Let's be frank without evasion, clear without softening, and firm without flattery: what Abu Dhabi has been practicing over the past decade can no longer be classified as a troubled foreign policy, nor even as failed influence adventures; it has transformed into a comprehensive project for investing in chaos, where crises are managed as assets, wars are treated as markets, and the logic of the state is replaced by the logic of the deal.

The chaos here is not a side effect, but a conscious choice... managed by contracts, funded by billions, and wrapped in the rhetoric of "stability" and "counter-terrorism," while its true essence is the dismantling of central states, exhausting national armies, and opening pathways for militias and proxies.

When this model is repeated in more than one arena, any claim of necessity or unintended error automatically falls apart.

In Libya, Abu Dhabi openly supported the armed rebellion, repeatedly broke international embargo decisions, and flooded the arena with weapons and drones. The goal was not to save the Libyan state, but to control oil ports and the Mediterranean contract. The result was a prolonged civil war, a paralyzed state, and a people paying the price for a project that does not concern them. Here, a state was not built; its ruins were managed.

In Yemen, the contradiction reached the level of political audacity... a formal participation in a coalition, while simultaneously establishing, funding, and training separatist militias seeking to divide the country and effectively control strategic ports and islands.

This was not a tactical difference, but a direct stab at the idea of the Yemeni state, a mockery of the very concept of alliance, and a blatant threat to the security of the Red Sea and regional shipping lines.

As for Sudan, here all masks fall off...

Supporting a bloody militia in exchange for gold, turning Dubai into a central hub for the trade of looted resources, and indirect involvement in one of the most horrific contemporary humanitarian tragedies.

We are not talking about political influence, but about a full-fledged war economy, fueled by chaos, and whose networks are protected by silence and denial.

However, the most dangerous aspect of this path does not stop at the borders of the afflicted states, but extends to a direct threat to regional national security, foremost of which is the national security of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

When surrounding states are dismantled, militias are armed near the borders, and ports and vital corridors are managed with the mentality of a proxy rather than a state, the danger is no longer theoretical, but becomes an open fire line.

The security of the Kingdom is not a negotiable file, and its stability is not a margin in the calculations of any party. Every act of chaos in Yemen, every disorder in the Red Sea, and every arming outside the state is a direct approach to this line.

The matter is not limited to the Kingdom alone...

This pattern threatens the national security of other Arab states, destabilizes international corridors, and creates flashpoints that can ignite at any moment. A state that invests in the collapse of its neighbors opens itself to dangers that cannot be controlled when they spiral out of control.

The common denominator in all these arenas is one: animosity towards strong central states, aversion to national armies, and suspicion of any independent sovereign decision.

This path is built on a grave strategic illusion: jumping over the Gulf's center of gravity and attempting to create a regional role outside the natural balance of history and geography.

Every attempt of this kind has not produced sustainable influence, but rather accumulated doubts and created a silent political isolation that steadily expands.

This policy has not only destroyed the outside but has also burned the internal reserves.

A state that ties its influence to the continuation of crises becomes a prisoner of them, and when international equations change, and the voice of accountability rises, it is demanded to provide guarantees it does not possess and is questioned about roles it cannot justify.

The current moment cannot tolerate beautification or gray language; a complete withdrawal from the logic of proxies and chaos is required, and a sincere return to solid Arab ground: where the state comes before the port, sovereignty before the deal, and stability before profit. Respecting fire lines is not an option, but a condition for survival. Chaos may win a round, but it loses history, and crises may create temporary influence, but they do not build stature.

This is not a viewpoint... but a harsh political reality, and those who ignore it will pay the price sooner or later.