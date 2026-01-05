إن قراءة دقيقة لدبلوماسية المملكة العربية السعودية خلال عقد من السنوات تظهر أن هناك عقيدة سياسية لقيادتها المتمثلة بخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز وسمو ولي عهده الأمير محمد بن سلمان في نظرتها لمفهوم الاستقرار والسلام سواء تجاه الدول العربية والمنطقة أو مع الدول الغربية، تتلخص بأن بناء الثقة والمصالح المشتركة بوابة مهمة للاستقرار في كل عناوينه للحفاظ على الأمن القومي وبما يحقق قدرة للتعاطي الصحيح مع الأزمات، وهذا ما ساهم في صياغة مواقف دفاعية من خلال استشراف اتجاهات الأحداث والتطورات، وعزّز وبكل مرونة، ووفق المصالح العليا للمملكة وللدول العربية، من إعادة بناء منطلقات ومرجعيات العملية الإدراكية على المستوى الإستراتيجي.

صفحات التاريخ القريب سجّلت للسعودية، مواقف حافظت من خلالها على وحدة وسلامة وأمن الدول الخليجية، ومنها، دورها الأساس في تحرير دولة الكويت في تسعينيات القرن الماضي، وكذلك الموقف الحاسم الذي منعت من خلاله التدخل الخارجي في شؤون مملكة البحرين في العام 2011، وتقديمها الدعم لكافة الدول العربية الأخرى من أجل منع أي تدخل في شؤونها الداخلية، مثل لبنان والعراق، ثم الاستجابة وتقديم الدعم إلى اليمن عبر قيادة تحالف دعم الشرعية، في مرحلة مفصلية استطاعت من خلالها الرياض وقف أي تداعيات لمشاريع إقليمية، كما أن المملكة كانت الأحرص والأكثر فاعلية وثباتاً في الاعتراف بدولة فلسطين من قبل المجتمع الدولي.

لا يمكن النظر إلى الموقف السعودي في حضرموت على أنه يقتصر على ما تشكّله الأحداث هناك من خطر على أمنها القومي كدولة، بل يأتي هذا الحزم كركن من الالتزام بعقيدة «أن الأمن القومي في المنطقة لا يتجزأ»، إذ إن محاولات التقسيم لن يتوقف عند حدود اليمن، بل هو مخطط أكبر أدركته المملكة، لذا تحركت للحفاظ على وحدة اليمن ودول الخليج العربي، فضلاً عن أن محاولات السيطرة على ممر بحر العرب وصولاً إلى باب المندب، يمثل تهديداً دائماً لمصالح دول المنطقة والعالم والممرات البحرية الدولية، لذا فالرياض تمازج بين مصالحها وأمنها القومي وما بين الأمن القومي والمصالح للدول الأخرى في مثال لمنهج دولي جديد لا ينكفئ عن حدود الدول، ليقدّم مقاربة لإعادة صياغة المشهد الخليجي والإقليمي على قاعدة الاستقرار وسيادة الدول والتنمية المستدامة، في مواجهة مشاريع الفوضى والهيمنة، وكذلك التأكيد من خلال خطواتها في حضرموت بأن الأمن القومي العربي خط أحمر، والعبث بالجغرافيا العربية لخدمة مصالح ضيقة سيتم وقفه، للحفاظ على استقرار ووحدة الدول العربية.

إن الإدراك الإستراتيجي للمملكة العربية السعودية لأزمة حضرموت يقدم لنا مدخلاً في كيفية صياغة المواقف في توقيتها الصحيح وبكامل المسؤولية، والتعامل مع الأزمات بمرونة في ذات الوقت وهو ما ظهر من خلال الترحيب والدعم لطلب رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني رشاد العليمي بعقد مؤتمر شامل في الرياض يجمع كافة المكونات الجنوبية للجلوس على طاولة الحوار لبحث الحلول العادلة للقضية الجنوبية، ليؤشر إمكانياتها في ثنائية القوة والسلام، تلك المعادلة التي تفتح النافذة أمام المنطقة بكلفة أقل عنفًا وأكثر قابلية لتعزيز الاستقرار، وتعزز في نفس المسار مكانة السعودية كدولة ارتكاز في النظام الدولي، ولتؤكد أيضاً أن المملكة ليست مجرّد لاعب إقليمي، بل قوة فاعلة لصنع وضبط التوازن وتقدّم نموذجاً لدولة تواجه التحديات بالحلول الإستراتيجية والسياسة الرشيدة لقيادتها.