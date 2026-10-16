The National Guard units in the city of Kasserine, Tunisia, managed to arrest a drug dealer inside a university restaurant after he impersonated a student to facilitate the distribution of narcotic pills among students.

Colonel Ahmed Kdashi, the official spokesperson for the National Guard region in Kasserine, stated in a statement to "Mosaic" radio that the arrest operation came after activating the guidance and intelligence work, following information received by the research and inspection unit of the National Guard, which led to the apprehension of the suspect and the seizure of narcotic pills in his possession.