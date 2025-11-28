In this age, lying has become as easy as drinking water, and we live in a time where (lies) spread faster than I can (put my foot down) to escape someone asking me for a loan.

No one seems to search for the truth or care about it; it’s enough to attach a fake image or a slightly embellished phrase to a piece of news for the lie to magically transform into an absolute truth that people discuss.

For example, there are those who read a scientific article claiming that drinking water while upside down (with your head down and your legs up) is more beneficial than drinking it while sitting, and they immediately apply it even before finishing the article (causing trouble) for their family, either choking or (acting foolishly); because they belong to the category of people who believe any news that starts with the phrase: “Studies have proven”..!

So, my dear ones, studies have shown that those who start their day by reading my articles experience a 3% increase in intelligence, their mood improves, and symptoms of inevitable daily depression and boredom disappear, but only if they adhere to this weekly dose; otherwise, the results will not be guaranteed.

While some are trying to improve their lives in one way or another, there is a group that does not hesitate to believe any nonsense, for example, a new app that claims to reveal “who is thinking about you right now?” or a charlatan selling a “love talisman” that brings you a partner in 3 minutes!

“Mashallah, faster than food delivery!”

And there is a type completely convinced that keeping a picture drawn with a circle and arrows containing just motivational phrases will change their life, transforming them from “unemployed to businessman”!

As for the fancy type “with the horses, oh blonde,” who doesn’t know the story or understand it, doesn’t know the source of the information, or anything at all, but rushes in excitement and convinces themselves to believe it on the principle of (with them, with them).

In the end, we must admit; the problem is not in the lie itself, but in the people who believe anything, as if their minds refuse to ask themselves: who said this?

In any case; before I conclude and bid you farewell, a “recent statistic” has shown that people who place their phones on the table while eating gain weight by 5% if they take a picture of every (bite).