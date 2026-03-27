ظهرت عدة سرديات تهدف إلى ترسيخ قناعات معينة مرتكزة على التكرار كأداة للتساؤل ثم الشك وصولاً في بعض الحالات لليقين، ومن هذه السرديات ما سعت له عدة صحف أمريكية كنيويورك تايمز وواشنطن بوست حول موقف المملكة من الحرب القائمة.

حيث كان التحليل الأول صادراً من «واشنطن بوست» يوم إطلاق العملية الأمريكية الإسرائيلية المشتركة، والذي عنونته بضغوط من إسرائيل والسعودية ساعدت في ضرب إيران، ثم أشارت في العنوان الفرعي إلى أن التحليلات الاستخبارية لا تشير إلى أي تهديدات فعلية من النظام الإيراني، وهو ما نقلته «تايمز أوف إسرائيل» لاحقاً.

نفت السفارة السعودية ذلك، مؤكدة أن السعودية تحث دوماً على الحلول الدبلوماسية وأنها لم تضغط على الرئيس ترمب لضرب إيران، وكان لافتاً أن «واشنطن بوست» لم تطلب تعليقاً من أي مسؤول سعودي حول الادعاء المنشور، وهو من المسلّمات الصحفية بحق الرد (Right of reply).

وفي 24 مارس نشرت «نيويورك تايمز» بأن سمو ولي العهد يحث الرئيس ترمب بأن يستمر في الحرب، ونفى ذلك مسؤولون سعوديون وذلك في المادة نفسها، ويأتي نشر المادة بعد يوم من مهلة الخمسة أيام التي منحها الرئيس ترمب لإيران لتأجيل الضربات وذلك بسبب وجود محادثات جادة، ويأتي أيضاً بعد يومين من مهلة الثماني وأربعين ساعة لفتح مضيق هرمز.

وقبل تحليل الموقف السعودي، فإن الحرب القائمة لا يبدو بأن أي طرف راغب في استمرارها إلا إسرائيل، وقد ظهر تباعاً مؤشرات لخشية تل أبيب من توقف الولايات المتحدة عن الحرب قبيل تحقيق ما تعتبره إسرائيل أهدافها، ولا زال في ذاكرة نتنياهو القريبة إعادة ترمب للطائرات الإسرائيلية قبل أن تقصف أهدافها في إيران وذلك إنهاءً لحرب الإثني عشر يوماً في يونيو الماضي.

وفي تقرير نشرته «Atlantic council» في 11 مارس أشار إلى أن إسرائيل استهلكت الكثير من مخزونها من الدفاعات الجوية، وبالتالي السماح لبعض الصواريخ بالسقوط في مناطق غير مأهولة يسمح لها بشد عصب الشارع الإسرائيلي عبر التوازن بين وحشية العدو وكفاءة أنظمة جيش الدفاع الإسرائيلي في صد 92% من الهجمات، وبالتالي يترسخ مفهوم «الخطر الوجودي».

وبالتالي يتبيّن أن المستفيد الأول من اقتران اسم المملكة مع إسرائيل في حث ترمب على الحرب والاستمرار فيها هو إسرائيل، وهذا يأتي مدفوعاً بنقيضين هو التأثير الإسرائيلي المعروف في وسائل الإعلام، والتراجع الشعبي الكبير والذي منيت به إسرائيل بعد حرب غزة.

أما الدافع الثاني للزج باسم المملكة هو عدم شعبية الحرب أمريكياً، ففي استفتاء لـ«yougov» و«الايكونومست» تبيّن أن 56% من الأمريكان يعارضون الحرب، بينما يرتفع عدد المعارضين لإرسال قوات برية إلى 74% بحسب استطلاع «كوينيبياك».

وبالإضافة لعدم شعبية الحرب، تأتي محاولة ترسيخ فكرة أن إدارة الرئيس ترمب تدار من الخلف، أو تسعى لتحقيق أجندة حلفائها، فقد استخدم هذا السلاح ضد ترمب منذ فترته الأولى، حيث تحوّلت دعاية تلاعب روسيا بالانتخابات وبالتالي فوز ترمب إلى يقين مع تكرارها مراراً، بالرغم من أن القضاء الأمريكي أثبت كذبتها، واليوم يحاول خصوم ترمب تسويق الأمر نفسه عسى أن ينتزعوا منه فوزاً في الانتخابات النصفية نوفمبر الماضي.

أما الموقف السعودي فيؤخذ تحليلياً بعدسة أوسع تتناول المنطقة، حيث طالما كانت المملكة داعماً لاستقرار المنطقة وتدعو دوماً إلى الحلول السياسية التوافقية، كما أنها سعت منذ مارس ٢٠٢٣ لتطوير العلاقات مع إيران بعد الاتفاقية التي رعتها بكين، على الأقل في مستوى الحد من التوترات في المنطقة.

ولم يكن ليغيّر من موقف المملكة أي خصومة سياسية، ومثال ذلك غزو العراق في 2003، حيث أكدت المملكة موقفها الرافض لإسقاط النظام، وحذرت من مخاطر ذلك على استقرار المنطقة في المدى الاستراتيجي، بالرغم من ما واجهته المملكة ودول الخليج من صدام حسين.

لا شك أن هذه الدعاية ضد المملكة تأتي مدفوعة بانزعاج من عدم مشاركة المملكة في الضربات ضد إيران، وهو ما يبدو كان منتظراً في مرحلة ما من الحرب، وبنظرة سيادية لم ترَ المملكة أن هذه المعركة معركتها، وربما يلاحظ المتابع لأي محاور غربي حين يلتقي مسؤولاً أو صحفياً سعودياً أن السؤال الأول (إلى متى ستصير المملكة دون التدخل في الحرب ؟).

السعودية اختارت معركة أخرى وهي دفع الجهود نحو حل سياسي، كما ساهمت في استمرار صادراتها النفطية للإسهام في توازن الأسواق، وشبكة النقل اللوجستي لكافة دول الخليج، فهذا هو العمق الخليجي والعمق العربي في خضم معركة أجندات غير عربية.