منحت محكمة مصرية مهندسًا مدنيًا فرصة جديدة بعد أن استجابت لمناشدة والدته المُسنة، وقررت وقف تنفيذ عقوبة حبس صدرت بحقه في قضية تعاطي مخدرات، في واقعة إنسانية لفتت الأنظار بعدما أكدت الأم أن هدفها كان إنقاذ ابنها من الإدمان لا الزج به في السجن.
وتعود القضية إلى بلاغ تقدمت به سيدة بمحافظة البحيرة ضد نجلها، بعدما لاحظت انجرافه إلى تعاطي مخدر الهيروين وتأثر حياته وسلوكه بذلك؛ أملاً في مساعدته على التخلُّص من الإدمان واستعادة مساره الطبيعي.
وعقب القبض على المتهم، باشرت الجهات المختصة التحقيقات وأحالته إلى المحكمة بتهمة التعاطي، حيث صدر بحقه حكم بالحبس لمدة ستة أشهر، قبل أن يتقدم دفاعه بطعن على الحكم أمام محكمة الاستئناف.
وخلال نظر القضية، حضرت الأم إلى المحكمة وقدمت مناشدة مؤثرة أكدت فيها أن ابنها هو عائلها الوحيد بعد وفاة والده، وأن البلاغ الذي قدمته لم يكن بدافع العقاب، بل بدافع الخوف عليه والرغبة في إنقاذ مستقبله.
وشهدت الجلسة مواجهة إنسانية بين الأم وابنها، بعدما سمحت هيئة المحكمة بمناقشته حول ظروف تعاطيه للمخدرات والأسباب التي قادته إلى ذلك، فيما تعهد المتهم بالإقلاع عن التعاطي والعودة إلى حياته الطبيعية والوفاء بمسؤولياته تجاه والدته.
وأظهرت أوراق القضية أن فترة حبسه أسهمت في ابتعاده عن التعاطي وبدء مرحلة من مراجعة الذات، وهو ما أخذته المحكمة في الاعتبار عند نظر الاستئناف، إلى جانب الظروف الإنسانية والاجتماعية المحيطة بالقضية.
وفي ضوء ذلك، قررت محكمة جنايات مستأنف دمنهور وقف تنفيذ عقوبة الحبس الصادرة بحقه، مانحةً إياه فرصة للبدء من جديد، في قرار حمل رسالة تؤكد أهمية علاج الإدمان ومعالجة آثاره، إلى جانب التحذير من مخاطره على الفرد والأسرة والمجتمع.
An Egyptian court granted a civil engineer a new opportunity after responding to a plea from his elderly mother, deciding to suspend the prison sentence issued against him in a drug-related case. This humanitarian incident drew attention after the mother confirmed that her goal was to save her son from addiction, not to throw him in jail.
The case dates back to a report filed by a woman in the Beheira Governorate against her son, after she noticed his drift into heroin use and how it affected his life and behavior; hoping to help him overcome addiction and regain his normal path.
After the accused was arrested, the relevant authorities began investigations and referred him to court on drug use charges, where he was sentenced to six months in prison, before his defense filed an appeal against the ruling before the Court of Appeals.
During the hearing of the case, the mother attended the court and made an emotional plea, confirming that her son is her only breadwinner after the death of his father, and that the report she filed was not out of a desire for punishment, but out of concern for him and a wish to save his future.
The session witnessed a human confrontation between the mother and her son, after the court allowed a discussion about the circumstances of his drug use and the reasons that led him to that, while the accused pledged to quit using drugs and return to his normal life and fulfill his responsibilities towards his mother.
The case documents showed that his period of imprisonment contributed to distancing him from drug use and starting a phase of self-reflection, which the court took into account when considering the appeal, along with the humanitarian and social circumstances surrounding the case.
In light of this, the Damanhour Criminal Court of Appeals decided to suspend the prison sentence issued against him, giving him a chance to start anew, in a decision that carried a message emphasizing the importance of treating addiction and addressing its effects, as well as warning of its dangers to the individual, family, and society.