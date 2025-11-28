في هذا الزمن أصبح الكذب سهلاً (كشرب الماء)، وأصبحنا نعيش في عصر تنتشر فيه (الكذبات) أسرع مني إذا (حطيت رجلي) هرباً من أحد يطلبني سلف.

لا أحد قد يبحث عن الحقيقة، أو يهتم بها، يكفي أن يُرفق مع الخبر صورة مزيّفة أو عبارة منمّقة قليلاً لتتحوّل الكذبة «بقدرة قادر» إلى حقيقة مطلقة يناقشها الناس.

على سبيل المثال؛ هناك من يقرأ خبراً علمياً يؤكد أن شربك للماء وأنت مقلوباً أي (رأسك للأسفل وكراعينك للأعلى) أكثر فائدة من شربك له وأنت جالس، ثم يطبّقها فوراً حتى قبل ما يكمل قراءة الخبر (فيبتلش) فيه أهل بيته إما مخنوقاً أو (مهبولاً)؛ لأنه من فئة الناس الذين يصدقون أي خبر يبدأ بصيغة: «أثبتت الدراسات»..!

لذا يا أحبتي أثبتت الدراسات أن من يستفتح يومه بقراءة مقالاتي ترتفع لديه نسبة الذكاء 3% ويتحسّن مزاجه وتختفي عنه أعراض الكآبة والملل اليومي المحتوم، ولكن بشرط أن يلتزم بهذه الجرعة الأسبوعية، وإلا ستكون النتائج غير مضمونة.

وبينما البعض يحاول تحسين حياته بطريقة أو بأخرى، هناك فئة لا تتردد في تصديق أي هراء، مثلاً تطبيق جديد يستطيع أن يكشف «من يفكر بك الآن؟»، أو دجّال يبيع «تعويذة محبة» تجلب لك الحبيب في 3 دقائق !

«ما شاء الله أسرع من توصيل الطلبات».

وهناك نوع مقتنع تماماً بأن احتفاظه بصورة مرسومة عليها دائرة وأسهم وبداخلها مجرد عبارات تحفيزية أنها ستغيّر حياته، وتنقله من «عاطل إلى رجل أعمال»!

أما النوع الفاخر «مع الخيل يا شقرا»، الذي لا يعرف السالفة ولا يفهمها، ولا يعرف مصدر المعلومة، ولا أي شيء ولكنه يندفع بحماسة ويقنع نفسه بتصديقها على مبدأ (معاهم معاهم).

في النهاية لا بد أن نعترف؛ أن المشكلة ليست في الكذبة نفسها، بل في الناس الذين يصدقون أي شيء، وكأن عقولهم ترفض أن تسأل نفسها: من قال هذا؟

وعلى كل حال؛ وقبل أن أختم وأودّعكم، أظهرت «إحصائية حديثة» أن الأشخاص الذين يضعون هواتفهم على الطاولة أثناء تناولهم للطعام يزداد وزنهم بنسبة 5% إذا كانوا يلتقطون صورة لكل (لقمة).