دخلت الحرب الأهلية في السودان عامها الثالث دون بارقة أمل في أن تنتهي عمّا قريب، وهي الحرب التي لم يكن مقدّراً لها أن تستمر كل تلك السنوات دون دعم من أطراف خارجية، ولاسيما قوات الدعم السريع والتي تمولها بعض الأطراف الخارجية التي تطمح في أن يؤدي تأجيج الحرب في السودان واشتعالها لأن تستمر لأطول مدى ممكن، فتلك الأطراف تريد السودان ممزقاً مفككاً غير موحد.

قبل أيام تمكّنت قوات الدعم السريع من اقتحام الفاشر المحاصر منذ شهور، لتقوم بعدها بارتكاب العديد من المجازر المريعة بحق الأبرياء من المدنيين والعزل، وقد استسلمت الفاشر بعد نفاد مائها وطعامها ودوائها، وعندها اقتحمت قوات الدعم السريع المدينة قامت بارتكاب المذابح علناً، بل وظهر بعض عناصرها بشكل واضح في مقاطع فيديو مصورة قاموا هم بأنفسهم بتصويرها وهم يقتلون بدم بارد، وكل هذا على مرأى ومسمع من العالم كله والذي لم يحاول أي طرف فيه مساعدة المدنيين المنكوبين في هذا البلد.

لم تحاول الدعم السريع نفي مسؤوليتها عن ارتكاب تلك المذابح غير أنها اعتبرتها حوادث فردية سيتم محاسبة عناصرها الذين قاموا بارتكابها، ومن الواضح أن الدعم السريع تهدف من خلال بث تلك المقاطع المصورة المريعة لبث الرعب في قلوب خصومها، ولإيهامهم بقوتها حتى يسهل استسلامهم لها وعدم مقاومتهم، ولا يبالي قادة الدعم السريع بصورتهم أو سمعتهم أمام العالم؛ بل يحاولون إعادة تشكيل الرأي العام وإيهامه بأن قوتهم لا تضاهى وأنهم جهة مسؤولة ويمكن الاعتماد عليها، ولا يعجزهم شيء عن سفك دماء الشعب السوداني، والذي شهد موجة نزوح فعلية غير مسبوقة منذ بداية اندلاع الصراع في 2023.

من الواضح أن هذه الحرب الشعواء ستستمر بلا هوادة إن لم يجنح طرفاها للسلم والتفكير العقلاني، فعلى عموم الشعب السوداني الالتفاف حول حكومته الشرعية، ويتوقع الكثير من المحللين والخبراء السياسيين أن يفضي استمرار تلك الحرب إلى تفكك السودان إقليماً وراء الآخر، حتى تتحوّل إلى دويلات ممزقة مما سيضاعف من آلام وعذاب مواطنيها، فالسودان بلد يعاني من شح الموارد وندرتها بشكل عام، كما يعاني من بنية تحتية ومرافق أساسية ضعيفة، وجاءت الحرب لتنهي على البقية الباقية من تلك البنى والمرافق لتحيل حياة المواطنين لعذاب حقيقي وترغم الكثير منهم للترحال واللجوء للدول المجاورة.

لقد أصبحت حياة السودانيين قطعة من الألم ما بين لجوء مرغمين عليه وبقاء قد يكلفهم حياتهم، بخلاف انهيار منظومات الصحة والتعليم والمرافق داخل السودان، ومن المؤسف أن يتم هذا الاقتتال الدموي بين أبناء الشعب الواحد، وقد شهدت منطقتنا العربية صراعاً دامياً خلال حرب غزة التي استمرت عامين، قضى خلالهم أكثر من 60 ألف فلسطيني نحبه، وتحول أكثر من 150 ألفا إلى جرحى ومعاقين بسبب الاعتداء الإسرائيلي الآثم المدعوم من الولايات المتحدة، حتى فوجئنا بالمجازر الدامية التي ارتكبتها قوات الدعم السريع بحق أبناء الشعب السوداني، مما يجعل المنطقة في مرحلة اضطراب مستمر.

يأمل البعض في تدخل دولي قد يسهم في إنهاء تلك الحرب الشعواء في السودان، غير أنه باستقراء التاريخ فإن المنظمات الدولية يقتصر دورها على الشجب والاستنكار وحث كل طرف على ضبط النفس، لقد تسبّبت تلك الحرب في نزوح داخلي مكثف في السودان نفسها من منطقة لمنطقة بحثاً عن مناطق قد تكون أكثر أمناً، غير أنه في الحرب الأهلية لا توجد مناطق آمنة، فكل إقليم معرض لأن يقع ضحية تلك الحرب التي تشبه السرطان؛ فلا تقع في مكان إلا وتنتشر خلاله بشكل سريع وخبيث، وكل طرف في الحرب يسعى للاستحواذ على المزيد من أراضي خصمه، وها هي قوات الدعم السريع تتهيأ لدخول كردفان، مما يعني أن ما شهدناه في الفاشر سيتكرر مرة أخرى في كردفان، لقد تسببت الحرب في قتل مئات الألوف وإصابة أعداد أكثر من ذلك بكثير، كما تسبب في حدوث المجاعات وانتشار الأوبئة والأمراض المعدية بالتوازي مع انهيار الخدمات الصحية، وكل هذه المآسي هي نتاج مباشر للحروب الأهلية التي يذهب ضحيتها المواطن أولاً وأخيراً.