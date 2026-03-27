تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
ظهرت عدة سرديات تهدف إلى ترسيخ قناعات معينة مرتكزة على التكرار كأداة للتساؤل ثم الشك وصولاً في بعض الحالات لليقين، ومن هذه السرديات ما سعت له عدة صحف أمريكية كنيويورك تايمز وواشنطن بوست حول موقف المملكة من الحرب القائمة.
حيث كان التحليل الأول صادراً من «واشنطن بوست» يوم إطلاق العملية الأمريكية الإسرائيلية المشتركة، والذي عنونته بضغوط من إسرائيل والسعودية ساعدت في ضرب إيران، ثم أشارت في العنوان الفرعي إلى أن التحليلات الاستخبارية لا تشير إلى أي تهديدات فعلية من النظام الإيراني، وهو ما نقلته «تايمز أوف إسرائيل» لاحقاً.
نفت السفارة السعودية ذلك، مؤكدة أن السعودية تحث دوماً على الحلول الدبلوماسية وأنها لم تضغط على الرئيس ترمب لضرب إيران، وكان لافتاً أن «واشنطن بوست» لم تطلب تعليقاً من أي مسؤول سعودي حول الادعاء المنشور، وهو من المسلّمات الصحفية بحق الرد (Right of reply).
وفي 24 مارس نشرت «نيويورك تايمز» بأن سمو ولي العهد يحث الرئيس ترمب بأن يستمر في الحرب، ونفى ذلك مسؤولون سعوديون وذلك في المادة نفسها، ويأتي نشر المادة بعد يوم من مهلة الخمسة أيام التي منحها الرئيس ترمب لإيران لتأجيل الضربات وذلك بسبب وجود محادثات جادة، ويأتي أيضاً بعد يومين من مهلة الثماني وأربعين ساعة لفتح مضيق هرمز.
وقبل تحليل الموقف السعودي، فإن الحرب القائمة لا يبدو بأن أي طرف راغب في استمرارها إلا إسرائيل، وقد ظهر تباعاً مؤشرات لخشية تل أبيب من توقف الولايات المتحدة عن الحرب قبيل تحقيق ما تعتبره إسرائيل أهدافها، ولا زال في ذاكرة نتنياهو القريبة إعادة ترمب للطائرات الإسرائيلية قبل أن تقصف أهدافها في إيران وذلك إنهاءً لحرب الإثني عشر يوماً في يونيو الماضي.
وفي تقرير نشرته «Atlantic council» في 11 مارس أشار إلى أن إسرائيل استهلكت الكثير من مخزونها من الدفاعات الجوية، وبالتالي السماح لبعض الصواريخ بالسقوط في مناطق غير مأهولة يسمح لها بشد عصب الشارع الإسرائيلي عبر التوازن بين وحشية العدو وكفاءة أنظمة جيش الدفاع الإسرائيلي في صد 92% من الهجمات، وبالتالي يترسخ مفهوم «الخطر الوجودي».
وبالتالي يتبيّن أن المستفيد الأول من اقتران اسم المملكة مع إسرائيل في حث ترمب على الحرب والاستمرار فيها هو إسرائيل، وهذا يأتي مدفوعاً بنقيضين هو التأثير الإسرائيلي المعروف في وسائل الإعلام، والتراجع الشعبي الكبير والذي منيت به إسرائيل بعد حرب غزة.
أما الدافع الثاني للزج باسم المملكة هو عدم شعبية الحرب أمريكياً، ففي استفتاء لـ«yougov» و«الايكونومست» تبيّن أن 56% من الأمريكان يعارضون الحرب، بينما يرتفع عدد المعارضين لإرسال قوات برية إلى 74% بحسب استطلاع «كوينيبياك».
وبالإضافة لعدم شعبية الحرب، تأتي محاولة ترسيخ فكرة أن إدارة الرئيس ترمب تدار من الخلف، أو تسعى لتحقيق أجندة حلفائها، فقد استخدم هذا السلاح ضد ترمب منذ فترته الأولى، حيث تحوّلت دعاية تلاعب روسيا بالانتخابات وبالتالي فوز ترمب إلى يقين مع تكرارها مراراً، بالرغم من أن القضاء الأمريكي أثبت كذبتها، واليوم يحاول خصوم ترمب تسويق الأمر نفسه عسى أن ينتزعوا منه فوزاً في الانتخابات النصفية نوفمبر الماضي.
أما الموقف السعودي فيؤخذ تحليلياً بعدسة أوسع تتناول المنطقة، حيث طالما كانت المملكة داعماً لاستقرار المنطقة وتدعو دوماً إلى الحلول السياسية التوافقية، كما أنها سعت منذ مارس ٢٠٢٣ لتطوير العلاقات مع إيران بعد الاتفاقية التي رعتها بكين، على الأقل في مستوى الحد من التوترات في المنطقة.
ولم يكن ليغيّر من موقف المملكة أي خصومة سياسية، ومثال ذلك غزو العراق في 2003، حيث أكدت المملكة موقفها الرافض لإسقاط النظام، وحذرت من مخاطر ذلك على استقرار المنطقة في المدى الاستراتيجي، بالرغم من ما واجهته المملكة ودول الخليج من صدام حسين.
لا شك أن هذه الدعاية ضد المملكة تأتي مدفوعة بانزعاج من عدم مشاركة المملكة في الضربات ضد إيران، وهو ما يبدو كان منتظراً في مرحلة ما من الحرب، وبنظرة سيادية لم ترَ المملكة أن هذه المعركة معركتها، وربما يلاحظ المتابع لأي محاور غربي حين يلتقي مسؤولاً أو صحفياً سعودياً أن السؤال الأول (إلى متى ستصير المملكة دون التدخل في الحرب ؟).
السعودية اختارت معركة أخرى وهي دفع الجهود نحو حل سياسي، كما ساهمت في استمرار صادراتها النفطية للإسهام في توازن الأسواق، وشبكة النقل اللوجستي لكافة دول الخليج، فهذا هو العمق الخليجي والعمق العربي في خضم معركة أجندات غير عربية.
Several narratives have emerged aiming to solidify certain convictions based on repetition as a tool for questioning, then doubt, leading in some cases to certainty. Among these narratives are those pursued by several American newspapers such as the New York Times and Washington Post regarding the Kingdom's stance on the ongoing war.
The first analysis came from the "Washington Post" on the day the American-Israeli joint operation was launched, which it titled "Pressures from Israel and Saudi Arabia Helped Strike Iran," and then noted in the subheading that intelligence analyses do not indicate any actual threats from the Iranian regime, a point later echoed by the "Times of Israel."
The Saudi embassy denied this, asserting that Saudi Arabia always advocates for diplomatic solutions and did not pressure President Trump to strike Iran. It was notable that the "Washington Post" did not seek a comment from any Saudi official regarding the published claim, which is a journalistic principle of the right of reply.
On March 24, the "New York Times" published that His Royal Highness the Crown Prince urged President Trump to continue the war, which was denied by Saudi officials in the same article. This publication came a day after the five-day deadline that President Trump gave to Iran to postpone strikes due to serious negotiations, and also two days after the forty-eight-hour deadline to open the Strait of Hormuz.
Before analyzing the Saudi position, it seems that no party is willing to continue the ongoing war except for Israel. Subsequently, indicators have emerged showing Tel Aviv's fear of the United States stopping the war before achieving what it considers its goals. Netanyahu still remembers Trump recalling Israeli planes before they bombed their targets in Iran, thus ending the twelve-day war last June.
In a report published by the "Atlantic Council" on March 11, it was noted that Israel has consumed much of its air defense stockpile, thus allowing some missiles to fall in uninhabited areas, which helps to rally Israeli public opinion by balancing the brutality of the enemy with the efficiency of the Israeli Defense Forces in intercepting 92% of attacks, thereby reinforcing the concept of "existential threat."
Thus, it becomes clear that the primary beneficiary of associating the Kingdom's name with Israel in urging Trump to go to war and continue it is Israel. This is driven by two opposing factors: the well-known Israeli influence in the media and the significant public backlash that Israel has faced after the Gaza war.
The second motivation for dragging the Kingdom's name into this is the unpopularity of the war in America. In a poll by "YouGov" and "The Economist," it was found that 56% of Americans oppose the war, while the number of those opposing the deployment of ground troops rises to 74% according to a "Quinnipiac" survey.
In addition to the unpopularity of the war, there is an attempt to establish the idea that President Trump's administration is being managed from behind the scenes or is seeking to fulfill the agenda of its allies. This weapon has been used against Trump since his first term, where the propaganda of Russian interference in the elections and thus Trump's victory turned into certainty with repeated assertions, despite American courts proving its falsehood. Today, Trump's opponents are trying to market the same narrative in hopes of taking a victory from him in the midterm elections last November.
As for the Saudi position, it is analyzed through a broader lens that encompasses the region, where the Kingdom has long been a supporter of regional stability and always calls for political solutions based on consensus. It has also sought since March 2023 to develop relations with Iran following the agreement brokered by Beijing, at least at the level of reducing tensions in the region.
No political animosity has changed the Kingdom's position, as exemplified by the invasion of Iraq in 2003, where the Kingdom reaffirmed its stance against the overthrow of the regime and warned of the dangers this posed to regional stability in the strategic long term, despite the challenges faced by the Kingdom and Gulf states from Saddam Hussein.
There is no doubt that this propaganda against the Kingdom is driven by annoyance at the Kingdom's non-participation in strikes against Iran, which seems to have been expected at some point in the war. From a sovereign perspective, the Kingdom did not see this battle as its own, and perhaps those who follow any Western dialogue will notice that the first question (How long will the Kingdom remain without intervening in the war?) is often asked of Saudi officials or journalists.
Saudi Arabia has chosen another battle, which is to push efforts towards a political solution, and it has contributed to maintaining its oil exports to help balance the markets, as well as the logistical transport network for all Gulf states. This is the Gulf depth and the Arab depth amidst a battle of non-Arab agendas.