Several narratives have emerged aiming to solidify certain convictions based on repetition as a tool for questioning, then doubt, leading in some cases to certainty. Among these narratives are those pursued by several American newspapers such as the New York Times and Washington Post regarding the Kingdom's stance on the ongoing war.

The first analysis came from the "Washington Post" on the day the American-Israeli joint operation was launched, which it titled "Pressures from Israel and Saudi Arabia Helped Strike Iran," and then noted in the subheading that intelligence analyses do not indicate any actual threats from the Iranian regime, a point later echoed by the "Times of Israel."

The Saudi embassy denied this, asserting that Saudi Arabia always advocates for diplomatic solutions and did not pressure President Trump to strike Iran. It was notable that the "Washington Post" did not seek a comment from any Saudi official regarding the published claim, which is a journalistic principle of the right of reply.

On March 24, the "New York Times" published that His Royal Highness the Crown Prince urged President Trump to continue the war, which was denied by Saudi officials in the same article. This publication came a day after the five-day deadline that President Trump gave to Iran to postpone strikes due to serious negotiations, and also two days after the forty-eight-hour deadline to open the Strait of Hormuz.

Before analyzing the Saudi position, it seems that no party is willing to continue the ongoing war except for Israel. Subsequently, indicators have emerged showing Tel Aviv's fear of the United States stopping the war before achieving what it considers its goals. Netanyahu still remembers Trump recalling Israeli planes before they bombed their targets in Iran, thus ending the twelve-day war last June.

In a report published by the "Atlantic Council" on March 11, it was noted that Israel has consumed much of its air defense stockpile, thus allowing some missiles to fall in uninhabited areas, which helps to rally Israeli public opinion by balancing the brutality of the enemy with the efficiency of the Israeli Defense Forces in intercepting 92% of attacks, thereby reinforcing the concept of "existential threat."

Thus, it becomes clear that the primary beneficiary of associating the Kingdom's name with Israel in urging Trump to go to war and continue it is Israel. This is driven by two opposing factors: the well-known Israeli influence in the media and the significant public backlash that Israel has faced after the Gaza war.

The second motivation for dragging the Kingdom's name into this is the unpopularity of the war in America. In a poll by "YouGov" and "The Economist," it was found that 56% of Americans oppose the war, while the number of those opposing the deployment of ground troops rises to 74% according to a "Quinnipiac" survey.

In addition to the unpopularity of the war, there is an attempt to establish the idea that President Trump's administration is being managed from behind the scenes or is seeking to fulfill the agenda of its allies. This weapon has been used against Trump since his first term, where the propaganda of Russian interference in the elections and thus Trump's victory turned into certainty with repeated assertions, despite American courts proving its falsehood. Today, Trump's opponents are trying to market the same narrative in hopes of taking a victory from him in the midterm elections last November.

As for the Saudi position, it is analyzed through a broader lens that encompasses the region, where the Kingdom has long been a supporter of regional stability and always calls for political solutions based on consensus. It has also sought since March 2023 to develop relations with Iran following the agreement brokered by Beijing, at least at the level of reducing tensions in the region.

No political animosity has changed the Kingdom's position, as exemplified by the invasion of Iraq in 2003, where the Kingdom reaffirmed its stance against the overthrow of the regime and warned of the dangers this posed to regional stability in the strategic long term, despite the challenges faced by the Kingdom and Gulf states from Saddam Hussein.

There is no doubt that this propaganda against the Kingdom is driven by annoyance at the Kingdom's non-participation in strikes against Iran, which seems to have been expected at some point in the war. From a sovereign perspective, the Kingdom did not see this battle as its own, and perhaps those who follow any Western dialogue will notice that the first question (How long will the Kingdom remain without intervening in the war?) is often asked of Saudi officials or journalists.

Saudi Arabia has chosen another battle, which is to push efforts towards a political solution, and it has contributed to maintaining its oil exports to help balance the markets, as well as the logistical transport network for all Gulf states. This is the Gulf depth and the Arab depth amidst a battle of non-Arab agendas.