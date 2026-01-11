The problem of Al-Nasr may end if they win the derby tomorrow.

The crises of Al-Nasr that we heard about after losing to Al-Ahli and falling against Al-Qadisiyah will be resolved fundamentally if they defeat Al-Hilal.

However, if they lose, the snowball effect may grow, and a decision might be issued to absorb the anger of the fans, though I don't know what that decision will be.

In football, it is natural for any team to face fluctuations in results and setbacks, but how they can deal with and confront them is crucial, and Al-Nasr is not one of those clubs that can manage a crisis, and the reason is purely Al-Nasr related.

The league has been a strategic goal for Al-Nasr and still is, but it may slip away just like other titles if they lose the derby.

A loss of seven points could become ten points, and at that point, the reaction could take us into the unknown, or at least that's how I imagine it.

Today, Jesus is under the guillotine of criticism, and Ronaldo is no longer shielded from a fanbase that is seeking titles.

(Asia 2) If they lose the league, it will have neither taste nor color for Al-Nasr fans, who, even if they try to beautify things at times, know that it is far below the ambitions of the Sun's fans.

The results dictate the relationship between the fan and their club, which is normal, but what is abnormal is what happened to Al-Nasr in three matches of collapse after being seen by everyone as the closest to maintaining the lead and then widening the gap.

Amidst the whirlpool of losses and their repercussions, there is no solution but to emerge from it with a valuable win, and the opportunity is ripe for Al-Nasr if they can defeat Al-Hilal.

However, Al-Hilal today is in a technical and moral position that allows them to widen the gap between themselves and their competitors and then start accumulating points that will make them champions of a league that has been a dream for all their competitors, especially Al-Nasr.

Finally: When you feel bad, a strong man will help you. As for the weak, he will pretend to be in worse condition.