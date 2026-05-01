ليس السؤال في حقيقته عن اللغة، ولست مشككًا في ذلك، لكن كعنوان ننطلق منه نحو الحديث معكم حول ذلك.

لكن الواقع الفعلي لسان حاله يقول الضعف يكمن في المتحدث، وهو المتهم الأول في سلب حقوق اللغة ومكانتها.

العربية التي نزل بها القرآن الكريم ليست بحاجة في حقيقة الأمر إلى من يقوّيها بمخرجات ووصلات ربط بمصطلحات إنجليزية، حتمًا ليست كذلك، هي قائمة بذاتها، ممتدة في التاريخ، حاضرة في البيان، قادرة على حمل أدق المعاني دون أن تستعير هيبتها من غيرها.

ما نراه أحيانًا ليس ضعفًا في العربية، بل ضعف في الشخصية؛ متحدث غير مُلمٍ بحديثه، لديه ارتباك ظاهر، فيلجأ إلى تشتيته عبر إطلاق مصطلحات إنجليزية، يريد من خلالها إثبات ثقته وفصاحته. لكنها مفارقة لافتة كلما كثرت هذه المصطلحات، قل وضوح الفكرة، واهتز الإيقاع.

المشكلة في واقع الحال ومن خلال تتبعي لكثير من الحالات، ليست في المصطلح الأجنبي ذاته؛ فالعالم اليوم مفتوح، والعلوم لها لغتها، والإعلام له أدواته. لكن حين تتحوّل هذه المصطلحات إلى حشو، أو إلى قناع لغوي، فإنها تكشف أكثر مما تخفي. لا تعزز الثقة، بل تفضح التردد.

ولو تأملنا حديث كبار المسؤولين والقياديين العرب يتقدّمهم الملوك والأمراء سنجد صورة مغايرة تمامًا. هؤلاء يملكون ثقافة لغوية واسعة، ويجيدون العربية والإنجليزية، ومع ذلك لا تجد في حديثهم تلك المصطلحات الفجّة. يتحدثون بالعربية بثقة، بانسياب، دون تعقيد مفتعل؛ لأنهم لا يبحثون عن إثبات أنفسهم عبر المفردة، بل عبر الفكرة.

هنا يتضح الفارق، المتحدث الواثق يُبسّط، ويصل. أما المرتبك فيُعقّد، ويُكثر من وصلات الربط المصطنعة، ظنًا منه أنها تمنحه قوة. بينما الحقيقة أن القوة في صفاء العبارة، لا في ازدحامها.

أود أن أؤكد أن العربية لم تضعف، ولن تضعف بتاتًا، بل أضحت اليوم قوة عالمية؛ لأنها لغة القرآن، ولغة العرب، قوية بعمقها واتساعها. لكن المسألة باختصار أن بعض المتحدثين وجدوا ضعفًا في الاسترسال، فعوّضوه بالمصطلحات، لا أكثر ولا أقل، لوصف الواقع.

وهذا يُظهر جليًا أن الضعف ليس في اللغة، بل فيهم.

وبصراحة.. لكم في المجتمعات الغربية وغيرها مثال؛ يتمسكون بلغاتهم بثقة، فاللغة لا تُقوّى بالاقتراض، بل بوضوح الفكرة وثبات اللسان.

حقيقة في وجهة نظري، ومع يقيني بضعف إيصال الرسالة، تتكوّن لدي قناعة أخرى أن بعض الحديث لا يقف إلا على عكاز الإنجليزية، مباهاةً لا معنى.

جرّدوه منها، وسمعونا لغةً أخرى الأوردية مثلًا.

لعل الموضة تتبدل، ونرى هل تبقى الفكرة أم يسقط العكاز؟

وفي نهاية المطاف، لنختصر السالفة ليست القضية هل نستخدم الإنجليزية أم لا، بل هل نملك الفكرة؟ وهل نُحسن قولها؟

فإن استقامت الفكرة، استقامت اللغة، وعادت العربية كما هي قوية، مكتفية، وواضحة.