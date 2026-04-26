Several years ago, a doctor told me that most countries around the world had abandoned performing surgeries to separate conjoined twins, as the embryos are often terminated early due to the exorbitant costs and the lifelong medical care that twins require!

This prompted me to write an article at the time about the feasibility of performing separation surgeries for twins in the Kingdom. However, I overlooked two things that day: the first was the humanitarian aspect of saving lives and giving them a chance to live, and the second was highlighting a civilized humanitarian image of Saudi Arabia amidst the waves of hostile media targeting that sought to associate it with terrorism, especially with the rise of Al-Qaeda and terrorist groups!

Today, I am more convinced than ever that continuing to perform separation surgeries for twins was the right choice, as it solidified the humanitarian image of Saudi Arabia, showcased the competence of Saudi surgeons, and gave hope and happiness to the twins and their families. When I watch footage of the reunions and meetings of the twins years after their separation, I feel overwhelming joy; because there are those who made the right decision and had the correct foresight, making Saudi Arabia a kingdom of humanity in the eyes of the world!

In short.. nothing compares to the contribution to revival, as the essence of humanity lies in helping others to live and survive, and the Kingdom has been and will continue to be an active element on a global level in realizing the meanings of life and spreading peace!