تعاني بعض المؤسسات اليوم من مفارقة لافتة؛ وفرة في الكفاءات مقابل عجز في استثمارها. فالإشكال لم يعد في استقطاب العقول المؤهلة، بل في كيفية توظيفها وتمكينها داخل القوالب التنظيمية السائدة. هذا الخلل يتسلل بصمت ليُضعف القيمة المضافة ويقيد فرص التطوير.

داخل هذه المنظومات، تبرز فئة من الموظفين تمتلك قدرات ومهارات تتجاوز توصيفها الوظيفي وحدود صلاحياتها. يمكن توصيفهم –من باب المجاز– بـ «الهكر الوظيفي»، ليس بمعنى الاختراق، بل بالقدرة على تجاوز التعقيد، واختصار المسارات، وضمان حسن الإنجاز بأعلى كفاءة ممكنة. هؤلاء يمثلون طاقة كامنة، لكنهم غالباً ما يعملون في الظل دون تمكين حقيقي.

المشكلة هنا ليست في ندرة الكفاءات، بل في نموذج إداري صُمم أساساً لضبط الأداء لا لتعظيم القيمة. فعندما تُدار المؤسسات بعقلية الحفاظ على النظام أكثر من بناء الأثر، تتحول الكفاءة من أصل تنافسي إلى عبء تنظيمي صامت.

ويمكن تلخيص هذا الهدر البشري في ثلاث فجوات:

• ضيق «القالب» الوظيفي: إسناد مهام رتيبة لعقليات إستراتيجية؛ فيتحول الموظف قسراً من «مبتكر» للحلول إلى «مُنفذ» لتعليمات.

• أزمة القيادة: غياب القادة «المُمكّنين» لصالح «إداريين» يبحثون عن طرق لتقليص أعداد الموظفين والتخلص منهم كأعباء، بدلاً من التفكير خارج الصندوق لاستثمار هذه الكتل البشرية العظيمة كأصول تخدم الجهة.

• عطب «رادارات» التمكين: الاعتماد المستمر على تقييمات ورقية تقليدية لا تكشف الكفاءات الكامنة، ولا تزن المهارات التي لا تظهر في «سيرة ذاتية» جامدة.

الخطر الحقيقي يكمن في تحوّل هذه الفئة تدريجياً إلى مرحلة «الاستقالة الصامتة»، يحضر الموظف بجسده، بينما عقله المتقد غادر منذ زمن. وقد يتفاقم الوضع ليصل إلى «بطالة مقنعة بالكفاءة»؛ راتب يُصرف، وحضور شكلي، لكن القيمة المضافة «مُعطّلة»، والأدهى هو تآكل الولاء وتنامي الشعور بالاغتراب عن الكيان والبحث عن تغييره.

وهذا ليس مجرد انطباع، بل واقع تؤكده لغة الأرقام في أحدث الدراسات (2023-2025):

• عالمياً (Gallup & McKinsey) تراجع الارتباط الوظيفي فاقم ظاهرة «الاستقالة الصامتة» لتطال شريحة تقدر بنحو 40% من القوى العاملة؛ مما يرفع التكاليف التشغيلية الخفية ويقتل التنافسية.

• إدارياً (Gartner) حذرت الدراسة من أن سوء استثمار المواهب وعدم جاهزيتها يهوي بأداء الموظفين والإنتاجية العامة بنسبة تصل إلى 26%

• إقليمياً (Gallup) يقع نحو 61% من الموظفين في دائرة «الانفصال الشعوري»؛ مما يضعف روح المبادرة، ويستوجب التحول العاجل من «الشهادات الورقية» إلى «الجدارات التطبيقية» وفق مستهدفات (برنامج تنمية القدرات البشرية).

• تنظيمياً (Deloitte) تؤكد الدراسات أن المؤسسات التي تتحرر من «القوالب الوظيفية الجامدة» لصالح «منظومة المهارات المرنة» ترتبط بانخفاض قد يصل إلى @ في معدلات تدوير الكفاءات المتميّزة، مما يرفع القدرة التنافسية والأداء المالي.

حقائق للتفكر من عمق الواقع:

• كفاءات بمؤهلات عليا مُهَنَّدة وبمهارات ناعمة جوهرية، محاصرة في إدخال بيانات يدوية.

• إنفاق متزايد على استشارات خارجية، بينما الحل يقبع في مكاتب مجاورة.

• ترقية «المطيع» غالباً ما تكون أسرع وأسهل من ترقية «المبتكر» الذي قد يزعج السائد.

• تكلفة «إعادة اكتشاف» وتمكين موظف حالي أقل بكثير وأجدى نفعاً من استقطاب موظف جديد قد لا يملك ولاءً ولا ذاكرة مؤسسية.

المؤسسة الحية هي التي تتحول من «صندوق مغلق» إلى «منصة تمكين». والتجارب المؤسسية تشير إلى أن تجاوز هذا الهدر يتطلب تحولات قيادية وتنظيمية واضحة، من أبرزها:

• استقطاب قادة محترفين يكون «التمكين والتغيير» جزءاً أصيلاً من أهدافهم الإستراتيجية، بعيداً عن الشخصنة، والقرارات الانفعالية، والنرجسية الإدارية.

• التحوّل من العمل المبني على «المسمى الوظيفي الجامد» إلى العمل المرن المبني على «المشاريع والمهارات».

• خلق مساحات آمنة (منصات فعالة) لطرح الأفكار التطويرية والنقدية، واعتبارها استثماراً يُحسب للمبادر بها لا تجاوزاً منه، وبظني هذه لوحدها لو تم تفعيلها بكل إدارة بشكل احترافي وفعال، لكان لها التأثير الأعظم.

• محاسبة المسؤول الذي يكدس العقول في إدارته دون تمكين، واعتبار استغلال الكفاءات الداخلية مؤشر أداء ومعياراً جوهرياً للنجاح.

في المؤسسات الناضجة، لا يُسأل القائد عن عدد موظفيه، بل عن عدد العقول التي فعّلها، وعدد الأفكار التي خرجت من إدارته، وعدد الكفاءات التي كادت أن تخسرها المؤسسة لولا تدخله.

واليقين الذي يجب أن نؤمن به: أن في كل مؤسسة من يستطيع النهوض بها إلى خطى إستراتيجية ورؤى مستقبلية استثنائية، لكنهم فقط.. بحاجة للتمكين، حتى لا تصبح هذه الفئة عقولاً مع وقف التنفيذ وتلك هي جناية القالب الوظيفي.