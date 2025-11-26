كتبت الأسبوع الماضي عن معارض الطيران التقليدية، وهذا الأسبوع تفرض معارض الطيران نفسها أيضاً، لكن بنوع مختلف هو الطيران العام، حيث انطلق أمس الثلاثاء معرض Sand and Fun في الثمامة بنسخته الثانية، وهو المعرض الذي أوجد لنفسه مكاناً ثابتاً على خارطة الطيران العام في الشرق الأوسط، حتى بات موسماً ينتظره محبو الطيران بشغف لما يحمله من روح مختلفة وطابع أقرب للناس.

يستمر المعرض (الذي ينظمه نادي الطيران السعودي) من 25 حتى 29 نوفمبر، ويحظى برعاية كريمة من أمير منطقة الرياض الأمير فيصل بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز، ومتابعة دقيقة من عرّاب الطيران السعودي الأمير سلطان بن سلمان، رئيس مجلس إدارة النادي، الرجل الذي يتعامل مع الطيران على أنه قصة وطن ونهوض ثقافة ورسوخ هوية، ومعه فريق عمل مميّز يعمل بجهد لافت، على رأسهم الدكتور أحمد الفهيد المشرف العام على النادي، والكابتن فارس منير مستشار الأمير، في عمل يعكس جاهزية منظومة أثبتت دائماً قيمة أن تصنع فعلاً يليق بقطاع الطيران السعودي الطموح وتمنحه مشهداً يستحقه.

خمسة أيام تتحوّل فيها الرياض إلى منصة طيران مفتوحة، يطير فيها المرح فوق الرمال مثل تيار يرفع الجميع إلى الأعلى، حيث تجاوز «ساند آند فن» كونه احتفالاً موسمياً، ليصبح مساحة تجعل الطيران أقرب للناس، للعائلات، للهواة، ولأولئك الذين يحلمون بأن تلامس أيديهم جسد طائرة.

المعرض يضم العديد من العروض الجوية والعروض الثابتة وورش العمل، وقد زاره العام الماضي 120 ألف شخص، وشارك فيه 100 عارض، وشهد 30 جلسة حوارية، وهذا العام يأتي حضور مجموعة 1,706 إضافةً لافتةً، فهي المرة الأولى التي يُفتح فيها الباب أمام فكرة الطيران العام بوصفه مجالاً للابتكار والمغامرة والثقافة وليس مجرد ممارسة تقنية.

هنا يقف الزائر أمام سؤال يبدو خيالياً: هل يمكن أن أبني طائرتي الخاصة؟ الإجابة لم تعد حلماً طوباوياً؛ لأن آلاف الهواة حول العالم يبنون طائراتهم بأنفسهم وتُسمّى «طائرات الهواة» أو «المصنعة منزلياً»، يضعون فيها شغفهم وخبرتهم ووقتهم حتى تصبح حقيقة تعانق الهواء.

اليوم عبر الفرع المحلي لجمعية EAA يتشكّل هذا الحلم واقعاً على جغرافيا المملكة، مدفوعاً بروح رؤية 2030 التي تشجع الابتكار وتستثمر في الشغف وتستدعي المستقبل إلى الحاضر.

«ساند آند فن» لا يتوقف عند حدود المتعة البصرية، فهو يتوجّه لإدارات المطارات والمشغلين والشركات ومقدمي خدمات الصيانة ومحترفي الطيران ومالكي الطائرات الخاصة، ليكون نقطة التقاء بين الصناعة والجمهور، بين الخبرة والحلم، بين السماء والأرض.

ليست فكرة المعرض في طائرات تحلّق وعروض ليلية ساحرة وورش عمل نابضة فقط، بل في طموح تحويل الطيران لثقافةٍ عامةٍ، وخيارٍ مفتوحٍ وشغفٍ قابلٍ للتعلم والممارسة.

صارت العاصمة كل شتاء تلوّن السماء بريشة الثمامة وتكتب فصلاً جديداً من قصة الطيران السعودي، فصلاً يكتبه الحالمون الذين يهتفون بحب: «نحن أبناء أرض خُلقت لتعلو».