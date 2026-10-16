The foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, the State of Palestine, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Republic of Indonesia, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Republic of Turkey, the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, the Republic of Djibouti, the Republic of Sudan, the Syrian Arab Republic, the Federal Republic of Somalia, the Sultanate of Oman, the State of Qatar, the State of Kuwait, the Lebanese Republic, the State of Libya, Malaysia, the Arab Republic of Egypt, and the Republic of Yemen strongly condemned the decision of the Republic of Colombia to open its embassy in Jerusalem, a step that contradicts relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions and undermines international efforts aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace based on the two-state solution.

The ministers reiterated that any action or decision aimed at changing the legal or historical status of occupied Jerusalem, or recognizing it as the capital of Israel, is null and void and has no legal effect. This position is consistent with relevant Security Council and United Nations General Assembly resolutions, particularly Security Council Resolutions 476 (1980) and 478 (1980), which reject attempts to change the character or status of Jerusalem and call on countries to withdraw their diplomatic missions from the city, which is considered part of the occupied Palestinian territories since 1967.

They call on the Colombian government to reconsider this decision and retract it, to fulfill its obligations under international law, and to refrain from taking measures that affect the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, including their right to establish an independent and sovereign Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.