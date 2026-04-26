على مشارف قطاع المعارض والمؤتمرات السعودي ثمة قصة اقتصادية تُكتب الآن بحبر الطموح ومداد التحوّل، لم يعد الحديث عن التحديات التي تعترض هذه الصناعة في منطقتنا خبرًا عابرًا في نشرات الأسواق، بل صار فصلاً ملموسًا في سجل التجربة، فقبل أعوام ليست بالبعيدة ضربت الجائحة (كورونا) جذور المشهد الاقتصادي العالمي، فاهتزت له أركان هذا القطاع، وأُجبر الجميع على إعادة هندسة أولوياتهم وفق معادلة بقاء صارمة، وما إن بدأنا نلمح منحنى التعافي يتسلل إلى الرسوم البيانية، حتى أطلت التحديات الجيوسياسية برأسها من جديد، تاركة بصماتها على كلفة الشحن، ومرونة الإمداد، واستقرار الممرات الاستراتيجية التي تتنفس منها التجارة الدولية...

لكن ما يحدث هذه المرة يختلف في ملمسه الاقتصادي وعمقه المؤسسي، لم تعد المعضلة تدور في فلك التنفيذ من عدمه بل انتقلت إلى صميم الجدوى التشغيلية، إلى القطاع اللوجستي، ذاك الظل الاقتصادي الذي يحمل على كاهله تدفق المواد والتجهيزات والخدمات، إنه رأس المال الخفي الذي بدونه تتحوّل أرض المعارض إلى مساحات صامتة، مهما بلغت فخامة بنيانها...

من هنا، يمكننا أن نقرأ تحوّلات السوق من منظور تحليل الاستثمار نفسه: منظور المنظم الذي يبني العرض والطلب، ومنظور المقاول الذي يحوّل الميزانيات إلى أصول ملموسة، كلاهما يدير اليوم محفظة مخاطر تتطلب سيولة عالية في المرونة، وعمقًا استراتيجيًا في قراءة المؤشرات، وسرعة دوران في التكيّف مع سوق لم تعد تعرف الاستقرار مألوفًا...

لكن وسط ضبابية التوقعات، تنبلج فرصة اقتصادية فريدة، بل إن ملامحها صارت أكثر تحديدًا من ذي قبل لإعادة هيكلة القطاع وفق أصول أكثر صلابة وجاذبية استثمارية...

إن صناعة المعارض والمؤتمرات الجديدة هي منتج اقتصادي وطني يصنعه روّاد القطاع أنفسهم، عبر ترسيخ دعائم لا تراوغها الرياح الاقتصادية العاتية، أولى هذه الدعائم هي الحوكمة بوصفها تصنيفًا ائتمانيًا، في عالم الاستثمار، فغياب الأطر التنظيمية الواضحة والحوكمة الرشيدة يعني خفضًا مباشرًا للتصنيف الائتماني للقطاع بأكمله، مما يُضعف ثقة مجالس إدارات الشركات الكبرى، ويُعطل تدفق رؤوس الأموال الجريئة، ويقيد مضاعفات النمو، وفي المقابل، بناء منظومة حوكمة شفافة وفاعلة، سواء في الكيانات العملاقة أو في الشركات المتوسطة ومشاريع ريادة الأعمال. هو بمثابة إصدار سندات ثقة في مستقبل القطاع، وشرط أساسي لا غنى عنه لأي عائد استثماري حقيقي ومستدام...

أما المحور الثاني فيتعلق بالسياسات التسعيرية، تلك المعادلة الخوارزمية لعدالة السوق، ففي بيئة الأعمال المتطورة، يعتبر السوق، وتوازن قواه، سياسات تسعير مدروسة وشفافة، قائمة على بيانات حقيقية لا على تخمينات مزاجية، تخلق بيئة تنافسية صحية قادرة على جذب العارضين والموردين، كما أنها تمنح جميع الأطراف، منظمين، عارضين، وموردين، حصة عادلة من القيمة المضافة، فتتحوّل دورة المعرض الواحد إلى محرك اقتصادي مصغر يعود بالنفع على الناتج المحلي.

ويظل المحور الثالث هو بناء الأطر والأنظمة الاستراتيجية التي لا تكتفي بإدارة الحاضر، بل تستشرف المستقبل، هذه الأطر هي بمثابة البنية التحتية التنظيمية التي تعزز روح التنافسية وتُعظم الحصة السوقية للمملكة كوجهة عالمية للفعاليات؛ فبقدر ما تكون البيئة التنظيمية واضحة ومحفزة للاستثمار الأجنبي والمحلي، بقدر ما تتضاعف قدرة القطاع على جذب اللاعبين العالميين الجدد، وتتسع قاعدة الاستثمار، وتتنوع مصادر الدخل، محققة بذلك قيمة مضافة ضخمة تصب في صميم الاقتصاد الوطني وتنويع قاعدته...

نحن نقف اليوم على عتبة دورة اقتصادية جديدة لهذا القطاع الحيوي المهم جدًا نجاحه بكفاءة الإنفاق، ومتانة العوائد، وجودة المنظومة التي تدير دورة رأس المال من البداية إلى النهاية، لم يعد السؤال: هل ستعود أرقام القطاع للارتفاع؟ فالارتفاع قادم لا محالة...

السؤال الجوهري والأعمق أثرًا هو: بأي نموذج عمل سيعود، ومن سيمسك بزمام قيادة هذا التحوّل الاقتصادي ليجعل من المملكة مركز جاذبية عالميًا دائمًا لصناعة المستقبل؟

والإجابة عن هذا السؤال تكمن، بكل ثقة ووضوح، في جوهر التحوّل الوطني الذي تعيشه بلادنا اليوم، إنها رؤية المملكة 2030، وسواعد أبنائها وبناتها الطموحين، الذين صاروا صُنّاعًا لها ومهندسين لتفاصيلها.