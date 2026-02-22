Some institutions today suffer from a striking paradox; an abundance of competencies alongside a failure to invest in them. The issue is no longer about attracting qualified minds, but rather about how to employ and empower them within the prevailing organizational frameworks. This imbalance quietly seeps in, weakening added value and constraining development opportunities.

Within these systems, a category of employees emerges, possessing abilities and skills that exceed their job descriptions and the limits of their authority. They can be metaphorically described as "functional hackers," not in the sense of breaching systems, but in their ability to navigate complexity, streamline processes, and ensure high-quality performance with maximum efficiency. These individuals represent untapped potential, yet they often work in the shadows without real empowerment.

The problem here is not the scarcity of competencies, but rather a management model designed primarily to control performance rather than to maximize value. When institutions are managed with a mindset focused on maintaining order rather than creating impact, efficiency shifts from a competitive asset to a silent organizational burden.

This human waste can be summarized in three gaps:

• The narrowness of the "job mold": Assigning monotonous tasks to strategic minds; thus, the employee is forced to shift from being an "innovator" of solutions to a "executor" of instructions.

• Leadership crisis: The absence of "empowering" leaders in favor of "managers" seeking ways to reduce employee numbers and eliminate them as burdens, instead of thinking outside the box to invest in these great human resources as assets serving the organization.

• Malfunctioning "empowerment radars": Continuous reliance on traditional paper evaluations that do not reveal latent competencies or assess skills that do not appear in a rigid "resume."

The real danger lies in this group gradually transitioning to a state of "silent resignation," where the employee physically attends while their sharp mind left long ago. The situation may worsen to reach "disguised unemployment due to competence"; a salary is paid, and attendance is formal, but the added value is "disabled," and worse, loyalty erodes and feelings of alienation from the entity grow, prompting a search for change.

This is not just an impression, but a reality confirmed by the language of numbers in the latest studies (2023-2025):

• Globally (Gallup & McKinsey), the decline in job engagement has exacerbated the phenomenon of "silent resignation," affecting an estimated 40% of the workforce; raising hidden operational costs and killing competitiveness.

• Administratively (Gartner), the study warned that poor investment in talent and lack of readiness can reduce employee performance and overall productivity by up to 26%.

• Regionally (Gallup), about 61% of employees fall into the "emotional disconnection" category; weakening initiative and necessitating an urgent shift from "paper certificates" to "practical competencies" according to the objectives of the (Human Capacity Development Program).

• Organizationally (Deloitte), studies confirm that institutions that free themselves from "rigid job molds" in favor of a "flexible skills system" are associated with a decrease of up to @ in the turnover rates of outstanding competencies, thereby enhancing competitiveness and financial performance.

Facts to ponder from the depths of reality:

• Highly qualified competencies trapped in manual data entry.

• Increasing spending on external consultations, while the solution lies in neighboring offices.

• The promotion of the "obedient" is often faster and easier than the promotion of the "innovator," who may disturb the status quo.

• The cost of "rediscovering" and empowering a current employee is much lower and more beneficial than attracting a new employee who may lack loyalty and institutional memory.

A living institution is one that transforms from a "closed box" into an "empowerment platform." Institutional experiences indicate that overcoming this waste requires clear leadership and organizational transformations, the most prominent of which are:

• Attracting professional leaders for whom "empowerment and change" are integral parts of their strategic goals, away from personalization, impulsive decisions, and managerial narcissism.

• Shifting from work based on "rigid job titles" to flexible work based on "projects and skills."

• Creating safe spaces (effective platforms) for presenting developmental and critical ideas, considering them an investment credited to the initiator rather than a transgression, and I believe that if this were activated professionally and effectively in every management, it would have the greatest impact.

• Holding accountable those responsible for hoarding minds in their management without empowerment, and considering the utilization of internal competencies as a performance indicator and a fundamental criterion for success.

In mature institutions, a leader is not asked about the number of their employees, but about the number of minds they have activated, the number of ideas that emerged from their management, and the number of competencies the institution nearly lost without their intervention.

The certainty we must believe in is that in every institution, there are those who can elevate it to exceptional strategic strides and future visions, but they only need empowerment, so that this group does not become minds on hold, and that is the crime of the job mold.