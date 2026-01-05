في الثالث من يناير 2026، استيقظ العالم على وقع القصف الأمريكي على فنزويلا، وخلال ساعات قليلة أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، القبض على الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو وزوجته واقتياده إلى مكان خارج البلاد.


العملية الأمريكية في فنزويلا لم تكن مفاجئة، إذ كانت واشنطن تعد لها منذ فترة وبشكل علني من خلال عمليات الإنزال والحصار والاتهامات التي توجهها الإدارة الأمريكية إلى فنزويلا بشأن تهريب المخدرات، في مشهد مشابه لذرائع احتلال العراق عام 2003.


منذ أن بدأت الولايات المتحدة حشد قواتها على حدود فنزويلا، تأكدت رغبة واشنطن في تحقيق العديد من الأهداف، منها ما يتصل بالنظام العالمي وصراع «تعدد القطبية»، ومنها ما يتصل بالشرق الأوسط، في مسعى للإبقاء على الهيمنة الأمريكية عالميًا دون غيرها، وإطلاق يد إسرائيل في المنطقة.


دون شك فإن العملية تتجاوز الذرائع المعلنة، خاصة أن فنزويلا تمثل عنصرًا مهمًا في معادلة الثروة النفطية العالمية بنحو 19% من الاحتياطي العالمي المقدر بأكثر من 300 مليار برميل من النفط، وهذا يجعل أي تحرك عسكري أو سياسي تجاهها مرتبطًا بمصالح إستراتيجية أوسع، وهو ما اتضح سريعًا في تصريحات ترمب بشأن أن الصين يمكنها أن تحصل على النفط الفنزويلي، وهذا بالتأكيد عبر واشنطن التي تريد أن تتحكم في أسواق الطاقة عبر هذا الاحتياطي الضخم، لتغرق الأسواق أو ترفع الأسعار متى أرادت، قفزًا على سياسات «أوبك +» التي كانت تحدد هذا المسار.


كما يفتح هذا المسعى لتأمين الاحتياطي النفطي الكبير إلى تساؤلات عميقة، ترتبط بالملفات التالية، وما بعد فنزويلا، وهي أهداف ليست بالضرورة آنية، بعضها قريب المدى وبعضها بعيد المدى، حيث تريد واشنطن التحرر من تبعات التوترات العسكرية على أسواق الطاقة وعملية الإمدادات، عبر تأمين مصادر الطاقة القريبة بما يتيح هامشًا أكبر في إدارة الأزمات العالمية، وفي المقدمة منها ملف إيران الذي تتجه نحوه بقوة خلال العام الحالي، وما له من تبعات على منطقة الخليج التي يمكن أن تتأثر بشكل قوي حال اشتعال الصراع بين إسرائيل وإيران مرة أخرى.


أما الملف الآخر فإنه يرتبط بالتحركات الصينية تجاه تايوان، وفي ظل التقديرات التي كانت تشير إلى أن الصين عازمة على حسمه في 2027، فإن واشنطن تريد أن تمسك بملف الطاقة لتضيق الخناق على بكين والتي قد تعيد التفكير في الأمر، خاصة حال إشعال الوضع في إيران والخليج وما له من ارتدادات على إمدادات الطاقة، وهنا يتضح أن السيطرة على النفط الفنزولي، يمنح واشنطن القدرة على الاستمرار في مواجهة بكين في تايوان دون تضرر اقتصادي كبير.


في جانب يمس منطقتنا فإن واشنطن عازمة على إطلاق يد إسرائيل في المنطقة، وبالتأكيد فإن المواقف العربية، والرفض المصري والسعودي والعُماني لتهجير الفلسطينيين، وكذلك رفض الاحتلال الإسرائيلي لمناطق جديدة في سوريا ليس بعيدًا عن أهداف التنسيق الإسرائيلي الأمريكي، وبالتأكيد استفادت واشنطن من درس السبعينيات، حين أوقفت المملكة العربية السعودية تصدير النفط، لذلك فإن تأمين حاجتها عبر النفط الفنزويلي، ينعكس تدريجيًا على علاقتها مع دول الخليج، ويجعلها أكثر حرية في المناورة في الشرق الأوسط، الأمر الذي يدفع نحو ضرورة ملحة بشأن إعادة ترتيب مستويات الأمن والاقتصاد في المنطقة العربية.


في الخلاصة يمكن القول إن رغبة واشنطن في عدم ترسيخ نظام عالمي جديد يقوم على التعددية القطبية، يسير بخطى مدروسة، من خلال تضييق الخناق على الصين اقتصاديًا قبل الصدام العسكري المرتقب على أرض تايوان، وانهاك أوروبا في ملف أوكرانيا، إلى جانب الانشغال الروسي في مواجهة التصعيد الأوروبي، وإطلاق يد إسرائيل في سوريا ولبنان وغزة، دون استبعاد احتمالية الصدام مع مصر، والمواجهة مع إيران.


كل هذه المسارات تبقى رهينة المحاور التي قد تتشكّل في إطار التحولات السريعة الحاصلة، والتي قد تحد من بؤر الصراع، أو تدفع بكرات النار إلى مناطق عدة تزيد معاناة الكثير من الشعوب خلال السنوات المقبلة.