استطاعت وزارة الثقافة من خلال تنظيم المعارض والمهرجانات والفعاليات الثقافية والأدبية والفنية، أن تتحوّل من جهة ثقافية محضة إلى محرك اقتصادي متكامل يعزز التنمية غير النفطية في المملكة، فهذه الفعاليات لا تقتصر على إبراز الهوية الوطنية والفنون الإبداعية، بل تشكّل محركًا ديناميكيًا للتدفقات الاقتصادية المباشرة وغير المباشرة، تبدأ هذه التدفقات بالسياحة الداخلية والخارجية، حيث تستقطب الفعاليات ملايين الزوار المحليين والدوليين، ما يؤدي إلى زيادة الإنفاق على الإقامة في الفنادق، النقل، المطاعم والمقاهي، بالإضافة إلى التسوق وشراء الهدايا التذكارية والخدمات الترفيهية المصاحبة، كل هذه الأنشطة تسهم بشكل مباشر وملموس في رفع الناتج المحلي غير النفطي وتحفيز القطاعات الاقتصادية المرتبطة بها
ولا يقتصر الأثر على الزوار والمستهلكين أيضًا إنما يمتد ليشكل شبكة واسعة من فرص العمل المباشرة وغير المباشرة في مختلف المجالات، فتنظيم الفعاليات الكبرى يتطلب فرقًا متخصصة في الإدارة والإنتاج، تشمل التخطيط الإستراتيجي، إدارة الفعاليات، الميزانيات، والتنسيق مع الجهات الحكومية والخاصة، إضافة إلى الخبراء في التنظيم اللوجستي والإنتاج الفني والتقني، كما تتسع الحاجة إلى الإعلام الرقمي والتسويق الإبداعي لتغطية الفعاليات على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، وإنتاج محتوى مرئي ومسموع يروج للفعاليات محليًا وعالميًا إضافة إلى ذلك، توفر الفعاليات الثقافية منصة استثمارية واعدة لأنها تفتح المجال أمام المستثمرين المحليين والدوليين لتطوير مشاريع إبداعية وفنية مثل إنتاج الأعمال الفنية والإعلامية وإقامة المراكز والمعارض الثقافية وإطلاق المبادرات الرقمية والتقنية المرتبطة بالتجربة الثقافية، ما يساهم في تنويع مصادر الدخل الوطني، وتعزيز الاقتصاد المعرفي، ودفع عجلة الابتكار. ومن الناحية البنيوية تؤدي هذه الفعاليات إلى تحفيز النمو في قطاعات العقار والبنية التحتية، إذ يرتفع الطلب على المساحات المخصصة للمعارض والمراكز الثقافية والفنادق، كما يزداد استهلاك خدمات النقل والمواصلات الرقمية والتقنيات التفاعلية، مما يشجع على تطوير مشاريع تقنية وبنية تحتية متقدمة تواكب النمو الثقافي والاقتصادي. وقد أثبتت وزارة الثقافة، من خلال نتائج الفعاليات والمعارض والمهرجانات التي نظّمتها على مدار السنوات الأخيرة قدرتها على تحويل الثقافة إلى قوة اقتصادية ملموسة.
وبذلك أصبحت وزارة الثقافة أحد المكونات الأساسية للمنظومة الاقتصادية الوطنية التي تسهم بفاعلية في تنويع مصادر الدخل وتعزيز الاستدامة، وترسيخ مكانة المملكة كوجهة ثقافية واقتصادية مؤثرة إقليميًا وعالميًا.
كل الشكر والتقدير لوزارة الثقافة ولمعالي وزير الثقافة سمو الأمير بدر بن عبدالله بن فرحان على جهودهم المتواصلة في تطوير القطاع الثقافي وتعزيز دوره ضمن المنظومة الاقتصادية الوطنية بما يواكب مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030.
The Ministry of Culture has managed, through organizing exhibitions, festivals, and cultural, literary, and artistic events, to transform from a purely cultural entity into a comprehensive economic engine that enhances non-oil development in the Kingdom. These events are not limited to showcasing national identity and creative arts; they also serve as a dynamic driver for direct and indirect economic flows. These flows begin with domestic and international tourism, as the events attract millions of local and international visitors, leading to increased spending on hotel accommodations, transportation, restaurants, and cafes, in addition to shopping and purchasing souvenirs and accompanying recreational services. All these activities contribute directly and tangibly to raising the non-oil GDP and stimulating the related economic sectors.
The impact is not limited to visitors and consumers; it also extends to form a wide network of direct and indirect job opportunities in various fields. Organizing major events requires specialized teams in management and production, including strategic planning, event management, budgeting, and coordination with government and private entities, in addition to experts in logistical organization and artistic and technical production. There is also a growing need for digital media and creative marketing to cover events on social media platforms and produce visual and audio content that promotes the events locally and globally. Furthermore, cultural events provide a promising investment platform as they open the door for local and international investors to develop creative and artistic projects, such as producing artistic and media works, establishing cultural centers and exhibitions, and launching digital and technological initiatives related to the cultural experience. This contributes to diversifying national income sources, enhancing the knowledge economy, and driving innovation. Structurally, these events stimulate growth in the real estate and infrastructure sectors, as the demand for spaces designated for exhibitions, cultural centers, and hotels increases. The consumption of transportation services, digital mobility, and interactive technologies also rises, encouraging the development of advanced technological projects and infrastructure that keep pace with cultural and economic growth. The Ministry of Culture has proven, through the results of the events, exhibitions, and festivals it has organized over recent years, its ability to transform culture into a tangible economic force.
Thus, the Ministry of Culture has become one of the essential components of the national economic system, actively contributing to diversifying income sources and enhancing sustainability, and solidifying the Kingdom's position as a culturally and economically influential destination regionally and globally.
All thanks and appreciation go to the Ministry of Culture and His Excellency the Minister of Culture, His Highness Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, for their continuous efforts in developing the cultural sector and enhancing its role within the national economic system in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.