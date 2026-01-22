في قراءتي الأخيرة لكتاب سادة المال «Lords of Finance»، شدتني فكرة لطالما تكررت في تجارب الأزمات الاقتصادية الكبرى كالكساد العظيم، وأزمة ولستريت، وأزمة النمور الآسيوية، والأزمة المالية العالمية 2007 وغيرها من الأزمات المالية والاقتصادية التي تكررت عبر التاريخ. تتمثل الفكرة في كون أن ليست كل السياسات الخاطئة وليدة نوايا سيئة، فكثير من الإخفاقات الاقتصادية الكبرى نشأت من سياسات صُمّمت أصلاً لحماية الاستقرار، لكنها أُديرت بعقلية جامدة، أو طُبقت في توقيت غير مناسب، أو فُصلت لواقع اقتصادي غير حقيقي. ومن هذا المبدأ، فالخطر يكمن في طريقة تطبيق تلك السياسات، وتوقيتها، وقدرتها على التكيّف مع المتغيّرات. وبناء على ذلك، تأتي هذه القراءة بوصفها تأملاً في العلاقة المعقدة بين الانضباط والمرونة في صنع القرار الاقتصادي، وكيف يمكن للسياسات «الصحيحة نظرياً» أن تتحوّل، في غياب التكيّف ومحاكاة الواقع، إلى قرارات مكلفة على الاقتصاد.

المشكلة تبدأ حين تتحول السياسة الاقتصادية إلى «عقيدة» وكأن عليها قدسية لا يمكن المساس بها. عندها تصبح المؤشرات المالية جميلة على الورق، فيما يدفع الاقتصاد الثمن على شكل بطالة أعلى، واستثمارات مؤجلة، أو ضغوط اجتماعية.

أحد أخطر الأوهام في إدارة الاقتصاد هو الاعتقاد بأن السياسات النقدية محايدة سياسياً واجتماعياً، ولكن الحقيقة أن كل قرار نقدي أو مالي يعيد توزيع المخاطر والدخول والفرص داخل المجتمع. فعلى سبيل المثال، رفع تكلفة التمويل، أو التشديد النقدي، أو التركيز الأحادي على مؤشرات معينة، قد يبدو منطقياً من زاوية ضيقة، لكنه قد يُحدث آثاراً ممتدة تتجاوز الأسواق إلى حياة الناس واستقرار الأعمال.

الأزمات التاريخية أثبتت لنا أن الجمود المؤسسي غالباً ما يكون أكثر كلفة من الخطأ نفسه. فالتأخر في تعديل المسار، أو الإصرار على سياسة أثبت الواقع محدودية فعاليتها، يحوّل التحديات المؤقتة إلى أزمات طويلة المدى. وبناء على هذا التصور، مرات كثيرة نحتاج إلى المرونة وامتلاك الشجاعة المؤسسية للاعتراف بأن الظروف تغيّرت، وأن الأدوات لم تعد صالحة لهذه الحقبة وتحتاج إلى تحديث.

نعم نؤمن أن لكل دولة سيادتها في تحديد سياستها النقدية والمالية والاقتصادية، ولكن علينا أيضاً أن نعترف أن غياب التنسيق بين صانعي السياسات سواء داخل الدولة الواحدة أو على المستوى الدولي يزيد من حدة الصدمات ويزيد من طول أمدها. فالاقتصاد المعاصر مترابط بطبيعته، وما يبدو قراراً داخلياً بحتاً، غالباً ما تكون له انعكاسات خارج الحدود. ومن هنا، فإن الانكفاء على منظور ضيق قد يمنح شعوراً زائفاً بالسيطرة، بينما تتراكم المخاطر في الحديقة الخلفية.

اليوم، في عالم تتسارع فيه الصدمات وتتشابك فيه المخاطر، يصبح التحدي الأكبر أمام صناع القرار هو تجنب الوقوع في فخ السياسات الصحيحة في الزمن الخطأ فالتاريخ يحاسب على النتائج. والاقتصاد، في نهاية المطاف، اختبار للحكمة والتوقيت والقدرة على رؤية الصورة الكاملة. الدرس الأهم الذي يجب أن يكون نُصب صناعي السياسات هو أن الاستقرار الحقيقي يحتاج إلى توازن ذكي بين الانضباط والمرونة، وبين حماية المؤشرات المالية ودعم الاقتصاد الحقيقي، وبين الالتزام بالقواعد والقدرة على مراجعتها عندما تستدعى الضرورة. فالسياسة الاقتصادية الناجحة ليس بالضرورة أن تظل في المسار الصحيح دائماً، ولكن لا بأس أن تتعثر بين الفينة والأخرى وريثما تعاود النهوض وتتعلم بسرعة وتعدّل مسارها قبل أن تتضخم الكلفة.