حين تصل إلى ميدان مهرجان الملك عبدالعزيز للصقور في مَلهم شمال الرياض، تقف أمام مشهد اقتصادي–ثقافي متكامل، تتحرك فيه الذاكرة الوطنية جنباً إلى جنب مع فرص الحاضر واستشراف المستقبل.
هنا، حيث يحلّق الصقر عالياً، تتجلّى قصة اقتصاد يرتكز على الهوية، ويستثمر في الموروث، ويحوّله إلى قيمة مضافة، في المهرجان الذي ينظمه نادي الصقور السعودي خلال الفترة من 25 ديسمبر 2025 حتى 10 يناير 2026، ويعكس في جوهره فلسفة المملكة في التعامل مع تراثها؛ حفظٌ، وتمكين، واستدامة.
فالصقارة -حقيقةً- هي منظومة ثقافية واقتصادية عريقة، وجزء من هوية المجتمع السعودي عبر أجياله المتعاقبة، ويأتي هذا الحدث امتداداً لحرص القيادة الرشيدة على صون الموروث الثقافي والحضاري، وتحويله إلى رافدٍ تنموي ضمن مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030، التي تنظر إلى الثقافة والموروث باعتباره فرصة للنمو، لا ذكرى للماضي فقط.
في المهرجان، يلتقي الأب بالابن، والصقار بالمستثمر، والتراث بالتقنية، في صورة حية لمعنى التنمية المتوازنة، فيما يلعب نادي الصقور السعودي دوراً في هذا التحول، إذ عمل على بناء منظومة متكاملة تعزز حضور الصقارة في الوعي المجتمعي، وتفتح الأبواب أمام الأجيال الجديدة لاكتشاف هذا الموروث والانخراط فيه.
ومن خلال البرامج المصاحبة، وأشواط المدارس بمسابقة الملواح، ومشاركة السيدات، يتحول المهرجان إلى مساحة تعليمية وتفاعلية تعيد تقديم الصقارة بلُغة العصر.
اقتصادياً، يسهم مهرجان الملك عبدالعزيز للصقور 2025 في تنشيط الحركة السياحية والاقتصادية في العاصمة الرياض، عبر استقطاب صقارين وزوار من داخل المملكة وخارجها، وما يصاحب ذلك من حراك في قطاعات الضيافة، والنقل، والتجارة، والخدمات، وهو نموذج عملي لكيف يمكن للفعاليات التراثية أن تكون جزءاً فاعلاً من الناتج المحلي، لا مجرد نشاط ثقافي.
الأهم من الأرقام في هذا كله هو الرسالة: أن الاقتصاد يمكن أن يُبنى من الجذور، وأن الموروث يمكن أن يصبح جناحاً يحلّق به الوطن نحو المستقبل.
When you arrive at the King Abdulaziz Falcon Festival in Malham, north of Riyadh, you stand before a complete economic-cultural scene, where national memory moves alongside present opportunities and future foresight.
Here, where the falcon soars high, the story of an economy based on identity unfolds, investing in heritage and transforming it into added value, in the festival organized by the Saudi Falcons Club from December 25, 2025, to January 10, 2026. It fundamentally reflects the Kingdom's philosophy in dealing with its heritage; preservation, empowerment, and sustainability.
Falconry is, in fact, an ancient cultural and economic system, and part of the identity of Saudi society across its successive generations. This event comes as an extension of the wise leadership's commitment to preserving cultural and civilizational heritage and transforming it into a developmental tributary within the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, which views culture and heritage as an opportunity for growth, not just a memory of the past.
At the festival, fathers meet sons, falconers meet investors, and heritage meets technology, in a vivid representation of balanced development. The Saudi Falcons Club plays a role in this transformation, having worked to build an integrated system that enhances the presence of falconry in societal awareness and opens doors for new generations to discover and engage with this heritage.
Through accompanying programs, school competitions in the malwah contest, and the participation of women, the festival transforms into an educational and interactive space that reintroduces falconry in the language of the modern age.
Economically, the King Abdulaziz Falcon Festival 2025 contributes to stimulating tourism and economic activity in the capital, Riyadh, by attracting falconers and visitors from within and outside the Kingdom, along with the resulting movement in the hospitality, transportation, trade, and services sectors. It serves as a practical model of how heritage events can be an active part of the local economy, not just a cultural activity.
More important than the numbers in all of this is the message: that the economy can be built from the roots, and that heritage can become a wing that allows the nation to soar towards the future.