في أسواق الطاقة، تُقاس قدرة الدول بقوتها في حجم الإنتاج، وأيضاً بقدرتها على استعادة التدفقات تحت أي أزمة أو ظرف. ولهذا، لم يكن الإعلان عن إعادة تشغيل خط شرق–غرب (بترولاين) خلال 48 ساعة من تعرّضه لهجوم عطّل نحو 700 ألف برميل يومياً مجرد خبر تشغيلي، إنما رسالة اقتصادية مباشرة للأسواق للعالمية.

في الأدبيات الاقتصادية، يُنظر إلى سوق النفط عبر ثنائية العرض والطلب، لكن في لحظات الأزمات، يظهر عامل ثالث أكثر تأثيراً وهو المرونة التشغيلية. المرونة تعني القدرة على امتصاص الصدمة، وإعادة التوازن سريعاً، ومنع تحوّل الحدث إلى اضطراب ممتد في الإمدادات أو الأسعار. وهذا ما يميّز منظومات الطاقة المتقدّمة عن المنتجين التقليديين.

الاستجابة السريعة نتيجة تراكم خبرات مؤسساتية طويلة داخل منظومة شركة أرامكو يمكن فهمها عبر ثلاث ركائز رئيسية. الأولى هي الهندسة التشغيلية التي تتمثل في بنية تحتية صُمّمت منذ عقود لتعمل في بيئات عالية المخاطر، مع مسارات بديلة وقدرات تحويل للتدفقات تتيح الاستمرار حتى عند تعطل جزء من المنظومة. الثانية هي رأس المال البشري من خلال فرق فنية بخبرات تراكمية في إدارة الأزمات، حيث تتحوّل المعرفة من إجراءات مكتوبة إلى استجابة فورية دقيقة. أما الركيزة الثالثة القدرة على اتخاذ قرارات سريعة ومدروسة في بيئة ضبابية، ما يقلّص الزمن بين التعطّل وإعادة التشغيل. هذه العناصر مجتمعة تشكّل ما يمكن وصفه بـ «رأس المال التشغيلي غير الملموس»، أي أصل اقتصادي حاسم لا يظهر في القوائم المالية، لكنه يحدد قدرة الشركة على الحفاظ على استقرار الإمدادات في أصعب الظروف.

الأهمية الاقتصادية لما حدث تتجاوز البعد المحلي. أسواق النفط لا تنتظر حدوث النقص الفعلي، بل تتفاعل مع احتمال التعطل عبر ما يُعرف بـ «علاوة المخاطر الجيوسياسية». أي خلل في نقطة حرجة قد يدفع الأسعار للارتفاع حتى قبل أن يتأثر العرض فعلياً. من هذا المنطلق، فإن إعادة الضخ خلال 48 ساعة حدّت من تضخّم هذه العلاوة، ومنعت تحوّل الحدث إلى صدمة سعرية ممتدة، وأعادت ضبط التوقعات حول قدرة الإمدادات على الاستمرار. بمعنى آخر، لم يتم فقط إصلاح الخط، بل تم احتواء الأثر الاقتصادي قبل أن يتسع.

هنا يظهر بعد آخر في السياسة النفطية للمملكة، يتجاوز المصلحة الوطنية إلى دور استقرار السوق. الاستثمار طويل الأمد في خط شرق-غرب يتجاوز البعد اللوجستي إلى بناء قدرة استراتيجية على إدارة المخاطر العالمية. هذا يعكس تحوّلاً من منتج للطاقة إلى ضامن لاستقرارها، وهو دور يكتسب أهمية أكبر في بيئة دولية تتّسم بتزايد الاضطرابات.