لم أزر نجران من قبل، ثم خرجت منها وأنا أعاتب نفسي: كيف مضت كل هذه السنين دون أن أعرف هذه الأرض التي لا تستقبل زائرها كمدينة بل كذاكرة مفتوحة على الكرم، وبيت واسع من الطيب، وملامح عربية أصيلة تتحدث قبل أن يتحدث أهلها؟ كانت زيارتي إلى نجران بتكليف كريم من مركز الملك عبدالعزيز للتواصل الحضاري، للمشاركة في بعض فعالياته في المنطقة، وقد تشرفت في اليوم الأول بالسلام على صاحب السمو الأمير جلوي بن عبدالعزيز بن مساعد، أمير منطقة نجران، والجلوس بقربه، والحديث معه، فرأيت في سموه علماً حاضراً، ووعياً مدهشاً، وبشاشةً لا تنفصل عن هيبة الإمارة، وكرماً يليق بأرض نجران وأهلها. كانت كلماته تفيض إدراكاً وحكمة، وتدل على أمير يرى المنطقة بعين الراعي، ويفهم الإنسان بعقل المسؤول، ويقرأ الوطن بوعي القائد.

وفي إطار هذه الزيارة المباركة، شهدت إطلاق الملتقى الذي أطلقه المركز واحتضنته إمارة منطقة نجران تحت عنوان «جسور التواصل»، برعاية كريمة من سموه، في مبادرة تجسّد المعنى العملي للحوار حين يتحوّل من شعار إلى جسر يصل بين القلوب والعقول. وقد افتتح الملتقى بكلمة ضافية للشيخ الدكتور سعد بن ناصر الشثري، عضو هيئة كبار العلماء والمستشار في الديوان الملكي، حيث تحدث بعمق عن قيمة التسامح، وأبان عن مركزية العفو في الشريعة، وطرح طرحاً علمياً رصيناً يُعيد لهذه القيمة بريقها في واقع الناس، مستشهداً بنصوص الوحي، ومستحضراً نماذج مضيئة من السيرة النبوية الكريمة، في خطاب جمع بين التأصيل الشرعي والبصيرة الاجتماعية.

وسعدت كذلك بحضور تدشين مبادرة «نحن أبناء كوكب الأرض» -وتستهدف الطلاب والطالبات- التي أطلقها مركز الملك عبدالعزيز للتواصل الحضاري، في ظل النقلة النوعية التي أحدثها أمينه العام الدكتور عبدالله الفوزان وفريقه المتميّز في مسيرة المركز؛ إذ جعل رسالته أكثر التصاقاً بحياة الناس، وأقدر على ملامسة احتياجات المجتمع، حتى لا يبقى الحوار نشاطاً نخبوياً محدود الأثر، بل يتحوّل إلى وعي يدخل البيوت والمدارس والمجالس. ثم في اليوم الثاني عقدنا -مع مدير فرع المركز في نجران راشد آل منجم- جلسة تفاعلية في محافظة شرورة بعنوان: «الهوية والانتماء الوطني»، وقد شرف اللقاء بحضور محافظ شرورة الموفق موفق بن عبدالهادي العنزي، ذلك الرجل الذي رأيت فيه نموذج المسؤول النشط، الحاضر، المتابع، الذي لا يكل ولا يمل من خدمة محافظته وأهلها. كما حضر اللقاء عدد من القيادات الأمنية، ورجالات المنطقة، وشيوخ القبائل، فكان مجلساً وطنياً بهياً، اجتمع فيه العقل والولاء، والحوار والمسؤولية، وتحدثت فيه عن وسائل تعزيز الهوية الوطنية وضرورة الوعي بخطر التيارات التي مهمتها حفر الخنادق بين الناس وولاة أمرهم. وتناولت خطورة ما يمكن تسميته بصناعة السخط التي يروجها الأعداء والمارقون من خارج الوطن.

وعلى الرغم من خطورة هذه التحديات، فإن ما رأيته في نجران من وعيٍ راسخ وتماسكٍ مجتمعي يمنح الطمأنينة، ويؤكد أن جذور الانتماء أعمق من أن تُزعزعها دعاوى عابرة وأصوات مأجورة. وهكذا انقضت هذه الزيارة وهي تترك في النفس أثراً لا يُمحى، وكان من مكاسبها كذلك صحبة الشيخ الدكتور سعد بن ناصر الشثري، فقد جمعتني به مجالس عدة، فرأيت علماً موصولاً بالتواضع، وفضلاً مقروناً بالنبل، وسكينةً لا تزيد صاحبها إلا رفعة. كما تشرفت بزيارة أمير الفوج التاسع والثلاثين الشيخ مشل بن سالم بن طواله، برفقة الشيخ الدكتور سعد الشثري، فوجدت كرماً يحرج الضيف من وفائه، ونبلاً يشبه سيرة الآباء والأجداد، وأصالةً لا تستغرب من بيت عرف بالجود والفروسية والمواقف.

ومن أجمل ما بقي في النفس التعرف على راشد آل منجم، مدير فرع مركز الملك عبدالعزيز للتواصل الحضاري في نجران، ذلك الرجل الذي كان شعلةً لا تنطفئ إبان عمله في التعليم العام، ثم ظفر به المركز لاحقاً وصار بالفعل مكسباً حقيقياً في المنطقة؛ حضوراً، ووعياً، ورسالةً، وحسن تمثيل. غادرت نجران وأنا أحمل منها أكثر من ذكرى؛ حملت وجوه رجالها، وطيب مجالسها، وصدق ولائها، وكرم أهلها. غادرتها وفي النفس يقين أن نجران ليست منطقة تُزار، بل معنى يُكتشف، ووطنٌ يتجلى في هيئة أرض وأهل ووفاء.