قبل عدة سنوات، قال لي طبيب، إن معظم دول العالم تخلت عن إجراء جراحات فصل التوائم، حيث يتم إسقاط الأجنة مبكراً، نظراً للتكلفة الباهظة ولحاجة التوائم إلى العناية الطبية مدى الحياة !

دفعني ذلك لكتابة مقال حينها حول جدوى إجراء عمليات فصل التوائم في المملكة، وقد غاب عني يومها أمران: الأول البعد الإنساني في إنقاذ الأرواح ومنحها فرصة الحياة، والثاني إبراز صورة إنسانية حضارية سعودية في وسط لجة الاستهداف الإعلامي المعادي الذي سعى لإلصاق صورة الإرهاب بها مع بروز أنشطة القاعدة والجماعات الإرهابية !

اليوم أنا أكثر قناعة بأن الاستمرار في إجراء عمليات فصل التوائم كان خياراً صحيحاً، رسّخ الصورة الإنسانية السعودية، وأبرز كفاءة الجراحين السعوديين، ومنح التوائم وأهاليهم الأمل والسعادة، وعندما أشاهد لقطات استقبال ولقاءات التوائم بعد سنوات من فصلهم أشعر بسعادة غامرة؛ لأن هناك من اتخذ القرار السليم وامتلك بعد النظر الصحيح، لتكون السعودية مملكة الإنسانية في نظر العالم !

باختصار.. لا شيء يوازي المساهمة في الإحياء، فجوهر الصفة الإنسانية يكمن في مساعدة الآخرين على العيش والنجاة، والمملكة كانت وستظل عنصراً فاعلاً على مستوى العالم في تحقيق معاني الحياة وإفشاء السلام !