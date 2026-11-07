The Brenner Base Tunnel project, which connects Austria and Italy, was subjected to a cyber attack that targeted parts of the data available online, in an incident that did not affect the construction or future operation of the tunnel; according to the company responsible for the project.

The company (BBT), overseeing the project, stated that unknown individuals managed to access parts of the data published online during a targeted cyber attack that occurred in mid-October, according to the German news agency. The company confirmed that the attack did not pose a risk to the construction of the tunnel, which extends 64 kilometers, or to its future operation, noting that highly sensitive data was not affected by the incident.

The company did not disclose the identity of the potential attackers or their motives, while Italian authorities are conducting an investigation; given that the company's headquarters is located in the city of Bolzano (in the north of the country).

The Brenner Tunnel is considered one of the most significant European infrastructure projects, with a cost of approximately 11.7 billion euros, and it is expected to start operations in 2034, contributing to reducing travel time by train between Germany and Italy.

Another Attack on a European Tunnel Project

In a similar incident, the Fehmarn Belt Tunnel project linking Germany and Denmark was subjected to a cyber attack in mid-October.

The company overseeing the project announced that the attack, which targeted the contractor, temporarily affected several IT systems at the construction site.

The anticipated tunnel extends about 18 kilometers, connecting the German island of Fehmarn with the Danish island of Lolland, and is expected to reduce the train travel time between Hamburg and Copenhagen to about two and a half hours.