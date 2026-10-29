في ثالث حادثة تسريب كبيرة لبيانات حكومية أمريكية خلال شهر، كُشف عن بيانات تخص أكثر من 40 ألف موظف بوزارة الأمن الداخلي الأمريكية، بينهم مسؤولون يعملون في مجالات المراقبة والاستخبارات والعمليات السرية، وفقًا لما أعلنته مجموعة غير ربحية متخصصة في نشر البيانات المسربة.

وقالت مجموعة «دستريبيوتد دينايل أوف سيكرتس» (Distributed Denial of Secrets)، المعنية بالشفافية وإتاحة البيانات، إن جهة تطلق على نفسها اسم «وزارة السلام» (Department of Peace) حصلت على البيانات، ثم قدمتها إلى المجموعة وإلى الصحفية والناشطة في مجال القرصنة الإلكترونية مايا أرسون كرو.

من جانبها، أكدت وزارة الأمن الداخلي الأمريكية أنها على علم باحتمال وقوع اختراق، مشيرة إلى أنها تعمل على معالجة الوضع بسرعة وفاعلية.

وأضافت الوزارة، في بيان، أنها ستقدم تحديثات إضافية كلما توافرت معلومات جديدة بشأن الحادثة.

بيانات تشمل موظفي الهجرة والاستخبارات والأمن السيبراني

وتتضمن البيانات المسربة أسماء وأرقام هواتف وعناوين بريد إلكتروني لموظفين في عدد من الوكالات التابعة لوزارة الأمن الداخلي، من بينها:إدارة الهجرة والجمارك الأمريكية (ICE)، هيئة الجمارك وحماية الحدود (CBP)، دائرة خدمات المواطنة والهجرة الأمريكية (USCIS)، إدارة تحقيقات الأمن الداخلي (HSI)، وكالة الأمن السيبراني وأمن البنية التحتية (CISA)،جهات ووكالات أخرى تابعة للوزارة.

كما أتاحت مجموعة الشفافية رابطًا لأداة بحث إلكترونية تتيح للمستخدمين استعراض البيانات والبحث فيها.

ووفقًا للمجموعة، فإن المعلومات المسربة قد تكشف هوية موظفين يشغلون مواقع مهمة ضمن برامج الترحيل ونقل المحتجزين التابعة للوزارة.

الجهة الناشرة تدافع عن تسريب البيانات

ودافعت إيما بست، الشريكة المؤسسة لمجموعة «دستريبيوتد دينايل أوف سيكرتس»، عن نشر البيانات، معتبرة أن إتاحتها يمكن أن تساعد في تعزيز المساءلة والرقابة على أداء المؤسسات الحكومية.

وقالت بست إن أداة البحث المصاحبة للتسريب من شأنها، بحسب تعبيرها، أن «تستبدل إخفاء الهوية بالمساءلة»، وأن تساعد الصحفيين في أداء عملهم، فضلًا عن دعم الرقابة التي يمارسها الكونغرس على الجهات الحكومية.

وفي المقابل، يثير نشر بيانات الموظفين، ولا سيما العاملين في الاستخبارات والعمليات السرية، مخاوف تتعلق بخصوصية الأفراد وسلامتهم، فضلًا عن احتمالات استغلال المعلومات في استهدافهم أو انتحال هوياتهم.

وذكرت وكالة رويترز أنها اتصلت بثلاثة موظفين في وزارة الأمن الداخلي بالاستناد إلى البيانات المنشورة، وتمكنت من التحقق من أرقام هواتفهم ومعلومات أخرى تخصهم.

التسريب يأتي وسط تشديد حملة الترحيل الأمريكية

وتتزامن الحادثة مع تصعيد إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب حملتها على الهجرة، وتوسيع الإجراءات المرتبطة بالاعتقال والترحيل.

وكانت وزارة الأمن الداخلي قد أعلنت في سبتمبر إطلاق تحرك مكثف يستهدف ما يُعرف بـ«مدن الملاذ»، وهي المدن التي تحد من تعاونها مع السلطات الفيدرالية في بعض إجراءات إنفاذ قوانين الهجرة.

وأشار معهد سياسات الهجرة، وهو مؤسسة بحثية غير حزبية، في ورقة معلومات إلى أن الوزارة وسّعت خلال الأشهر الأخيرة نطاق عمليات الاعتقال والترحيل.

ويضع تسريب بيانات العاملين في هذه المؤسسات معلومات حساسة محتملة في متناول الجمهور، في وقت تتولى فيه الوكالات المعنية تنفيذ عمليات إنفاذ قوانين الهجرة والتحقيقات الأمنية.

ثالث اختراق كبير يطال مؤسسات حكومية أمريكية مؤخرًا

وتأتي هذه الواقعة ضمن سلسلة من حوادث تسريب البيانات التي طالت جهات حكومية أمريكية خلال الأسابيع الأخيرة.

ففي الأسبوع الماضي، واجهت وزارة الدفاع الأمريكية دعوى قضائية جماعية على خلفية اختراق قيل إنه أثر على ملايين العسكريين الحاليين والسابقين.

وفي سبتمبر، أعلنت مجموعة القرصنة الإلكترونية «شايني هانترز» (ShinyHunters) أنها سرقت بيانات تخص آلاف الموظفين في مكتب التحقيقات الفيدرالي الأمريكي (FBI).

وتسلط هذه الحوادث المتتابعة الضوء على التحديات التي تواجه المؤسسات الحكومية الأمريكية في حماية بيانات موظفيها، خصوصًا المعلومات المرتبطة بالأجهزة الأمنية والاستخباراتية.

وفيما تواصل وزارة الأمن الداخلي التحقيق في الحادثة المحتملة، لا تزال التفاصيل الكاملة بشأن طريقة الحصول على البيانات، والجهة المسؤولة عن التسريب، ومدى تأثر العمليات الأمنية الفعلية غير واضحة.