political leadership in Washington becomes prominent, where Donald Trump gave Iran a time frame to reach an agreement before it was extended indefinitely. This extension may be interpreted as allowing space for diplomacy, but at the same time reflects ambiguity in the position and embodies the decisive or final absence of the crisis. Generally, it does not seem that the war has completely ended; rather, it appears to have entered a new phase characterized by negotiation under pressure. The weapons may fall silent temporarily, but the causes of conflict remain, and doubts surround any political path whose results have yet to be tested. Between those who believe that negotiations are an opportunity to end the crisis and those who consider them merely a tactical truce, the region remains in a state of anticipation, waiting for what the coming days will bring. Has the war truly ended? Perhaps it has paused temporarily, but its real end is not measured by the silence of the guns, but by the extent to which peace is achieved.