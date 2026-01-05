When you arrive at the King Abdulaziz Falcon Festival in Malham, north of Riyadh, you stand before a complete economic-cultural scene, where national memory moves alongside present opportunities and future foresight.



Here, where the falcon soars high, the story of an economy based on identity unfolds, investing in heritage and transforming it into added value, in the festival organized by the Saudi Falcons Club from December 25, 2025, to January 10, 2026. It fundamentally reflects the Kingdom's philosophy in dealing with its heritage; preservation, empowerment, and sustainability.



Falconry is, in fact, an ancient cultural and economic system, and part of the identity of Saudi society across its successive generations. This event comes as an extension of the wise leadership's commitment to preserving cultural and civilizational heritage and transforming it into a developmental tributary within the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, which views culture and heritage as an opportunity for growth, not just a memory of the past.



At the festival, fathers meet sons, falconers meet investors, and heritage meets technology, in a vivid representation of balanced development. The Saudi Falcons Club plays a role in this transformation, having worked to build an integrated system that enhances the presence of falconry in societal awareness and opens doors for new generations to discover and engage with this heritage.



Through accompanying programs, school competitions in the malwah contest, and the participation of women, the festival transforms into an educational and interactive space that reintroduces falconry in the language of the modern age.



Economically, the King Abdulaziz Falcon Festival 2025 contributes to stimulating tourism and economic activity in the capital, Riyadh, by attracting falconers and visitors from within and outside the Kingdom, along with the resulting movement in the hospitality, transportation, trade, and services sectors. It serves as a practical model of how heritage events can be an active part of the local economy, not just a cultural activity.



More important than the numbers in all of this is the message: that the economy can be built from the roots, and that heritage can become a wing that allows the nation to soar towards the future.