العقل ملكة فكرية وغريزة إدراكية تميّز الإنسان، تمكّنه من التفكير، الوعي، الذاكرة، والتمييز بين الصواب والخطأ. فإذا اختلط الصواب والخطأ عند صاحبها فالقرارات التي يتخذها تكون بعيدة عن التقدير والتفكير. عندما نتطرق إلى العقل وكيف ينظر إليه الفلاسفة نجد أن هناك تباينًا في نظرتهم للعقل، وقد تناوله الفلاسفة والعلماء بتفسيرات وتحليلات مختلفة بناءً على مواقفهم الفلسفية والعلمية. العقل مفهوم مجرد يشير إلى القدرة على التفكير، الفهم، التحليل، والتمييز بين الأشياء. يرتبط العقل بالوعي والذكاء والحكمة والبديهة، وهو القدرة التي تجعل الإنسان قادرًا على التفكير المتقدم وحل المشكلات. يعدّ العقل مسؤولًا عن الإدراك والمعرفة والإبداع والتخيل.

عندما يغيب العقل يعني أن القرارات التي يتخذها الفرد بعيدة عن الإدراك والمعرفة والتخيل ويمكن تصنيف هذه المسببات التي تعطّل العقل وتشوش عليه القدرة على التمييز بين الصواب والخطأ إلى ثلاثة مجالات رئيسة: داخلية فردية، وخارجية اجتماعية، وأخرى معرفية منهجية.

أولاً: المسببات الداخلية الفردية (آفات النفس):

تلك هي العوائق التي تنبع من داخل الإنسان نفسه، من تركيبته النفسية ورغباته. من أبرزها:

1. الهوى والشهوة: ربما يكون الهوى أكبر معطل للعقل. عندما تستحوذ الرغبة على قلب الإنسان، يصبح العقل أداة لتبرير تلك الرغبة لا لاكتشاف الحقيقة. فتراه يختار ما يهواه متصوراً أنه الصواب، حتى لو خالفته البراهين الواضحة.

2. الغضب والانفعال: في لحظة الغضب الشديد، يحتبس الدم عن مراكز التفكير العليا، ويتصرف الإنسان باندفاعية وعدوانية يندم عليها لاحقاً. العقل هنا يكون غائباً أو مشلولاً تماماً.

3. الكسل الفكري والاعتياد: الميل الطبيعي للتراخي وعدم بذل الجهد في التفكير العميق. يدفع هذا الكسل الإنسان إلى تبنّي الآراء الجاهزة والأفكار الموروثة دون تمحيص، والاستمرار في الاعتياد عليها حتى لو كانت خاطئة.

4. الخوف والقلق: الخوف من المجهول، أو من فقدان المكانة، أو من تغيّر المعتقدات، يجعل العقل في حالة دفاع مستمرة تمنعه من تقييم الأمور الجديدة بموضوعية وحياد.

ثانياً: المسببات الخارجية الاجتماعية (ضغوط المحيط):

الإنسان كائن اجتماعي، والمجتمع يمكن أن يكون بيئة حاضنة للعقل أو معطلة له.

1. التلقين والتقليد الأعمى: منذ الصغر، نتربى على قيم وأفكار معينة. عندما تتحوّل هذه التنشئة إلى تلقين جامد لا يقبل النقاش، يصبح من الصعب على العقل التفكير خارج هذا الإطار، ويتم رفض أي فكرة جديدة فقط لأنها «غير مألوفة» أو «مخالفة لما عليه الآباء والأجداد».

2. الضغط الاجتماعي والخوف من النبذ: حاجة الإنسان للانتماء قد تدفعه إلى تعطيل عقله. يخاف أن يكون رأيه مختلفاً عن رأي الجماعة فيوافقهم بالرأي وإن كان يعلم أنه خطأ، أو يسكت عن قول الحق. هذا ما يُعرف بـ «الإرادة المكبوتة».

3. الدعاية والإعلام المنحاز: في عصر المعلومات، أصبحت وسائل الإعلام ومنصات التواصل قادرة على تشكيل الوعي الجمعي. تكرار معلومة معينة أو تشويه حقائق أخرى يجعل العقل يقبلها كمسلّمات دون جهد نقدي، خاصة إذا صيغت بشكل عاطفي وجذاب.

ثالثاً: المسببات المعرفية والمنهجية (خلل في أداة التفكير):

أحياناً يكون العقل سليماً والرغبة في الحق موجودة، لكن المنهج المتبع في التفكير هو المعطل.

1. الجهل: غياب المعرفة الأساسية في موضوع ما يجعل الحكم عليه مستحيلاً أو خاطئاً بالضرورة. كيف لعقل أن يفرق بين الصواب والخطأ في الطب وهو لا يعرف شيئاً عن أصوله؟

2. المغالطات المنطقية: الوقوع في أخطاء التفكير الشائعة، مثل التعميم المتسرع (كل الفلانين كذا) أو الاستدلال الدائري، يؤدي إلى نتائج خاطئة رغم أن المقدمات قد تبدو سليمة.

3. تشكّل المعتقدات الخاطئة (الخرافات): عندما يبني العقل تصوراته على أسس وهمية أو خرافية، فإن كل ما يبنيه لاحقاً سيكون هشاً وبعيداً عن الواقع، لأنه ينطلق من فرضية غير صحيحة.

تعطيل العقل ليس قدراً محتوماً، بل هو نتاج تفاعل معقد بين دواخلنا ومحيطنا. العقل ليس مجرد ملكة نمتلكها فحسب، بل هو مسؤولية علينا أن نرعاها ونصونها من الآفات. واسترداد العقل يبدأ بالوعي بهذه المسببات، ثم بالشجاعة على مواجهة الهوى ومخالفة الجماعة عند الخطأ، وبالانضباط في اتباع منهج علمي نقدي في التفكير. فبالعقل السليم ندرك الحق، وبالعقل المنضبط نتبعه، وحينها فقط نكون قد استخدمنا أغلى ما وهبنا الله لنكون أحراراً حقاً.