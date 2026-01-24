كان قيام الولايات المتحدة يوم 3 يناير 2026م، باحتلال القصر الرئاسي في العاصمة الفنزويلية، واعتقال رئيس فنزويلا نيكولاس مادورو، واقتياده إلى أمريكا، ليمثل أمام المحكمة الفيدرالية في نيويورك؛ وهي محكمة مكافحة المخدرات، تطوراً دولياً مذهلاً. وسقط في هذه العملية أكثر من 80 من القوات الخاصة التي تقوم بحراسة الرئيس مادورو وزوجته، في القصر الرئاسي. إضافة إلى مقتل 32 من القوات الخاصة الكوبية التي كانت تساعد في حراسة الرئيس مادورو. والتهمة هي: الاتجار بالمخدرات، وتهريبها إلى أمريكا.

والواقع، أن هذه تهمة باطلة، في رأي معظم الناس، والمتابعين، في ظل الظروف التي وقعت فيها. فهي تهمة سياسية بامتياز. إنه النفط؟! مكافحة المخدرات، والقبض على مروجيها ومعاقبتهم، تعتبر عملاً حميداً، ومشكوراً. لكن، أن يتم غزو دولة عسكرياً، واختطاف رئيسها، واقتياده للقضاء، ومحاكمته، أمر بالغ الخطورة والعدوانية، والاستهزاء بالقوانين والأعراف الدولية، وبالمشاعر الإنسانية السوية.

يقول بعض أنصار الرئيس ترمب إنه صريح... ونقول إن من الصراحة ما قتل. فمنذ توليه السلطة (للدورة الثانية) في يناير 2024م، وهو يصرّح، ويتهدد أمريكا نفسها، أو دولاً أجنبية أخرى، بالويل والثبور، وعظائم المغامرات، والمفاجآت، والأمور. من ضم جزيرة غرينلاند، إلى ضم كندا، وبنما. ومن إقامة ساحل سياحي، وبلاج في غزة إلى الاستيلاء على معادن أوكرانيا، ومن غزو فنزويلا إلى تغيير التعريفات الجمركية الأمريكية مع العالم، وداخلياً، هناك عدة مفاجآت؛ من أبرزها تخفيض وظائف الحكومة الفيدرالية، وقفلها لعدة أيام. إنه رجل، أقل ما يقال عنه إنه مندفع، وغير دبلوماسي، وإن كانت مغامراته تحظى بتأييد من أنصاره... تحقيقاً لمبدأ: مصائب قوم عند قوم فوائد. ونجد بأن بعض أفعاله تتميز فعلاً بعشق أمريكا، وبُعد النظر، وتفانيه في خدمة المصلحة الأمريكية العامة؛ من ذلك حرصه على ضم جزيرة غرينلاند الدنماركية (ثاني أكبر جزيرة في العالم بعد أستراليا: مساحتها 2166000 كم2 وعدد سكانها 56 ألف نسمة فقط).

***

ولو حاولنا هنا معرفة رؤية بعض حلفاء أمريكا تجاه هذه التحركات الترمبية، وبخاصة غزو أمريكا لفنزويلا، وإصرارها على احتلال جزيرة غرينلاند، لرأينا الرفض، والمعارضة. ولنأخذ ألمانيا كمثال على هذا الموقف. غالباً ما تقف ألمانيا مواقف إيجابية، وتكيل المديح تجاه التحركات الأمريكية. ولكن، حصل مؤخراً، ولأول مرة، أن أعربت ألمانيا على لسان رئيسها، عن الرفض التام لهذه التحركات.

إذ وجه الرئيس الألماني فرانك فالتر شتاينماير انتقاداً لاذعاً للسياسة الخارجية الأمريكية في عهد الرئيس دونالد ترمب، داعياً العالم لعدم السماح للنظام العالمي بأن (ينحدر، ليتحول إلى «وضع أسوأ»). ⁠

⁠ومشيراً إلى إجراءات الإطاحة بالرئيس ‌الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادور. وقال الرئيس الألماني إن الديمقراطية العالمية تتعرض للهجوم حالياً، كما لم يحدث من قبل.

***

تزامنت تصريحات شتاينماير مع إعلان ترمب، في مقابلة نشرتها صحيفة نيويورك تايمز، أن الولايات المتحدة قد تتولى الحكم في فنزويلا، لعدة سنوات. وقال ترمب إن: «الوقت وحده كفيل بتحديد المدة التي تنوي واشنطن خلالها الإبقاء على سيطرتها على كراكاس». وعندما سُئل عما إذا كان الوضع سيستمر ثلاثة أشهر، أو ستة أشهر، أو سنة، أو أكثر، أجاب: «أعتقد أنه سيستمر لفترة أطول بكثير».

ورغم أن سلطة الرئيس الألماني رمزية، إلا أن تصريحاته تحمل بعض الأهمية. كما أن لديه حرية أكبر في التعبير عن آرائه، مقارنة بباقي السياسيين. ووصف شتاينماير ضم روسيا لشبه جزيرة القرم والغزو الشامل لأوكرانيا، بأنها أحداث شكلت نقطة تحول، «كما إن سلوك ‍الولايات المتحدة يمثل صدعاً تاريخياً ثانياً».

أما الدنمارك، فقد رفضت ضم أمريكا لجزيرة غرينلاند، رفضاً قاطعاً. وهددت بأنه «في حالة غزو غرينلاند، فان حلف ناتو سيتلاشى».

***

لا يشك أحد بأن الولايات المتحدة فعلت ذلك، بسبب رغبتها الجامحة في السيطرة على النفط الفنزويلي، وبالتالي سيطرتها على فنزويلا سياسياً واقتصادياً... الولايات المتحدة طامعة في السيطرة على نفط فنزويلا، التي تعد الدولة الأولى التي لديها أكبر احتياطي من النفط الخام في العالم، الذي تقدر قيمته بنحو 400 مليار دولار. وكانت تستطيع أن تتفاهم مع فنزويلا وتقيم تعاوناً في ذلك المجال، دون الحاجة إلى استخدام السلاح.

ويبدو أن ترمب يريد أن يرهب العالم، ويقول لمن يعارضه إن هذا هو المصير المنتظر لمن يعارضونه. فقد هدد ترمب، في سياق كلامه عن فنزويلا، إيران، وغرينلاند، وكولومبيا، وكوبا. فكلها يمكن -في رأيه- أن يحصل لها ما حصل لفنزويلا. والواقع، أن الولايات المتحدة، التي تتزعم النظام العالمي الراهن، وهي التي صاغت القوانين والنظم الدولية، بعد انتهاء الحرب العالمية الثانية، ها هي تقوم بهدمها وتجاهلها الآن، لأنها تتعارض مع مصالحها الحالية، ورؤية ترمب. وهذا يذكّر بما تفعله إسرائيل في الأراضي الفلسطينية، ومع الفلسطينيين. فتل أبيب تتجاهل كل القوانين والأعراف الدولية، لأنها محمية ومدعومة من جانب واشنطن، التي تقف دائماً إلى جوارها وتمنع عنها كل القرارات التي تدين إسرائيل، وتعاقبها على أفعالها المنكرة.