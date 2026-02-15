لنكن صريحين بلا مواربة، وواضحين بلا تلطيف، وحازمين بلا مجاملات: ما تمارسه أبوظبي خلال العقد الأخير لم يعد يُصنَّف بوصفه سياسة خارجية مضطربة، ولا حتى مغامرات نفوذ فاشلة، بل تحول إلى مشروع متكامل للاستثمار في الفوضى، تُدار فيه الأزمات كأصول، وتُعامل الحروب كسوق، ويُستبدل فيه منطق الدولة بمنطق الصفقة.

الفوضى هنا ليست نتيجة جانبية، بل خيار واعٍ.. تُدار بالعقود، وتُموَّل بالمليارات، وتُغلَّف بخطاب «الاستقرار» و«مكافحة الإرهاب»، بينما جوهرها الحقيقي تفكيك الدول المركزية، إنهاك الجيوش الوطنية، وفتح المسارات أمام المليشيات والوكلاء.

وحين يتكرر هذا النموذج في أكثر من ساحة، يسقط تلقائياً أي ادعاء بالضرورة أو الخطأ غير المقصود.

في ليبيا، دعمت أبوظبي التمرُّد المسلح علانية، وكسرت قرارات الحظر الدولي مراراً، وأغرقت الساحة بالسلاح والطائرات المسيّرة. لم يكن الهدف إنقاذ الدولة الليبية، بل التحكم بموانئ النفط وعقد المتوسط. النتيجة كانت حرباً أهلية ممتدة، ودولة مشلولة، وشعباً يدفع ثمن مشروع لا يعنيه. هنا لم تُبْنَ دولة، بل أُديرت أنقاضها.

وفي اليمن، بلغ التناقض حد الوقاحة السياسية.. مشاركة شكلية في تحالف، وفي المقابل تأسيس وتمويل وتدريب مليشيات انفصالية تسعى لتقسيم البلاد، والسيطرة الفعلية على موانئ وجزر استراتيجية.

هذا لم يكن اختلافاً تكتيكياً، بل طعناً مباشراً في فكرة الدولة اليمنية، وعبثاً بمفهوم التحالف ذاته، وتهديداً صريحاً لأمن البحر الأحمر وخطوط الملاحة الإقليمية.

أما السودان، فهنا تسقط كل الأقنعة..

دعم مليشيا دموية مقابل الذهب، وتحويل دبي إلى عقدة مركزية لتجارة الموارد المنهوبة، والتورط غير المباشر في واحدة من أبشع المآسي الإنسانية المعاصرة.

نحن لا نتحدث عن نفوذ سياسي، بل عن اقتصاد حرب كامل الأركان، يُغذّى بالفوضى، وتُحمى شبكاته بالصمت والإنكار.

غير أن الأخطر في هذا المسار لا يقف عند حدود الدول المنكوبة، بل يتجاوزها إلى تهديد مباشر للأمن القومي الإقليمي، وفي مقدمته الأمن القومي لـ(المملكة العربية السعودية).

فحين تُفكَّك الدول المحيطة، وتُسلَّح المليشيات قرب الحدود، وتُدار الموانئ والممرات الحيوية بعقلية الوكيل لا الدولة، فإن الخطر لا يعود نظرياً، بل يصبح خط نار مفتوحاً.

أمن المملكة ليس ملفاً قابلاً للمساومة، واستقرارها ليس هامشاً في حسابات أي طرف. فكل عبث في اليمن، وكل فوضى في البحر الأحمر، وكل تسليح خارج الدولة، هو اقتراب مباشر من هذا الخط.

والأمر لا يقتصر على المملكة وحدها..

هذا النمط يهدّد الأمن القومي لدول عربية أخرى، ويزعزع استقرار الممرات الدولية، ويخلق بؤراً قابلة للاشتعال في أي لحظة. الدولة التي تستثمر في انهيار جيرانها، تفتح على نفسها أبواب خطر لا يمكن ضبطه حين يخرج عن السيطرة.

القاسم المشترك في كل هذه الساحات واحد: عداء للدول المركزية القوية، نفور من الجيوش الوطنية، وارتياب من أي قرار سيادي مستقل.

هذا المسار بُني على وهم استراتيجي فادح: القفز فوق مركز الثقل الخليجي، ومحاولة صناعة دور إقليمي خارج التوازن الطبيعي للتاريخ والجغرافيا.

وكل محاولة من هذا النوع لم تُنتج نفوذاً مستداماً، بل راكمت شكوكاً، وصنعت عزلة سياسية صامتة تتسع بثبات.

هذه السياسة لم تدمّر الخارج فقط، بل أحرقت رصيد الداخل أيضاً.

فالدولة التي تربط نفوذها باستمرار الأزمات، تصبح أسيرة لها، وحين تتغير المعادلات الدولية، ويعلو صوت المساءلة، تُطالَب بضمانات لا تملكها، وتُسأل عن أدوار لا يمكن تبريرها.

اللحظة الحالية لا تحتمل التجميل، ولا اللغة الرمادية، المطلوب انسحاب كامل من منطق الوكالة والفوضى، وعودة صادقة إلى الأرض العربية الصلبة: حيث الدولة قبل الميناء، والسيادة قبل الصفقة، والاستقرار قبل الربح، احترام خطوط النار ليس خياراً، بل شرط بقاء. فالفوضى قد تُربح جولة، لكنها تخسر التاريخ، والأزمات قد تصنع نفوذاً مؤقتاً، لكنها لا تبني مكانة.

هذه ليست وجهة نظر.. بل حقيقة سياسية قاسية، ومن يتجاهلها، سيدفع ثمنها عاجلاً أم آجلاً.