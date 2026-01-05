حين تصل إلى ميدان مهرجان الملك عبدالعزيز للصقور في مَلهم شمال الرياض، تقف أمام مشهد اقتصادي–ثقافي متكامل، تتحرك فيه الذاكرة الوطنية جنباً إلى جنب مع فرص الحاضر واستشراف المستقبل.


هنا، حيث يحلّق الصقر عالياً، تتجلّى قصة اقتصاد يرتكز على الهوية، ويستثمر في الموروث، ويحوّله إلى قيمة مضافة، في المهرجان الذي ينظمه نادي الصقور السعودي خلال الفترة من 25 ديسمبر 2025 حتى 10 يناير 2026، ويعكس في جوهره فلسفة المملكة في التعامل مع تراثها؛ حفظٌ، وتمكين، واستدامة.


فالصقارة -حقيقةً- هي منظومة ثقافية واقتصادية عريقة، وجزء من هوية المجتمع السعودي عبر أجياله المتعاقبة، ويأتي هذا الحدث امتداداً لحرص القيادة الرشيدة على صون الموروث الثقافي والحضاري، وتحويله إلى رافدٍ تنموي ضمن مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030، التي تنظر إلى الثقافة والموروث باعتباره فرصة للنمو، لا ذكرى للماضي فقط.


في المهرجان، يلتقي الأب بالابن، والصقار بالمستثمر، والتراث بالتقنية، في صورة حية لمعنى التنمية المتوازنة، فيما يلعب نادي الصقور السعودي دوراً في هذا التحول، إذ عمل على بناء منظومة متكاملة تعزز حضور الصقارة في الوعي المجتمعي، وتفتح الأبواب أمام الأجيال الجديدة لاكتشاف هذا الموروث والانخراط فيه.


ومن خلال البرامج المصاحبة، وأشواط المدارس بمسابقة الملواح، ومشاركة السيدات، يتحول المهرجان إلى مساحة تعليمية وتفاعلية تعيد تقديم الصقارة بلُغة العصر.


اقتصادياً، يسهم مهرجان الملك عبدالعزيز للصقور 2025 في تنشيط الحركة السياحية والاقتصادية في العاصمة الرياض، عبر استقطاب صقارين وزوار من داخل المملكة وخارجها، وما يصاحب ذلك من حراك في قطاعات الضيافة، والنقل، والتجارة، والخدمات، وهو نموذج عملي لكيف يمكن للفعاليات التراثية أن تكون جزءاً فاعلاً من الناتج المحلي، لا مجرد نشاط ثقافي.


الأهم من الأرقام في هذا كله هو الرسالة: أن الاقتصاد يمكن أن يُبنى من الجذور، وأن الموروث يمكن أن يصبح جناحاً يحلّق به الوطن نحو المستقبل.