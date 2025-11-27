تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
يكشف التبدّل الأخير في الموقف الأمريكي تجاه الحرب الروسية - الأوكرانية لحظةً واقعيةً سياسيةً نادرةً، لحظة تدرك فيها واشنطن – ولو متأخرة – طبيعة الدول الكبرى، وحجم نفوذها، وعمق مصالحها الاستراتيجية. فما استوعبه دونالد ترمب، على خلاف معظم قادة أوروبا، هو أن موسكو لن تقبل بأي حال من الأحوال أن يستمر تمدد حلف الناتو إلى حدودها المباشرة. فحدود الأمن القومي الروسي، كما يراها الرئيس فلاديمير بوتين، خطوط حمراء لا يمكن المساس بها، خطوط سيدافع عنها بالحديد والنار، دون تردد أو حسابات تجميلية.
الدول الكبرى لا تتعامل مع أمنها القومي كوجهة نظر، بل كقانون كوني ثابت. والتاريخ الطويل للعلاقات بين موسكو وواشنطن يكشف أن الخلاف والصدام لا يمنعان العقلانية من الظهور حين تقتضي الضرورة ذلك. فلكل منهما مجالات نفوذ وحدوداً استراتيجية لا يمكن السماح بتجاوزها. وما إن تتجاوز حركة سياسية أو عسكرية الحدّ المتفق عليه ضمنياً، حتى تصبح إعلان حرب قد تتدحرج إلى ما لا يمكن توقّعه.
ولعلّ أبرز مثال على ذلك ما حدث خلال أزمة الصواريخ الكوبية عام 1962. في تلك اللحظات التي كان فيها العالم يحبس أنفاسه خشية خطأ واحد يحوّل الكوكب إلى رماد، حافظ الرئيس الأمريكي جون كينيدي ونظيره السوفيتي على قناة تواصل مفتوحة، يتبادلان من خلالها المعلومات حول أماكن الصواريخ وتحركاتها. لقد أدرك الطرفان أن تجاوز الحدود الاستراتيجية الكبرى ليس خياراً، وأن الحفاظ على توازن الرعب ضرورة وجودية لا مجال للمغامرة فيها.
اليوم يبدو أن التاريخ يعيد نفسه بصورة جديدة. فخطة ترمب، أو ما يُنسب إليه من توجّه لإعادة تقييم الدور الأمريكي في الحرب الأوكرانية، تعكس استيعاباً لتلك الحقيقة القديمة: هناك حدود لا يمكن للدول الكبرى القفز فوقها في تعاملها مع بعضها البعض. أي تهاون في فهم هذه المعادلة قد يجر العالم إلى نزاع أكبر بكثير مما نراه اليوم، خصوصاً في حقبة العولمة حيث باتت «العطسة الشرقية تمرض أهل الغرب»، كما أثبتت جائحة كورونا عندما هزّت كوكباً بأكمله انطلاقاً من بؤرة صغيرة.
وإذا لم تُستوعَب المصالح الروسية على نحو واقعي، فقد يستيقظ في داخل «القيصر» جرح الاتحاد السوفيتي القديم، ويرى نفسه مدفوعاً – أو مضطراً – إلى استعادة ما يراه حدوداً تاريخية لدولته.
بوتين، كما يبدو، لا يزال يحمل جرح انهيار الاتحاد السوفيتي في قلبه. وهو جرح لم يندمل، ولن يسمح – من وجهة نظره – بأن يتكرر خطأ التاريخ مرتين، مهما كلّف ذلك من أثمان. ولذلك.. كان يريدكم أن تسمعوه. اسمعوووه.
The recent shift in the American stance towards the Russian-Ukrainian war reveals a rare political reality moment, a moment in which Washington – albeit late – realizes the nature of great powers, the extent of their influence, and the depth of their strategic interests. What Donald Trump understood, unlike most European leaders, is that Moscow will not accept, under any circumstances, the continued expansion of NATO to its immediate borders. The borders of Russian national security, as seen by President Vladimir Putin, are red lines that cannot be crossed, lines that he will defend with iron and fire, without hesitation or cosmetic calculations.
Great powers do not treat their national security as a matter of opinion, but as a fixed universal law. The long history of relations between Moscow and Washington reveals that disagreement and confrontation do not prevent rationality from emerging when necessity demands it. Each has areas of influence and strategic boundaries that cannot be allowed to be crossed. Once a political or military movement exceeds the implicitly agreed-upon limit, it becomes a declaration of war that could spiral into the unpredictable.
Perhaps the most prominent example of this was during the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962. In those moments when the world held its breath for fear that a single mistake could turn the planet to ashes, American President John Kennedy and his Soviet counterpart maintained an open line of communication, exchanging information about the locations and movements of the missiles. Both sides understood that crossing major strategic boundaries was not an option, and that maintaining the balance of terror was an existential necessity not to be gambled with.
Today, it seems that history is repeating itself in a new form. Trump's plan, or what is attributed to him in terms of a direction to reassess the American role in the Ukrainian war, reflects an understanding of that old truth: there are limits that great powers cannot leap over in their dealings with each other. Any leniency in understanding this equation could drag the world into a conflict far greater than what we see today, especially in an era of globalization where "an Eastern sneeze makes the West sick," as the COVID-19 pandemic proved when it shook an entire planet from a small epicenter.
If Russian interests are not realistically understood, the old wound of the Soviet Union may awaken within the "Tsar," and he may see himself driven – or compelled – to reclaim what he views as historical boundaries of his state.
Putin, it seems, still carries the wound of the Soviet Union's collapse in his heart. It is a wound that has not healed, and he will not allow – from his perspective – the mistake of history to be repeated twice, no matter the cost. Therefore... he wanted you to hear him. Listen to him.