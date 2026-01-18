The Ministry of Culture has managed, through organizing exhibitions, festivals, and cultural, literary, and artistic events, to transform from a purely cultural entity into a comprehensive economic engine that enhances non-oil development in the Kingdom. These events are not limited to showcasing national identity and creative arts; they also serve as a dynamic driver for direct and indirect economic flows. These flows begin with domestic and international tourism, as the events attract millions of local and international visitors, leading to increased spending on hotel accommodations, transportation, restaurants, and cafes, in addition to shopping and purchasing souvenirs and accompanying recreational services. All these activities contribute directly and tangibly to raising the non-oil GDP and stimulating the related economic sectors.

The impact is not limited to visitors and consumers; it also extends to form a wide network of direct and indirect job opportunities in various fields. Organizing major events requires specialized teams in management and production, including strategic planning, event management, budgeting, and coordination with government and private entities, in addition to experts in logistical organization and artistic and technical production. There is also a growing need for digital media and creative marketing to cover events on social media platforms and produce visual and audio content that promotes the events locally and globally. Furthermore, cultural events provide a promising investment platform as they open the door for local and international investors to develop creative and artistic projects, such as producing artistic and media works, establishing cultural centers and exhibitions, and launching digital and technological initiatives related to the cultural experience. This contributes to diversifying national income sources, enhancing the knowledge economy, and driving innovation. Structurally, these events stimulate growth in the real estate and infrastructure sectors, as the demand for spaces designated for exhibitions, cultural centers, and hotels increases. The consumption of transportation services, digital mobility, and interactive technologies also rises, encouraging the development of advanced technological projects and infrastructure that keep pace with cultural and economic growth. The Ministry of Culture has proven, through the results of the events, exhibitions, and festivals it has organized over recent years, its ability to transform culture into a tangible economic force.

Thus, the Ministry of Culture has become one of the essential components of the national economic system, actively contributing to diversifying income sources and enhancing sustainability, and solidifying the Kingdom's position as a culturally and economically influential destination regionally and globally.

All thanks and appreciation go to the Ministry of Culture and His Excellency the Minister of Culture, His Highness Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, for their continuous efforts in developing the cultural sector and enhancing its role within the national economic system in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.