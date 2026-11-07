تعرّض مشروع نفق برينر الأساسي للسكك الحديدية، الذي يربط بين النمسا وإيطاليا، لهجوم إلكتروني استهدف أجزاء من البيانات المتاحة عبر الإنترنت، في واقعة لم تؤثر على أعمال الإنشاء أو التشغيل المستقبلي للنفق؛ وفق الشركة المسؤولة عن المشروع.

وقالت شركة (بي بي تي)»، المشرفة على المشروع، إن مجهولين تمكنوا من الوصول إلى أجزاء من البيانات المنشورة عبر الإنترنت، خلال هجوم إلكتروني موجه وقع منتصف أكتوبر الماضي، بحسب وكالة الأنباء الألمانية. وأكدت الشركة أن الهجوم لم يشكل خطراً على أعمال بناء النفق، الذي يمتد بطول 64 كيلومترًا، أو على تشغيله مستقبلًا، مشيرة إلى أن البيانات شديدة الحساسية لم تتأثر بالواقعة.

ولم تكشف الشركة عن هوية المهاجمين المحتملين أو دوافعهم، فيما تتولى السلطات الإيطالية التحقيق؛ نظراً إلى وجود مقر الشركة في مدينة بولزانو (شمالي البلاد).

ويُعد نفق برينر أحد أبرز مشروعات البنية التحتية الأوروبية، إذ تبلغ تكلفته نحو 11.7 مليار يورو، ومن المتوقع بدء تشغيله عام 2034، بما يسهم في تقليص زمن الرحلات بالقطارات بين ألمانيا وإيطاليا.

هجوم آخر على مشروع نفق أوروبي

وفي واقعة مماثلة، تعرض مشروع نفق (فيمارن بلت) الرابط بين ألمانيا والدنمارك لهجوم إلكتروني منتصف أكتوبر الماضي.

وأعلنت الشركة المشرفة على المشروع أن الهجوم الذي استهدف الشركة المنفذة للأعمال أثر مؤقتاً على عدد من أنظمة تكنولوجيا المعلومات في موقع البناء.

ويمتد النفق المرتقب نحو 18 كيلومتراً، ليربط جزيرة فيمارن الألمانية بجزيرة لولاند الدنماركية، ومن شأنه تقليص زمن الرحلة بالقطار بين هامبورغ وكوبنهاغن إلى نحو ساعتين ونصف الساعة.