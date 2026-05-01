I had never visited Najran before, and as I left, I found myself reproaching myself: how have all these years passed without my knowing this land that welcomes its visitors not as a city but as an open memory of generosity, a spacious house of kindness, and authentic Arab features that speak before its people do? My visit to Najran was a gracious assignment from the King Abdulaziz Center for National Dialogue, to participate in some of its activities in the region. On the first day, I had the honor of greeting His Highness Prince Jalwa bin Abdulaziz bin Musaad, the Emir of Najran, sitting close to him, and conversing with him. I saw in His Highness a present mind, astonishing awareness, a warmth that is inseparable from the dignity of the emirate, and a generosity befitting the land of Najran and its people. His words overflowed with understanding and wisdom, indicating an emir who views the region through the eyes of a shepherd, understands people with the mind of a responsible leader, and reads the nation with the awareness of a commander.

As part of this blessed visit, I witnessed the launch of the forum initiated by the center and hosted by the Emirate of Najran under the title "Bridges of Communication," under the gracious patronage of His Highness. This initiative embodies the practical meaning of dialogue when it transforms from a slogan into a bridge connecting hearts and minds. The forum opened with an extensive speech by Sheikh Dr. Saad bin Nasser Al-Shathri, a member of the Council of Senior Scholars and advisor in the Royal Court, where he spoke deeply about the value of tolerance, clarified the centrality of forgiveness in Sharia, and presented a solid scientific discourse that restores the luster of this value in people's reality, citing texts from revelation and recalling illuminating examples from the noble prophetic biography, in a speech that combined legal foundations and social insight.

I was also pleased to attend the launch of the initiative "We Are Children of Planet Earth" - targeting students - which was launched by the King Abdulaziz Center for National Dialogue, amid the qualitative leap brought about by its Secretary-General Dr. Abdullah Al-Fawzan and his distinguished team in the center’s journey; they made its message more closely connected to people's lives and more capable of addressing community needs, so that dialogue does not remain an elitist activity with limited impact, but rather transforms into an awareness that enters homes, schools, and councils. Then, on the second day, we held a participatory session with the director of the center's branch in Najran, Rashid Al-Munajem, in the governorate of Sharurah titled: "Identity and National Belonging," which was honored by the presence of the Governor of Sharurah, the successful Muwaffaq bin Abdulhadi Al-Anzi, a man I saw as a model of an active, present, and diligent official, who tirelessly serves his governorate and its people. The meeting was also attended by several security leaders, regional figures, and tribal chiefs, making it a splendid national council where intellect and loyalty, dialogue and responsibility converged. I spoke about ways to enhance national identity and the necessity of being aware of the dangers posed by currents whose mission is to dig trenches between people and their rulers. I addressed the dangers of what could be termed the manufacture of discontent, which is promoted by enemies and outlaws from outside the nation.

Despite the seriousness of these challenges, what I witnessed in Najran was a deep-rooted awareness and community cohesion that provides reassurance and confirms that the roots of belonging are deeper than to be shaken by transient claims and paid voices. Thus, this visit passed, leaving an indelible mark on my soul, and among its gains was the companionship of Sheikh Dr. Saad bin Nasser Al-Shathri, as I had several gatherings with him, where I saw knowledge connected with humility, virtue coupled with nobility, and tranquility that only elevates its possessor. I was also honored to visit the Emir of the 39th Brigade, Sheikh Mashal bin Salem bin Tawalah, accompanied by Sheikh Dr. Saad Al-Shathri, where I found a generosity that embarrasses the guest with its loyalty, a nobility reminiscent of the legacy of fathers and grandfathers, and authenticity that is not surprising from a family known for generosity, chivalry, and noble stances.

Among the most beautiful memories I took away was getting to know Rashid Al-Munajem, the director of the King Abdulaziz Center for National Dialogue in Najran, a man who was an unquenchable flame during his work in public education, and later the center gained him, becoming a true asset in the region; in presence, awareness, message, and good representation. I left Najran carrying more than just memories; I carried the faces of its men, the warmth of its gatherings, the sincerity of its loyalty, and the generosity of its people. I departed with the conviction that Najran is not merely a region to be visited, but a meaning to be discovered, and a homeland that manifests itself in the form of land, people, and loyalty.