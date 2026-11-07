تعرّض مشروع نفق برينر الأساسي للسكك الحديدية، الذي يربط بين النمسا وإيطاليا، لهجوم إلكتروني استهدف أجزاء من البيانات المتاحة عبر الإنترنت، في واقعة لم تؤثر على أعمال الإنشاء أو التشغيل المستقبلي للنفق؛ وفق الشركة المسؤولة عن المشروع.
وقالت شركة (بي بي تي)»، المشرفة على المشروع، إن مجهولين تمكنوا من الوصول إلى أجزاء من البيانات المنشورة عبر الإنترنت، خلال هجوم إلكتروني موجه وقع منتصف أكتوبر الماضي، بحسب وكالة الأنباء الألمانية. وأكدت الشركة أن الهجوم لم يشكل خطراً على أعمال بناء النفق، الذي يمتد بطول 64 كيلومترًا، أو على تشغيله مستقبلًا، مشيرة إلى أن البيانات شديدة الحساسية لم تتأثر بالواقعة.
ولم تكشف الشركة عن هوية المهاجمين المحتملين أو دوافعهم، فيما تتولى السلطات الإيطالية التحقيق؛ نظراً إلى وجود مقر الشركة في مدينة بولزانو (شمالي البلاد).
ويُعد نفق برينر أحد أبرز مشروعات البنية التحتية الأوروبية، إذ تبلغ تكلفته نحو 11.7 مليار يورو، ومن المتوقع بدء تشغيله عام 2034، بما يسهم في تقليص زمن الرحلات بالقطارات بين ألمانيا وإيطاليا.
هجوم آخر على مشروع نفق أوروبي
وفي واقعة مماثلة، تعرض مشروع نفق (فيمارن بلت) الرابط بين ألمانيا والدنمارك لهجوم إلكتروني منتصف أكتوبر الماضي.
وأعلنت الشركة المشرفة على المشروع أن الهجوم الذي استهدف الشركة المنفذة للأعمال أثر مؤقتاً على عدد من أنظمة تكنولوجيا المعلومات في موقع البناء.
ويمتد النفق المرتقب نحو 18 كيلومتراً، ليربط جزيرة فيمارن الألمانية بجزيرة لولاند الدنماركية، ومن شأنه تقليص زمن الرحلة بالقطار بين هامبورغ وكوبنهاغن إلى نحو ساعتين ونصف الساعة.
The Brenner Base Tunnel project, which connects Austria and Italy, was subjected to a cyber attack that targeted parts of the data available online, in an incident that did not affect the construction or future operation of the tunnel; according to the company responsible for the project.
The company (BBT), overseeing the project, stated that unknown individuals managed to access parts of the data published online during a targeted cyber attack that occurred in mid-October, according to the German news agency. The company confirmed that the attack did not pose a risk to the construction of the tunnel, which extends 64 kilometers, or to its future operation, noting that highly sensitive data was not affected by the incident.
The company did not disclose the identity of the potential attackers or their motives, while Italian authorities are conducting an investigation; given that the company's headquarters is located in the city of Bolzano (in the north of the country).
The Brenner Tunnel is considered one of the most significant European infrastructure projects, with a cost of approximately 11.7 billion euros, and it is expected to start operations in 2034, contributing to reducing travel time by train between Germany and Italy.
Another Attack on a European Tunnel Project
In a similar incident, the Fehmarn Belt Tunnel project linking Germany and Denmark was subjected to a cyber attack in mid-October.
The company overseeing the project announced that the attack, which targeted the contractor, temporarily affected several IT systems at the construction site.
The anticipated tunnel extends about 18 kilometers, connecting the German island of Fehmarn with the Danish island of Lolland, and is expected to reduce the train travel time between Hamburg and Copenhagen to about two and a half hours.