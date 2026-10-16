تمكنت وحدات الحرس الوطني في مدينة القصرين التونسية من القبض على مروّج مخدرات داخل مطعم جامعي، بعدما انتحل صفة طالب بهدف تسهيل ترويج الأقراص المخدرة بين الطلبة.

وقال العقيد أحمد كداشي، الناطق الرسمي باسم إقليم الحرس الوطني بالقصرين، في تصريح لإذاعة «موزاييك»، إن عملية التوقيف جاءت عقب تفعيل العملين الإرشادي والاستعلاماتي، إثر ورود معلومات إلى فرقة الأبحاث والتفتيش التابعة للحرس الوطني، أسفرت عن ضبط المشتبه به وحجز أقراص مخدرة بحوزته.