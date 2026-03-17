Global powers vary in their adoption of allies, with some content to have friends or sometimes partners, especially when dealing on a piecemeal basis. The term "allies" is very old and primarily formed in the twentieth century during the two world wars, especially the second one, where the term referred to the front that opposed Hitler and his allies. The last to join and the decisive factor in that battle was the United States of America.

Then it evolved into alliances like NATO and the previously mentioned Warsaw Pact. This latter form in NATO, for example, represents a protective umbrella for all countries under the alliance, or at least that is how it was viewed before the Ukraine war, emphasizing that without significant support from European countries and the United States, the scene in Kyiv would have been completely different.

Of course, alliances go further depending on transcontinental relations and the nature of threats. There is the exchange of intelligence information, of which the Five Eyes (FEVY) is one application, where Americans share information with Britain, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand to enhance the collective security of the bloc. In another example, American bases spread from the eastern part of the globe in Japan and South Korea, close to the Chinese threat, passing through bases in Germany, Poland, and others on the outskirts of Russian threats.

However, an alliance does not mean sharing all information or selling all capabilities and weapons, as we see today with weapons used by Washington in battle, but are prohibited from being accessed by Israel. For example, Congress has prevented the sale of the F-22 Raptor to foreign countries despite repeated requests from three allies, as well as the B-2 Spirit bomber, which carries bombs weighing over 900 kilograms, and the B-1B Lancer, both of which were used recently and in the twelve-day conflict last June. The list of prohibited weapons is long.

On the other hand, Russia has repeatedly refused to sell Iran the latest types of aircraft and has refrained from providing it with S400 air defense systems, settling instead for selling it S300 with some delays in delivery. Additionally, it has refrained from converting the agreement between them into a mutual defense agreement, as mentioned in a previous article titled "The Calamities of One Nation are Benefits to Another."

It is also noteworthy that Iran does not grant its allies or its arms in the region the latest advancements in its missile technologies. For instance, the solid-fuel two-stage Sijil missile allows Iran to reach Tel Aviv within seven minutes of launch, while it has provided Hezbollah, for example, with less advanced technologies than Fateh-110 and Zolzal, including localizing the technology of production in Lebanon and to a lesser extent in Yemen, despite what should be the unity of the battlefields among the axis.

The aspect of limited and conditional armament arises from several motivations, not least of which is trust. The desire for surprise makes the developing state want to retain this weapon for its own battle, fearing it might fall into the hands of adversaries, thus allowing them to understand and develop mechanisms to counter or penetrate it in the case of air defense systems. Today, in light of competition in technologies such as fifth-generation aircraft, cooperation in military scientific research is indispensable, alongside enhancing national military industries. One only needs to watch discussions from NATO meetings to realize that every ally is an ally to some extent.