In my recent reading of the book "Lords of Finance," I was struck by an idea that has often recurred in the experiences of major economic crises such as the Great Depression, the Wall Street Crash, the Asian Financial Crisis, the 2007 Global Financial Crisis, and other financial and economic crises that have repeated throughout history. The idea is that not all wrong policies stem from bad intentions; many major economic failures arose from policies originally designed to protect stability, but were managed with a rigid mindset, implemented at inappropriate times, or tailored to an unrealistic economic reality. From this principle, the danger lies in how those policies are applied, their timing, and their ability to adapt to changes. Accordingly, this reading serves as a reflection on the complex relationship between discipline and flexibility in economic decision-making, and how "theoretically correct" policies can turn into costly decisions for the economy in the absence of adaptation and reality simulation.

The problem begins when economic policy becomes a "doctrine," as if it has a sanctity that cannot be touched. At that point, financial indicators may look good on paper, while the economy pays the price in the form of higher unemployment, delayed investments, or social pressures.

One of the most dangerous illusions in economic management is the belief that monetary policies are politically and socially neutral. However, the truth is that every monetary or financial decision redistributes risks, incomes, and opportunities within society. For example, raising the cost of financing, tightening monetary policy, or focusing solely on certain indicators may seem logical from a narrow perspective, but it can create extended effects that go beyond markets to people's lives and business stability.

Historical crises have shown us that institutional rigidity is often more costly than the mistake itself. Delaying course correction or insisting on a policy that reality has proven to be limited in effectiveness turns temporary challenges into long-term crises. Based on this perception, many times we need flexibility and institutional courage to acknowledge that circumstances have changed, and that the tools are no longer suitable for this era and need updating.

Yes, we believe that each country has its sovereignty in determining its monetary, financial, and economic policy, but we must also recognize that the absence of coordination among policymakers, whether within a single country or at the international level, exacerbates shocks and prolongs their duration. The contemporary economy is inherently interconnected, and what may seem like a purely internal decision often has implications beyond borders. Thus, retreating to a narrow perspective may provide a false sense of control, while risks accumulate in the backyard.

Today, in a world where shocks are accelerating and risks are intertwining, the greatest challenge for decision-makers is to avoid falling into the trap of correct policies at the wrong time, as history holds us accountable for the results. The economy, ultimately, is a test of wisdom, timing, and the ability to see the bigger picture. The most important lesson that should be the guiding principle for policymakers is that true stability requires a smart balance between discipline and flexibility, between protecting financial indicators and supporting the real economy, and between adhering to rules and having the ability to review them when necessary. Successful economic policy does not necessarily have to remain on the right path at all times, but it is acceptable to stumble from time to time, as long as it can rise again quickly and adjust its course before costs escalate.