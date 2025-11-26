Last week, I wrote about traditional airshows, and this week, airshows are also making their mark, but in a different type known as general aviation. Yesterday, Tuesday, the second edition of the Sand and Fun exhibition kicked off in Thumama, an event that has established a permanent place on the map of general aviation in the Middle East, becoming a season eagerly awaited by aviation enthusiasts for its unique spirit and a character that is closer to the people.

The exhibition (organized by the Saudi Aviation Club) runs from November 25 to 29 and is graciously sponsored by the Prince of Riyadh Region, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, with close follow-up from the architect of Saudi aviation, Prince Sultan bin Salman, Chairman of the Club's Board of Directors. He views aviation as a story of the nation, the rise of culture, and the establishment of identity, supported by a distinguished team working diligently, led by Dr. Ahmed Al-Fuhayd, the General Supervisor of the club, and Captain Fares Munir, the Prince's advisor, in efforts that reflect the readiness of a system that has always proven the value of creating an act worthy of the ambitious Saudi aviation sector and providing it with a scene it deserves.

For five days, Riyadh transforms into an open aviation platform, where joy flies above the sands like a current lifting everyone up, as "Sand and Fun" transcends being merely a seasonal celebration to become a space that brings aviation closer to people, families, enthusiasts, and those who dream of touching the body of an aircraft.

The exhibition features numerous aerial displays, static shows, and workshops. Last year, it attracted 120,000 visitors, with 100 exhibitors participating and 30 dialogue sessions held. This year, the attendance of 1,706 is a notable addition, marking the first time that the door has been opened to the idea of general aviation as a field for innovation, adventure, and culture, rather than just a technical practice.

Here, the visitor faces a seemingly fantastical question: Can I build my own aircraft? The answer is no longer a utopian dream; thousands of enthusiasts around the world are building their own planes, known as "homebuilt aircraft" or "amateur-built," pouring their passion, expertise, and time into making it a reality that embraces the air.

Today, through the local branch of the EAA, this dream is becoming a reality on the geography of the Kingdom, driven by the spirit of Vision 2030, which encourages innovation, invests in passion, and brings the future into the present.

"Sand and Fun" does not stop at the limits of visual enjoyment; it targets airport administrations, operators, companies, maintenance service providers, aviation professionals, and private aircraft owners, serving as a meeting point between the industry and the public, between experience and dreams, between the sky and the earth.

The idea of the exhibition is not just about flying planes, enchanting night shows, and vibrant workshops, but about the ambition to transform aviation into a public culture, an open option, and a passion that is learnable and practicable.

Every winter, the capital colors the sky with the brush of Thumama and writes a new chapter in the story of Saudi aviation, a chapter written by dreamers who shout with love: "We are the children of a land created to soar."