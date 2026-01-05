A close reading of Saudi Arabia's diplomacy over the past decade reveals a political doctrine for its leadership, represented by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in their perspective on the concepts of stability and peace, both towards Arab countries and the region and with Western countries. This doctrine can be summarized as building trust and common interests as an important gateway to stability in all its aspects to maintain national security and achieve the capacity to properly deal with crises. This has contributed to formulating defensive positions through anticipating the directions of events and developments, and has flexibly reinforced, in accordance with the supreme interests of the Kingdom and Arab countries, the rebuilding of the foundations and references of the cognitive process at the strategic level.

Recent pages of history have recorded for Saudi Arabia positions that have preserved the unity, integrity, and security of Gulf countries, including its fundamental role in liberating Kuwait in the 1990s, as well as the decisive stance through which it prevented external interference in the affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain in 2011, and its support for all other Arab countries to prevent any interference in their internal affairs, such as Lebanon and Iraq. It also responded by providing support to Yemen through leading the Coalition to Support Legitimacy, in a pivotal phase during which Riyadh was able to stop any repercussions of regional projects. Furthermore, the Kingdom has been the most keen and effective in recognizing the State of Palestine by the international community.

The Saudi position in Hadhramaut cannot be viewed as limited to the threat that events there pose to its national security as a state; rather, this firmness comes as a cornerstone of the commitment to the doctrine that "national security in the region is indivisible." The attempts at division will not stop at the borders of Yemen; it is a larger scheme that the Kingdom has recognized. Therefore, it has moved to preserve the unity of Yemen and the Gulf Arab states. Additionally, the attempts to control the Arabian Sea corridor leading to Bab el-Mandeb represent a constant threat to the interests of the countries in the region and the world, as well as to international maritime routes. Thus, Riyadh intertwines its interests and national security with the national security and interests of other countries, exemplifying a new international approach that does not retreat from state boundaries, offering a framework for reshaping the Gulf and regional scene based on stability, state sovereignty, and sustainable development, in the face of chaos and dominance projects. It also emphasizes through its steps in Hadhramaut that Arab national security is a red line, and that tampering with Arab geography to serve narrow interests will be stopped, to maintain the stability and unity of Arab states.

The strategic awareness of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia regarding the Hadhramaut crisis provides us with an entry point on how to formulate positions at the right time and with full responsibility, and to deal with crises flexibly at the same time. This was evident through the welcome and support for the request of the President of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, Rashad Al-Alimi, to hold a comprehensive conference in Riyadh that brings together all southern components to sit at the dialogue table to discuss fair solutions to the southern issue, indicating its capabilities in the duality of power and peace. This equation opens the window for the region at a lower cost of violence and a greater capacity to enhance stability, and reinforces Saudi Arabia's position as a pivotal state in the international system, also confirming that the Kingdom is not merely a regional player, but an effective power in creating and maintaining balance, presenting a model of a state that faces challenges with strategic solutions and wise policies from its leadership.