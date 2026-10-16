ضرب زلزال بلغت قوته 7 درجات بمقياس ريختر، (الجمعة)، منطقة شبه جزيرة كامتشاتكا في أقصى شرق روسيا، وفقًا للمركز الأوروبي المتوسطي لرصد الزلازل.

وأفاد المركز بأن الزلزال وقع على عمق 140 كيلومترًا، في منطقة تُعرف بنشاطها الزلزالي المتكرر، نظرًا إلى موقعها ضمن نطاق التقاء الصفائح التكتونية في المحيط الهادئ.

وتقع شبه جزيرة كامتشاتكا ضمن ما يُعرف بـ«حلقة النار» في المحيط الهادئ، وهي منطقة واسعة تشهد نشاطاً زلزاليًا وبركانيًا متكررًا نتيجة حركة الصفائح التكتونية، وتمتد على طول سواحل المحيط الهادئ.