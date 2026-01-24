On January 3, 2026, the United States occupied the presidential palace in the Venezuelan capital and arrested President Nicolás Maduro, taking him to America to stand trial in the federal court in New York; a court specializing in drug trafficking. This was a remarkable international development. More than 80 special forces members guarding President Maduro and his wife were killed in this operation, along with 32 Cuban special forces members who were assisting in guarding President Maduro. The charge was drug trafficking and smuggling it to America.

In reality, this is a baseless accusation, in the opinion of most people and observers, given the circumstances under which it occurred. It is a purely political charge. Is it about oil?! Combating drugs and arresting and punishing traffickers is considered a commendable act. However, to invade a country militarily, kidnap its president, bring him to justice, and put him on trial is an extremely dangerous and aggressive act, mocking international laws and norms, as well as healthy human emotions.

Some supporters of President Trump say he is straightforward... and we say that sometimes straightforwardness can be deadly. Since he took office (for his second term) in January 2024, he has been making statements and threatening America itself or other foreign countries with doom and destruction, and great adventures and surprises. From annexing Greenland to annexing Canada and Panama. From establishing a tourist coast and beach in Gaza to seizing Ukraine's minerals, and from invading Venezuela to changing American tariffs with the world. Internally, there are several surprises; among the most notable is the reduction of federal government jobs and closing it for several days. He is a man, to say the least, who is impulsive and undiplomatic, although his adventures have the support of his followers... fulfilling the principle: the misfortunes of one nation are benefits for another. We find that some of his actions are indeed characterized by a love for America, foresight, and dedication to serving the general American interest; such as his insistence on annexing the Danish island of Greenland (the second largest island in the world after Australia: with an area of 2,166,000 km² and a population of only 56,000).

***

If we tried to understand the views of some of America's allies regarding these Trumpian moves, especially the U.S. invasion of Venezuela and its insistence on occupying Greenland, we would see rejection and opposition. Let’s take Germany as an example of this stance. Germany often takes positive positions and praises American moves. However, recently, for the first time, Germany expressed, through its president, complete rejection of these moves.

The German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier sharply criticized American foreign policy under President Donald Trump, calling on the world not to allow the global order to "decline into a 'worse situation'." He referred to the actions to overthrow Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. The German president stated that global democracy is currently under attack as it has never been before.

***

Steinmeier's statements coincided with Trump's announcement, in an interview published by The New York Times, that the United States might govern Venezuela for several years. Trump said, "Only time will tell how long Washington intends to maintain its control over Caracas." When asked whether the situation would last three months, six months, a year, or more, he replied, "I think it will last much longer."

Although the authority of the German president is symbolic, his statements carry some significance. He also has greater freedom to express his opinions compared to other politicians. Steinmeier described Russia's annexation of Crimea and the full-scale invasion of Ukraine as events that marked a turning point, "as the behavior of the United States represents a second historical rift."

As for Denmark, it firmly rejected America's annexation of Greenland, threatening that "in the event of an invasion of Greenland, NATO would dissolve."

***

No one doubts that the United States did this due to its insatiable desire to control Venezuelan oil, and thus its political and economic control over Venezuela... The United States is greedy for control over Venezuela's oil, which is the country with the largest proven oil reserves in the world, valued at about $400 billion. It could have negotiated with Venezuela and established cooperation in that field without the need to use force.

It seems that Trump wants to intimidate the world and tell those who oppose him that this is the fate awaiting those who oppose him. Trump threatened, in the context of his comments about Venezuela, Iran, Greenland, Colombia, and Cuba. All of them could, in his opinion, face what happened to Venezuela. In reality, the United States, which leads the current global order and has shaped international laws and systems after World War II, is now demolishing and ignoring them because they conflict with its current interests and Trump's vision. This reminds us of what Israel is doing in the Palestinian territories and with the Palestinians. Tel Aviv ignores all international laws and norms because it is protected and supported by Washington, which always stands by it and prevents any resolutions that condemn Israel and punish it for its heinous actions.