كسر الشاب البريطاني كالوم سميث كل القواعد المألوفة في عالم السباقات، بعدما تمكن من قيادة سيارات سباق احترافية مستخدمًا قدميه فقط، رغم ولادته بلا ذراعين، ليقف اليوم على أعتاب كتابة فصل رياضي جديد بوصفه السائق الوحيد في العالم الذي يخوض الحلبة بهذه الطريقة الاستثنائية.
وبحسب ما نشرته مجلة (بيبول)، بدأ سميث تدريباته بسرعات منخفضة قبل أن يرفع مستوى قيادته تدريجيًا مع اكتساب الخبرة والثقة، حتى تمكن من تجاوز سرعة 110 أميال في الساعة، محافظًا على تركيزه وقدرته على التحكم بالسيارة خلال المنعطفات الحادة.
واعتمد سميث على تعديلات خاصة في السيارة تتيح له القيادة بقدميه؛ إذ يستخدم قدمه اليسرى لتوجيه السيارة، بينما تتولى قدمه اليمنى التحكم في دواسة الوقود والفرامل وبعض الوظائف الأخرى، في أسلوب يتطلب تنسيقًا دقيقًا وتركيزًا مستمرًا أثناء القيادة.
ولم يعد الأمر مجرد تجربة شخصية، إذ وقّع سميث أول عقد له مع فريق سباقات يضم سائقين من ذوي الإعاقة، ويعمل حاليًا على استكمال الإجراءات اللازمة للحصول على رخصة السباق، لتصبح مشاركته في المنافسات الرسمية أقرب من أي وقت مضى.
ويواصل حلمه الأكبر بالمشاركة في سباق (لومان 24 ساعة)، أحد أشهر سباقات التحمل في العالم، ليبرهن أن الطريق نحو تحقيق الحلم قد يأتي بأشكال غير مألوفة، لكن الإصرار وحده هو ما يصنع الفارق.
The British young man Callum Smith has broken all the familiar rules in the world of racing, as he has managed to drive professional racing cars using only his feet, despite being born without arms. Today, he stands on the brink of writing a new sports chapter as the only driver in the world who competes on the track in this extraordinary way.
According to what was published by People magazine, Smith began his training at low speeds before gradually increasing his driving level as he gained experience and confidence, until he was able to exceed speeds of 110 miles per hour, maintaining his focus and ability to control the car during sharp turns.
Smith relied on special modifications in the car that allow him to drive with his feet; he uses his left foot to steer the car, while his right foot controls the accelerator and brake pedals, along with some other functions, in a method that requires precise coordination and continuous focus while driving.
This is no longer just a personal experiment, as Smith has signed his first contract with a racing team that includes drivers with disabilities, and he is currently working on completing the necessary procedures to obtain a racing license, making his participation in official competitions closer than ever.
He continues to pursue his biggest dream of participating in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, one of the most famous endurance races in the world, to prove that the path to achieving a dream can come in unconventional forms, but determination alone is what makes the difference.