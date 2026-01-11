تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
مشكلة النصر قد تنتهي لو حسم الديربي غداً.
أزمات النصر التي سمعنا بها بعد أن خسر من الأهلي وسقط أمام القادسية ستحل جذرياً لو هزم الهلال.
أما إن خسر فربما تكبر كرة الثلج وعندها قد يصدر قرار من أجل امتصاص غضب الجمهور، ولا أعلم كيف سيكون القرار.
في كرة القدم من البديهي أن يواجه أي فريق تقلبات في النتائج وهزات، لكن كيف يستطيع أن يتعامل معها وكيف يواجهها، والنصر ليس من هذه الأندية التي تستطيع إدارة الأزمة، والسبب نصراوي صرف.
الدوري كان هدفاً إستراتيجياً للنصر وما زال، لكن قد يفلت كما أفلت غيره من بطولات فيما لو خسر الديربي.
فخسارة سبع نقاط قد تصبح عشر نقاط، وعندها ستأخذنا ردة الفعل إلى المجهول أو هكذا أتصور.
اليوم بات خيسوس تحت مقصلة النقد ورونالدو لم يعد محمياً من جمهور يبحث عن بطولات.
(آسيا 2) فيما لو خسر الدوري لن يكون لها لا طعم ولا لون عند جمهور النصر الذي وإن حاول يتجمل في بعض الأحيان لكنه يدرك أنها أقل بكثير من طموحات جمهور الشمس.
النتائج هي من تحكم علاقة المشجع بناديه وهذا طبيعي، لكن غير الطبيعي ما حدث للنصر في ثلاث مباريات من انهيار بعد أن كان في نظر الكل الأقرب للحفاظ على الصدارة ومن ثم يوسع الفارق.
وسط دوامة الخسائر وارتداداتها لا حل إلا الخروج منها بفوز ثمين والفرصة مواتية للنصر إن استطاع أن يهزم الهلال.
لكن الهلال اليوم في وضع فني ومعنوي يمنحه القدرة على أن يوسع الفارق بينه وبين منافسيه ومن ثم يبدأ في تحصيل النقاط التي تجعل منه بطلاً لدوري كان حلماً لكل منافسيه وأولهم النصر.
أخيراً: عندما تشعر بالسوء، سيساعدك رجل قوي. أما الضعيف، فسيتظاهر بأنه أسوأ حالاً.
The problem of Al-Nasr may end if they win the derby tomorrow.
The crises of Al-Nasr that we heard about after losing to Al-Ahli and falling against Al-Qadisiyah will be resolved fundamentally if they defeat Al-Hilal.
However, if they lose, the snowball effect may grow, and a decision might be issued to absorb the anger of the fans, though I don't know what that decision will be.
In football, it is natural for any team to face fluctuations in results and setbacks, but how they can deal with and confront them is crucial, and Al-Nasr is not one of those clubs that can manage a crisis, and the reason is purely Al-Nasr related.
The league has been a strategic goal for Al-Nasr and still is, but it may slip away just like other titles if they lose the derby.
A loss of seven points could become ten points, and at that point, the reaction could take us into the unknown, or at least that's how I imagine it.
Today, Jesus is under the guillotine of criticism, and Ronaldo is no longer shielded from a fanbase that is seeking titles.
(Asia 2) If they lose the league, it will have neither taste nor color for Al-Nasr fans, who, even if they try to beautify things at times, know that it is far below the ambitions of the Sun's fans.
The results dictate the relationship between the fan and their club, which is normal, but what is abnormal is what happened to Al-Nasr in three matches of collapse after being seen by everyone as the closest to maintaining the lead and then widening the gap.
Amidst the whirlpool of losses and their repercussions, there is no solution but to emerge from it with a valuable win, and the opportunity is ripe for Al-Nasr if they can defeat Al-Hilal.
However, Al-Hilal today is in a technical and moral position that allows them to widen the gap between themselves and their competitors and then start accumulating points that will make them champions of a league that has been a dream for all their competitors, especially Al-Nasr.
Finally: When you feel bad, a strong man will help you. As for the weak, he will pretend to be in worse condition.