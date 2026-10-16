منحت محكمة مصرية مهندسًا مدنيًا فرصة جديدة بعد أن استجابت لمناشدة والدته المُسنة، وقررت وقف تنفيذ عقوبة حبس صدرت بحقه في قضية تعاطي مخدرات، في واقعة إنسانية لفتت الأنظار بعدما أكدت الأم أن هدفها كان إنقاذ ابنها من الإدمان لا الزج به في السجن.

وتعود القضية إلى بلاغ تقدمت به سيدة بمحافظة البحيرة ضد نجلها، بعدما لاحظت انجرافه إلى تعاطي مخدر الهيروين وتأثر حياته وسلوكه بذلك؛ أملاً في مساعدته على التخلُّص من الإدمان واستعادة مساره الطبيعي.

وعقب القبض على المتهم، باشرت الجهات المختصة التحقيقات وأحالته إلى المحكمة بتهمة التعاطي، حيث صدر بحقه حكم بالحبس لمدة ستة أشهر، قبل أن يتقدم دفاعه بطعن على الحكم أمام محكمة الاستئناف.

وخلال نظر القضية، حضرت الأم إلى المحكمة وقدمت مناشدة مؤثرة أكدت فيها أن ابنها هو عائلها الوحيد بعد وفاة والده، وأن البلاغ الذي قدمته لم يكن بدافع العقاب، بل بدافع الخوف عليه والرغبة في إنقاذ مستقبله.

وشهدت الجلسة مواجهة إنسانية بين الأم وابنها، بعدما سمحت هيئة المحكمة بمناقشته حول ظروف تعاطيه للمخدرات والأسباب التي قادته إلى ذلك، فيما تعهد المتهم بالإقلاع عن التعاطي والعودة إلى حياته الطبيعية والوفاء بمسؤولياته تجاه والدته.

وأظهرت أوراق القضية أن فترة حبسه أسهمت في ابتعاده عن التعاطي وبدء مرحلة من مراجعة الذات، وهو ما أخذته المحكمة في الاعتبار عند نظر الاستئناف، إلى جانب الظروف الإنسانية والاجتماعية المحيطة بالقضية.

وفي ضوء ذلك، قررت محكمة جنايات مستأنف دمنهور وقف تنفيذ عقوبة الحبس الصادرة بحقه، مانحةً إياه فرصة للبدء من جديد، في قرار حمل رسالة تؤكد أهمية علاج الإدمان ومعالجة آثاره، إلى جانب التحذير من مخاطره على الفرد والأسرة والمجتمع.