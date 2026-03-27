The mind is an intellectual faculty and a cognitive instinct that distinguishes humans, enabling them to think, be aware, remember, and distinguish between right and wrong. If right and wrong become mixed for its owner, the decisions they make will be far from reason and thought. When we delve into the mind and how philosophers view it, we find that there is a variation in their perspectives on the mind, which has been addressed by philosophers and scientists with different interpretations and analyses based on their philosophical and scientific positions. The mind is an abstract concept that refers to the ability to think, understand, analyze, and distinguish between things. The mind is associated with awareness, intelligence, wisdom, and intuition, and it is the capacity that enables humans to engage in advanced thinking and problem-solving. The mind is responsible for perception, knowledge, creativity, and imagination.

When the mind is absent, it means that the decisions made by an individual are far from awareness, knowledge, and imagination. These causes that disrupt the mind and confuse its ability to distinguish between right and wrong can be classified into three main areas: individual internal, social external, and methodological cognitive.

First: Individual Internal Causes (Afflictions of the Soul):

These are the obstacles that arise from within the person themselves, from their psychological makeup and desires. Among the most prominent are:

1. Desire and Lust: Perhaps desire is the greatest impediment to the mind. When desire takes hold of a person's heart, the mind becomes a tool to justify that desire rather than to discover the truth. You see them choosing what they desire, believing it to be right, even if clear evidence contradicts them.

2. Anger and Emotion: In moments of intense anger, blood is withheld from the higher thinking centers, and a person acts impulsively and aggressively, later regretting it. Here, the mind is either absent or completely paralyzed.

3. Intellectual Laziness and Habit: The natural tendency to slack off and not exert effort in deep thinking. This laziness drives a person to adopt ready-made opinions and inherited ideas without scrutiny, continuing to adhere to them even if they are wrong.

4. Fear and Anxiety: Fear of the unknown, or of losing status, or of changing beliefs, keeps the mind in a constant defensive state that prevents it from objectively and neutrally evaluating new matters.

Second: Social External Causes (Environmental Pressures):

Humans are social beings, and society can be an environment that nurtures the mind or hinders it.

1. Indoctrination and Blind Imitation: From a young age, we are raised on certain values and ideas. When this upbringing turns into rigid indoctrination that does not accept discussion, it becomes difficult for the mind to think outside this framework, and any new idea is rejected simply because it is "unfamiliar" or "contrary to what the parents and ancestors believed."

2. Social Pressure and Fear of Rejection: The human need for belonging may drive them to disable their mind. They fear having an opinion different from that of the group, agreeing with them even if they know it is wrong, or remaining silent about the truth. This is known as "suppressed will."

3. Biased Media and Propaganda: In the information age, media and social platforms have become capable of shaping collective awareness. Repeating a certain piece of information or distorting other facts makes the mind accept them as certainties without critical effort, especially if they are presented in an emotional and appealing manner.

Third: Cognitive and Methodological Causes (Deficiency in the Thinking Tool):

Sometimes the mind is sound and the desire for truth is present, but the method followed in thinking is what hinders it.

1. Ignorance: The absence of basic knowledge on a subject makes it impossible or necessarily wrong to judge it. How can a mind distinguish between right and wrong in medicine if it knows nothing about its fundamentals?

2. Logical Fallacies: Falling into common thinking errors, such as hasty generalization (all X are Y) or circular reasoning, leads to incorrect conclusions even though the premises may seem sound.

3. Formation of False Beliefs (Myths): When the mind builds its perceptions on illusory or mythical foundations, everything it constructs later will be fragile and far from reality, as it is based on an incorrect premise.

Disabling the mind is not a predetermined fate, but rather a result of a complex interaction between our inner selves and our environment. The mind is not merely a faculty we possess; it is a responsibility we must nurture and protect from afflictions. The restoration of the mind begins with awareness of these causes, then with the courage to confront desire and oppose the group when they are wrong, and with discipline in following a critical scientific method in thinking. With a sound mind, we grasp the truth, and with a disciplined mind, we follow it, and only then will we have used the most precious gift God has given us to be truly free.