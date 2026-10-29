في ثالث حادثة تسريب كبيرة لبيانات حكومية أمريكية خلال شهر، كُشف عن بيانات تخص أكثر من 40 ألف موظف بوزارة الأمن الداخلي الأمريكية، بينهم مسؤولون يعملون في مجالات المراقبة والاستخبارات والعمليات السرية، وفقًا لما أعلنته مجموعة غير ربحية متخصصة في نشر البيانات المسربة.
وقالت مجموعة «دستريبيوتد دينايل أوف سيكرتس» (Distributed Denial of Secrets)، المعنية بالشفافية وإتاحة البيانات، إن جهة تطلق على نفسها اسم «وزارة السلام» (Department of Peace) حصلت على البيانات، ثم قدمتها إلى المجموعة وإلى الصحفية والناشطة في مجال القرصنة الإلكترونية مايا أرسون كرو.
من جانبها، أكدت وزارة الأمن الداخلي الأمريكية أنها على علم باحتمال وقوع اختراق، مشيرة إلى أنها تعمل على معالجة الوضع بسرعة وفاعلية.
وأضافت الوزارة، في بيان، أنها ستقدم تحديثات إضافية كلما توافرت معلومات جديدة بشأن الحادثة.
بيانات تشمل موظفي الهجرة والاستخبارات والأمن السيبراني
وتتضمن البيانات المسربة أسماء وأرقام هواتف وعناوين بريد إلكتروني لموظفين في عدد من الوكالات التابعة لوزارة الأمن الداخلي، من بينها:إدارة الهجرة والجمارك الأمريكية (ICE)، هيئة الجمارك وحماية الحدود (CBP)، دائرة خدمات المواطنة والهجرة الأمريكية (USCIS)، إدارة تحقيقات الأمن الداخلي (HSI)، وكالة الأمن السيبراني وأمن البنية التحتية (CISA)،جهات ووكالات أخرى تابعة للوزارة.
كما أتاحت مجموعة الشفافية رابطًا لأداة بحث إلكترونية تتيح للمستخدمين استعراض البيانات والبحث فيها.
ووفقًا للمجموعة، فإن المعلومات المسربة قد تكشف هوية موظفين يشغلون مواقع مهمة ضمن برامج الترحيل ونقل المحتجزين التابعة للوزارة.
الجهة الناشرة تدافع عن تسريب البيانات
ودافعت إيما بست، الشريكة المؤسسة لمجموعة «دستريبيوتد دينايل أوف سيكرتس»، عن نشر البيانات، معتبرة أن إتاحتها يمكن أن تساعد في تعزيز المساءلة والرقابة على أداء المؤسسات الحكومية.
وقالت بست إن أداة البحث المصاحبة للتسريب من شأنها، بحسب تعبيرها، أن «تستبدل إخفاء الهوية بالمساءلة»، وأن تساعد الصحفيين في أداء عملهم، فضلًا عن دعم الرقابة التي يمارسها الكونغرس على الجهات الحكومية.
وفي المقابل، يثير نشر بيانات الموظفين، ولا سيما العاملين في الاستخبارات والعمليات السرية، مخاوف تتعلق بخصوصية الأفراد وسلامتهم، فضلًا عن احتمالات استغلال المعلومات في استهدافهم أو انتحال هوياتهم.
وذكرت وكالة رويترز أنها اتصلت بثلاثة موظفين في وزارة الأمن الداخلي بالاستناد إلى البيانات المنشورة، وتمكنت من التحقق من أرقام هواتفهم ومعلومات أخرى تخصهم.
التسريب يأتي وسط تشديد حملة الترحيل الأمريكية
وتتزامن الحادثة مع تصعيد إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب حملتها على الهجرة، وتوسيع الإجراءات المرتبطة بالاعتقال والترحيل.
وكانت وزارة الأمن الداخلي قد أعلنت في سبتمبر إطلاق تحرك مكثف يستهدف ما يُعرف بـ«مدن الملاذ»، وهي المدن التي تحد من تعاونها مع السلطات الفيدرالية في بعض إجراءات إنفاذ قوانين الهجرة.
وأشار معهد سياسات الهجرة، وهو مؤسسة بحثية غير حزبية، في ورقة معلومات إلى أن الوزارة وسّعت خلال الأشهر الأخيرة نطاق عمليات الاعتقال والترحيل.
ويضع تسريب بيانات العاملين في هذه المؤسسات معلومات حساسة محتملة في متناول الجمهور، في وقت تتولى فيه الوكالات المعنية تنفيذ عمليات إنفاذ قوانين الهجرة والتحقيقات الأمنية.
ثالث اختراق كبير يطال مؤسسات حكومية أمريكية مؤخرًا
وتأتي هذه الواقعة ضمن سلسلة من حوادث تسريب البيانات التي طالت جهات حكومية أمريكية خلال الأسابيع الأخيرة.
ففي الأسبوع الماضي، واجهت وزارة الدفاع الأمريكية دعوى قضائية جماعية على خلفية اختراق قيل إنه أثر على ملايين العسكريين الحاليين والسابقين.
وفي سبتمبر، أعلنت مجموعة القرصنة الإلكترونية «شايني هانترز» (ShinyHunters) أنها سرقت بيانات تخص آلاف الموظفين في مكتب التحقيقات الفيدرالي الأمريكي (FBI).
وتسلط هذه الحوادث المتتابعة الضوء على التحديات التي تواجه المؤسسات الحكومية الأمريكية في حماية بيانات موظفيها، خصوصًا المعلومات المرتبطة بالأجهزة الأمنية والاستخباراتية.
وفيما تواصل وزارة الأمن الداخلي التحقيق في الحادثة المحتملة، لا تزال التفاصيل الكاملة بشأن طريقة الحصول على البيانات، والجهة المسؤولة عن التسريب، ومدى تأثر العمليات الأمنية الفعلية غير واضحة.
In the third major incident of leaked U.S. government data within a month, information concerning over 40,000 employees of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has been revealed, including officials working in surveillance, intelligence, and covert operations, according to a nonprofit group specializing in publishing leaked data.
The group "Distributed Denial of Secrets," which focuses on transparency and data accessibility, stated that an entity calling itself the "Department of Peace" obtained the data and then provided it to the group and to journalist and hacking activist Maya Arson Krew.
For its part, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security confirmed that it is aware of the potential breach, noting that it is working to address the situation quickly and effectively.
The department added in a statement that it will provide additional updates as new information becomes available regarding the incident.
Data includes employees from immigration, intelligence, and cybersecurity
The leaked data includes names, phone numbers, and email addresses of employees from several agencies under the Department of Homeland Security, including: U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Customs and Border Protection (CBP), U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), and other entities and agencies under the department.
The transparency group also provided a link to an electronic search tool that allows users to browse and search the data.
According to the group, the leaked information could reveal the identities of employees holding key positions within the department's deportation and detainee transfer programs.
The publishing entity defends the data leak
Emma Best, co-founder of the "Distributed Denial of Secrets" group, defended the publication of the data, arguing that making it available could help enhance accountability and oversight of government institutions' performance.
Best stated that the accompanying search tool for the leak would, in her words, "replace anonymity with accountability," and assist journalists in their work, as well as support the oversight exercised by Congress over government entities.
Conversely, the publication of employee data, particularly those working in intelligence and covert operations, raises concerns regarding individual privacy and safety, as well as the potential for the information to be exploited to target them or impersonate their identities.
Reuters reported that it contacted three employees at the Department of Homeland Security based on the published data and was able to verify their phone numbers and other information about them.
The leak comes amid a tightening of the U.S. deportation campaign
This incident coincides with the escalation of President Donald Trump's administration's campaign against immigration and the expansion of procedures related to detention and deportation.
The Department of Homeland Security had announced in September the launch of an intensified effort targeting what are known as "sanctuary cities," which limit their cooperation with federal authorities in certain immigration law enforcement actions.
The Migration Policy Institute, a nonpartisan research organization, noted in an information paper that the department has expanded the scope of its arrest and deportation operations in recent months.
The leak of data concerning employees in these institutions places potentially sensitive information in the public domain at a time when the relevant agencies are carrying out immigration law enforcement operations and security investigations.
This is the third major breach affecting U.S. government institutions recently
This incident is part of a series of data leaks that have affected U.S. government entities in recent weeks.
Last week, the U.S. Department of Defense faced a class-action lawsuit over a breach that reportedly affected millions of current and former military personnel.
In September, the hacking group "ShinyHunters" announced that it had stolen data concerning thousands of employees at the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).
These successive incidents highlight the challenges faced by U.S. government institutions in protecting their employees' data, particularly information related to security and intelligence agencies.
While the Department of Homeland Security continues to investigate the potential incident, the full details regarding how the data was obtained, the entity responsible for the leak, and the extent of the impact on actual security operations remain unclear.