هل فكرت يوماً أنك مجهول في عالم هو الأقرب إليك ديناً وثقافة؟ عالم الأيتام، نعم أنت المجهول فيه، والجاهل بأمره بالرغم من علمك. ومع ذلك ليست المصيبة في جهلنا بل في تشبثنا به! نبتعد عن قسوة واقعهم، ونتردد في الأخذ بأيديهم في مجابهة التحديات الجسام التي يواجهونها.

إن دخول دار الأيتام أشبه بالدخول إلى عالم من القصص غير المروية، حيث يخيّم الأمل في الأجواء، كثيفاً وملموساً. ما إن دخلتُ تلك الأبواب، حتى التفتت إليّ عشرات العيون. في تلك اللحظة، شعرتُ بثقل نظراتهم المفعمة بالشوق والرجاء الصامت. كأن الزمن توقف في تلك الثواني المعدودة، وآلمني مدى جهلي في وقت ظننت أني في قمة علمي.

رأيتُ عيونهم جميلة وبرّاقة لكنها خافتة بفعل تجارب لن نفهمها أبداً. لكل طفل قصة فريدة محفورة على وجهه البريء، حكاية حب ضائع أو أحلام مهجورة. كانوا ينتظرون، ليس فقط أن يدخل أحدهم من ذلك الباب، بل أن يراهم حقاً.

تخيّل أنك تقف أمام طفلةٍ تتعلّق أحلامها الكبرى بأمل أن تجد عائلة تحتضنها. كانت تلك الطفلة الصغيرة ذات الضفيرتين المشدودتين إلى الخلف ترتسم على وجهها ابتسامة لم تصل إلى عينيها. كأنها أتقنت فنّ إظهار السعادة، تخفي الحقيقة وراء نظرتها. كانت عيناها تلمعان بالأمل، لكنهما تحملان في طياتهما حزناً عميقاً ذكّرني بمدى شعورها بالعزلة في زخم من أحاطوا بها من أطفال، وبالغين، وأعضاء الدار الكرام.

وهناك، كان صبيٌّ قرب الزاوية، ذراعاه ملتفتانٍ بإحكام على صدره. بدا أكبر من عمره، حذراً لدرجة الانطواء. ربما رأى الكثير من الزوّار يأتون ويذهبون، واليوم، لم يكن مهتماً بتصديق أن أحداً قد يهتم لأمره. أخبرتني عيناه أنه بنى جدراناً، كل لبنة منها درعٌ يحميه من ألم الشوق لعائلة لم تأتِ أبداً.

كل طفل قابلته كان يحمل عبئاً ثقيلاً على كتفيه الصغيرتين، عبقه الشوق إلى الحب والانتماء. أدهشني مدى توق الأطفال للتواصل. وبينما كنت أقف هناك، أستوعب ظروفهم، شعرت بمزيج من الذنب والحزن. على عكسهم، كانت لديّ عائلة، عالمٌ أُعتزّ به. لكن هناك، في دار الأيتام، كان هؤلاء الأطفال تذكيراً صارخاً بأن هذه النعمة لا تُتاح للجميع.

كان أكثر ما يُدمي القلب هو بريق الأمل في عيونهم وهم يركضون نحوي. كانوا يتوقون إلى الاهتمام، إلى ابتسامة، إلى كلمة طيبة. عندما انحنيتُ لأربت على أكتافهم وأحييهم، شعرتُ بتغيّر في الجو. فضولهم قرّبهم إليّ. مدّ بعضهم أيديهم بخجل، يختبرون إن كنتُ سأبتعد.

شعرتُ بالسؤال الذي يدور في قلوبهم: «هل يُمكن لهذا الغريب أن يُحبّني أيضاً؟».

أغلبنا يفضل أن ينظر إلى عالم الأيتام كحالة من السهل غض الطرف عنها، نتشبّث بجهلنا، ونبتعد عن قسوة واقعهم، علماً أن ديننا الإسلامي الحنيف أوصى برعاية اليتيم وكفالته، والحفاظ على حقوقه. نعم فهم لهم حق علينا، وأكبر حقوقهم هو الوعي بوجودهم واحتياجهم لنا. وهو ما أكد عليه القرآن الكريم في 23 موضعاً في 22 آية. فحقّ اليتيم هو من أعظم الحقوق التي أمر بها الإسلام وكافة الأديان السماوية.

ناهيك عن أن الحُنُوٌّ والقرب من اليتامى يذهب قسوة القلب، فقد شكا رجل إلى النبي محمد صلى الله عليه وسلم قسوة قلبه فأوصاه بأن يمسح رأس اليتيم، ويطعمه من طعامه؛ يلين قلبه ويدرك حاجته. كما مدح النبي نساء قريش لرعايتهن اليتامى، فقال: «خير نساء ركبن الإبل نساء قريش، أحناه على يتيم في صغره، وأرعاه على زوج في ذات يده».

لنغيّر الرواية!

في المرة القادمة التي تسمع فيها كلمة «يتيم»، تذكر تلك العيون، شرارة الأمل الساطعة ووميض الشك. لدينا القدرة على تغيير نهاية قصصهم. بدعمنا دور الأيتام، واحتضانهم في قلوبنا، أو حتى تطوّعنا بوقتنا ومالنا، نستطيع أن نساهم في سد الفجوة التي تُبقينا جميعاً في جهل.

في الحقيقة، عالم الأيتام مبهم، مختبئ خلف جدران بناها جهلنا وخوفنا. لكن التغيير الحقيقي يبدأ بالوعي. كل طفل يستحق أن يُرى، ويُحب، ويُحتضن.

ومع احتفائنا غداً الأربعاء بيوم اليتيم في العالم الإسلامي، علينا أن نسعى لهدم الجدران التي تفرّقنا، وأن نبني روابط حقيقية مع من يحتاجون إلينا. الدموع والضحكات التي تتردد في أروقة دور الأيتام قد تمهد لمستقبل أفضل، إن نحن اخترنا أن نكون جزءاً منها.

عندما غادرت، ألقيت نظرة أخيرة. لوّح الأطفال بابتسامة صادقة لكنها تحمل في طياتها شوقاً. وفي تلك اللحظة، أدركت مرة أخرى مدى جهلي في قمة علمي، لقد حان الوقت لنختار أن نعرفهم. إننا مدينون لهم بذلك، أن نراهم، وأن نقف إلى جانبهم كحلفاء في سعيهم وراء الحب والانتماء.