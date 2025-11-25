هل كان ابن خلدون، أبو علم الاجتماع، سيتصالح مع شبكات التواصل الاجتماعي، من منظوره العلم الذي يعد أساساً لكل العلوم الإنسانية بما فيها علم السياسة وعلم الاقتصاد وعلم النفس والأنثروبولوجيا والإعلام والتربية والقانون؟

يرى ابن خلدون أن المجتمع يقوم على العصبية والعمران والتغيير الدوري للمجتمعات، فالأسرة والمجتمع والمؤسسات المجتمعية أساس علم الاجتماع ومحور اهتمام نظريات علم الاجتماع. إذاً فعلم الاجتماع كما هو معروف محاولة فهم النظم والقيم والمعاني والرموز الاجتماعية، مثلما أنه يهتم بالعلاقة بين المجتمع والأفراد، وتأثير كل منهما في الآخر، وما إذا كانت العلاقات بين قوى المجتمع قائمة على التعاون أم على القوة و الصراع؟

بالإضافة جانب تفسير السلوكيات والظواهر الاجتماعية والفجوات بين الأجيال وذوبان الهويات الثقافية وانصهارها. فهل ما زالت نظريات علم الاجتماع صالحة لدراسة الأسرة والمجتمع والمؤسسات الاجتماعية التي تفككت أو هي في طريقها للتفكك والذوبان وفقاً للمعطيات والمؤشرات؟

يقول عالم الاجتماع الفرنسي ألان تورين بجرأة عالية، في كتابه «نهاية المجتمعات»، إن النموذج الاجتماعي الذي حكم تفكير البشرية منذ القرن التاسع عشر قد وصل في عالمنا إلى نهايته. لقد تهشّمت الروابط الجماعية في عالمنا، وتراجعت فاعلية الدول والمجتمعات والمؤسسات الاجتماعية، وتقدّمت فيه الفردية إلى مركز الفعل والتفاعل.

ويؤكد تورين أن المستقبل لن يبنى على «المجتمع» ككتلة متجانسة، إنما يتم بناؤه على الذات الفاعلة التي تبحث عن المعنى والتي تخوض صراعاتها في جبهات لا علاقة لها بالمجتمع والمؤسسات الاجتماعية المتعارف عليها.

فكيف يعمل إذاً علم الاجتماع، في ظل غياب المجتمعات وتفكك الأسرة والتجمعات البشرية. وكيف تعمل نظريات علم الاجتماع في عصر باتت فيه الأسرة والمجتمع وكافة المؤسسات الاجتماعية خارج السياق الاجتماعي أو هي في طريقها للتفكك والتشظي والذوبان في ظل استفحال العلاقات الافتراضية شبه المجهولة، وفي ظل استشراء التفاعل مع الجماعات الافتراضية العالمية ذات الاهتمام المشترك، ثم كيف يعمل علم الاجتماع تحت وطأة التأثير والمؤثرين الافتراضيين؟

هل لا يزال علم الاجتماع ونظريات علم الاجتماع صالحة للتعامل مع الحالة غير الاجتماعية الحالية والمستقبلية المتفاقمة، التي تنذر بنهاية عصر «الأسرة» ونهاية عصر «المجتمع»؟ وهل يكون ذلك مؤشراً لنهاية عصر علم الاجتماع «أبو اللوم الإنسانية» وما مصير تخصصات علم الاجتماعات في الجامعات؟ وهل علم اجتماع الإنترنت وعلم اجتماع الخوارزميات امتداد لعلم الاجتماع المألوف والمعروف أم أنها مجرد محاولات النفس الأخير لإنقاذ ما يمكن إنقاذه، التي فرضها حجم الصدمة ونوع الأزمة، والبروتوكولات الأكاديمية وترقيات الكادر الأكاديمي؟