An Egyptian court granted a civil engineer a new opportunity after responding to a plea from his elderly mother, deciding to suspend the prison sentence issued against him in a drug-related case. This humanitarian incident drew attention after the mother confirmed that her goal was to save her son from addiction, not to throw him in jail.

The case dates back to a report filed by a woman in the Beheira Governorate against her son, after she noticed his drift into heroin use and how it affected his life and behavior; hoping to help him overcome addiction and regain his normal path.

After the accused was arrested, the relevant authorities began investigations and referred him to court on drug use charges, where he was sentenced to six months in prison, before his defense filed an appeal against the ruling before the Court of Appeals.

During the hearing of the case, the mother attended the court and made an emotional plea, confirming that her son is her only breadwinner after the death of his father, and that the report she filed was not out of a desire for punishment, but out of concern for him and a wish to save his future.

The session witnessed a human confrontation between the mother and her son, after the court allowed a discussion about the circumstances of his drug use and the reasons that led him to that, while the accused pledged to quit using drugs and return to his normal life and fulfill his responsibilities towards his mother.

The case documents showed that his period of imprisonment contributed to distancing him from drug use and starting a phase of self-reflection, which the court took into account when considering the appeal, along with the humanitarian and social circumstances surrounding the case.

In light of this, the Damanhour Criminal Court of Appeals decided to suspend the prison sentence issued against him, giving him a chance to start anew, in a decision that carried a message emphasizing the importance of treating addiction and addressing its effects, as well as warning of its dangers to the individual, family, and society.