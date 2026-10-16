أدان وزراء خارجية كل من السعودية، ودولة فلسطين، والمملكة الأردنية الهاشمية، وجمهورية إندونيسيا، وجمهورية باكستان الإسلامية، وجمهورية تركيا، والجمهورية الجزائرية الديمقراطية الشعبية، وجمهورية جيبوتي، وجمهورية السودان، والجمهورية العربية السورية، وجمهورية الصومال الفيدرالية، وسلطنة عُمان، ودولة قطر، ودولة الكويت، والجمهورية اللبنانية، ودولة ليبيا، وماليزيا، وجمهورية مصر العربية، والجمهورية اليمنية، بشدة، معربين عن رفضهم القاطع لقيام جمهورية كولومبيا بافتتاح سفارتها في القدس، وهي خطوة تتعارض مع قرارات مجلس الأمن الدولي ذات الصلة وتقوض الجهود الدولية الرامية إلى تحقيق سلام عادل ودائم قائم على حل الدولتين.
وأعاد الوزراء التأكيد على أن أي إجراء أو قرار يهدف إلى تغيير الوضع القانوني أو التاريخي للقدس المحتلة، أو الاعتراف بها عاصمة لإسرائيل، هو إجراء باطل ولاغٍ ولا يترتب عليه أي أثر قانوني، ويتماشى هذا الموقف مع قرارات مجلس الأمن والجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة ذات الصلة، ولا سيما قراري مجلس الأمن رقم 476 (لعام 1980) ورقم 478 (لعام 1980)، اللذين يرفضان محاولات تغيير طابع القدس أو وضعها، ويدعوان الدول إلى سحب بعثاتها الدبلوماسية من المدينة التي تُعد جزءاً من الأراضي الفلسطينية المحتلة عام 1967.
ويدعون الحكومة الكولومبية إلى إعادة النظر في هذا القرار والتراجع عنه، والوفاء بالتزاماتها بموجب القانون الدولي، والامتناع عن اتخاذ تدابير تمس بالحقوق المشروعة للشعب الفلسطيني، بما في ذلك حقه في إقامة دولة فلسطينية مستقلة وذات سيادة تكون القدس الشرقية عاصمة لها.
The foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, the State of Palestine, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Republic of Indonesia, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Republic of Turkey, the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, the Republic of Djibouti, the Republic of Sudan, the Syrian Arab Republic, the Federal Republic of Somalia, the Sultanate of Oman, the State of Qatar, the State of Kuwait, the Lebanese Republic, the State of Libya, Malaysia, the Arab Republic of Egypt, and the Republic of Yemen strongly condemned the decision of the Republic of Colombia to open its embassy in Jerusalem, a step that contradicts relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions and undermines international efforts aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace based on the two-state solution.
The ministers reiterated that any action or decision aimed at changing the legal or historical status of occupied Jerusalem, or recognizing it as the capital of Israel, is null and void and has no legal effect. This position is consistent with relevant Security Council and United Nations General Assembly resolutions, particularly Security Council Resolutions 476 (1980) and 478 (1980), which reject attempts to change the character or status of Jerusalem and call on countries to withdraw their diplomatic missions from the city, which is considered part of the occupied Palestinian territories since 1967.
They call on the Colombian government to reconsider this decision and retract it, to fulfill its obligations under international law, and to refrain from taking measures that affect the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, including their right to establish an independent and sovereign Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.