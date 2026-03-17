تتباين القوى العالمية من حيث تبني حلفاء من عدمه، وبعضهم يكتفي بالأصدقاء أو أحياناً الشركاء خاصة حين يكون التعامل بالقطعة، مصطلح الحلفاء قديم جداً، وقد تشكل في القرن العشرين بشكل رئيسي خلال الحربين العالميتين، خاصة في الثانية التي كان مصطلح الحلفاء يرمز للجبهة التي تتصدى لهتلر وحلفائه، وكان آخر المنضمين والعامل الحاسم في تلكم المعركة هو الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية.

ثم بعد ذلك تطور ليكون أحلافاً مثل حلف الناتو وحلف وارسو سالف الذكر، وهذا الشكل الأخير في الناتو مثلاً، يمثل مظلة حماية لكافة الدول المنضوية تحت الحلف، أو هكذا كان ينظر إليه على الأقل قبل حرب أوكرانيا، مع التأكيد على أنه لولا وجود دعم كبير من الدول الأوروبية والولايات المتحدة، لكان المشهد في كييف مختلفاً تماماً.

وبالطبع التحالفات تذهب أبعد من ذلك بحسب العلاقات العابرة للقارات وموضع التهديدات، فهناك تبادل المعلومات الاستخبارية الذي تعد العيون الخمس FEVY أحد تطبيقاته، حيث يتبادل الأمريكان مع بريطانيا وكندا وأستراليا ونيوزلندا معلومات من شأنها أن ترفع الأمن الجمعي للتكتل، وفي مثال آخر تنتشر القواعد الأمريكية من شرق الكوكب في اليابان وكوريا الجنوبية، على مقربة من التهديد الصيني، مروراً بقواعد في ألمانيا وبولندا وغيرهما على مشارف التهديدات الروسية.

لكن التحالف لا يعني مشاركة كافة المعلومات ولا بيع كافة القدرات والأسلحة، وهذا ما نشهده اليوم في أسلحة تستخدمها واشنطن في المعركة، لكن محظور على إسرائيل الوصول إليها، فمثلاً طائرة F-22 Raptor منع الكونجرس بيعها لدول أجنبية رغم طلبات متكررة من ثلاثة حلفاء، وكذلك القاذفة B-2 Spirit التي تحمل قنابل بوزن يتجاوز 900 كيلو، وB-1B Lancer، وB2 وكلتاهما استخدمتها في الأيام الأخيرة وفي صراع الاثني عشر يوماً يونيو الماضي، وقائمة الأسلحة المحظورة تطول.

من جانب آخر رفضت روسيا مراراً بيع إيران أحدث أنواع الطائرات، كما امتنعت عن منحها أنظمة الدفاع الجوي S400 واكتفت ببيعها S300 مع بعض التعطيل والتأخير في التسليم، إضافة إلى الامتناع عن تحويل الاتفاقية بينهما إلى اتفاقية دفاع مشترك، كما ذكرت في مقال سابق بعنوان «مصائب قوم عند قوم عوائد».

لكن من اللافت أيضاً أن إيران لا تمنح حلفاءها أو أذرعها في المنطقة أحدث ما وصلت له تقنياتها الصاروخية، ومن مثال ذلك صاروخ سجيل ذو الوقود الصلب ثنائي المراحل، الذي يمنح إيران قدرة وصوله لتل أبيب بعد سبع دقائق من الإطلاق، بينما منحت «حزب الله» على سبيل مثال تقنيات أقل من فاتح-110 وزلزال، وشمل ذلك توطين تقنية الصناعة في لبنان وبدرجة أقل في اليمن، رغم ما ينبغى أن يكون وحدة الساحات بين المحور.

وتأتي جزئية التسليح المحدود والتسليح المشروط، من بواعث عدة ليس أقلها الثقة، كما أن الرغبة في المفاجأة يجعل الدولة المطورة تريد الاحتفاظ بهذا السلاح لمعركتها الخاصة، وتخشى من وقوعه في يد الخصوم، وبالتالي فهمه وتطوير آلية التصدي له أو اختراقه في حالات أنظمة الدفاع الجوي، واليوم في ظل التنافس في تقنيات من شاكلة طائرات الجيل الخامس، لا غنى عن التعاون في مجالات البحث العلمي العسكرية بالتوازي مع تعزيز الصناعات العسكرية الوطنية، حيث لا تحتاج إلا أن تشاهد نقاشات أحد اجتماعات الناتو لتدرك أن كل حليف هو حليف إلى حد ما.