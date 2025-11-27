The recent shift in the American stance towards the Russian-Ukrainian war reveals a rare political reality moment, a moment in which Washington – albeit late – realizes the nature of great powers, the extent of their influence, and the depth of their strategic interests. What Donald Trump understood, unlike most European leaders, is that Moscow will not accept, under any circumstances, the continued expansion of NATO to its immediate borders. The borders of Russian national security, as seen by President Vladimir Putin, are red lines that cannot be crossed, lines that he will defend with iron and fire, without hesitation or cosmetic calculations.

Great powers do not treat their national security as a matter of opinion, but as a fixed universal law. The long history of relations between Moscow and Washington reveals that disagreement and confrontation do not prevent rationality from emerging when necessity demands it. Each has areas of influence and strategic boundaries that cannot be allowed to be crossed. Once a political or military movement exceeds the implicitly agreed-upon limit, it becomes a declaration of war that could spiral into the unpredictable.

Perhaps the most prominent example of this was during the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962. In those moments when the world held its breath for fear that a single mistake could turn the planet to ashes, American President John Kennedy and his Soviet counterpart maintained an open line of communication, exchanging information about the locations and movements of the missiles. Both sides understood that crossing major strategic boundaries was not an option, and that maintaining the balance of terror was an existential necessity not to be gambled with.

Today, it seems that history is repeating itself in a new form. Trump's plan, or what is attributed to him in terms of a direction to reassess the American role in the Ukrainian war, reflects an understanding of that old truth: there are limits that great powers cannot leap over in their dealings with each other. Any leniency in understanding this equation could drag the world into a conflict far greater than what we see today, especially in an era of globalization where "an Eastern sneeze makes the West sick," as the COVID-19 pandemic proved when it shook an entire planet from a small epicenter.

If Russian interests are not realistically understood, the old wound of the Soviet Union may awaken within the "Tsar," and he may see himself driven – or compelled – to reclaim what he views as historical boundaries of his state.

Putin, it seems, still carries the wound of the Soviet Union's collapse in his heart. It is a wound that has not healed, and he will not allow – from his perspective – the mistake of history to be repeated twice, no matter the cost. Therefore... he wanted you to hear him. Listen to him.