يعيد التاريخ في منطقتنا إنتاج مشاهده المألوفة، لكن بأدوات جديدة ووجوه مختلفة. الأخطاء نفسها تتكرر، والحسابات الضيقة تتحوّل سريعاً إلى أزمات واسعة النطاق. قليلون فقط من يدركون كيف يتحرك العالم فعلياً، وأين تقف حدوده، وما هي الخطوط الحمراء التي لا تُرى بالعين المجردة لكنها ترسم مصائر الدول والشعوب.

ما نراه اليوم ليس حدثاً معزولاً، بل بداية فصل جديد من صراع طويل. لقد بدأت ملامح مواجهة إيرانية تتشكّل، ليس بالضرورة في صورة حرب تقليدية مباشرة، بل كسلسلة من الضغوط المتراكمة، والتحركات المحسوبة، والرسائل غير المعلنة. إنها لعبة شدّ الحبال بين قوى تدرك أن أي خطوة خاطئة قد تفتح أبواباً يصعب إغلاقها.

سنشهد، على نحو لافت، حواراً بين زمنين: القرن الثالث عشر والقرن الحادي والعشرين. ليس المقصود هنا الزمن الحرفي، بل العقلية. لغة قديمة تقوم على الرمزية والهيبة والتاريخ، في مقابل لغة حديثة تعتمد على المصالح والأرقام والاستراتيجيات. هذا التباين في الخطاب هو ما يجعل التفاهم صعباً، ويزيد من احتمالات سوء الفهم.

أما المضيق، الذي كان يُنظر إليه طويلاً باعتباره ورقة سيادية، فلن يبقى كذلك. لن يكون إيرانياً خالصاً كما يتصور البعض، بل سيتحوّل تدريجياً إلى جزء من منظومة دولية أوسع، تُدار وفق توازنات دقيقة. الهدف الحقيقي يتجاوز الجغرافيا القريبة؛ إنه يتعلق بإعادة تشكيل النظام العالمي، والتحضير لمواجهة التحدي الأكبر القادم: الصين.

الغرب، الذي يرى في صعود الصين تهديداً استراتيجياً، يعمل على بناء شبكة من الضغوط والاحتواء، تبدأ من النقاط الأكثر حساسية في العالم. والمضيق واحد من تلك النقاط، حيث تتقاطع المصالح الاقتصادية مع الحسابات العسكرية. من هنا، فإن ما يجري ليس مجرد خلاف إقليمي، بل جزء من معادلة دولية أكبر بكثير.

في هذا السياق، سيبدأ سيناريو المفاوضات المعقدة والمطولة. مفاوضات تشبه إلى حد بعيد ما حدث مع النظام العراقي في تسعينيات القرن الماضي. جولات لا تنتهي، وشروط تتغيّر، وضغوط تتصاعد، ووعود تُقدَّم ثم تُسحب. إنها عملية استنزاف سياسي ونفسي قبل أن تكون تسوية حقيقية.

أتذكر، عند قراءة محاضر المفاوضات بين جيمس بيكر ووزير الخارجية العراقي في جنيف، كيف بدا الطرفان وكأنهما يتحدثان من كوكبين مختلفين. لم يكن الخلاف فقط في المواقف، بل في طريقة فهم العالم ذاته. هذا المشهد قد يتكرر اليوم، بأسماء جديدة، لكن بالعقلية ذاتها.

المستقبل، في ضوء كل ذلك، لا يبدو بسيطاً ولا قريباً من الاستقرار. نحن أمام مرحلة انتقالية، تتشكّل فيها قواعد جديدة، وتُعاد فيها صياغة موازين القوى. وفي مثل هذه اللحظات، لا تكون الأخطاء مجرد زلات، بل قد تتحوّل إلى نقاط تحوّل تاريخية يصعب التراجع عنها.