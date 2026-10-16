أدان وزراء خارجية كل من السعودية، ودولة فلسطين، والمملكة الأردنية الهاشمية، وجمهورية إندونيسيا، وجمهورية باكستان الإسلامية، وجمهورية تركيا، والجمهورية الجزائرية الديمقراطية الشعبية، وجمهورية جيبوتي، وجمهورية السودان، والجمهورية العربية السورية، وجمهورية الصومال الفيدرالية، وسلطنة عُمان، ودولة قطر، ودولة الكويت، والجمهورية اللبنانية، ودولة ليبيا، وماليزيا، وجمهورية مصر العربية، والجمهورية اليمنية، بشدة، معربين عن رفضهم القاطع لقيام جمهورية كولومبيا بافتتاح سفارتها في القدس، وهي خطوة تتعارض مع قرارات مجلس الأمن الدولي ذات الصلة وتقوض الجهود الدولية الرامية إلى تحقيق سلام عادل ودائم قائم على حل الدولتين.

وأعاد الوزراء التأكيد على أن أي إجراء أو قرار يهدف إلى تغيير الوضع القانوني أو التاريخي للقدس المحتلة، أو الاعتراف بها عاصمة لإسرائيل، هو إجراء باطل ولاغٍ ولا يترتب عليه أي أثر قانوني، ويتماشى هذا الموقف مع قرارات مجلس الأمن والجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة ذات الصلة، ولا سيما قراري مجلس الأمن رقم 476 (لعام 1980) ورقم 478 (لعام 1980)، اللذين يرفضان محاولات تغيير طابع القدس أو وضعها، ويدعوان الدول إلى سحب بعثاتها الدبلوماسية من المدينة التي تُعد جزءاً من الأراضي الفلسطينية المحتلة عام 1967.

ويدعون الحكومة الكولومبية إلى إعادة النظر في هذا القرار والتراجع عنه، والوفاء بالتزاماتها بموجب القانون الدولي، والامتناع عن اتخاذ تدابير تمس بالحقوق المشروعة للشعب الفلسطيني، بما في ذلك حقه في إقامة دولة فلسطينية مستقلة وذات سيادة تكون القدس الشرقية عاصمة لها.