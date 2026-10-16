ضرب زلزال بلغت قوته 7 درجات بمقياس ريختر، (الجمعة)، منطقة شبه جزيرة كامتشاتكا في أقصى شرق روسيا، وفقًا للمركز الأوروبي المتوسطي لرصد الزلازل.
وأفاد المركز بأن الزلزال وقع على عمق 140 كيلومترًا، في منطقة تُعرف بنشاطها الزلزالي المتكرر، نظرًا إلى موقعها ضمن نطاق التقاء الصفائح التكتونية في المحيط الهادئ.
وتقع شبه جزيرة كامتشاتكا ضمن ما يُعرف بـ«حلقة النار» في المحيط الهادئ، وهي منطقة واسعة تشهد نشاطاً زلزاليًا وبركانيًا متكررًا نتيجة حركة الصفائح التكتونية، وتمتد على طول سواحل المحيط الهادئ.
An earthquake with a magnitude of 7 on the Richter scale struck the Kamchatka Peninsula in the far east of Russia on (Friday), according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.
The centre reported that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 140 kilometers in an area known for its repeated seismic activity, due to its location within the tectonic plate convergence zone in the Pacific Ocean.
The Kamchatka Peninsula is located within what is known as the "Ring of Fire" in the Pacific Ocean, a vast area that experiences repeated seismic and volcanic activity due to the movement of tectonic plates, extending along the Pacific coastline.