يكشف التبدّل الأخير في الموقف الأمريكي تجاه الحرب الروسية - الأوكرانية لحظةً واقعيةً سياسيةً نادرةً، لحظة تدرك فيها واشنطن – ولو متأخرة – طبيعة الدول الكبرى، وحجم نفوذها، وعمق مصالحها الاستراتيجية. فما استوعبه دونالد ترمب، على خلاف معظم قادة أوروبا، هو أن موسكو لن تقبل بأي حال من الأحوال أن يستمر تمدد حلف الناتو إلى حدودها المباشرة. فحدود الأمن القومي الروسي، كما يراها الرئيس فلاديمير بوتين، خطوط حمراء لا يمكن المساس بها، خطوط سيدافع عنها بالحديد والنار، دون تردد أو حسابات تجميلية.

الدول الكبرى لا تتعامل مع أمنها القومي كوجهة نظر، بل كقانون كوني ثابت. والتاريخ الطويل للعلاقات بين موسكو وواشنطن يكشف أن الخلاف والصدام لا يمنعان العقلانية من الظهور حين تقتضي الضرورة ذلك. فلكل منهما مجالات نفوذ وحدوداً استراتيجية لا يمكن السماح بتجاوزها. وما إن تتجاوز حركة سياسية أو عسكرية الحدّ المتفق عليه ضمنياً، حتى تصبح إعلان حرب قد تتدحرج إلى ما لا يمكن توقّعه.

ولعلّ أبرز مثال على ذلك ما حدث خلال أزمة الصواريخ الكوبية عام 1962. في تلك اللحظات التي كان فيها العالم يحبس أنفاسه خشية خطأ واحد يحوّل الكوكب إلى رماد، حافظ الرئيس الأمريكي جون كينيدي ونظيره السوفيتي على قناة تواصل مفتوحة، يتبادلان من خلالها المعلومات حول أماكن الصواريخ وتحركاتها. لقد أدرك الطرفان أن تجاوز الحدود الاستراتيجية الكبرى ليس خياراً، وأن الحفاظ على توازن الرعب ضرورة وجودية لا مجال للمغامرة فيها.

اليوم يبدو أن التاريخ يعيد نفسه بصورة جديدة. فخطة ترمب، أو ما يُنسب إليه من توجّه لإعادة تقييم الدور الأمريكي في الحرب الأوكرانية، تعكس استيعاباً لتلك الحقيقة القديمة: هناك حدود لا يمكن للدول الكبرى القفز فوقها في تعاملها مع بعضها البعض. أي تهاون في فهم هذه المعادلة قد يجر العالم إلى نزاع أكبر بكثير مما نراه اليوم، خصوصاً في حقبة العولمة حيث باتت «العطسة الشرقية تمرض أهل الغرب»، كما أثبتت جائحة كورونا عندما هزّت كوكباً بأكمله انطلاقاً من بؤرة صغيرة.

وإذا لم تُستوعَب المصالح الروسية على نحو واقعي، فقد يستيقظ في داخل «القيصر» جرح الاتحاد السوفيتي القديم، ويرى نفسه مدفوعاً – أو مضطراً – إلى استعادة ما يراه حدوداً تاريخية لدولته.

بوتين، كما يبدو، لا يزال يحمل جرح انهيار الاتحاد السوفيتي في قلبه. وهو جرح لم يندمل، ولن يسمح – من وجهة نظره – بأن يتكرر خطأ التاريخ مرتين، مهما كلّف ذلك من أثمان. ولذلك.. كان يريدكم أن تسمعوه. اسمعوووه.