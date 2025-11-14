The civil war in Sudan has entered its third year with no glimmer of hope for an imminent end. This war was not destined to last all these years without support from external parties, particularly the Rapid Support Forces, which are funded by certain foreign entities that aspire to prolong the war in Sudan and keep it burning for as long as possible. These parties want Sudan to be fragmented and disunited.

A few days ago, the Rapid Support Forces managed to storm the besieged city of El Fasher, which had been under siege for months, and subsequently committed numerous horrific massacres against innocent civilians and the defenseless. El Fasher surrendered after running out of water, food, and medicine, at which point the Rapid Support Forces invaded the city and committed the massacres openly. Some of their members even appeared clearly in video clips they filmed themselves while killing in cold blood, all of this in full view and hearing of the entire world, which has not seen any party attempt to help the afflicted civilians in this country.

The Rapid Support Forces did not attempt to deny their responsibility for these massacres; instead, they considered them individual incidents for which their members would be held accountable. It is clear that the Rapid Support Forces aim to instill fear in the hearts of their adversaries by disseminating these horrific video clips, misleading them into believing in their strength to facilitate their surrender and discourage resistance. The leaders of the Rapid Support Forces do not care about their image or reputation before the world; rather, they are trying to reshape public opinion and deceive it into thinking that their power is unmatched and that they are a responsible entity that can be relied upon, while they have no qualms about shedding the blood of the Sudanese people, who have witnessed an unprecedented wave of displacement since the conflict erupted in 2023.

It is evident that this brutal war will continue relentlessly unless both sides lean towards peace and rational thinking. The general Sudanese populace must rally around their legitimate government, and many analysts and political experts expect that the continuation of this war will lead to the disintegration of Sudan, region by region, until it transforms into fragmented states, which will multiply the suffering and agony of its citizens. Sudan is a country that suffers from a general scarcity of resources and their rarity, as well as weak infrastructure and basic facilities. The war has come to obliterate what little remains of those structures and facilities, turning the lives of citizens into real torment and forcing many of them to migrate and seek refuge in neighboring countries.

The lives of Sudanese people have become a piece of pain, caught between forced displacement and a precarious existence that could cost them their lives, in addition to the collapse of health, education, and facilities within Sudan. It is unfortunate that this bloody conflict occurs among the people of the same nation. Our Arab region has witnessed a bloody struggle during the Gaza war that lasted two years, during which more than 60,000 Palestinians lost their lives, and over 150,000 were injured and disabled due to the heinous Israeli aggression supported by the United States. We were then shocked by the bloody massacres committed by the Rapid Support Forces against the Sudanese people, which places the region in a state of continuous turmoil.

Some hope for international intervention that might contribute to ending this brutal war in Sudan. However, a look at history shows that the role of international organizations is limited to condemnation and urging each party to exercise restraint. This war has caused intense internal displacement within Sudan itself, as people move from area to area in search of potentially safer regions. However, in a civil war, there are no safe areas; every region is at risk of becoming a victim of this war, which resembles cancer—once it takes root in a place, it spreads rapidly and malignantly. Each party in the war seeks to seize more territory from its opponent, and now the Rapid Support Forces are preparing to enter Kordofan, which means that what we witnessed in El Fasher will be repeated again in Kordofan. The war has caused the deaths of hundreds of thousands and injured many more, as well as leading to famines and the spread of epidemics and infectious diseases alongside the collapse of health services. All these tragedies are a direct result of the civil wars, where the citizen is the primary and ultimate victim.