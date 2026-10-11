The British young man Callum Smith has broken all the familiar rules in the world of racing, as he has managed to drive professional racing cars using only his feet, despite being born without arms. Today, he stands on the brink of writing a new sports chapter as the only driver in the world who competes on the track in this extraordinary way.

According to what was published by People magazine, Smith began his training at low speeds before gradually increasing his driving level as he gained experience and confidence, until he was able to exceed speeds of 110 miles per hour, maintaining his focus and ability to control the car during sharp turns.

Smith relied on special modifications in the car that allow him to drive with his feet; he uses his left foot to steer the car, while his right foot controls the accelerator and brake pedals, along with some other functions, in a method that requires precise coordination and continuous focus while driving.

This is no longer just a personal experiment, as Smith has signed his first contract with a racing team that includes drivers with disabilities, and he is currently working on completing the necessary procedures to obtain a racing license, making his participation in official competitions closer than ever.

He continues to pursue his biggest dream of participating in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, one of the most famous endurance races in the world, to prove that the path to achieving a dream can come in unconventional forms, but determination alone is what makes the difference.