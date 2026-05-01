The question is not really about the language, and I am not skeptical about that, but it serves as a title from which we can start our discussion with you on this matter.

However, the actual reality speaks of weakness lying with the speaker, who is the primary suspect in depriving the language of its rights and status.

The Arabic language, in which the Holy Quran was revealed, does not truly need anyone to strengthen it with outputs and connections using English terms; it certainly does not. It stands on its own, extending through history, present in expression, capable of conveying the most precise meanings without borrowing its dignity from others.

What we sometimes see is not a weakness in Arabic, but a weakness in character; a speaker who is not well-versed in his speech, showing obvious confusion, resorts to scattering it by using English terms, wanting to prove his confidence and eloquence through them. However, it is a striking paradox that the more these terms increase, the less clear the idea becomes, and the rhythm shakes.

The problem, in reality, and through my observation of many cases, is not in the foreign term itself; the world today is open, sciences have their own languages, and media has its tools. But when these terms turn into filler or a linguistic mask, they reveal more than they conceal. They do not enhance confidence; rather, they expose hesitation.

If we reflect on the speeches of senior Arab officials and leaders, led by kings and princes, we will find a completely different picture. They possess a wide linguistic culture, are proficient in both Arabic and English, and yet you do not find those crude terms in their speech. They speak Arabic with confidence, fluently, without artificial complexity; because they are not seeking to prove themselves through vocabulary, but through ideas.

Here the difference becomes clear: the confident speaker simplifies and connects. As for the confused one, he complicates and increases the use of artificial connectors, thinking that this grants him strength. While the truth is that strength lies in the clarity of expression, not in its congestion.

I would like to emphasize that Arabic has not weakened, and it will never weaken; rather, it has become a global strength today because it is the language of the Quran and the language of the Arabs, strong in its depth and breadth. But the matter, in short, is that some speakers found a weakness in fluency, so they compensated for it with terms, no more and no less, to describe reality.

This clearly shows that the weakness is not in the language, but in them.

Honestly, you have an example in Western societies and others; they hold onto their languages with confidence, for language is not strengthened by borrowing, but by the clarity of the idea and the steadiness of the tongue.

In my opinion, and with my certainty about the weakness of conveying the message, I have another conviction that some speech only stands on the crutch of English, boasting without meaning.

Strip it away from them, and let us hear another language, Urdu for example.

Perhaps the trend will change, and we will see whether the idea remains or the crutch falls away?

In the end, to summarize the matter, it is not about whether we use English or not, but whether we possess the idea? And do we express it well?

If the idea is sound, the language will be sound, and Arabic will return, as it is, strong, self-sufficient, and clear.