في كل عام يمضي على «الرؤية»، منذ انطلاقتها المباركة في العام 2016م، وهي تقدم جرد حسابها، وتطرح ما أنجزت، وما هي بصدد إنجازه.
يقيناً لا شك فيه، أن الله أنعم على هذه البلاد المباركة بقيادة لا مثيل لها في كافة دول العالم. ومن يرى في ما أقول مبالغة أو «شطح» محب في حضرة الوطن، ومقام قيادته، فلينظر ما وسعه النظر، وليقلب طرفه أينما شاء، ولينظر في كراسة التاريخ الإنساني الحديث. فإن رأى أن هناك دولة واحدة في القديم والحديث استطاعت أن تنجز ما أنجزته «الرؤية» في عقد واحد من الزمن فليأتني، وأنا قمين له بالاعتذار، وضمين له بالاعتراف بالفضل ولن يجد ثمة مبتغاه.
فما أعظم كلمات خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز في تصدير تقرير الرؤية للعام 2025، وقد جاءت حاملة البشرى، مبرقة بالأمنيات الصوادق، بقوله البالج الأغر «بلادنا تمضي نحو مستقبل أفضل مع منجزات رؤية 2030 منذ إطلاقها»، وهي كلمة صدق، ورؤية حق، تدعمها المنجزات الماثلة، وتعضدها العطاءات المنظورة، وتكشفها الأرقام التي لا تتجمل ولا تكذب، ولست بصدد التطرق لها، فذاك مجال تضيق عنه المساحة، وتتراحب آفاقها لذوي الاختصاص كلٌّ في مجاله، لينهلوا من معين الإنجاز، وليكشفوا ما حققته الرؤية في وجيز الزمن، الذي تتلامع حقائقه في مرآة كلمات خادم الحرمين الشريفين «بلادنا أصبحت نموذجاً في استغلال الطاقات والثروات من أجل تنمية شاملة»،
كلمة قائد بصير، عارف بحقائق الأشياء ودقائقها، ومدرك بأن ما قدمته المملكة من إنجاز مع الرؤية، تتقاصر دونه كبريات الدول الراسخة في ميدان التقدم التقني والصناعي والاقتصادي، لتقف المملكة برؤيتها موقف الند، وموقف المزاحم بالعطاء في ميدان العطاء الإنساني.
ومن ذات منسج الثقة العميق، ومنطق القول المفحم، جاءت كلمات ولي العهد المرافقة لإعلان تقرير الرؤية عن العام 2025، لتؤكد أن «المملكة قدّمت نموذجاً استثنائياً في تحويل الرؤى إلى واقع»، وهو الميدان الذي تبيّن فيه المسافة بين الأقوال والأفعال، والنظريات والتطبيق، وتستجلى في تفاصيله القدرات وموازين الدول، وحكمة ورشد قيادتها، وقدرتها في الصعود بأوطانها إلى المراقي الساميات، وتدفع بها إلى سوح التنافس الشريف في ميادين التقدّم، خدمة للإنسانية جمعاء، وهذا حال المملكة لمن أراد أن يبصرها بعين النصفة دون انحياز أو تطفيف.
فلئن كان ما تحقق من إنجاز يحمل المنصفين على الدهشة، فالدهشة أعظم حين يقرر ولي العهد الأمين أن «ما حققته الرؤية من إنجاز يضعنا أمام مسؤولية لمضاعفة الجهود»، فنحن هنا أمام قائد لا ينظر إلى المنجز بوصفه نهاية الطريق، والغاية المبتغاة التي لا تحتاج إلى مزيد؛ بل يراها منطلقاً لمرحلة أرحب تحدياً، واستشرافاً لأفق أبعد، بلا ركون أو إبطاء، وهذا دأب «الرؤية»، ما صعدت قمة إلا رنت لقمة أسمق، وما أنجزت فرضاً إلى رسمت أفقاً آخر لفروض تتطلع إلى الكمال، فنظرك قاصر، وخيالك ضامر إن حسبت أنّ «المجد» قد ختم سطوره في ربوع بلادي، وأنّ «الإنجاز» قد سكن ذاكرة الماضي الحاشد، ولم يبقَ للحاضر ما يضيف، وللمستقبل ما يدهش.. فما مضى كان أزهر، لكن الحاضر أورق وأنضر، والمستقبل أزهى وأبهر.
انظر وتأمل فعل «الرؤية» منذ أن أظلّت حاضر حياتنا، وتجذّرت سريعاً في نسيج المجتمع، باثة في حياتنا طاقة جديدة، ومحركة تروس الإنجاز لترسم الدهشة والغبطة والإعجاب، في متواليات من إبهار، ومتتاليات من البدائع المتفردات في كل مجال ومساق، مسجلة في دفتر السبق العالمي حضورها المميّز، ومنجزها الباعث على استمطار الحمد والثناء..
لست بصدد مناقشة ما جاء في تقرير الرؤية لهذا العام، فما احتشد به التقرير عصيٌّ على التلخيص، فمن رام ذلك فقد ركب غير ذلول، وقامر بمهزوم، وراهن رهان خاسر مكلوم، فذاك محيط فسيح تضاربت أمواجه بالإنجازات العصيّة على الحساب، واحتشدت بواطنه الفسيح من العطاءات التي جاوزت المتوقع، وتخطت المنظور، ولا غرو ولا عجب.. فعلى مقياس «العزم» فصّلت القيادة هياكل «الرؤية»، وبيقين الواثق في شعبه راهنت على النجاح، فما خاب عزم، ولا انهزم رهان؛ بل كان «المحصول» أكبر من مظان «الحقل»، والمحصود أوفر من وعد السلال، ليسجل التقرير هذا العام سطور مرحلة استثنائية من تاريخ الوطن، غير أن إشارة التقرير أن «المملكة تتقدّم من المرتبة 37 إلى 22 بمؤشر السعادة العالمي»، زادني سروراً، وملأني بهجة، فذاك ما أرجوه لوطني وبني وطني، خاصة الذين تأذوا في شبابهم، وساءهم في كهولتهم صنيع «الصحوة».
فما أعظم الرؤية وقد رفعت معدل السعادة إلى هذا المقام السامق، وأعادت ترتيب وجه المملكة كما ينبغي، فهل آن للعالم أن يعيد ثوابت ترتيبه للدول على مقياس التفريق بينه أولاً وثانياً وثالثاً..
فالمملكة برؤتها قمينة وجديرة بمكان الصدارة في عالمها الأول.
حفظ الله للوطن وأهله الملك سلمان وولي عهده الأمين محمد الخير
والحمد لله رب العالمين.
Every year that passes since the launch of the "Vision" in 2016, it presents its account, showcasing what has been achieved and what is in the process of being accomplished.
There is no doubt that God has blessed this blessed land with an unparalleled leadership among all countries in the world. Anyone who sees my words as exaggeration or a "whim" of love for the homeland and its leadership should look as far as they can and turn their gaze wherever they wish, and examine the pages of modern human history. If they see that there is a single country, ancient or modern, that has accomplished what "Vision" has achieved in just one decade, let them come to me, and I will gladly apologize to them and acknowledge their merit, but they will not find what they seek.
How profound are the words of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, in the introduction to the Vision report for 2025, as it brought good tidings, conveying sincere wishes, with his eloquent statement: "Our country is moving towards a better future with the achievements of Vision 2030 since its launch." This is a statement of truth, a vision of reality, supported by tangible achievements and reinforced by visible contributions, revealed by numbers that do not embellish or lie. I am not here to delve into them, as that is a field too vast for this space, and its horizons are broad for specialists in their respective fields to draw from the well of achievement and uncover what the vision has accomplished in a brief time, the truths of which shine in the mirror of the words of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques: "Our country has become a model in utilizing energies and resources for comprehensive development."
A word from a wise leader, knowledgeable of the realities and intricacies of things, aware that what the Kingdom has achieved with the vision pales in comparison to the accomplishments of major countries firmly established in the fields of technological, industrial, and economic advancement. Thus, the Kingdom stands with its vision in a position of parity, competing with generosity in the field of humanitarian contributions.
From the same deep fabric of trust and compelling rhetoric, came the words of the Crown Prince accompanying the announcement of the Vision report for 2025, affirming that "the Kingdom has provided an exceptional model in transforming visions into reality," a field that reveals the distance between words and actions, theories and applications, showcasing the capabilities and balances of nations, the wisdom and prudence of their leadership, and their ability to elevate their countries to lofty heights, pushing them into the arenas of honorable competition in the fields of progress, serving all of humanity. This is the state of the Kingdom for those who wish to see it with an eye of fairness, without bias or distortion.
If what has been achieved in terms of accomplishments leaves the fair-minded in awe, the astonishment is even greater when the faithful Crown Prince declares that "what the vision has achieved places us before the responsibility of doubling our efforts." Here we stand before a leader who does not view the achievement as the end of the road or the ultimate goal that requires no further effort; rather, he sees it as a starting point for a broader challenge and a foresight of a further horizon, without complacency or delay. This is the essence of the "Vision"; it has not reached a peak without yearning for a higher summit, and it has not accomplished an obligation without envisioning another horizon of obligations aspiring for perfection. Your vision is limited, and your imagination is narrow if you think that "glory" has concluded its lines in the lands of my country, and that "achievement" has settled in the memory of a rich past, leaving the present with nothing to add and the future with nothing to amaze... What has passed was blooming, but the present is more vibrant and lush, and the future is more splendid and dazzling.
Look and contemplate the action of the "Vision" since it has enveloped the present of our lives, quickly rooting itself in the fabric of society, spreading a new energy in our lives, and driving the gears of achievement to create astonishment, joy, and admiration, in sequences of wonder and series of unique innovations in every field and direction, recording its distinguished presence in the global record of achievements, and its accomplishments that inspire gratitude and praise...
I am not here to discuss what was presented in this year's Vision report, as the content of the report is difficult to summarize. Anyone who attempts that has taken a path that is not easy, gambled with a loser, and made a losing bet; for that is a vast ocean where the waves of achievements are too complex to count, and its depths are filled with contributions that exceeded expectations and surpassed the visible. There is no surprise or wonder... On the scale of "determination," the leadership has detailed the structures of the "Vision," and with a confident belief in its people, it has bet on success, for no determination has failed, nor has any bet been lost; rather, the "yield" has been greater than the expectations of the "field," and the harvest has been more abundant than the promise of the baskets, marking this year's report with the lines of an exceptional phase in the history of the nation. However, the report's indication that "the Kingdom has advanced from 37th to 22nd place in the World Happiness Index" has filled me with joy and delight, for that is what I hope for my country and my fellow citizens, especially those who suffered in their youth and were harmed in their maturity by the actions of the "Awakening."
How great is the vision that has raised the happiness index to this lofty position and has rearranged the face of the Kingdom as it should be. Is it time for the world to reconsider its constants in ranking countries on the scale of distinguishing between first, second, and third?
The Kingdom, with its vision, is deserving and worthy of a leading position in its first world.
May God protect the homeland and its people, King Salman and his faithful Crown Prince Mohammed the Good.
And praise be to God, Lord of the worlds.