Have you ever thought that you are a stranger in a world that is closest to you in religion and culture? The world of orphans, yes, you are the stranger in it, and ignorant of its affairs despite your knowledge. Yet, the tragedy lies not in our ignorance but in our clinging to it! We distance ourselves from the harshness of their reality, and hesitate to take their hands in facing the enormous challenges they encounter.

Entering an orphanage is like stepping into a world of untold stories, where hope hangs thick and palpable in the air. As soon as I entered those doors, dozens of eyes turned towards me. In that moment, I felt the weight of their gazes filled with longing and silent hope. It was as if time had stopped in those fleeting seconds, and I was pained by the extent of my ignorance at a time when I thought I was at the peak of my knowledge.

I saw their eyes beautiful and bright, yet dimmed by experiences we will never understand. Each child had a unique story etched on their innocent face, a tale of lost love or abandoned dreams. They were waiting, not just for someone to enter through that door, but for someone to truly see them.

Imagine standing in front of a little girl whose biggest dreams hinge on the hope of finding a family to embrace her. That little girl with her hair tied back in braids wore a smile that never reached her eyes. It was as if she had mastered the art of showing happiness, hiding the truth behind her gaze. Her eyes sparkled with hope, but they carried a deep sadness that reminded me of how isolated she felt amidst the throng of children, adults, and the esteemed members of the home.

And there, was a boy near the corner, his arms tightly wrapped around his chest. He looked older than his age, cautious to the point of being withdrawn. Perhaps he had seen many visitors come and go, and today, he was not interested in believing that anyone might care about him. His eyes told me that he had built walls, each brick a shield protecting him from the pain of longing for a family that never came.

Every child I met carried a heavy burden on their small shoulders, the fragrance of longing for love and belonging. I was astonished by the extent of the children's yearning for connection. As I stood there, absorbing their circumstances, I felt a mix of guilt and sadness. Unlike them, I had a family, a world I cherished. But there, in the orphanage, these children were a stark reminder that this blessing is not available to everyone.

What broke my heart the most was the sparkle of hope in their eyes as they ran towards me. They yearned for attention, for a smile, for a kind word. When I bent down to pat their shoulders and greet them, I felt a shift in the atmosphere. Their curiosity brought them closer to me. Some extended their hands shyly, testing whether I would pull away.

I felt the question swirling in their hearts: “Can this stranger love me too?”

Most of us prefer to view the world of orphans as a situation we can easily turn a blind eye to, clinging to our ignorance, and distancing ourselves from the harshness of their reality, even though our noble Islamic religion has recommended caring for orphans and safeguarding their rights. Yes, they have a right upon us, and their greatest right is our awareness of their existence and their need for us. This is emphasized in the Quran in 23 instances across 22 verses. The right of the orphan is one of the greatest rights commanded by Islam and all heavenly religions.

Not to mention that kindness and closeness to orphans soften the heart, as a man complained to the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) about the hardness of his heart, and he advised him to stroke the head of the orphan and feed him from his food; it would soften his heart and make him aware of their need. The Prophet also praised the women of Quraysh for caring for orphans, saying: “The best of the women who rode camels are the women of Quraysh, the most compassionate to the orphan in his childhood, and the most protective of her husband in his hand.”

Let’s change the narrative!

The next time you hear the word “orphan,” remember those eyes, the bright spark of hope and the flicker of doubt. We have the power to change the endings of their stories. By supporting orphanages, embracing them in our hearts, or even volunteering our time and money, we can contribute to bridging the gap that keeps us all in ignorance.

In truth, the world of orphans is obscure, hidden behind walls built by our ignorance and fear. But real change begins with awareness. Every child deserves to be seen, loved, and embraced.

As we celebrate tomorrow, Wednesday, the Day of the Orphan in the Islamic world, we must strive to tear down the walls that divide us and build genuine connections with those who need us. The tears and laughter echoing in the halls of orphanages could pave the way for a better future, if we choose to be part of it.

When I left, I took one last look. The children waved with a sincere smile that carried within it a longing. In that moment, I realized once again how ignorant I was at the peak of my knowledge; it was time for us to choose to know them. We owe it to them to see them and stand by their side as allies in their quest for love and belonging.