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على مشارف قطاع المعارض والمؤتمرات السعودي ثمة قصة اقتصادية تُكتب الآن بحبر الطموح ومداد التحوّل، لم يعد الحديث عن التحديات التي تعترض هذه الصناعة في منطقتنا خبرًا عابرًا في نشرات الأسواق، بل صار فصلاً ملموسًا في سجل التجربة، فقبل أعوام ليست بالبعيدة ضربت الجائحة (كورونا) جذور المشهد الاقتصادي العالمي، فاهتزت له أركان هذا القطاع، وأُجبر الجميع على إعادة هندسة أولوياتهم وفق معادلة بقاء صارمة، وما إن بدأنا نلمح منحنى التعافي يتسلل إلى الرسوم البيانية، حتى أطلت التحديات الجيوسياسية برأسها من جديد، تاركة بصماتها على كلفة الشحن، ومرونة الإمداد، واستقرار الممرات الاستراتيجية التي تتنفس منها التجارة الدولية...
لكن ما يحدث هذه المرة يختلف في ملمسه الاقتصادي وعمقه المؤسسي، لم تعد المعضلة تدور في فلك التنفيذ من عدمه بل انتقلت إلى صميم الجدوى التشغيلية، إلى القطاع اللوجستي، ذاك الظل الاقتصادي الذي يحمل على كاهله تدفق المواد والتجهيزات والخدمات، إنه رأس المال الخفي الذي بدونه تتحوّل أرض المعارض إلى مساحات صامتة، مهما بلغت فخامة بنيانها...
من هنا، يمكننا أن نقرأ تحوّلات السوق من منظور تحليل الاستثمار نفسه: منظور المنظم الذي يبني العرض والطلب، ومنظور المقاول الذي يحوّل الميزانيات إلى أصول ملموسة، كلاهما يدير اليوم محفظة مخاطر تتطلب سيولة عالية في المرونة، وعمقًا استراتيجيًا في قراءة المؤشرات، وسرعة دوران في التكيّف مع سوق لم تعد تعرف الاستقرار مألوفًا...
لكن وسط ضبابية التوقعات، تنبلج فرصة اقتصادية فريدة، بل إن ملامحها صارت أكثر تحديدًا من ذي قبل لإعادة هيكلة القطاع وفق أصول أكثر صلابة وجاذبية استثمارية...
إن صناعة المعارض والمؤتمرات الجديدة هي منتج اقتصادي وطني يصنعه روّاد القطاع أنفسهم، عبر ترسيخ دعائم لا تراوغها الرياح الاقتصادية العاتية، أولى هذه الدعائم هي الحوكمة بوصفها تصنيفًا ائتمانيًا، في عالم الاستثمار، فغياب الأطر التنظيمية الواضحة والحوكمة الرشيدة يعني خفضًا مباشرًا للتصنيف الائتماني للقطاع بأكمله، مما يُضعف ثقة مجالس إدارات الشركات الكبرى، ويُعطل تدفق رؤوس الأموال الجريئة، ويقيد مضاعفات النمو، وفي المقابل، بناء منظومة حوكمة شفافة وفاعلة، سواء في الكيانات العملاقة أو في الشركات المتوسطة ومشاريع ريادة الأعمال. هو بمثابة إصدار سندات ثقة في مستقبل القطاع، وشرط أساسي لا غنى عنه لأي عائد استثماري حقيقي ومستدام...
أما المحور الثاني فيتعلق بالسياسات التسعيرية، تلك المعادلة الخوارزمية لعدالة السوق، ففي بيئة الأعمال المتطورة، يعتبر السوق، وتوازن قواه، سياسات تسعير مدروسة وشفافة، قائمة على بيانات حقيقية لا على تخمينات مزاجية، تخلق بيئة تنافسية صحية قادرة على جذب العارضين والموردين، كما أنها تمنح جميع الأطراف، منظمين، عارضين، وموردين، حصة عادلة من القيمة المضافة، فتتحوّل دورة المعرض الواحد إلى محرك اقتصادي مصغر يعود بالنفع على الناتج المحلي.
ويظل المحور الثالث هو بناء الأطر والأنظمة الاستراتيجية التي لا تكتفي بإدارة الحاضر، بل تستشرف المستقبل، هذه الأطر هي بمثابة البنية التحتية التنظيمية التي تعزز روح التنافسية وتُعظم الحصة السوقية للمملكة كوجهة عالمية للفعاليات؛ فبقدر ما تكون البيئة التنظيمية واضحة ومحفزة للاستثمار الأجنبي والمحلي، بقدر ما تتضاعف قدرة القطاع على جذب اللاعبين العالميين الجدد، وتتسع قاعدة الاستثمار، وتتنوع مصادر الدخل، محققة بذلك قيمة مضافة ضخمة تصب في صميم الاقتصاد الوطني وتنويع قاعدته...
نحن نقف اليوم على عتبة دورة اقتصادية جديدة لهذا القطاع الحيوي المهم جدًا نجاحه بكفاءة الإنفاق، ومتانة العوائد، وجودة المنظومة التي تدير دورة رأس المال من البداية إلى النهاية، لم يعد السؤال: هل ستعود أرقام القطاع للارتفاع؟ فالارتفاع قادم لا محالة...
السؤال الجوهري والأعمق أثرًا هو: بأي نموذج عمل سيعود، ومن سيمسك بزمام قيادة هذا التحوّل الاقتصادي ليجعل من المملكة مركز جاذبية عالميًا دائمًا لصناعة المستقبل؟
والإجابة عن هذا السؤال تكمن، بكل ثقة ووضوح، في جوهر التحوّل الوطني الذي تعيشه بلادنا اليوم، إنها رؤية المملكة 2030، وسواعد أبنائها وبناتها الطموحين، الذين صاروا صُنّاعًا لها ومهندسين لتفاصيلها.
On the outskirts of the Saudi exhibition and conference sector, an economic story is being written now with the ink of ambition and the essence of transformation. The discussion of the challenges facing this industry in our region is no longer a fleeting news item in market bulletins; it has become a tangible chapter in the record of experience. A few years ago, the pandemic (COVID-19) struck at the roots of the global economic scene, shaking the foundations of this sector, forcing everyone to re-engineer their priorities according to a strict survival equation. As soon as we began to glimpse the recovery curve sneaking into the charts, geopolitical challenges re-emerged, leaving their marks on shipping costs, supply chain flexibility, and the stability of the strategic corridors that international trade breathes through...
However, what is happening this time differs in its economic texture and institutional depth. The dilemma is no longer revolving around the execution or lack thereof but has shifted to the core of operational feasibility, to the logistics sector, that economic shadow that bears the burden of the flow of materials, equipment, and services. It is the hidden capital without which the exhibition grounds turn into silent spaces, no matter how grand their structures...
From here, we can read market transformations from the perspective of investment analysis itself: the perspective of the organizer who builds supply and demand, and the perspective of the contractor who transforms budgets into tangible assets. Both are today managing a risk portfolio that requires high liquidity in flexibility, strategic depth in reading indicators, and rapid adaptation to a market that no longer knows familiar stability...
Yet amidst the fog of expectations, a unique economic opportunity emerges, and its features have become more defined than before for restructuring the sector according to more robust and attractive investment fundamentals...
The new exhibition and conference industry is a national economic product created by the sector's pioneers themselves, through establishing pillars that are not swayed by fierce economic winds. The first of these pillars is governance as a credit rating in the investment world. The absence of clear regulatory frameworks and sound governance means a direct reduction in the credit rating of the entire sector, which weakens the confidence of the boards of directors of major companies, hampers the flow of bold capital, and constrains growth multipliers. In contrast, building a transparent and effective governance system, whether in giant entities or in medium-sized companies and entrepreneurial projects, serves as a bond of trust in the future of the sector, and is an essential prerequisite for any real and sustainable investment return...
The second axis relates to pricing policies, that algorithmic equation for market fairness. In an evolving business environment, the market and the balance of its forces require studied and transparent pricing policies based on real data rather than mood-based estimates, creating a healthy competitive environment capable of attracting exhibitors and suppliers. It also grants all parties—organizers, exhibitors, and suppliers—a fair share of the added value, transforming each exhibition cycle into a mini economic engine that benefits the gross domestic product.
The third axis remains the construction of strategic frameworks and systems that do not merely manage the present but also anticipate the future. These frameworks serve as the organizational infrastructure that enhances competitiveness and maximizes the market share of the Kingdom as a global events destination. The clearer and more stimulating the regulatory environment is for foreign and local investment, the more the sector's ability to attract new global players multiplies, expanding the investment base and diversifying income sources, thereby achieving massive added value that feeds into the core of the national economy and diversifies its base...
Today, we stand on the threshold of a new economic cycle for this vital sector, which is crucial for its success through efficient spending, robust returns, and the quality of the system that manages the capital cycle from start to finish. The question is no longer: Will the sector's numbers rise again? The rise is inevitable...
The fundamental and more impactful question is: With what business model will it return, and who will take the reins of this economic transformation to make the Kingdom a permanent global attraction for the industry of the future?
The answer to this question lies, with confidence and clarity, in the essence of the national transformation that our country is experiencing today. It is Saudi Vision 2030, and the ambitious hands of its sons and daughters, who have become its makers and engineers of its details.