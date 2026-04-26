Every year that passes since the launch of the "Vision" in 2016, it presents its account, showcasing what has been achieved and what is in the process of being accomplished.

There is no doubt that God has blessed this blessed land with an unparalleled leadership among all countries in the world. Anyone who sees my words as exaggeration or a "whim" of love for the homeland and its leadership should look as far as they can and turn their gaze wherever they wish, and examine the pages of modern human history. If they see that there is a single country, ancient or modern, that has accomplished what "Vision" has achieved in just one decade, let them come to me, and I will gladly apologize to them and acknowledge their merit, but they will not find what they seek.

How profound are the words of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, in the introduction to the Vision report for 2025, as it brought good tidings, conveying sincere wishes, with his eloquent statement: "Our country is moving towards a better future with the achievements of Vision 2030 since its launch." This is a statement of truth, a vision of reality, supported by tangible achievements and reinforced by visible contributions, revealed by numbers that do not embellish or lie. I am not here to delve into them, as that is a field too vast for this space, and its horizons are broad for specialists in their respective fields to draw from the well of achievement and uncover what the vision has accomplished in a brief time, the truths of which shine in the mirror of the words of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques: "Our country has become a model in utilizing energies and resources for comprehensive development."

A word from a wise leader, knowledgeable of the realities and intricacies of things, aware that what the Kingdom has achieved with the vision pales in comparison to the accomplishments of major countries firmly established in the fields of technological, industrial, and economic advancement. Thus, the Kingdom stands with its vision in a position of parity, competing with generosity in the field of humanitarian contributions.

From the same deep fabric of trust and compelling rhetoric, came the words of the Crown Prince accompanying the announcement of the Vision report for 2025, affirming that "the Kingdom has provided an exceptional model in transforming visions into reality," a field that reveals the distance between words and actions, theories and applications, showcasing the capabilities and balances of nations, the wisdom and prudence of their leadership, and their ability to elevate their countries to lofty heights, pushing them into the arenas of honorable competition in the fields of progress, serving all of humanity. This is the state of the Kingdom for those who wish to see it with an eye of fairness, without bias or distortion.

If what has been achieved in terms of accomplishments leaves the fair-minded in awe, the astonishment is even greater when the faithful Crown Prince declares that "what the vision has achieved places us before the responsibility of doubling our efforts." Here we stand before a leader who does not view the achievement as the end of the road or the ultimate goal that requires no further effort; rather, he sees it as a starting point for a broader challenge and a foresight of a further horizon, without complacency or delay. This is the essence of the "Vision"; it has not reached a peak without yearning for a higher summit, and it has not accomplished an obligation without envisioning another horizon of obligations aspiring for perfection. Your vision is limited, and your imagination is narrow if you think that "glory" has concluded its lines in the lands of my country, and that "achievement" has settled in the memory of a rich past, leaving the present with nothing to add and the future with nothing to amaze... What has passed was blooming, but the present is more vibrant and lush, and the future is more splendid and dazzling.

Look and contemplate the action of the "Vision" since it has enveloped the present of our lives, quickly rooting itself in the fabric of society, spreading a new energy in our lives, and driving the gears of achievement to create astonishment, joy, and admiration, in sequences of wonder and series of unique innovations in every field and direction, recording its distinguished presence in the global record of achievements, and its accomplishments that inspire gratitude and praise...

I am not here to discuss what was presented in this year's Vision report, as the content of the report is difficult to summarize. Anyone who attempts that has taken a path that is not easy, gambled with a loser, and made a losing bet; for that is a vast ocean where the waves of achievements are too complex to count, and its depths are filled with contributions that exceeded expectations and surpassed the visible. There is no surprise or wonder... On the scale of "determination," the leadership has detailed the structures of the "Vision," and with a confident belief in its people, it has bet on success, for no determination has failed, nor has any bet been lost; rather, the "yield" has been greater than the expectations of the "field," and the harvest has been more abundant than the promise of the baskets, marking this year's report with the lines of an exceptional phase in the history of the nation. However, the report's indication that "the Kingdom has advanced from 37th to 22nd place in the World Happiness Index" has filled me with joy and delight, for that is what I hope for my country and my fellow citizens, especially those who suffered in their youth and were harmed in their maturity by the actions of the "Awakening."

How great is the vision that has raised the happiness index to this lofty position and has rearranged the face of the Kingdom as it should be. Is it time for the world to reconsider its constants in ranking countries on the scale of distinguishing between first, second, and third?

The Kingdom, with its vision, is deserving and worthy of a leading position in its first world.

May God protect the homeland and its people, King Salman and his faithful Crown Prince Mohammed the Good.

And praise be to God, Lord of the worlds.