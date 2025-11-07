The Grand Egyptian Museum is a magnificent cultural edifice in every aspect: the location, size, design, implementation, and content. In short, it is grand in form, subject, and presentation. This Grand Egyptian Museum resurrects one of the civilizations that thrived in the Middle East, which the Zionists attempted to steal.

The Israeli narrative strives to dismantle the concept of the "Arab state" as a political entity that enjoys sovereignty and legitimacy, relying on an Orientalist vision that reduces the region's history to a series of conflicts and divisions. Zionism, as a colonial settler ideology, does not treat Arab states as independent entities, but rather portrays them as obstacles to the "Zionist colonial project" in the region. This perception is not a recent development; it is a cumulative result of Western colonial policies and ideologically driven academies that have shaped Western—and global—awareness of the Middle East.

The history of the Middle East and the Arabian Peninsula, in particular, has been written by Western Orientalists. Some were driven by goals they sought to achieve through these studies, which go beyond mere scientific research and work to entrench the concept of stripping Arabs of civilization, culture, arts, and military and economic power, seeking to portray Arabs as backward and primitive, and spreading the idea that the inhabitants of the Arab Middle Eastern region are mostly non-Arab nations. Orientalists undoubtedly benefited from some narratives written by authors in the Abbasid state, sponsored by non-Arab powers that aimed to diminish and weaken the status of Arabs.

Dr. Wael Hallaq states in his book "The Origins of Islamic Jurisprudence," which was translated into Arabic by Dr. Fahd Al-Hamoudi: "The increasing archaeological and written evidence, among others, indicates that the Arabian Peninsula in general, and the Hijaz— the cradle of Islam—specifically, were an inseparable part of the general culture that prevailed in the Near East since the time of Hammurabi. Through their close contact with the Lakhmids and Ghassanids and their Arab ancestors who dominated the Fertile Crescent for a century or more before the emergence of Islam, the Arabs of the peninsula preserved forms of culture that were their own, yet represented a local pattern of northern cultures, with the Bedouins themselves contributing to the formation of these cultural forms. However, the urban and agricultural centers of the Hijaz were more effective and influential in the commercial and religious activities of the Near East. Through trade movements, missionary activities, and contact with northern tribes (and thus the continuous transformation of demographic boundaries), the inhabitants of the Hijaz came to know Syria and Mesopotamia just as the inhabitants of these areas connected with the Hijaz."

The Grand Egyptian Museum is a step towards rediscovering the self, which has been obscured by those who distorted history and stole geography. The Grand Egyptian Museum is more than just a building for displaying artifacts; it is a civilizational project that encapsulates lessons in will, planning, and the combination of authenticity and modernity. Its benefits extend to form a new pillar for the Egyptian national economy, reaffirming Egypt's status as a center of global cultural radiance, and inspiring current and future generations with their great heritage. The opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) is considered a monumental historical and cultural event, not only for Egypt but for the entire world.