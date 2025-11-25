Would Ibn Khaldun, the father of sociology, reconcile with social media, from his perspective of science which is the foundation of all human sciences including political science, economics, psychology, anthropology, media, education, and law?

Ibn Khaldun believes that society is based on group solidarity, urbanization, and the cyclical change of communities. Family, society, and social institutions are the foundation of sociology and the focus of sociological theories. Thus, sociology, as it is known, is an attempt to understand social systems, values, meanings, and social symbols, as well as being concerned with the relationship between society and individuals, and the impact of each on the other, and whether the relationships among the forces of society are based on cooperation or on power and conflict?

In addition to interpreting behaviors and social phenomena, the gaps between generations, and the melting and merging of cultural identities. Are sociological theories still valid for studying the family, society, and social institutions that have disintegrated or are on the verge of disintegration and dissolution according to the data and indicators?

The French sociologist Alain Touraine boldly states in his book "The End of Societies" that the social model that has governed human thought since the 19th century has reached its end in our world. Collective ties have shattered in our world, the effectiveness of states, societies, and social institutions has declined, and individualism has advanced to the center of action and interaction.

Touraine emphasizes that the future will not be built on "society" as a homogeneous block, but rather on the active self that seeks meaning and engages in struggles on fronts unrelated to society and the recognized social institutions.

So how does sociology operate in the absence of communities and the disintegration of families and human gatherings? How do sociological theories function in an era where the family, society, and all social institutions are outside the social context or are on the verge of disintegration and fragmentation in light of the proliferation of semi-anonymous virtual relationships, and the rampant interaction with global virtual groups of common interest? Furthermore, how does sociology work under the influence of virtual influencers?

Are sociology and sociological theories still valid for dealing with the current and escalating non-social condition that threatens the end of the "family" era and the end of the "society" era? Is this an indication of the end of the era of sociology, "the father of human blame," and what is the fate of sociology disciplines in universities? Is internet sociology and algorithmic sociology an extension of conventional and known sociology, or are they merely last-ditch attempts to salvage what can be salvaged, imposed by the magnitude of the shock and the nature of the crisis, academic protocols, and the promotions of the academic staff?