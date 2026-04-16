History in our region is reproducing its familiar scenes, but with new tools and different faces. The same mistakes are repeated, and narrow calculations quickly turn into widespread crises. Only a few realize how the world actually moves, where its boundaries lie, and what the red lines are that are not visible to the naked eye but shape the destinies of nations and peoples.

What we see today is not an isolated event, but the beginning of a new chapter in a long struggle. The outlines of an Iranian confrontation are beginning to take shape, not necessarily in the form of a direct conventional war, but as a series of accumulated pressures, calculated movements, and undeclared messages. It is a tug-of-war between powers that understand that any wrong step could open doors that are difficult to close.

We will witness, strikingly, a dialogue between two eras: the thirteenth century and the twenty-first century. The reference here is not to literal time, but to mentality. An ancient language based on symbolism, prestige, and history, contrasted with a modern language that relies on interests, numbers, and strategies. This disparity in discourse makes understanding difficult and increases the chances of misunderstanding.

As for the strait, which has long been viewed as a sovereign card, it will no longer remain so. It will not be purely Iranian as some imagine, but will gradually transform into part of a broader international system, managed according to delicate balances. The real objective goes beyond nearby geography; it pertains to reshaping the global order and preparing for the next major challenge: China.

The West, which sees the rise of China as a strategic threat, is working to build a network of pressures and containment, starting from the most sensitive points in the world. The strait is one of those points, where economic interests intersect with military calculations. From here, what is happening is not just a regional dispute, but part of a much larger international equation.

In this context, a scenario of complex and prolonged negotiations will begin. Negotiations that closely resemble what happened with the Iraqi regime in the 1990s. Endless rounds, changing conditions, escalating pressures, and promises made and then retracted. It is a process of political and psychological exhaustion before it becomes a real settlement.

I remember, when reading the transcripts of the negotiations between James Baker and the Iraqi foreign minister in Geneva, how both sides seemed to be speaking from different planets. The disagreement was not only in positions but in the way of understanding the world itself. This scene may repeat today, with new names, but with the same mentality.

The future, in light of all this, does not seem simple or close to stability. We are facing a transitional phase, in which new rules are being formed, and the balance of power is being redefined. In such moments, mistakes are not merely slips; they can turn into historical turning points that are difficult to reverse.