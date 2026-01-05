On January 3, 2026, the world woke up to the sound of American bombing in Venezuela, and within a few hours, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, and their transfer to a location outside the country.



The American operation in Venezuela was not surprising, as Washington had been preparing for it for some time and openly through landing operations, blockades, and accusations directed by the U.S. administration at Venezuela regarding drug trafficking, in a scene reminiscent of the justifications for the invasion of Iraq in 2003.



Since the United States began to amass its forces on the borders of Venezuela, Washington's desire to achieve multiple objectives became clear, some related to the global order and the struggle for "multipolarity," and others connected to the Middle East, in an effort to maintain American hegemony globally without competition, and to give Israel a free hand in the region.



Undoubtedly, the operation goes beyond the announced justifications, especially since Venezuela represents an important element in the equation of global oil wealth, accounting for about 19% of the world's reserves estimated at over 300 billion barrels of oil. This makes any military or political move towards it linked to broader strategic interests, which quickly became evident in Trump's statements regarding China potentially obtaining Venezuelan oil, certainly through Washington, which wants to control energy markets via this massive reserve, to flood markets or raise prices whenever it wishes, bypassing the policies of "OPEC+" that were determining this trajectory.



This endeavor to secure the large oil reserve raises profound questions related to the following files and what comes after Venezuela, which are objectives that are not necessarily immediate, some short-term and some long-term, as Washington seeks to free itself from the repercussions of military tensions on energy markets and supply processes, by securing nearby energy sources that allow for greater flexibility in managing global crises, foremost among them the Iran file, which it is strongly heading towards this year, and its implications for the Gulf region that could be significantly affected if conflict between Israel and Iran reignites.



The other file is related to Chinese movements towards Taiwan, and in light of estimates indicating that China is determined to resolve this issue by 2027, Washington wants to hold onto the energy file to tighten the noose around Beijing, which may reconsider its position, especially if the situation in Iran and the Gulf escalates and affects energy supplies. Here, it becomes clear that control over Venezuelan oil gives Washington the ability to continue confronting Beijing over Taiwan without suffering significant economic damage.



In a way that affects our region, Washington is determined to give Israel a free hand in the area, and certainly, the Arab positions, along with the Egyptian, Saudi, and Omani rejection of the displacement of Palestinians, as well as the rejection of Israeli occupation of new areas in Syria, are not far from the objectives of Israeli-American coordination. Washington has certainly learned from the lesson of the 1970s when Saudi Arabia halted oil exports; therefore, securing its needs through Venezuelan oil gradually reflects on its relationship with Gulf countries, making it freer to maneuver in the Middle East, which necessitates an urgent need to rearrange security and economic levels in the Arab region.



In conclusion, it can be said that Washington's desire to avoid establishing a new global system based on multipolarity is proceeding with calculated steps, by tightening the economic noose around China before the anticipated military clash on Taiwanese soil, exhausting Europe in the Ukraine file, alongside Russia's preoccupation with facing European escalation, and giving Israel a free hand in Syria, Lebanon, and Gaza, without excluding the possibility of confrontation with Egypt and a clash with Iran.



All these paths remain hostage to the axes that may form within the framework of the rapid transformations occurring, which may limit conflict hotspots or push fireballs into several areas, increasing the suffering of many peoples in the coming years.