في مطلع التسعينات، تم استقطاب مجموعات من شباب منتمين إلى ما يُعرف بتيار (خط الإمام)، وخضع بعضهم لتدريبات عسكرية في معسكرات داخل لبنان، بإشراف عناصر مرتبطة بحزب الله، وبدعم من الحرس الثوري الإيراني، في سياق إقليمي معقّد كانت تتداخل فيه الأبعاد السياسية والأيديولوجية.


عمل هؤلاء ضمن خلايا صغيرة منفصلة، تقوم على السرية وعدم المعرفة المتبادلة، وهو نمط تنظيمي معروف في الحركات الحزبية غير التقليدية. إذ لا تُفعّل هذه الخلايا إلا في ظروف محددة، وفق ما تقتضيه تلك المرحلة.


وعقب عدد من الأعمال التخريبية؛ كُشف عدد من هذه الخلايا، وأُلقي القبض على أفرادها، وقضوا فترات متفاوتة في السجن. وخلال هذه التجربة، مرّ بعضهم بمراجعات فكرية عميقة، أعادت تشكيل فهمهم لما جرى.


وكنت أحد هؤلاء. ولم يكن تركيزي منصباً على تجربة السجن، بقدر ما كان على ما سبقها: كيف تم الاستقطاب؟ وما طبيعة الأدوار التي أُسندت إلينا؟ ومن يقف خلفها؟


ومع مرور الوقت، تبلورت لدي قناعة بأن كثيراً من المنخرطين، لم يكونوا مدركين بالكامل للسياقات السياسية الأوسع التي يتحركون ضمنها، ولا للنتائج المحتملة على المستويين الشخصي والوطني، فكنا أشبه ببيادق في رقعة الشطرنج نتحرك وفق إرادة أكبر منا، ننفذ دون أن نسأل.


في هذا الإطار، تبدو بعض التجارب وكأنها تعكس نمطاً براغماتياً في توظيف الأفراد داخل صراعات أكبر منهم، إذ تتحوّل بعض الطاقات الشابة إلى أدوات ضمن حسابات سياسية معقدة، ربما لا تكون واضحة لهم في حينها.


ومن هنا، تبرز أهمية الدور التوعوي، سواء من قبل النخب الدينية أو الفكرية أو الاجتماعية. إذ كان من الممكن -على سبيل المثال- أن تلعب المنابر دوراً أكبر في تعزيز الوعي بالسياقات السياسية التي تُطرح فيها الخطابات التعبوية، خصوصاً في ظل وجود مبادرات حوارية -مثل برامج مركز الملك عبدالعزيز للحوار الوطني- التي سعت إلى ترسيخ مفاهيم التعايش والاعتدال.


ومع ذلك، لا يمكن اختزال مواقف جميع رجال الدين في اتجاه واحد؛ فهناك تباينات في الرؤى والمواقف، بعضها أكثر حذراً أو تحفظاً، وربما يعود ذلك إلى اعتبارات اجتماعية أو دينية أو سياسية معقدة، تختلف من سياق لآخر.


وفي تقلّص دور رجال الدين، وعلى مستوى أوسع، أسهمت التحوّلات الإقليمية، خصوصاً خلال فترة ما سمّي بـ(الربيع العربي)، في إعادة تشكيل بعض أنماط التنظيمات، إذ انتقلت مراكز النشاط العسكري الشيعي في بعض الحالات من لبنان إلى العراق، مستفيدة من حالة السيولة السياسية، والفوضى التنظيمية، ومن قابلية بعض الفئات الشبابية للتأثر بالخطابات العاطفية أو الثورية.


هذه التحزبات المدعومة من إيران ليست حكراً على بلد بعينه، بل تتكرر بصيغ مختلفة في أكثر من ساحة، سواء عبر محاولات توسيع النفوذ، أو من خلال دعم أطراف محلية ضمن صراعات إقليمية معقدة. وفي هذا السياق، يحضر الحرس الثوري الإيراني كلاعب أساسي في بناء شبكات نفوذ خارج حدود إيران، وهو طرح محل جدل سياسي وإعلامي واسع، لا سيما وإنه يواجه نكراناً تاماً من الإيرانيين رغم اعتراف الخلايا المنتمية لهم بخلاف ذلك.


أمام هذا الواقع، تبدو الحاجة ملحّة لقراءة هذه المرحلة بقدر أكبر من التوازن، بعيداً عن التعميم أو الانفعال، مع التركيز على فهم آليات الاستقطاب، وكيفية تحصين الشباب من الانخراط في مسارات غير واضحة العواقب، عليهم وعلى أوطانهم.


مجريات هذا التاريخ ينعكس اليوم على الحرب الحالية والأحداث الجارية، فإن توصيفها رغم وضوحه بمسمياته الفصيحة، إلا أنه عند كثير من المثقفين لا سيما اليساريين يظل محل اختلاف: فهناك من يراها في إطار «الرد المشروع» ضمن صراعات إقليمية، بينما يعتبرها آخرون امتداداً لاستراتيجيات نفوذ طويلة الأمد، تعود جذورها إلى ما بعد عام 1979 وخطاب تصدير الثورة.


وبين هذين الطرحين المتناقضين، يبقى فهم الحاضر مرتبطاً بقراءة دقيقة للتاريخ، بعيداً عن الأحكام المسبقة، وقريباً من تعقيدات الواقع كما هو، لا كما نرغب أن يكون.


فلفهم ما يجري اليوم، لا بد من العودة إلى السياق التاريخي؛ فقد شهدت المنطقة محطات متعددة تعكس تعقيد التفاعلات السياسية والأمنية فيها، مثل موجات الاحتجاج التي ظهرت في فترات مختلفة خلال الربيع العربي. هذه الأحداث، رغم اختلاف ظروفها، تشير إلى أنماط تتكرر بصيغ متنوعة في أكثر من ساحة، وجميعها تقف وراءها إيران.


في هذا الإطار، هل هنالك تفسيرات متعددة أم تفسير واحد فقط لما يحدث؟ تفسير واحد فقط يتبنى مشروع تصدير الثورة وتوسيع النفوذ عبر أدوات غير تقليدية، مثل بناء شبكات وتحالفات تعمل بشكل تدريجي داخل بيئات مختلفة بهدف حماية مصالحها.


يبقى السؤال مفتوحاً: هل تمثل الهجمات الإيرانية في المنطقة شكلاً من أشكال الدفاع عن النفس، أم أنها جزء من استراتيجية تعود جذورها إلى ما بعد ثورة 1979؟ الإجابة بسيطة، ولا يختلف عليها اثنان، ولكن ربما لا يمكن فهمها بشكل دقيق دون النظر إلى مجمل السياق التاريخي والسياسي الذي تشكّلت فيه. ولهذا علينا أن نقرأ التاريخ جيداً ولا نتحمس لمعادلات اللحظة السياسية بسبب دخول أمريكا وإسرائيل على الخط.