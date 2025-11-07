المتحف المصري الكبير صرحٌ حضاري عظيم في كل جوانبه: المكان، والحجم، والتصميم، والتنفيذ، والمضمون. وباختصار، هو عظيم شكلاً وموضوعاً وإخراجاً. هذا المتحف المصري الكبير يعيد بعثَ إحدى الحضارات التي سادت في الشرق الأوسط، والتي حاول الصهاينة سرقتها.

حيث تسعى السردية الإسرائيلية جاهدةً إلى تفكيك مفهوم «الدولة العربية» بوصفه كيانًا سياسيًا يتمتّع بالسيادة والشرعية، مستندةً في ذلك إلى رؤية استشراقية تختزل تاريخ المنطقة في سلسلة من الصراعات والانقسامات. فالصهيونية، كأيديولوجيا استعمارية استيطانية، لا تتعامل مع الدول العربية ككيانات مستقلة، بقدر ما تُصوِّرها كعقبة أمام «المشروع الاستعماري الصهيوني» في المنطقة. هذا التصوُّر ليس وليد اللحظة، بل هو نتاج تراكمي لسياسات استعمارية غربية وأكاديميات مُؤدلَجة عملت على تشكيل الوعي الغربي -والعالمي- حول الشرق الأوسط.

التأريخُ لمنطقة الشرق الأوسط والجزيرة العربية بوجه خاصٍ كُتب بأقلام المستشرقين الغربيين. كان بعضهم مدفوعاً بأهداف يريد تحقيقها من خلال هذه الدراسات، التي تتجاوز البحث العلمي المجرد، وتعمل على ترسيخ مفهوم تجريد العرب من الحضارة والثقافة والفنون والقوة العسكرية والاقتصادية، وتسعى إلى إظهار العرب ووصمهم بالتخلّف والبداوة، ونشر فكرة أن من سكن المنطقة العربية الشرق أوسطية أممٌ أغلبها غير عربية. وقد استفاد المستشرقون بلا شك من بعض الروايات التي كتبها كتّاب في الدولة العباسية برعاية من قوى غير عربية، أرادت أن تقلِّل وتُضعف من شأن العرب.

يقول الدكتور وائل حلاق في كتابه «نشأة الفقه الإسلامي» والذي ترجمه للعربية الدكتور فهد الحمودي: «تُشير الشواهد الأثريّة والمكتوبة المُتزايدة وغيرها إلى أنّ شبه جزيرة العرب عموماً والحجاز - مهد الإسلام - خُصوصاً، كانا جُزءاً لا يُجْتَزَأُ من الثقافة العامّة التي شاعت في الشرق الأدنى منذ عهد حمورابي، فمن خلال اتصالهم الوثيق باللّخميّين والغساسنة وبأسلافهم من العرب الذين سيطروا على الهلال الخصيب مدّة قرن من الزمان أو ما يزيد قبل ظهور الإسلام، حافظ عرب شبه الجزيرة على أشكال من الثقافة التي هي ثقافتهم الخاصّة، غير أنها مثّلت نمطاً محلياً من ثقافات الشمال، وكان البَدْو أنفسهم قد أسهموا في بَلْورة هذه الأشكال الثقافية. ولكن المواطن الحضريّة والزراعية للحجاز، كانت أكثر فاعلية وتأثيراً في النشاطات التجارية والدينية للشرق الأدنى. فمن خلال حركات التجارة والتّبشير والاتصال بقبائل الشمال (ومن ثمّ التحوّل المستمر للحدود السكانيّة)، عرف سُكّان الحجاز سوريا وما بين النهرين مثلما اتصل سُكّان هذه المناطق بالحجاز».

المتحف المصري الكبير هو خطوة نحو إعادة اكتشاف الذات، التي طمسها مَن حرّفوا التاريخ ومن سرقوا الجغرافيا. فالمتحف المصري الكبير هو أكثر من مجرد مبنى لعرض الآثار؛ هو مشروع حضاري يختزل دروسًا في الإرادة والتخطيط والجمع بين الأصالة والحداثة. فوائده تمتد لتشكّل ركيزة جديدة للاقتصاد القومي المصري، وتعيد تأكيد مكانة مصر كمركز إشعاع ثقافي عالمي، وتلهم الأجيال الحالية والمقبلة بتراثهم العظيم. يُعتبر افتتاح المتحف المصري الكبير (GEM) حدثًا تاريخيًا وثقافيًا ضخمًا، ليس لمصر فقط، بل للعالم أجمع.