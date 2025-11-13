During my visit as a guest to the Hajj Conference and Exhibition held in Jeddah, I was keen to learn about the impact achieved by participants from the private sector. The platforms of state sectors and institutions related to Hajj and Umrah and the service of the guests of the Two Holy Mosques were as impressive as always, representing the successes they have achieved and the noticeable developments in their work and efforts in line with the objectives of the Vision and the aspirations of the Kingdom's leaders in serving the guests of Allah. However, I was particularly eager to visit the private sector platforms, as they represent the spirit of the economic impact of the sector!

At first, I noticed that commercial activities had surpassed traditional services in serving pilgrims and meeting their needs. I found innovative ideas in many areas that had not been previously exploited, indicating the awareness of today’s entrepreneurs and young business leaders in developing their businesses and attracting beneficiaries with innovative ideas, integrating them with the geographical and cultural environment. An example of this is the presence of a company specializing in organizing trips along the route of the Prophet's migration (ﷺ), offering options to undertake them on foot, on camelback, or by car, while providing a rich experience that combines spiritual feelings with enjoying the wilderness!

The presence of innovative products that meet the needs of pilgrims and Umrah performers had a significant share at the exhibition, which gave me an indication of the development of industries related to Hajj and Umrah, starting from small personal tools and supplies to massive accommodations and facilities. The exhibition is a meeting point where the work of specialists and their relationships in the Hajj and Umrah sector intersect!

During my tour, I encountered many officials from the sector; the minister, the deputy, and the agents were constantly wandering through the exhibition halls. In fact, I ran into Minister Tawfiq Al-Rabiah in front of me four times within just two hours. The density of attendance was remarkable even on the second to last day of the event!

Among the platforms I stopped at was that of Mr. Ahmed Al-Qahtani, whose company was participating for the first time. I asked him what this participation had added to his business, and he explained that it allowed him to establish commercial partnerships with participants and interested parties from both inside and outside the country, which is the goal of holding such gatherings to achieve investment growth in the sector!

In short, it was a successful conference and exhibition, in terms of organization and attendance, reflecting the Kingdom's vision that knows no bounds in caring for the Two Holy Mosques and serving the guests of Allah!