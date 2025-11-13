خلال جولتي كزائرٍ في مؤتمر ومعرض الحج المقام في جدة، كنتُ حريصاً على التعرف على الأثر المتحقق للمشاركين من القطاع الخاص، فمنصات قطاعات الدولة والمؤسسات المرتبطة بأعمال الحج والعمرة وخدمة ضيوف الحرمين كانت باهيةً كالعادة، ومثّلت ما حققته من نجاحات، وما تقدمه من تطورٍ ملحوظ في أعمالها وجهودها بما يتوافق مع مستهدفات الرؤية وطموحات قادة المملكة في خدمة ضيوف الرحمن، لكنني حرصت على زيارة منصات القطاع الخاص، لأنها تمثل روح الأثر الاقتصادي للقطاع !

في البداية، لفت انتباهي تجاوز الأنشطة التجارية الخدمات التقليدية في خدمة الحجاج والمعتمرين وتلبية احتياجاتهم، فقد وجدتُ أفكاراً مبتكرة في مجالات عديدة لم تُستغل سابقاً، مما يدل على وعي روّاد وشباب الأعمال اليوم بتطوير أعمالهم وجذب المستفيدين بأفكارٍ مبتكرة، ودمجها بالبيئة الجغرافية والثقافية، ومثال ذلك وجود شركةٍ تتخصص في تنظيم رحلاتٍ على مسار هجرة الرسول ﷺ، تمنح خيارات القيام بها على الأقدام أو على ظهور الإبل أو بالسيارات، مع تقديم تجربةٍ ثرية تجمع بين المشاعر الروحانية والاستمتاع بالبرية !

كان لوجود المنتجات المبتكرة التي تلبي احتياجات الحاج والمعتمر نصيب كبير من الحضور في المعرض، وأعطاني ذلك مؤشراً على تطور الصناعات المتعلقة بالحج والعمرة، ابتداءً من الأدوات والمستلزمات الشخصية الصغيرة، وانتهاءً بإنشاءات وتجهيزات الإيواء الضخمة. فالمعرض ملتقى تتقاطع فيه أعمال المختصين وعلاقاتهم في قطاع الحج والعمرة !

وخلال التجوّل، صادفت العديد من مسؤولي القطاع، فالوزير والنائب والوكلاء يتجولون بين أروقة المعرض باستمرار، بل إنني صادفت الوزير توفيق الربيعة أمامي أربع مرات خلال ساعتين فقط، أما كثافة الحضور فكانت لافتة حتى في اليوم قبل الأخير من الحدث !

ومن بين المنصات التي توقفت عندها كانت منصةُ الأخ أحمد القحطاني، الذي تشارك شركته للمرة الأولى، وسألته عمّا أضافته هذه المشاركة لأعماله، فأوضح أنها أتاحت له تحقيق شراكاتٍ تجارية مع مشاركين ومهتمين من الداخل والخارج، وهذا هو الهدف من إقامة مثل هذه الملتقيات لتحقيق نمو الاستثمار في القطاع !

باختصار.. مؤتمرٌ ومعرضٌ ناجح، تنظيماً وحضوراً، عكَس رؤية المملكة التي لا يحدها أفق في العناية بالحرمين الشريفين وخدمة ضيوف الرحمن !