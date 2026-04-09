لم تعد البنوك المركزية اليوم تواجه معضلتها الكلاسيكية بين كبح التضخم ودعم النمو؛ إذ تقف أمام صدمة مختلفة في طبيعتها، أكثر تعقيدًا وأقل قابلية للاحتواء بالأدوات التقليدية. ما نشهده حاليًا ليس مجرد ارتفاع دوري في الأسعار، وإنما صدمة عرض تقودها الطاقة وسلاسل الإمداد والتوترات الجيوسياسية، وهي صدمة تعيد رسم حدود فعالية السياسة النقدية نفسها.

في الأدبيات الاقتصادية التقليدية، يُنظر إلى رفع أسعار الفائدة كأداة رئيسية لاحتواء التضخم عبر تقليص الطلب الكلي، لكن هذه الآلية تفترض ضمنًا، أن التضخم ناتج عن طلب مفرط. أما في الحالة الراهنة، فإن جزءًا كبيرًا من التضخم مدفوع بارتفاع تكاليف الإنتاج، وعلى رأسها أسعار النفط والنقل والتأمين. وهنا تكمن الإشكالية، حيث إن رفع الفائدة لا يخفض أسعار النفط، ولا يعيد فتح الممرات التجارية، ولا يقلل المخاطر الجيوسياسية، لكنه في المقابل يضغط على الاستثمار، ويكبح الاستهلاك، ويضعف النمو الاقتصادي.

هذه المفارقة تضع صانعي السياسة النقدية أمام معادلة مربكة، كون أدواتهم التقليدية لا تعالج أصل المشكلة، لكنها تظل ضرورية لمنع تفاقمها. ومن هذا المنطلق، فإن توصيف الوضع على أنه «عجز» في السياسة النقدية قد يكون تسطيحًا مخلًا. الأدق هو القول، إن وظيفة هذه السياسة قد تغيّرت من السعي إلى حل الأزمة، إلى إدارة تداعياتها ومنع تحولها إلى أزمة أعمق وأكثر استدامة.

الخطر الحقيقي يكمن في انتقال هذا الارتفاع إلى توقعات التضخم. حين تبدأ الشركات في إعادة تسعير منتجاتها بناءً على افتراض استمرار التضخم، وتطالب العمالة برفع الأجور لتعويض تآكل القوة الشرائية، يدخل الاقتصاد في حلقة تضخمية يصعب كسرها. هنا يصبح رفع الفائدة، رغم محدودية تأثيره المباشر على أسباب الصدمة، أداة ضرورية لكبح هذه التوقعات والحفاظ على مصداقية البنك المركزي.

تقارير صندوق النقد الدولي تشير إلى أن جزءًا متزايدًا من التضخم العالمي في السنوات الأخيرة يعود إلى صدمات عرض مرتبطة بالطاقة والتجارة، فيما يؤكد بنك التسويات الدولي، أن التحدي الأكبر أمام البنوك المركزية لم يعد في تشخيص التضخم، بل في منع ترسخه في سلوك الأسواق. كذلك، توضح خطابات البنك الفيدرالي والبنك المركزي الأوروبي، أن صانعي القرار باتوا يركزون بشكل متزايد على إدارة التوقعات، حتى وإن جاء ذلك على حساب تباطؤ النمو.

ما نعيشه اليوم هو انتقال من اقتصاد تحكمه الدورات الاقتصادية إلى اقتصاد تحكمه الصدمات. في النموذج الأول، كانت السياسة النقدية قادرة إلى حد كبير على تهدئة التقلبات عبر ضبط تكلفة التمويل. أما في النموذج الثاني، فإن الصدمات تأتي من خارج المنظومة الاقتصادية كالحروب، واختناقات لوجستية، واضطرابات في الطاقة، وهنا تصبح السياسة النقدية في موقع رد الفعل، لا الفعل.

ضمن هذا السياق، تتغيّر طبيعة القرار الاقتصادي، فلم يعد السؤال: «ما هو الخيار الأمثل؟»، ولكن «ما هو أقل الخيارات تكلفة على المدى المتوسط؟». رفع الفائدة قد يحد من التضخم، لكنه يزيد من مخاطر الركود، والتساهل قد يدعم النمو مؤقتًا، لكنه يهدد بفقدان السيطرة على الأسعار. النتيجة هي ما يمكن تسميته بـ«إدارة الخسائر»، حيث تسعى البنوك المركزية إلى توزيع الأثر السلبي عبر الزمن بدلًا من القضاء عليه.

هذا التحوّل يحمل دلالات أعمق. فهو يشير إلى أن أدوات السياسة الاقتصادية التي صُممت لعالم مستقر نسبيًا لم تعد كافية لعالم تسوده الصدمات المتكررة. كما يطرح تساؤلات حول الحاجة إلى تنسيق أكبر بين السياسة النقدية والسياسات الأخرى، خاصة المالية وسياسات الطاقة، لمعالجة جذور الأزمات بدل الاكتفاء باحتواء أعراضها، وخاصة في عالم تتسارع فيه الصدمات، قد يكون أكبر إنجاز للبنوك المركزية منع الانزلاق إلى فوضى اقتصادية يصعب الخروج منها عوضاً عن تحقيق الاستقرار الكامل.