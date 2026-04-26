On the outskirts of the Saudi exhibition and conference sector, an economic story is being written now with the ink of ambition and the essence of transformation. The discussion of the challenges facing this industry in our region is no longer a fleeting news item in market bulletins; it has become a tangible chapter in the record of experience. A few years ago, the pandemic (COVID-19) struck at the roots of the global economic scene, shaking the foundations of this sector, forcing everyone to re-engineer their priorities according to a strict survival equation. As soon as we began to glimpse the recovery curve sneaking into the charts, geopolitical challenges re-emerged, leaving their marks on shipping costs, supply chain flexibility, and the stability of the strategic corridors that international trade breathes through...

However, what is happening this time differs in its economic texture and institutional depth. The dilemma is no longer revolving around the execution or lack thereof but has shifted to the core of operational feasibility, to the logistics sector, that economic shadow that bears the burden of the flow of materials, equipment, and services. It is the hidden capital without which the exhibition grounds turn into silent spaces, no matter how grand their structures...

From here, we can read market transformations from the perspective of investment analysis itself: the perspective of the organizer who builds supply and demand, and the perspective of the contractor who transforms budgets into tangible assets. Both are today managing a risk portfolio that requires high liquidity in flexibility, strategic depth in reading indicators, and rapid adaptation to a market that no longer knows familiar stability...

Yet amidst the fog of expectations, a unique economic opportunity emerges, and its features have become more defined than before for restructuring the sector according to more robust and attractive investment fundamentals...

The new exhibition and conference industry is a national economic product created by the sector's pioneers themselves, through establishing pillars that are not swayed by fierce economic winds. The first of these pillars is governance as a credit rating in the investment world. The absence of clear regulatory frameworks and sound governance means a direct reduction in the credit rating of the entire sector, which weakens the confidence of the boards of directors of major companies, hampers the flow of bold capital, and constrains growth multipliers. In contrast, building a transparent and effective governance system, whether in giant entities or in medium-sized companies and entrepreneurial projects, serves as a bond of trust in the future of the sector, and is an essential prerequisite for any real and sustainable investment return...

The second axis relates to pricing policies, that algorithmic equation for market fairness. In an evolving business environment, the market and the balance of its forces require studied and transparent pricing policies based on real data rather than mood-based estimates, creating a healthy competitive environment capable of attracting exhibitors and suppliers. It also grants all parties—organizers, exhibitors, and suppliers—a fair share of the added value, transforming each exhibition cycle into a mini economic engine that benefits the gross domestic product.

The third axis remains the construction of strategic frameworks and systems that do not merely manage the present but also anticipate the future. These frameworks serve as the organizational infrastructure that enhances competitiveness and maximizes the market share of the Kingdom as a global events destination. The clearer and more stimulating the regulatory environment is for foreign and local investment, the more the sector's ability to attract new global players multiplies, expanding the investment base and diversifying income sources, thereby achieving massive added value that feeds into the core of the national economy and diversifies its base...

Today, we stand on the threshold of a new economic cycle for this vital sector, which is crucial for its success through efficient spending, robust returns, and the quality of the system that manages the capital cycle from start to finish. The question is no longer: Will the sector's numbers rise again? The rise is inevitable...

The fundamental and more impactful question is: With what business model will it return, and who will take the reins of this economic transformation to make the Kingdom a permanent global attraction for the industry of the future?

The answer to this question lies, with confidence and clarity, in the essence of the national transformation that our country is experiencing today. It is Saudi Vision 2030, and the ambitious hands of its sons and daughters, who have become its makers and engineers of its details.