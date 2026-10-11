كسر الشاب البريطاني كالوم سميث كل القواعد المألوفة في عالم السباقات، بعدما تمكن من قيادة سيارات سباق احترافية مستخدمًا قدميه فقط، رغم ولادته بلا ذراعين، ليقف اليوم على أعتاب كتابة فصل رياضي جديد بوصفه السائق الوحيد في العالم الذي يخوض الحلبة بهذه الطريقة الاستثنائية.

وبحسب ما نشرته مجلة (بيبول)، بدأ سميث تدريباته بسرعات منخفضة قبل أن يرفع مستوى قيادته تدريجيًا مع اكتساب الخبرة والثقة، حتى تمكن من تجاوز سرعة 110 أميال في الساعة، محافظًا على تركيزه وقدرته على التحكم بالسيارة خلال المنعطفات الحادة.

واعتمد سميث على تعديلات خاصة في السيارة تتيح له القيادة بقدميه؛ إذ يستخدم قدمه اليسرى لتوجيه السيارة، بينما تتولى قدمه اليمنى التحكم في دواسة الوقود والفرامل وبعض الوظائف الأخرى، في أسلوب يتطلب تنسيقًا دقيقًا وتركيزًا مستمرًا أثناء القيادة.

ولم يعد الأمر مجرد تجربة شخصية، إذ وقّع سميث أول عقد له مع فريق سباقات يضم سائقين من ذوي الإعاقة، ويعمل حاليًا على استكمال الإجراءات اللازمة للحصول على رخصة السباق، لتصبح مشاركته في المنافسات الرسمية أقرب من أي وقت مضى.

ويواصل حلمه الأكبر بالمشاركة في سباق (لومان 24 ساعة)، أحد أشهر سباقات التحمل في العالم، ليبرهن أن الطريق نحو تحقيق الحلم قد يأتي بأشكال غير مألوفة، لكن الإصرار وحده هو ما يصنع الفارق.