العقل ملكة فكرية وغريزة إدراكية تميّز الإنسان، تمكّنه من التفكير، الوعي، الذاكرة، والتمييز بين الصواب والخطأ. فإذا اختلط الصواب والخطأ عند صاحبها فالقرارات التي يتخذها تكون بعيدة عن التقدير والتفكير. عندما نتطرق إلى العقل وكيف ينظر إليه الفلاسفة نجد أن هناك تباينًا في نظرتهم للعقل، وقد تناوله الفلاسفة والعلماء بتفسيرات وتحليلات مختلفة بناءً على مواقفهم الفلسفية والعلمية. العقل مفهوم مجرد يشير إلى القدرة على التفكير، الفهم، التحليل، والتمييز بين الأشياء. يرتبط العقل بالوعي والذكاء والحكمة والبديهة، وهو القدرة التي تجعل الإنسان قادرًا على التفكير المتقدم وحل المشكلات. يعدّ العقل مسؤولًا عن الإدراك والمعرفة والإبداع والتخيل.
عندما يغيب العقل يعني أن القرارات التي يتخذها الفرد بعيدة عن الإدراك والمعرفة والتخيل ويمكن تصنيف هذه المسببات التي تعطّل العقل وتشوش عليه القدرة على التمييز بين الصواب والخطأ إلى ثلاثة مجالات رئيسة: داخلية فردية، وخارجية اجتماعية، وأخرى معرفية منهجية.
أولاً: المسببات الداخلية الفردية (آفات النفس):
تلك هي العوائق التي تنبع من داخل الإنسان نفسه، من تركيبته النفسية ورغباته. من أبرزها:
1. الهوى والشهوة: ربما يكون الهوى أكبر معطل للعقل. عندما تستحوذ الرغبة على قلب الإنسان، يصبح العقل أداة لتبرير تلك الرغبة لا لاكتشاف الحقيقة. فتراه يختار ما يهواه متصوراً أنه الصواب، حتى لو خالفته البراهين الواضحة.
2. الغضب والانفعال: في لحظة الغضب الشديد، يحتبس الدم عن مراكز التفكير العليا، ويتصرف الإنسان باندفاعية وعدوانية يندم عليها لاحقاً. العقل هنا يكون غائباً أو مشلولاً تماماً.
3. الكسل الفكري والاعتياد: الميل الطبيعي للتراخي وعدم بذل الجهد في التفكير العميق. يدفع هذا الكسل الإنسان إلى تبنّي الآراء الجاهزة والأفكار الموروثة دون تمحيص، والاستمرار في الاعتياد عليها حتى لو كانت خاطئة.
4. الخوف والقلق: الخوف من المجهول، أو من فقدان المكانة، أو من تغيّر المعتقدات، يجعل العقل في حالة دفاع مستمرة تمنعه من تقييم الأمور الجديدة بموضوعية وحياد.
ثانياً: المسببات الخارجية الاجتماعية (ضغوط المحيط):
الإنسان كائن اجتماعي، والمجتمع يمكن أن يكون بيئة حاضنة للعقل أو معطلة له.
1. التلقين والتقليد الأعمى: منذ الصغر، نتربى على قيم وأفكار معينة. عندما تتحوّل هذه التنشئة إلى تلقين جامد لا يقبل النقاش، يصبح من الصعب على العقل التفكير خارج هذا الإطار، ويتم رفض أي فكرة جديدة فقط لأنها «غير مألوفة» أو «مخالفة لما عليه الآباء والأجداد».
2. الضغط الاجتماعي والخوف من النبذ: حاجة الإنسان للانتماء قد تدفعه إلى تعطيل عقله. يخاف أن يكون رأيه مختلفاً عن رأي الجماعة فيوافقهم بالرأي وإن كان يعلم أنه خطأ، أو يسكت عن قول الحق. هذا ما يُعرف بـ «الإرادة المكبوتة».
3. الدعاية والإعلام المنحاز: في عصر المعلومات، أصبحت وسائل الإعلام ومنصات التواصل قادرة على تشكيل الوعي الجمعي. تكرار معلومة معينة أو تشويه حقائق أخرى يجعل العقل يقبلها كمسلّمات دون جهد نقدي، خاصة إذا صيغت بشكل عاطفي وجذاب.
ثالثاً: المسببات المعرفية والمنهجية (خلل في أداة التفكير):
أحياناً يكون العقل سليماً والرغبة في الحق موجودة، لكن المنهج المتبع في التفكير هو المعطل.
1. الجهل: غياب المعرفة الأساسية في موضوع ما يجعل الحكم عليه مستحيلاً أو خاطئاً بالضرورة. كيف لعقل أن يفرق بين الصواب والخطأ في الطب وهو لا يعرف شيئاً عن أصوله؟
2. المغالطات المنطقية: الوقوع في أخطاء التفكير الشائعة، مثل التعميم المتسرع (كل الفلانين كذا) أو الاستدلال الدائري، يؤدي إلى نتائج خاطئة رغم أن المقدمات قد تبدو سليمة.
3. تشكّل المعتقدات الخاطئة (الخرافات): عندما يبني العقل تصوراته على أسس وهمية أو خرافية، فإن كل ما يبنيه لاحقاً سيكون هشاً وبعيداً عن الواقع، لأنه ينطلق من فرضية غير صحيحة.
تعطيل العقل ليس قدراً محتوماً، بل هو نتاج تفاعل معقد بين دواخلنا ومحيطنا. العقل ليس مجرد ملكة نمتلكها فحسب، بل هو مسؤولية علينا أن نرعاها ونصونها من الآفات. واسترداد العقل يبدأ بالوعي بهذه المسببات، ثم بالشجاعة على مواجهة الهوى ومخالفة الجماعة عند الخطأ، وبالانضباط في اتباع منهج علمي نقدي في التفكير. فبالعقل السليم ندرك الحق، وبالعقل المنضبط نتبعه، وحينها فقط نكون قد استخدمنا أغلى ما وهبنا الله لنكون أحراراً حقاً.
The mind is an intellectual faculty and a cognitive instinct that distinguishes humans, enabling them to think, be aware, remember, and distinguish between right and wrong. If right and wrong become mixed for its owner, the decisions they make will be far from reason and thought. When we delve into the mind and how philosophers view it, we find that there is a variation in their perspectives on the mind, which has been addressed by philosophers and scientists with different interpretations and analyses based on their philosophical and scientific positions. The mind is an abstract concept that refers to the ability to think, understand, analyze, and distinguish between things. The mind is associated with awareness, intelligence, wisdom, and intuition, and it is the capacity that enables humans to engage in advanced thinking and problem-solving. The mind is responsible for perception, knowledge, creativity, and imagination.
When the mind is absent, it means that the decisions made by an individual are far from awareness, knowledge, and imagination. These causes that disrupt the mind and confuse its ability to distinguish between right and wrong can be classified into three main areas: individual internal, social external, and methodological cognitive.
First: Individual Internal Causes (Afflictions of the Soul):
These are the obstacles that arise from within the person themselves, from their psychological makeup and desires. Among the most prominent are:
1. Desire and Lust: Perhaps desire is the greatest impediment to the mind. When desire takes hold of a person's heart, the mind becomes a tool to justify that desire rather than to discover the truth. You see them choosing what they desire, believing it to be right, even if clear evidence contradicts them.
2. Anger and Emotion: In moments of intense anger, blood is withheld from the higher thinking centers, and a person acts impulsively and aggressively, later regretting it. Here, the mind is either absent or completely paralyzed.
3. Intellectual Laziness and Habit: The natural tendency to slack off and not exert effort in deep thinking. This laziness drives a person to adopt ready-made opinions and inherited ideas without scrutiny, continuing to adhere to them even if they are wrong.
4. Fear and Anxiety: Fear of the unknown, or of losing status, or of changing beliefs, keeps the mind in a constant defensive state that prevents it from objectively and neutrally evaluating new matters.
Second: Social External Causes (Environmental Pressures):
Humans are social beings, and society can be an environment that nurtures the mind or hinders it.
1. Indoctrination and Blind Imitation: From a young age, we are raised on certain values and ideas. When this upbringing turns into rigid indoctrination that does not accept discussion, it becomes difficult for the mind to think outside this framework, and any new idea is rejected simply because it is "unfamiliar" or "contrary to what the parents and ancestors believed."
2. Social Pressure and Fear of Rejection: The human need for belonging may drive them to disable their mind. They fear having an opinion different from that of the group, agreeing with them even if they know it is wrong, or remaining silent about the truth. This is known as "suppressed will."
3. Biased Media and Propaganda: In the information age, media and social platforms have become capable of shaping collective awareness. Repeating a certain piece of information or distorting other facts makes the mind accept them as certainties without critical effort, especially if they are presented in an emotional and appealing manner.
Third: Cognitive and Methodological Causes (Deficiency in the Thinking Tool):
Sometimes the mind is sound and the desire for truth is present, but the method followed in thinking is what hinders it.
1. Ignorance: The absence of basic knowledge on a subject makes it impossible or necessarily wrong to judge it. How can a mind distinguish between right and wrong in medicine if it knows nothing about its fundamentals?
2. Logical Fallacies: Falling into common thinking errors, such as hasty generalization (all X are Y) or circular reasoning, leads to incorrect conclusions even though the premises may seem sound.
3. Formation of False Beliefs (Myths): When the mind builds its perceptions on illusory or mythical foundations, everything it constructs later will be fragile and far from reality, as it is based on an incorrect premise.
Disabling the mind is not a predetermined fate, but rather a result of a complex interaction between our inner selves and our environment. The mind is not merely a faculty we possess; it is a responsibility we must nurture and protect from afflictions. The restoration of the mind begins with awareness of these causes, then with the courage to confront desire and oppose the group when they are wrong, and with discipline in following a critical scientific method in thinking. With a sound mind, we grasp the truth, and with a disciplined mind, we follow it, and only then will we have used the most precious gift God has given us to be truly free.