تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
لم أزر نجران من قبل، ثم خرجت منها وأنا أعاتب نفسي: كيف مضت كل هذه السنين دون أن أعرف هذه الأرض التي لا تستقبل زائرها كمدينة بل كذاكرة مفتوحة على الكرم، وبيت واسع من الطيب، وملامح عربية أصيلة تتحدث قبل أن يتحدث أهلها؟ كانت زيارتي إلى نجران بتكليف كريم من مركز الملك عبدالعزيز للتواصل الحضاري، للمشاركة في بعض فعالياته في المنطقة، وقد تشرفت في اليوم الأول بالسلام على صاحب السمو الأمير جلوي بن عبدالعزيز بن مساعد، أمير منطقة نجران، والجلوس بقربه، والحديث معه، فرأيت في سموه علماً حاضراً، ووعياً مدهشاً، وبشاشةً لا تنفصل عن هيبة الإمارة، وكرماً يليق بأرض نجران وأهلها. كانت كلماته تفيض إدراكاً وحكمة، وتدل على أمير يرى المنطقة بعين الراعي، ويفهم الإنسان بعقل المسؤول، ويقرأ الوطن بوعي القائد.
وفي إطار هذه الزيارة المباركة، شهدت إطلاق الملتقى الذي أطلقه المركز واحتضنته إمارة منطقة نجران تحت عنوان «جسور التواصل»، برعاية كريمة من سموه، في مبادرة تجسّد المعنى العملي للحوار حين يتحوّل من شعار إلى جسر يصل بين القلوب والعقول. وقد افتتح الملتقى بكلمة ضافية للشيخ الدكتور سعد بن ناصر الشثري، عضو هيئة كبار العلماء والمستشار في الديوان الملكي، حيث تحدث بعمق عن قيمة التسامح، وأبان عن مركزية العفو في الشريعة، وطرح طرحاً علمياً رصيناً يُعيد لهذه القيمة بريقها في واقع الناس، مستشهداً بنصوص الوحي، ومستحضراً نماذج مضيئة من السيرة النبوية الكريمة، في خطاب جمع بين التأصيل الشرعي والبصيرة الاجتماعية.
وسعدت كذلك بحضور تدشين مبادرة «نحن أبناء كوكب الأرض» -وتستهدف الطلاب والطالبات- التي أطلقها مركز الملك عبدالعزيز للتواصل الحضاري، في ظل النقلة النوعية التي أحدثها أمينه العام الدكتور عبدالله الفوزان وفريقه المتميّز في مسيرة المركز؛ إذ جعل رسالته أكثر التصاقاً بحياة الناس، وأقدر على ملامسة احتياجات المجتمع، حتى لا يبقى الحوار نشاطاً نخبوياً محدود الأثر، بل يتحوّل إلى وعي يدخل البيوت والمدارس والمجالس. ثم في اليوم الثاني عقدنا -مع مدير فرع المركز في نجران راشد آل منجم- جلسة تفاعلية في محافظة شرورة بعنوان: «الهوية والانتماء الوطني»، وقد شرف اللقاء بحضور محافظ شرورة الموفق موفق بن عبدالهادي العنزي، ذلك الرجل الذي رأيت فيه نموذج المسؤول النشط، الحاضر، المتابع، الذي لا يكل ولا يمل من خدمة محافظته وأهلها. كما حضر اللقاء عدد من القيادات الأمنية، ورجالات المنطقة، وشيوخ القبائل، فكان مجلساً وطنياً بهياً، اجتمع فيه العقل والولاء، والحوار والمسؤولية، وتحدثت فيه عن وسائل تعزيز الهوية الوطنية وضرورة الوعي بخطر التيارات التي مهمتها حفر الخنادق بين الناس وولاة أمرهم. وتناولت خطورة ما يمكن تسميته بصناعة السخط التي يروجها الأعداء والمارقون من خارج الوطن.
وعلى الرغم من خطورة هذه التحديات، فإن ما رأيته في نجران من وعيٍ راسخ وتماسكٍ مجتمعي يمنح الطمأنينة، ويؤكد أن جذور الانتماء أعمق من أن تُزعزعها دعاوى عابرة وأصوات مأجورة. وهكذا انقضت هذه الزيارة وهي تترك في النفس أثراً لا يُمحى، وكان من مكاسبها كذلك صحبة الشيخ الدكتور سعد بن ناصر الشثري، فقد جمعتني به مجالس عدة، فرأيت علماً موصولاً بالتواضع، وفضلاً مقروناً بالنبل، وسكينةً لا تزيد صاحبها إلا رفعة. كما تشرفت بزيارة أمير الفوج التاسع والثلاثين الشيخ مشل بن سالم بن طواله، برفقة الشيخ الدكتور سعد الشثري، فوجدت كرماً يحرج الضيف من وفائه، ونبلاً يشبه سيرة الآباء والأجداد، وأصالةً لا تستغرب من بيت عرف بالجود والفروسية والمواقف.
ومن أجمل ما بقي في النفس التعرف على راشد آل منجم، مدير فرع مركز الملك عبدالعزيز للتواصل الحضاري في نجران، ذلك الرجل الذي كان شعلةً لا تنطفئ إبان عمله في التعليم العام، ثم ظفر به المركز لاحقاً وصار بالفعل مكسباً حقيقياً في المنطقة؛ حضوراً، ووعياً، ورسالةً، وحسن تمثيل. غادرت نجران وأنا أحمل منها أكثر من ذكرى؛ حملت وجوه رجالها، وطيب مجالسها، وصدق ولائها، وكرم أهلها. غادرتها وفي النفس يقين أن نجران ليست منطقة تُزار، بل معنى يُكتشف، ووطنٌ يتجلى في هيئة أرض وأهل ووفاء.
I had never visited Najran before, and as I left, I found myself reproaching myself: how have all these years passed without my knowing this land that welcomes its visitors not as a city but as an open memory of generosity, a spacious house of kindness, and authentic Arab features that speak before its people do? My visit to Najran was a gracious assignment from the King Abdulaziz Center for National Dialogue, to participate in some of its activities in the region. On the first day, I had the honor of greeting His Highness Prince Jalwa bin Abdulaziz bin Musaad, the Emir of Najran, sitting close to him, and conversing with him. I saw in His Highness a present mind, astonishing awareness, a warmth that is inseparable from the dignity of the emirate, and a generosity befitting the land of Najran and its people. His words overflowed with understanding and wisdom, indicating an emir who views the region through the eyes of a shepherd, understands people with the mind of a responsible leader, and reads the nation with the awareness of a commander.
As part of this blessed visit, I witnessed the launch of the forum initiated by the center and hosted by the Emirate of Najran under the title "Bridges of Communication," under the gracious patronage of His Highness. This initiative embodies the practical meaning of dialogue when it transforms from a slogan into a bridge connecting hearts and minds. The forum opened with an extensive speech by Sheikh Dr. Saad bin Nasser Al-Shathri, a member of the Council of Senior Scholars and advisor in the Royal Court, where he spoke deeply about the value of tolerance, clarified the centrality of forgiveness in Sharia, and presented a solid scientific discourse that restores the luster of this value in people's reality, citing texts from revelation and recalling illuminating examples from the noble prophetic biography, in a speech that combined legal foundations and social insight.
I was also pleased to attend the launch of the initiative "We Are Children of Planet Earth" - targeting students - which was launched by the King Abdulaziz Center for National Dialogue, amid the qualitative leap brought about by its Secretary-General Dr. Abdullah Al-Fawzan and his distinguished team in the center’s journey; they made its message more closely connected to people's lives and more capable of addressing community needs, so that dialogue does not remain an elitist activity with limited impact, but rather transforms into an awareness that enters homes, schools, and councils. Then, on the second day, we held a participatory session with the director of the center's branch in Najran, Rashid Al-Munajem, in the governorate of Sharurah titled: "Identity and National Belonging," which was honored by the presence of the Governor of Sharurah, the successful Muwaffaq bin Abdulhadi Al-Anzi, a man I saw as a model of an active, present, and diligent official, who tirelessly serves his governorate and its people. The meeting was also attended by several security leaders, regional figures, and tribal chiefs, making it a splendid national council where intellect and loyalty, dialogue and responsibility converged. I spoke about ways to enhance national identity and the necessity of being aware of the dangers posed by currents whose mission is to dig trenches between people and their rulers. I addressed the dangers of what could be termed the manufacture of discontent, which is promoted by enemies and outlaws from outside the nation.
Despite the seriousness of these challenges, what I witnessed in Najran was a deep-rooted awareness and community cohesion that provides reassurance and confirms that the roots of belonging are deeper than to be shaken by transient claims and paid voices. Thus, this visit passed, leaving an indelible mark on my soul, and among its gains was the companionship of Sheikh Dr. Saad bin Nasser Al-Shathri, as I had several gatherings with him, where I saw knowledge connected with humility, virtue coupled with nobility, and tranquility that only elevates its possessor. I was also honored to visit the Emir of the 39th Brigade, Sheikh Mashal bin Salem bin Tawalah, accompanied by Sheikh Dr. Saad Al-Shathri, where I found a generosity that embarrasses the guest with its loyalty, a nobility reminiscent of the legacy of fathers and grandfathers, and authenticity that is not surprising from a family known for generosity, chivalry, and noble stances.
Among the most beautiful memories I took away was getting to know Rashid Al-Munajem, the director of the King Abdulaziz Center for National Dialogue in Najran, a man who was an unquenchable flame during his work in public education, and later the center gained him, becoming a true asset in the region; in presence, awareness, message, and good representation. I left Najran carrying more than just memories; I carried the faces of its men, the warmth of its gatherings, the sincerity of its loyalty, and the generosity of its people. I departed with the conviction that Najran is not merely a region to be visited, but a meaning to be discovered, and a homeland that manifests itself in the form of land, people, and loyalty.