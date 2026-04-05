دخلتُ المقهى متأخراً قليلاً..

وكنت أبحث عن طاولة قريبة من النافذة، ليس لأن المنظر مهم، بل لأنني أحب أن أرى الناس وهم يمرّون دون أن يروني.

جلست.. طلبت قهوتي.. وفتحت «إكس».

كالعادة.. نفس المعركة.

نفس الكلمات.. ونفس الغضب.. ونفس اليقين المطلق عند الجميع.

تغريدة لفتتني: «أنا لست مع إسرائيل.. ولكني مع أمريكا». رفعت حاجبي.. ليس لأن الفكرة جديدة، بل لأن الجرأة في قولها نادرة.

دخلت على الردود.. فوجدت معركة صغيرة بحجم المنطقة.

أحدهم كتب: «كيف تكون ضد إسرائيل وأنت تميل لأمريكا؟» آخر رد عليه بعقل بارد: «لأن السياسة ليست حباً وكرهاً.. بل مصلحة». أغلقت الهاتف للحظة..

ثم ضحكت.

رفعت رأسي.. وإذا بالمفارقة التي لا تتكرر كثيراً: صاحب التغريدة.. وصاحب الرد.. يجلسان أمامي.

لم أعرف كيف.. لكنني عرفت.

ربما لأن نفس النبرة التي تُكتب.. تُرى.

كان الأول يتحدث بعصبية واضحة..

والثاني يتكلم وكأنه يشرح معادلة لا تحتمل الانفعال.

لاحظت شيئاً صغيراً..

الأول يضغط على فنجانه بقوة حتى اهتزت القهوة وانسكب منها خط خفيف على الطاولة.. لم ينتبه.

والثاني.. كان يرتب كيس السكر أمامه بدقة مبالغ فيها.. كأن الاستقرار يبدأ من حافة الطاولة.

سمعت الأول يقول: «خلّك واضح.. أمريكا قبل ربع قرن أسقطت العراق، وفككت طالبان، وفتحت الطريق لإيران.

النتيجة؟ أربع عواصم عربية راحت.

واليوم تجي تقول لي أمريكا توازن؟» لم يكن يسأل.. كان يهاجم.

الثاني لم يرفع صوته.. فقط قال: «صحيح.. أمريكا أخطأت.

لكن هل الخطأ يعني نسلّم المشهد لإيران؟» سكت الأول لحظة.. ثم قال: «هي أصلاً سلّمته!» ابتسم الثاني ابتسامة خفيفة.. من النوع الذي لا يستفز، لكنه لا يوافق: «إيران ما كبرت لأنها قوية فقط..

كبرت لأن الفراغ كان أكبر». هنا.. وضعت القهوة جانباً.

لأن الجملة لم تكن موجهة له وحده.

الأول مال للأمام وقال: «يعني نرجع لنفس الطرف اللي صنع المشكلة؟» رد الثاني: «ما نرجع.. نقرأ اللحظة.

السؤال مو: من أخطأ قبل عشرين سنة؟ السؤال: من تترك له المشهد اليوم؟» توقفت الملاعق..

وتوقفت معها الطاولة المجاورة أيضاً.

الأول قالها هذه المرة بحدة أقل.. لكن أعمق: «واضح أنك تبرر». الثاني قال: «لا.. أنا أفكك.

في فرق». ثم أضاف.. وهنا تغيّر الجو قليلاً: «الغضب من أمريكا مفهوم..

لكن تحويل إيران إلى بديل.. كارثة». سكت الأول..

ليس اقتناعاً.. بل لأنه بدأ يغوص.

ثم قال بصوت أخفض.. لكنه أثقل: «تحرير القدس؟ أنا لم أعد أسمع هذه الكلمات إلا في الخطب.

اللي شفته بعيني.. أن من رفع الراية قصف دولتي ودول الخليج بالصواريخ والمسيرات..

ومن ادعى المقاومة سرق حلمي.

وأنت تبيني أختار بين نارين؟». هنا.. لم يعد النقاش سياسياً فقط.

كان جرحاً يتكلم.

الثاني لم يقاطعه..

فقط قال بهدوء: «أنا ما أطلب منك تختار نار..

أنا أقول لك لا تسلّم نفسك لحريق أكبر». ثم أضاف: «المعادلة اليوم مو مثالية.. هي بين مشروع يُبنى.. وفراغ يتمدّد». سكت الأول.

هذه المرة.. سكت فعلاً.

ثم سأل: «طيب وإسرائيل؟» الثاني قال: «موقفي ثابت.. الحقوق الفلسطينية ليست محل مساومة.

لكن اختطاف القضية.. هو المشكلة». اقترب قليلاً وقال: «تحرير القدس ما يمر عبر تدمير العواصم العربية. ولا عبر مشاريع ترفع الشعار.. وتبني مليشيا». في هذه اللحظة.. لم يعد النقاش بين شخصين.

كان بين زمنين.

تذكّرت فجأة..

والدي رحمه الله..

كان يجلس في مكتبته.. بين كتبه.. يناقش نفس الأسئلة مع صديقه.. بنفس الحدة.. لكن بأسماء مختلفة.

الوسيط تغيّر..

والسؤال بقي.

نظرت إليهما..

وكنت على وشك أن أقول: ونحن؟ نحن الذين لا نمثل أمريكا.. ولا إيران؟ نحن الذين نسمع هذا كله..

فهل يمكن..

أن ما لم يُحسم الآن..

لن يُحسم إلا حين يقول الزمن كلمته؟ لكنني سكت.

لأن هذا السؤال تحديداً..

هو أكثر سؤال غير مرحب به في هذا النقاش.

الأول نظر في فنجانه طويلاً..

والثاني أعاد ترتيب كيس السكر مرة أخرى.

وأنا.. نظرت إلى ساعتي.

كانت أجنبية الصنع.

دفعت الحساب.

خرجت من المقهى..

في «إكس»..

لا تُخاض الحروب..

ونحن..

لا نُهزم..

لأننا لم نكن طرفاً في المعركة أصلاً.

نبقى على المدرج..

ونتفرّج..

ونحمد الله..

على نعمة المملكة العربية السعودية.