في كل عام يمضي على «الرؤية»، منذ انطلاقتها المباركة في العام 2016م، وهي تقدم جرد حسابها، وتطرح ما أنجزت، وما هي بصدد إنجازه.

يقيناً لا شك فيه، أن الله أنعم على هذه البلاد المباركة بقيادة لا مثيل لها في كافة دول العالم. ومن يرى في ما أقول مبالغة أو «شطح» محب في حضرة الوطن، ومقام قيادته، فلينظر ما وسعه النظر، وليقلب طرفه أينما شاء، ولينظر في كراسة التاريخ الإنساني الحديث. فإن رأى أن هناك دولة واحدة في القديم والحديث استطاعت أن تنجز ما أنجزته «الرؤية» في عقد واحد من الزمن فليأتني، وأنا قمين له بالاعتذار، وضمين له بالاعتراف بالفضل ولن يجد ثمة مبتغاه.

فما أعظم كلمات خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز في تصدير تقرير الرؤية للعام 2025، وقد جاءت حاملة البشرى، مبرقة بالأمنيات الصوادق، بقوله البالج الأغر «بلادنا تمضي نحو مستقبل أفضل مع منجزات رؤية 2030 منذ إطلاقها»، وهي كلمة صدق، ورؤية حق، تدعمها المنجزات الماثلة، وتعضدها العطاءات المنظورة، وتكشفها الأرقام التي لا تتجمل ولا تكذب، ولست بصدد التطرق لها، فذاك مجال تضيق عنه المساحة، وتتراحب آفاقها لذوي الاختصاص كلٌّ في مجاله، لينهلوا من معين الإنجاز، وليكشفوا ما حققته الرؤية في وجيز الزمن، الذي تتلامع حقائقه في مرآة كلمات خادم الحرمين الشريفين «بلادنا أصبحت نموذجاً في استغلال الطاقات والثروات من أجل تنمية شاملة»،

كلمة قائد بصير، عارف بحقائق الأشياء ودقائقها، ومدرك بأن ما قدمته المملكة من إنجاز مع الرؤية، تتقاصر دونه كبريات الدول الراسخة في ميدان التقدم التقني والصناعي والاقتصادي، لتقف المملكة برؤيتها موقف الند، وموقف المزاحم بالعطاء في ميدان العطاء الإنساني.

ومن ذات منسج الثقة العميق، ومنطق القول المفحم، جاءت كلمات ولي العهد المرافقة لإعلان تقرير الرؤية عن العام 2025، لتؤكد أن «المملكة قدّمت نموذجاً استثنائياً في تحويل الرؤى إلى واقع»، وهو الميدان الذي تبيّن فيه المسافة بين الأقوال والأفعال، والنظريات والتطبيق، وتستجلى في تفاصيله القدرات وموازين الدول، وحكمة ورشد قيادتها، وقدرتها في الصعود بأوطانها إلى المراقي الساميات، وتدفع بها إلى سوح التنافس الشريف في ميادين التقدّم، خدمة للإنسانية جمعاء، وهذا حال المملكة لمن أراد أن يبصرها بعين النصفة دون انحياز أو تطفيف.

فلئن كان ما تحقق من إنجاز يحمل المنصفين على الدهشة، فالدهشة أعظم حين يقرر ولي العهد الأمين أن «ما حققته الرؤية من إنجاز يضعنا أمام مسؤولية لمضاعفة الجهود»، فنحن هنا أمام قائد لا ينظر إلى المنجز بوصفه نهاية الطريق، والغاية المبتغاة التي لا تحتاج إلى مزيد؛ بل يراها منطلقاً لمرحلة أرحب تحدياً، واستشرافاً لأفق أبعد، بلا ركون أو إبطاء، وهذا دأب «الرؤية»، ما صعدت قمة إلا رنت لقمة أسمق، وما أنجزت فرضاً إلى رسمت أفقاً آخر لفروض تتطلع إلى الكمال، فنظرك قاصر، وخيالك ضامر إن حسبت أنّ «المجد» قد ختم سطوره في ربوع بلادي، وأنّ «الإنجاز» قد سكن ذاكرة الماضي الحاشد، ولم يبقَ للحاضر ما يضيف، وللمستقبل ما يدهش.. فما مضى كان أزهر، لكن الحاضر أورق وأنضر، والمستقبل أزهى وأبهر.

انظر وتأمل فعل «الرؤية» منذ أن أظلّت حاضر حياتنا، وتجذّرت سريعاً في نسيج المجتمع، باثة في حياتنا طاقة جديدة، ومحركة تروس الإنجاز لترسم الدهشة والغبطة والإعجاب، في متواليات من إبهار، ومتتاليات من البدائع المتفردات في كل مجال ومساق، مسجلة في دفتر السبق العالمي حضورها المميّز، ومنجزها الباعث على استمطار الحمد والثناء..

لست بصدد مناقشة ما جاء في تقرير الرؤية لهذا العام، فما احتشد به التقرير عصيٌّ على التلخيص، فمن رام ذلك فقد ركب غير ذلول، وقامر بمهزوم، وراهن رهان خاسر مكلوم، فذاك محيط فسيح تضاربت أمواجه بالإنجازات العصيّة على الحساب، واحتشدت بواطنه الفسيح من العطاءات التي جاوزت المتوقع، وتخطت المنظور، ولا غرو ولا عجب.. فعلى مقياس «العزم» فصّلت القيادة هياكل «الرؤية»، وبيقين الواثق في شعبه راهنت على النجاح، فما خاب عزم، ولا انهزم رهان؛ بل كان «المحصول» أكبر من مظان «الحقل»، والمحصود أوفر من وعد السلال، ليسجل التقرير هذا العام سطور مرحلة استثنائية من تاريخ الوطن، غير أن إشارة التقرير أن «المملكة تتقدّم من المرتبة 37 إلى 22 بمؤشر السعادة العالمي»، زادني سروراً، وملأني بهجة، فذاك ما أرجوه لوطني وبني وطني، خاصة الذين تأذوا في شبابهم، وساءهم في كهولتهم صنيع «الصحوة».

فما أعظم الرؤية وقد رفعت معدل السعادة إلى هذا المقام السامق، وأعادت ترتيب وجه المملكة كما ينبغي، فهل آن للعالم أن يعيد ثوابت ترتيبه للدول على مقياس التفريق بينه أولاً وثانياً وثالثاً..

فالمملكة برؤتها قمينة وجديرة بمكان الصدارة في عالمها الأول.

حفظ الله للوطن وأهله الملك سلمان وولي عهده الأمين محمد الخير

والحمد لله رب العالمين.