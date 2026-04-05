I entered the café a little late..

and I was looking for a table near the window, not because the view was important, but because I like to see people passing by without them seeing me.

I sat down.. ordered my coffee.. and opened "X".

As usual.. the same battle.

The same words.. the same anger.. and the same absolute certainty from everyone.

A tweet caught my attention: "I am not with Israel.. but I am with America." I raised my eyebrows.. not because the idea was new, but because the boldness in saying it is rare.

I clicked on the replies.. and found a small battle the size of the region.

One person wrote: "How can you be against Israel and lean towards America?" Another replied calmly: "Because politics is not about love and hate.. but about interest." I closed my phone for a moment..

Then I laughed.

I lifted my head.. and there was the rare coincidence: the author of the tweet.. and the one who replied.. were sitting in front of me.

I didn’t know how.. but I knew.

Maybe because the same tone that is written.. is seen.

The first was speaking with clear nervousness..

and the second was talking as if explaining an equation that does not tolerate emotion.

I noticed something small..

the first was pressing his cup hard until the coffee shook and a thin line spilled onto the table.. he didn’t notice.

And the second.. was arranging the sugar packet in front of him with exaggerated precision.. as if stability begins from the edge of the table.

I heard the first say: "Be clear.. America, a quarter of a century ago, toppled Iraq, dismantled the Taliban, and opened the way for Iran.

The result? Four Arab capitals are gone.

And today you tell me America is a balance?" He wasn’t asking.. he was attacking.

The second didn’t raise his voice.. he just said: "True.. America made mistakes.

But does that mean we hand over the scene to Iran?" The first was silent for a moment.. then said: "It already handed it over!" The second smiled a slight smile.. the kind that doesn’t provoke, but doesn’t agree: "Iran didn’t grow just because it’s strong..

It grew because the vacuum was bigger." Here.. I put the coffee aside.

Because the sentence wasn’t directed at him alone.

The first leaned forward and said: "So we go back to the same party that created the problem?" The second replied: "We don’t go back.. we read the moment.

The question isn’t: who made a mistake twenty years ago? The question is: who do you leave the scene to today?" The spoons stopped..

and the neighboring table stopped too.

The first said it this time with less sharpness.. but deeper: "It’s clear you’re justifying." The second said: "No.. I’m deconstructing.

There’s a difference." Then he added.. and here the atmosphere changed a bit: "The anger towards America is understandable..

but turning Iran into an alternative.. is a disaster." The first fell silent..

Not out of conviction.. but because he started to sink.

Then he said in a lower voice.. but heavier: "Liberating Jerusalem? I no longer hear these words except in speeches.

What I saw with my own eyes.. is that those who raised the flag bombed my country and the Gulf states with missiles and drones..

and those who claimed resistance stole my dream.

And you want me to choose between two fires?" Here.. the discussion was no longer just political.

It was a wound speaking.

The second didn’t interrupt him..

he just said calmly: "I’m not asking you to choose a fire..

I’m telling you not to surrender yourself to a bigger fire." Then he added: "The equation today is not ideal.. it’s between a project being built.. and a vacuum expanding." The first fell silent.

This time.. he really fell silent.

Then he asked: "Okay, and what about Israel?" The second said: "My position is firm.. Palestinian rights are not up for negotiation.

But hijacking the issue.. is the problem." He leaned in a little and said: "Liberating Jerusalem does not go through destroying Arab capitals. Nor through projects that raise the banner.. and build militias." At that moment.. the discussion was no longer between two people.

It was between two times.

I suddenly remembered..

my late father..

who used to sit in his library.. among his books.. discussing the same questions with his friend.. with the same intensity.. but with different names.

The mediator changed..

and the question remained.

I looked at them..

and I was about to say: And what about us? We who do not represent America.. nor Iran? We who hear all of this..

So is it possible..

that what has not been resolved now..

will only be resolved when time has its say? But I remained silent.

Because this question specifically..

is the most unwelcome question in this discussion.

The first looked into his cup for a long time..

and the second rearranged the sugar packet once again.

And I.. looked at my watch.

It was foreign-made.

I paid the bill.

I left the café..

on "X"..

wars are not fought..

and we..

are not defeated..

because we were never part of the battle in the first place.

We remain in the stands..

and watch..

and thank God..

for the blessing of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.