مشكلة النصر قد تنتهي لو حسم الديربي غداً.

أزمات النصر التي سمعنا بها بعد أن خسر من الأهلي وسقط أمام القادسية ستحل جذرياً لو هزم الهلال.

أما إن خسر فربما تكبر كرة الثلج وعندها قد يصدر قرار من أجل امتصاص غضب الجمهور، ولا أعلم كيف سيكون القرار.

في كرة القدم من البديهي أن يواجه أي فريق تقلبات في النتائج وهزات، لكن كيف يستطيع أن يتعامل معها وكيف يواجهها، والنصر ليس من هذه الأندية التي تستطيع إدارة الأزمة، والسبب نصراوي صرف.

الدوري كان هدفاً إستراتيجياً للنصر وما زال، لكن قد يفلت كما أفلت غيره من بطولات فيما لو خسر الديربي.

فخسارة سبع نقاط قد تصبح عشر نقاط، وعندها ستأخذنا ردة الفعل إلى المجهول أو هكذا أتصور.

اليوم بات خيسوس تحت مقصلة النقد ورونالدو لم يعد محمياً من جمهور يبحث عن بطولات.

(آسيا 2) فيما لو خسر الدوري لن يكون لها لا طعم ولا لون عند جمهور النصر الذي وإن حاول يتجمل في بعض الأحيان لكنه يدرك أنها أقل بكثير من طموحات جمهور الشمس.

النتائج هي من تحكم علاقة المشجع بناديه وهذا طبيعي، لكن غير الطبيعي ما حدث للنصر في ثلاث مباريات من انهيار بعد أن كان في نظر الكل الأقرب للحفاظ على الصدارة ومن ثم يوسع الفارق.

وسط دوامة الخسائر وارتداداتها لا حل إلا الخروج منها بفوز ثمين والفرصة مواتية للنصر إن استطاع أن يهزم الهلال.

لكن الهلال اليوم في وضع فني ومعنوي يمنحه القدرة على أن يوسع الفارق بينه وبين منافسيه ومن ثم يبدأ في تحصيل النقاط التي تجعل منه بطلاً لدوري كان حلماً لكل منافسيه وأولهم النصر.

أخيراً: عندما تشعر بالسوء، سيساعدك رجل قوي. أما الضعيف، فسيتظاهر بأنه أسوأ حالاً.