استطاعت وزارة الثقافة من خلال تنظيم المعارض والمهرجانات والفعاليات الثقافية والأدبية والفنية، أن تتحوّل من جهة ثقافية محضة إلى محرك اقتصادي متكامل يعزز التنمية غير النفطية في المملكة، فهذه الفعاليات لا تقتصر على إبراز الهوية الوطنية والفنون الإبداعية، بل تشكّل محركًا ديناميكيًا للتدفقات الاقتصادية المباشرة وغير المباشرة، تبدأ هذه التدفقات بالسياحة الداخلية والخارجية، حيث تستقطب الفعاليات ملايين الزوار المحليين والدوليين، ما يؤدي إلى زيادة الإنفاق على الإقامة في الفنادق، النقل، المطاعم والمقاهي، بالإضافة إلى التسوق وشراء الهدايا التذكارية والخدمات الترفيهية المصاحبة، كل هذه الأنشطة تسهم بشكل مباشر وملموس في رفع الناتج المحلي غير النفطي وتحفيز القطاعات الاقتصادية المرتبطة بها

ولا يقتصر الأثر على الزوار والمستهلكين أيضًا إنما يمتد ليشكل شبكة واسعة من فرص العمل المباشرة وغير المباشرة في مختلف المجالات، فتنظيم الفعاليات الكبرى يتطلب فرقًا متخصصة في الإدارة والإنتاج، تشمل التخطيط الإستراتيجي، إدارة الفعاليات، الميزانيات، والتنسيق مع الجهات الحكومية والخاصة، إضافة إلى الخبراء في التنظيم اللوجستي والإنتاج الفني والتقني، كما تتسع الحاجة إلى الإعلام الرقمي والتسويق الإبداعي لتغطية الفعاليات على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، وإنتاج محتوى مرئي ومسموع يروج للفعاليات محليًا وعالميًا إضافة إلى ذلك، توفر الفعاليات الثقافية منصة استثمارية واعدة لأنها تفتح المجال أمام المستثمرين المحليين والدوليين لتطوير مشاريع إبداعية وفنية مثل إنتاج الأعمال الفنية والإعلامية وإقامة المراكز والمعارض الثقافية وإطلاق المبادرات الرقمية والتقنية المرتبطة بالتجربة الثقافية، ما يساهم في تنويع مصادر الدخل الوطني، وتعزيز الاقتصاد المعرفي، ودفع عجلة الابتكار. ومن الناحية البنيوية تؤدي هذه الفعاليات إلى تحفيز النمو في قطاعات العقار والبنية التحتية، إذ يرتفع الطلب على المساحات المخصصة للمعارض والمراكز الثقافية والفنادق، كما يزداد استهلاك خدمات النقل والمواصلات الرقمية والتقنيات التفاعلية، مما يشجع على تطوير مشاريع تقنية وبنية تحتية متقدمة تواكب النمو الثقافي والاقتصادي. وقد أثبتت وزارة الثقافة، من خلال نتائج الفعاليات والمعارض والمهرجانات التي نظّمتها على مدار السنوات الأخيرة قدرتها على تحويل الثقافة إلى قوة اقتصادية ملموسة.

وبذلك أصبحت وزارة الثقافة أحد المكونات الأساسية للمنظومة الاقتصادية الوطنية التي تسهم بفاعلية في تنويع مصادر الدخل وتعزيز الاستدامة، وترسيخ مكانة المملكة كوجهة ثقافية واقتصادية مؤثرة إقليميًا وعالميًا.

كل الشكر والتقدير لوزارة الثقافة ولمعالي وزير الثقافة سمو الأمير بدر بن عبدالله بن فرحان على جهودهم المتواصلة في تطوير القطاع الثقافي وتعزيز دوره ضمن المنظومة الاقتصادية الوطنية بما يواكب مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030.