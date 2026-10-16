An earthquake with a magnitude of 7 on the Richter scale struck the Kamchatka Peninsula in the far east of Russia on (Friday), according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

The centre reported that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 140 kilometers in an area known for its repeated seismic activity, due to its location within the tectonic plate convergence zone in the Pacific Ocean.

The Kamchatka Peninsula is located within what is known as the "Ring of Fire" in the Pacific Ocean, a vast area that experiences repeated seismic and volcanic activity due to the movement of tectonic plates, extending along the Pacific coastline.