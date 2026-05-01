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في خضم المواجهة المستمرة منذ أسابيع بين الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل من جهة، وإيران من جهة أخرى، بدا المشهد وكأنه يتجه نحو تصعيد مفتوح لا سقف له من ضربات عسكرية متبادلة، وتوتر متصاعد، وتلويح دائم بخيارات عسكرية أوسع، وكلها مؤشرات توحي بأن المنطقة على أعتاب حرب طويلة، غير أن التطوّرات الأخيرة التي دفعت إيران إلى الجلوس على طاولة المفاوضات مع واشنطن أعادت طرح سؤال جوهري: هل انتهت الحرب فعلًا، أم أننا أمام هدنة مؤقتة تسبق جولة جديدة من التصعيد؟
لا شك أن إيران تلقت خلال هذه المواجهة ضربات قاسية، سواء على مستوى بنيتها العسكرية أو نفوذها الإقليمي، هذه الضغوط أجبرتها على إعادة حساباتها، والقبول بخيار التفاوض الذي كانت ترفضه في مراحل سابقة، لكن هذا التحوّل يفتح باب الشك أكثر مما يقدم إجابة واضحة، إذ يبقى التساؤل قائمًا حول ما إذا كان هذا القبول نابعًا من قناعة حقيقية بضرورة التهدئة، أم أنه مجرد تكتيك لالتقاط الأنفاس وإعادة ترتيب الأوراق.
من جانبها، تسعى الولايات المتحدة إلى إبرام اتفاق يضمن كبح جماح البرنامج النووي الإيراني ومنع طهران من تطوير سلاح نووي، إلى جانب الحد من قدراتها في مجال الصواريخ الباليستية، هذه الأهداف ليست جديدة، لكنها باتت أكثر إلحاحًا بعد المواجهة الأخيرة التي أظهرت حجم المخاطر المرتبطة بترك هذا الملف دون حسم، غير أن التجربة السابقة مع إيران تطرح تحديًا كبيرًا يتمثل في الشك في مدى التزامها بأي اتفاق يتم التوصل إليه، خاصة في ظل سجل طويل من المناورات السياسية.
السؤال الأكثر إلحاحًا هنا: هل ما نشهده هو بداية نهاية الصراع، أم مجرد استراحة محارب؟ فالتاريخ السياسي لإيران يشير إلى اعتمادها على سياسة النفس الطويل، واستخدام التفاوض كأداة لتخفيف الضغوط، دون تقديم تنازلات جوهرية، وبالتالي فإن جلوسها على طاولة المفاوضات لا يمكن اعتباره بحد ذاته مؤشرًا كافيًا على تغيّر استراتيجي حقيقي.
وخلال هذه الحرب لم تكتفِ إيران بمواجهة خصومها المباشرين، بل سعت إلى توسيع نطاق الصراع من خلال استهداف دول الخليج، في محاولة لجرها إلى المواجهة، ودفعها للضغط على واشنطن لوقف العمليات العسكرية، هذا السلوك يعكس استراتيجية قائمة على تصدير الأزمة، وتحويل الصراع من مواجهة محدودة إلى أزمة إقليمية شاملة.
غير أن دول الخليج وفي مقدمتها المملكة العربية السعودية تعاملت مع هذه الاستفزازات بحذر محسوب، ورفضت الانجرار إلى التصعيد، ما أفشل الرهان الإيراني على توسيع رقعة الحرب، وساهم في احتواء الأزمة ومنع تحولها إلى صراع إقليمي مفتوح، لكنه في الوقت نفسه طرح تساؤلات حول المستقبل: ما الذي يضمن عدم تكرار مثل هذه الاستهدافات؟
استهداف دول الخليج خلال الحرب لن يُمحى بسهولة من الذاكرة السياسية للمنطقة، بل سيبقى جزءًا من سجل العلاقات المتوترة مع إيران، وهو ما يعني أن أي اتفاق مستقبلي بين طهران وواشنطن لا يمكن أن يكون مقبولًا إقليميًا ما لم يتضمّن ضمانات واضحة بعدم الاعتداء على دول المنطقة واحترام سيادتها، والكف عن استخدام أدوات غير مباشرة لزعزعة الاستقرار.
وفي هذا السياق يبرز دور القيادة السياسية في واشنطن، حيث منح دونالد ترامب إيران مهلة زمنية للتوصل إلى اتفاق، قبل أن يتم تمديدها لأجل غير مسمى، هذا التمديد قد يُقرأ على أنه إفساح للمجال أمام الدبلوماسية، لكنه في الوقت ذاته يعكس غموضًا في الموقف، ويجسّد الغياب الحاسم أو النهائي للأزمة، وبصورة عامة لا يبدو أن الحرب قد انتهت تمامًا، بل يبدو أنها دخلت مرحلة جديدة عنوانها التفاوض تحت الضغط، فالسلاح قد يصمت مؤقتًا، لكن أسباب الصراع لا تزال قائمة، والشكوك تحيط بأي مسار سياسي لم تُختبر نتائجه بعد، وبين من يعتقد أن المفاوضات فرصة لإنهاء الأزمة، ومن يعتبرها مجرد هدنة تكتيكية، تبقى المنطقة في حالة ترقب بانتظار ما ستسفر عنه الأيام القادمة، فهل انتهت الحرب حقاً؟ ربما توقفت مؤقتًا، لكن نهايتها الحقيقية لا تُقاس بصمت المدافع، بل بمدى تحقّق السلام.
In the midst of the ongoing confrontation for weeks between the United States and Israel on one side, and Iran on the other, the scene seemed to be heading towards an open escalation with no ceiling of mutual military strikes, rising tensions, and a constant hint at broader military options, all of which are indicators suggesting that the region is on the brink of a long war. However, the recent developments that pushed Iran to sit at the negotiating table with Washington have raised a fundamental question: Has the war truly ended, or are we facing a temporary truce preceding a new round of escalation?
There is no doubt that Iran has suffered severe blows during this confrontation, both in terms of its military structure and regional influence. These pressures have forced it to reassess its calculations and accept the option of negotiation, which it had previously rejected. However, this shift opens the door to doubt more than it provides a clear answer, as the question remains whether this acceptance stems from a genuine conviction of the need for de-escalation, or if it is merely a tactic to catch its breath and rearrange its cards.
For its part, the United States is seeking to conclude an agreement that ensures curbing the Iranian nuclear program and preventing Tehran from developing a nuclear weapon, in addition to limiting its capabilities in the field of ballistic missiles. These goals are not new, but they have become more urgent after the recent confrontation, which highlighted the risks associated with leaving this file unresolved. However, the previous experience with Iran presents a significant challenge in terms of doubt regarding its commitment to any agreement reached, especially in light of a long record of political maneuvers.
The most pressing question here is: Are we witnessing the beginning of the end of the conflict, or merely a warrior's respite? The political history of Iran indicates its reliance on a long-term strategy and using negotiation as a tool to alleviate pressures without making substantial concessions. Therefore, its presence at the negotiating table cannot be considered, in itself, a sufficient indicator of a real strategic change.
During this war, Iran did not limit itself to confronting its direct adversaries but sought to expand the scope of the conflict by targeting Gulf countries in an attempt to drag them into confrontation and push them to pressure Washington to halt military operations. This behavior reflects a strategy based on exporting the crisis and transforming the conflict from a limited confrontation into a comprehensive regional crisis.
However, the Gulf countries, led by Saudi Arabia, have dealt with these provocations with calculated caution and refused to be drawn into escalation, which thwarted the Iranian bet on expanding the war's scope and contributed to containing the crisis and preventing it from turning into an open regional conflict. At the same time, this raised questions about the future: What guarantees exist to prevent the recurrence of such targeting?
The targeting of Gulf countries during the war will not easily fade from the political memory of the region; rather, it will remain part of the record of strained relations with Iran. This means that any future agreement between Tehran and Washington cannot be regionally acceptable unless it includes clear guarantees against aggression towards the countries of the region and respect for their sovereignty, as well as a cessation of using indirect tools to destabilize.
In this context, the role of political leadership in Washington becomes prominent, where Donald Trump gave Iran a time frame to reach an agreement before it was extended indefinitely. This extension may be interpreted as allowing space for diplomacy, but at the same time reflects ambiguity in the position and embodies the decisive or final absence of the crisis. Generally, it does not seem that the war has completely ended; rather, it appears to have entered a new phase characterized by negotiation under pressure. The weapons may fall silent temporarily, but the causes of conflict remain, and doubts surround any political path whose results have yet to be tested. Between those who believe that negotiations are an opportunity to end the crisis and those who consider them merely a tactical truce, the region remains in a state of anticipation, waiting for what the coming days will bring. Has the war truly ended? Perhaps it has paused temporarily, but its real end is not measured by the silence of the guns, but by the extent to which peace is achieved.